Kelly® Announces Appointment of New Chief HR Officer and Creation of Chief Talent Officer Position

Kelly creates staffing industry’s first Chief Talent Officer role to focus exclusively on the temporary worker experience

Chief HR Officer to drive the company’s full-time employee strategy

TROY, Mich., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly has been doubling down on its commitment to talent in 2020, and today announced two key executives tasked with delivering on that promise. The company named Amy Bouque as its new Chief HR Officer focused on full-time employees, and Jocelyn Lincoln as Chief Talent Officer focused on the temporary worker experience.

“Kelly has two distinct sets of talent: the full-time employees who power our organization, and the temporary and independent workers whom we assign to clients. We’re passionate about the success of both groups. Both are absolutely essential to Kelly’s and our clients’ growth, and both deserve a dedicated executive focused on their success,” said CEO Peter Quigley . “We’ve always valued the CHRO role, and now the new Chief Talent Officer role confirms just how serious we are about delivering industry-leading experiences for our temporary workers.”

Chief HR Officer Amy Bouque joins Kelly from Ally Financial Inc ., a leading digital financial services company, where she has served as Executive Director of Talent Management since 2014. Bouque was instrumental in influencing Ally’s human capital strategy during her 12-year tenure, serving as a trusted advisor to executives and contributing to the company’s benchmark-beating employee engagement, culture, and diversity & inclusion results. In addition to leading grassroot efforts for multiple employee resource groups, she personally mentored numerous colleagues and played a key role in the build-out of the company’s D&I framework. Bouque also led the design and deployment of Ally’s employee and leadership development efforts, as well as oversaw the launch of a variety of recognition programs designed to drive engagement and growth. Her passion for helping people succeed extends beyond the business.

Bouque is equally committed to lifting up the communities in which she lives and works, currently serving as board president and founding member of Impact 100 Metro Detroit, a women’s collective giving organization that awards high-impact grants to up-and-coming nonprofits. Prior to joining Ally in 2008 as an HR Director, Bouque spent six years in HR at DTE Energy.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the workforce solutions industry at such a pivotal time,” said Bouque. “Kelly’s full-time talent has an unrivaled reputation for going above and beyond to connect people with work that enriches their lives. The work they do is truly noble, and I’m honored to lead the development of HR practices that will accelerate their growth and success.” Bouque will officially join Kelly on September 8.

Chief Talent Officer Jocelyn Lincoln has deep industry expertise and a proven passion for the temporary workforce, having spent 21 years leading numerous marketing and candidate-focused teams at Kelly, most recently as Vice President of Global Business Planning and Experience. The two disciplines—marketing and talent—blend seamlessly in Lincoln’s mind. “Our team works to translate the growth objectives of the business into fresh, innovative marketing strategies that drive results. At the center of it all live two constituencies: our customers and the talent. Each temporary worker is a customer who brings unique experiences, goals, and expectations to their career journey. At Kelly, our goal is to connect our talent to world-class organizations and ensure they have the best ‘customer experience’ possible – leaving them delighted with Kelly, whether we’re one stop on their career journey or they work with us for 40 years.” To deliver that elevated experience, Lincoln will be responsible for designing systems and processes that streamline, personalize, and transform how Kelly connects with temporary workers at every touchpoint – from digital storefronts to onboarding, career development, performance management, benefit packages, and more.

Lincoln is uniquely suited for the role, which demands a keen understanding of temporary workers’ diverse motivations and the ability to keep human connections at the heart of a fast-paced digital strategy. She has balanced both the art and science of talent throughout her career.

As head of marketing for Kelly’s largest operating segment, Lincoln led teams responsible for candidate and client-facing programs, product development, employer brand strategy, and social advocacy. She went on to lead Kelly's sourcing and recruiting strategy for the Americas region; assumed ownership of the candidate experience; and managed the company’s online recruitment partnerships. Most recently, Lincoln led a team that manages experience design; recruitment marketing; demand generation; translation of customer insights into marketing messaging; and product, cross-channel, and account-based marketing. Lincoln is a highly respected leader and sought-after expert both inside and outside of Kelly. She frequently presents to Kelly’s Fortune 100 clients and at leading industry events, advising on future talent trends, supply and demand dynamics, and emerging workstyle preferences. She is a founding member of Kelly’s Leadership in Action business resource group, dedicated to developing current and future leaders in the global marketplace. She is also a member of CALIBR, an affiliate of the Executive Leadership Council, and a member of the mentoring committee for Pretty Brown Girls, a fast-growing nonprofit focused on the well-being of girls of color.

Quigley acknowledges that Bouque and Lincoln are stepping into their roles during a tumultuous time for talent. “Connecting people with work has never been more urgent than it is today,” he observed, “and we’re seeing the future of work being rewritten in real time. Amy and Jocelyn will lead a transformation for all of Kelly’s people—full-time and temporary employees—with the firm belief that our workforce, our clients, our company, and our communities will all thrive together.”

