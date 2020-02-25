Log in
KELLOGG COMPANY

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Kellogg : Form 8-K

02/25/2020 | 04:43pm EST

Select the XBRL icon to open the full XBRL Filing in S&P's XBRL Reader. Select the XML icon to download the raw xml feed, to open in another reader.

XBRL 1. Full XBRL Filing
XML 2. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION SCHEMA DOCUMENT
XML 3. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION CALCULATION LINKBASE DOCUMENT
XML 4. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION DEFINITION LINKBASE DOCUMENT
XML 5. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION LABEL LINKBASE DOCUMENT
XML 6. XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION PRESENTATION LINKBASE DOCUMENT

Note: This document was filed with the SEC in XBRL format, as allowed by the recent EDGAR system modernization. S&P cannot take responsibility for its appearance, layout, or legibility.

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 21:39:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 444 M
EBIT 2020 1 719 M
Net income 2020 1 306 M
Debt 2020 7 478 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
EV / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 22 001 M
Chart KELLOGG COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Kellogg Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KELLOGG COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 66,59  $
Last Close Price 64,50  $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven A. Cahillane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Banati Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lesley Salmon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. M. Jenness Director
Donald R. Knauss Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KELLOGG COMPANY-5.26%22 001
NESTLÉ S.A.4.05%311 953
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC4.83%82 738
DANONE-8.61%47 529
THE HERSHEY COMPANY8.14%33 338
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-17.12%32 526
