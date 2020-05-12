Kellogg : s® Converts Beloved Cereals Into Perfectly Snackable Sizes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days of jamming hands into cereal boxes because Kellogg's® is transforming snack time with its new line of Kellogg's JUMBO SNAX. The cereal brands fans know and love are now jumbo-size and perfectly packed for snacking.

The new product line features fan favorites, including Kellogg's Froot Loops®, Apple Jacks®, Corn Pops®–caramel crunch flavor and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®-inspired Tiger Paws. The new Tiger Paws shape features a crisp, delicious flavor similar to Kellogg's Frosted Flakes but in a paw-shaped cereal bite, inspired by none other than Tony the Tiger®.

"Kellogg's cereals shine as stars of the breakfast table, but for many, morning isn't the only time for cereal," said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "With 30% of cereal eaten outside of breakfast 1, we believe Kellogg's JUMBO SNAX make snacking easier and that each bite unleashes jumbo fun for the whole family."

All four varieties will be widely available in two options: a 12-pouch multipack with 0.45-ounce single-serve bags, ideal for on the go or a midafternoon cereal snack, and a 6-ounce multiserve resealable bag, ideal for sharing during family movie nights.

Kellogg's JUMBO SNAX are currently available online and in the cereal aisle at grocery, club, drug and convenience stores. Suggested retail prices vary from $2.99 - $6.98 depending on count and pack size. More details can be found at kelloggs.com/en_US/jumbo-snax-cereal.html.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

1Burke Landmark Eating Occasions Study 2019

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelloggs-converts-beloved-cereals-into-perfectly-snackable-sizes-301057081.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company