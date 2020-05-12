Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kellogg Company    K

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kellogg : s® Converts Beloved Cereals Into Perfectly Snackable Sizes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:31am EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days of jamming hands into cereal boxes because Kellogg's® is transforming snack time with its new line of Kellogg's JUMBO SNAX. The cereal brands fans know and love are now jumbo-size and perfectly packed for snacking.

The new product line features fan favorites, including Kellogg's Froot Loops®, Apple Jacks®, Corn Pops®–caramel crunch flavor and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®-inspired Tiger Paws. The new Tiger Paws shape features a crisp, delicious flavor similar to Kellogg's Frosted Flakes but in a paw-shaped cereal bite, inspired by none other than Tony the Tiger®.  

"Kellogg's cereals shine as stars of the breakfast table, but for many, morning isn't the only time for cereal," said Erin Storm, marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "With 30% of cereal eaten outside of breakfast 1, we believe Kellogg's JUMBO SNAX make snacking easier and that each bite unleashes jumbo fun for the whole family."

All four varieties will be widely available in two options: a 12-pouch multipack with 0.45-ounce single-serve bags, ideal for on the go or a midafternoon cereal snack, and a 6-ounce multiserve resealable bag, ideal for sharing during family movie nights.

Kellogg's JUMBO SNAX are currently available online and in the cereal aisle at grocery, club, drug and convenience stores. Suggested retail prices vary from $2.99 - $6.98 depending on count and pack size. More details can be found at kelloggs.com/en_US/jumbo-snax-cereal.html.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

1Burke Landmark Eating Occasions Study 2019

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelloggs-converts-beloved-cereals-into-perfectly-snackable-sizes-301057081.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KELLOGG COMPANY
09:31aKELLOGG : s® Converts Beloved Cereals Into Perfectly Snackable Sizes
PR
05/11KELLOGG : Tony the Tiger Recruits Superstars Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker..
AQ
05/08KELLOGG : Tony the Tiger® Recruits Superstars Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parke..
PR
05/04KELLOGG : Tolaram Group Supports COVID-19 Fight With N1 Billion
AQ
05/01KELLOGG : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/01Kraft Heinz, Kellogg Enjoy A Revival in Packaged Foods -- WSJ
DJ
04/30Tech Companies Continue to Fare Better -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
04/30Consumer Stockpiling Boosts Food Makers -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
04/30Pantry Loading Boosts Sales at Kraft Heinz, Kellogg
DJ
04/30KELLOGG : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group