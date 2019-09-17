Kelly Education Appoints New Education Sales Leader     

Rick Lenkey joins education talent provider that helps schools counter the teacher shortage

TROY, Mich., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Education, the nation’s first and largest educational talent provider, today announced that Rick Lenkey joined the company as vice president of education practice sales. In this role, Lenkey will lead the national sales organization in addressing the teacher shortage through quality workforce solutions. He brings extensive experience in education through his more than 20 years at McGraw-Hill Education, where he most recently served as vice president, national sales manager.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick and his dedication to partnering with educators to enrich student lives through education,” said Kelly Education Vice President and Managing Director Nicola Soares. “Each day, the teacher shortage continues to grow, impacting classrooms across the country. Rick’s leadership and expertise will enhance our ability to reach more school districts with our talent solutions that not only help counter the teacher shortage, but also support student achievement.”

“I’m excited to continue my career in education and particularly honored to be doing so with Kelly Education,” said Lenkey. “I’m looking forward to partnering with our schools to provide quality teaching staff in every classroom and more.”

About Kelly Education

At Kelly Education, we believe that education is a shared responsibility—and we’re dedicated to bringing the best educators to your classrooms. Operating as a specialty service of Kelly®, a global workforce solutions provider that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work, we’re proud to be the first comprehensive education talent management solution developed by a staffing company. Launched in 1997, Kelly Education partners with more than 7,000 public, private, and charter schools across 38 states. In addition, Kelly Education provides schools with quality substitute teacher staffing and management, as well as after-school program staffing, and the staffing of non-instructional positions such as custodians, cafeteria employees, administrative assistants, and school nurses. More than three million classrooms are filled by a Kelly Education substitute teacher each school year.





