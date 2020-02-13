Kelly Services® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings

Financial Highlights



Q4 revenue down 5.4%; down 5.2% in constant currency

Q4 operating earnings of $13.1 million, including a $15.8 million asset impairment charge, compared to $33.1 million last year

Q4 earnings (loss) per share of $0.43, compared to ($0.62) last year or $0.67 compared to $0.87 on an adjusted basis

Full year 2019 earnings from operations down 6.5% to $81.8 million

TROY, Mich., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq: KELYA ) (Nasdaq: KELYB ), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $1.3 billion, a 5.4% decrease, or 5.2% in constant currency, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018.

Earnings from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $13.1 million, compared to the $33.1 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2018. The 2019 fourth quarter results include a $15.8 million impairment charge related to a technology development project.

Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.43 compared to a loss per share of $0.62 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Included in the earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a $0.30 impairment charge, net of tax and a $0.01 gain, net of tax on Persol Holdings common stock. Included in the loss per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 is the unfavorable impact of $1.49 due to the non-cash after-tax loss on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock.

Diluted earnings per share for the full year 2019 were $2.84 compared to $0.58 for 2018. Full-year earnings per share for 2019 were unfavorably impacted $0.40 by the after-tax impact of asset impairments and restructuring charges, and were favorably impacted $1.08 by the after-tax gain on Persol common stock, the gain on sale of assets, and the impact of recent acquisitions. Full-year earnings per share for 2018 were unfavorably impacted by the $1.69 non-cash after-tax loss on Persol Holdings common stock. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share were $2.16 in 2019 compared to $2.27 in 2018. The impacts of these adjustments are more fully described in the included reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

“Q4 continued the underlying dynamics we saw in Q3, including a weaker manufacturing sector, economic headwinds in Europe, and disruption from the 2019 restructuring of our U.S. operations,” noted Quigley. “The efficiencies we’ve gained are already bringing us increased agility and we have delivered good GP rate improvement, however, we have not yet delivered on top-line growth.” Quigley has made returning to growth a top priority since becoming CEO, while also taking other significant steps in his first 120 days: the sale and lease-back of the company’s HQ building to free up capital; the acquisition of Insight to further strengthen Kelly Education’s leading U.S. market position; the appointment of Kelly’s first-ever Chief Growth Officer; deployment of new front-office technology in the U.S. and Europe; and other actions designed to accelerate Kelly’s shift toward a more responsive, tech-enabled delivery model.

Today, Quigley announced three additional changes designed to accelerate growth and intensify Kelly’s specialty focus:

The company will be managed by specialty: Professional & Industrial (formerly Commercial); Education; STEM (including Science, Engineering, and IT); OCG; and International. Each specialty will be led by a president, reporting directly to Quigley, who will work to accelerate each specialty’s top- and bottom-line results.



Kelly will accelerate its M&A initiatives as part of an ambitious program to drive financial performance through growth in higher-margin businesses, focusing its capital allocations on investments and acquisitions that align with the company’s specialty solutions strategy.



Kelly will share growth targets via its growth map, providing regular updates on progress against key financial goals the company intends to achieve.

“There’s no question there are a lot of positive changes underway at Kelly,” stated Quigley. “Although they’re at different stages of progress, they are necessary to address market challenges head-on, modernize our delivery models, leverage more agile operations, open new doors for organic and inorganic growth, and put us on a path to becoming a specialty talent company that delivers results for clients, talent, and shareholders.”

Kelly also reported that on February 12, its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable March 9, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2020.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 29, 2019 AND DECEMBER 30, 2018 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,337.8 $ 1,414.7 $ (76.9 ) (5.4 ) % (5.2 ) % Cost of services 1,092.7 1,160.3 (67.6 ) (5.8 ) Gross profit 245.1 254.4 (9.3 ) (3.7 ) (3.4 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 216.2 221.3 (5.1 ) (2.3 ) (2.1 ) Asset impairment charge 15.8 — 15.8 NM Earnings from operations 13.1 33.1 (20.0 ) (60.5 ) Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 0.7 (83.2 ) 83.9 NM Other income (expense), net (0.1 ) 1.2 (1.3 ) (110.6 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 13.7 (48.9 ) 62.6 NM Income tax (benefit) expense (5.9 ) (23.8 ) 17.9 75.2 Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 19.6 (25.1 ) 44.7 NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (2.6 ) 1.2 (3.8 ) NM Net earnings (loss) $ 17.0 $ (23.9 ) $ 40.9 NM % Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.43 $ (0.62 ) $ 1.05 NM % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.43 $ (0.62 ) $ 1.05 NM % STATISTICS: Staffing fee-based income (included in revenue from services) $ 13.4 $ 16.3 $ (2.9 ) (17.7 ) % (17.2 ) % Gross profit rate 18.3 % 18.0 % 0.3 pts. Conversion rate 5.3 13.0 (7.7 ) % Return: Earnings from operations 1.0 2.3 (1.3 ) Net earnings (loss) 1.3 (1.7 ) 3.0 Effective income tax rate (43.2 ) % 48.8 % (92.0 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.1 38.9 Diluted 39.3 38.9





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 29, 2019 AND DECEMBER 30, 2018 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 5,355.6 $ 5,513.9 $ (158.3 ) (2.9 ) % (1.9 ) % Cost of services 4,387.2 4,541.7 (154.5 ) (3.4 ) Gross profit 968.4 972.2 (3.8 ) (0.4 ) 0.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 883.1 884.8 (1.7 ) (0.2 ) 0.7 Gain on sale of assets (12.3 ) — (12.3 ) NM Asset impairment charge 15.8 — 15.8 NM Earnings from operations 81.8 87.4 (5.6 ) (6.5 ) Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 35.8 (96.2 ) 132.0 NM Other income (expense), net (1.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (86.9 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 116.4 (9.4 ) 125.8 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 0.4 (27.1 ) 27.5 101.3 Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 116.0 17.7 98.3 NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (3.6 ) 5.2 (8.8 ) NM Net earnings $ 112.4 $ 22.9 $ 89.5 390.2 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.85 $ 0.59 $ 2.26 383.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.84 $ 0.58 $ 2.26 389.7 % STATISTICS: Staffing fee-based income (included in revenue from services) $ 60.1 $ 68.6 $ (8.5 ) (12.5 ) % (10.6 ) % Gross profit rate 18.1 % 17.6 % 0.5 pts. Conversion rate 8.4 9.0 (0.6 ) % Return: Earnings from operations 1.5 1.6 (0.1 ) Net earnings 2.1 0.4 1.7 Effective income tax rate 0.3 % 289.2 % (288.9 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.1 38.8 Diluted 39.2 39.1





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Americas Staffing Revenue from services $ 580.0 $ 647.6 (10.4 ) % (10.5 ) % Gross profit 109.6 118.8 (7.8 ) (7.8 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 88.6 90.4 (2.0 ) (2.0 ) Restructuring charges (0.1 ) — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 88.5 90.4 (2.1 ) (2.1 ) Earnings from operations 21.1 28.4 (25.8 ) Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 21.0 28.4 (26.2 ) Gross profit rate 18.9 % 18.3 % 0.6 pts. Conversion rate 19.3 23.9 (4.6 ) Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 19.1 23.9 (4.8 ) Return on sales 3.6 4.4 (0.8 ) Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 3.6 4.4 (0.8 ) Global Talent Solutions Revenue from services $ 515.1 $ 503.3 2.3 % 2.4 % Gross profit 100.8 99.3 1.5 1.7 Total SG&A expenses 72.9 72.5 0.5 0.6 Earnings from operations 27.9 26.8 4.2 Gross profit rate 19.6 % 19.7 % (0.1 ) pts. Conversion rate 27.7 27.0 0.7 Return on sales 5.4 5.3 0.1 International Staffing Revenue from services $ 246.0 $ 268.1 (8.2 ) % (7.1 ) % Gross profit 35.1 36.9 (4.9 ) (3.5 ) Total SG&A expenses 30.2 33.1 (9.0 ) (7.8 ) Earnings from operations 4.9 3.8 30.8 Gross profit rate 14.3 % 13.8 % 0.5 pts. Conversion rate 14.1 10.2 3.9 Return on sales 2.0 1.4 0.6





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) December Year to Date % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Americas Staffing Revenue from services $ 2,320.1 $ 2,417.7 (4.0 ) % (3.8 ) % Gross profit 429.5 441.3 (2.7 ) (2.5 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 367.2 364.2 0.8 1.0 Restructuring charges 5.5 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 372.7 364.2 2.3 2.6 Earnings from operations 56.8 77.1 (26.3 ) Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges 62.3 77.1 (19.2 ) Gross profit rate 18.5 % 18.3 % 0.2 pts. Conversion rate 13.2 17.5 (4.3 ) Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges 14.5 17.5 (3.0 ) Return on sales 2.4 3.2 (0.8 ) Return on sales excluding restructuring charges 2.7 3.2 (0.5 ) Global Talent Solutions Revenue from services $ 2,024.5 $ 1,997.4 1.4 % 1.6 % Gross profit 400.5 381.1 5.1 5.6 Total SG&A expenses 293.1 296.5 (1.2 ) (0.6 ) Earnings from operations 107.4 84.6 26.9 Gross profit rate 19.8 % 19.1 % 0.7 pts. Conversion rate 26.8 22.2 4.6 Return on sales 5.3 4.2 1.1 International Staffing Revenue from services $ 1,025.9 $ 1,116.6 (8.1 ) % (4.0 ) % Gross profit 140.5 152.3 (7.7 ) (3.6 ) Total SG&A expenses 125.3 132.3 (5.3 ) (1.2 ) Earnings from operations 15.2 20.0 (24.1 ) Gross profit rate 13.7 % 13.6 % 0.1 pts. Conversion rate 10.8 13.2 (2.4 ) Return on sales 1.5 1.8 (0.3 )





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Dec. 29, 2019 Dec. 30, 2018 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 25.8 $ 35.3 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $12.9 and $13.2, respectively 1,282.2 1,293.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76.5 71.9 Properties held for sale 21.2 — Total current assets 1,405.7 1,400.5 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 43.1 86.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 60.4 — Deferred taxes 229.1 198.7 Goodwill, net 127.8 107.3 Investment in Persol Holdings 173.2 135.1 Investment in equity affiliate 117.2 121.3 Other assets 324.1 265.2 Total noncurrent assets 1,074.9 913.9 Total Assets $ 2,480.6 $ 2,314.4 Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 1.9 $ 2.2 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 503.6 540.6 Operating lease liabilities 20.1 — Accrued payroll and related taxes 267.6 266.0 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 25.7 26.0 Income and other taxes 65.2 62.7 Total current liabilities 884.1 897.5 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liabilities 43.3 — Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 45.8 50.5 Accrued retirement benefits 187.4 162.9 Other long-term liabilities 55.5 44.0 Total noncurrent liabilities 332.0 257.4 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (20.9 ) (26.0 ) Paid-in capital 22.5 24.4 Earnings invested in the business 1,238.6 1,138.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15.8 ) (17.1 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,264.5 1,159.5 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,480.6 $ 2,314.4 Statistics: Working Capital $ 521.6 $ 503.0 Current Ratio 1.6 1.6 Debt-to-capital % 0.1 % 0.2 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 58 55 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 82.2 $ 35.8





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 52 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 29, 2019 AND DECEMBER 30, 2018 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 112.4 $ 22.9 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31.6 26.2 Operating lease asset amortization 22.3 — Provision for bad debts 4.1 3.0 Stock-based compensation 5.6 8.1 Deferred income taxes (18.3 ) (47.5 ) (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings (35.8 ) 96.2 (Gain) on sale of assets (12.3 ) — Asset impairment charge 15.8 — Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Asia Pacific 3.6 (5.2 ) Other, net (0.4 ) (0.8 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (26.4 ) (41.5 ) Net cash from operating activities 102.2 61.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (20.0 ) (25.6 ) Acquisition of companies, net of cash received (86.4 ) — Investment in equity securities (1.0 ) (5.0 ) Loans to equity affiliate (4.4 ) (7.0 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 13.8 — Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 3.0 7.9 Other investing activities 0.7 (0.1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (94.3 ) (29.8 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (0.3 ) (7.8 ) Financing lease payments (0.7 ) — Dividend payments (11.9 ) (11.8 ) Payments of tax withholding for restricted shares (2.5 ) (6.9 ) Other financing activities (0.7 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (16.1 ) (26.5 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (0.9 ) (1.9 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9.1 ) 3.2 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 40.1 36.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 31.0 $ 40.1





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Fourth Quarter (Americas, International and GTS) % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Americas United States $ 979.1 $ 1,031.6 (5.1 ) % (5.1 ) % Canada 35.3 34.8 1.2 1.2 Mexico 34.0 32.3 5.2 2.1 Puerto Rico 17.0 22.4 (24.5 ) (24.5 ) Brazil 9.0 8.6 6.3 13.1 Total Americas 1,074.4 1,129.7 (4.9 ) (4.9 ) EMEA France 60.0 66.2 (9.3 ) (6.5 ) Switzerland 50.7 56.4 (10.0 ) (10.5 ) Portugal 44.3 46.4 (4.7 ) (1.8 ) Russia 33.5 24.7 35.7 29.8 United Kingdom 21.5 23.2 (7.5 ) (7.4 ) Italy 16.1 19.4 (16.9 ) (14.4 ) Germany 9.1 12.1 (24.7 ) (22.4 ) Ireland 5.0 10.3 (52.2 ) (50.8 ) Other 16.0 21.0 (23.7 ) (19.8 ) Total EMEA 256.2 279.7 (8.4 ) (7.2 ) Total APAC 7.2 5.3 35.5 39.8 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,337.8 $ 1,414.7 (5.4 ) % (5.2 ) %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) December Year to Date (Americas, International and GTS) % CC % 2019 2018 Change Change Americas United States $ 3,892.5 $ 3,930.0 (1.0 ) % (1.0 ) % Canada 136.1 142.4 (4.5 ) (2.2 ) Mexico 123.6 125.0 (1.1 ) (1.1 ) Puerto Rico 74.6 96.6 (22.8 ) (22.8 ) Brazil 34.1 35.2 (2.9 ) 6.1 Total Americas 4,260.9 4,329.2 (1.6 ) (1.4 ) EMEA France 248.6 278.9 (10.9 ) (5.9 ) Switzerland 200.7 212.7 (5.6 ) (4.1 ) Portugal 179.8 196.9 (8.7 ) (3.7 ) Russia 117.6 100.4 17.2 20.4 United Kingdom 103.1 108.8 (5.3 ) (0.6 ) Italy 75.9 77.5 (2.0 ) 3.5 Germany 41.6 57.1 (27.1 ) (23.1 ) Ireland 33.1 44.6 (25.9 ) (21.5 ) Other 67.5 85.6 (21.1 ) (15.8 ) Total EMEA 1,067.9 1,162.5 (8.1 ) (4.0 ) Total APAC 26.8 22.2 20.6 27.7 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 5,355.6 $ 5,513.9 (2.9 ) % (1.9 ) %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOURTH QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 2018 Revenue from Services: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 580.0 $ — $ (15.4 ) $ 564.6 $ 647.6 Global Talent Solutions 515.1 — (14.6 ) 500.5 503.3 International Staffing 246.0 — — 246.0 268.1 Intersegment (3.3 ) — — (3.3 ) (4.3 ) Total Company $ 1,337.8 $ — $ (30.0 ) $ 1,307.8 $ 1,414.7 2019 2018 Gross Profit: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 109.6 $ — $ (5.0 ) $ 104.6 $ 118.8 Global Talent Solutions 100.8 — (3.3 ) 97.5 99.3 International Staffing 35.1 — — 35.1 36.9 Intersegment (0.4 ) — — (0.4 ) (0.6 ) Total Company $ 245.1 $ — $ (8.3 ) $ 236.8 $ 254.4 2019 2018 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 88.5 $ 0.1 $ (4.0 ) $ 84.6 $ 90.4 Global Talent Solutions 72.9 — (1.9 ) 71.0 72.5 International Staffing 30.2 — — 30.2 33.1 Corporate 25.0 — — 25.0 25.9 Intersegment (0.4 ) — — (0.4 ) (0.6 ) Total Company $ 216.2 $ 0.1 $ (5.9 ) $ 210.4 $ 221.3





2019 2018 Earnings from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Asset

Impairment Charge(5) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 21.1 $ (0.1 ) $ (1.0 ) $ — $ 20.0 $ 28.4 Global Talent Solutions 27.9 — (1.4 ) — 26.5 26.8 International Staffing 4.9 — — — 4.9 3.8 Corporate (40.8 ) — — 15.8 (25.0 ) (25.9 ) Total Company $ 13.1 $ (0.1 ) $ (2.4 ) $ 15.8 $ 26.4 $ 33.1





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) DECEMBER YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 2018 Revenue from Services: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 2,320.1 $ — $ (78.3 ) $ 2,241.8 $ 2,417.7 Global Talent Solutions 2,024.5 — (62.8 ) 1,961.7 1,997.4 International Staffing 1,025.9 — — 1,025.9 1,116.6 Intersegment (14.9 ) — — (14.9 ) (17.8 ) Total Company $ 5,355.6 $ — $ (141.1 ) $ 5,214.5 $ 5,513.9 2019 2018 Gross Profit: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 429.5 $ — $ (24.8 ) $ 404.7 $ 441.3 Global Talent Solutions 400.5 — (13.6 ) 386.9 381.1 International Staffing 140.5 — — 140.5 152.3 Intersegment (2.1 ) — — (2.1 ) (2.5 ) Total Company $ 968.4 $ — $ (38.4 ) $ 930.0 $ 972.2 2019 2018 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Adjusted As Reported Americas Staffing $ 372.7 $ (5.5 ) $ (18.9 ) $ 348.3 $ 364.2 Global Talent Solutions 293.1 — (7.6 ) 285.5 296.5 International Staffing 125.3 — — 125.3 132.3 Corporate 94.1 — — 94.1 94.3 Intersegment (2.1 ) — — (2.1 ) (2.5 ) Total Company $ 883.1 $ (5.5 ) $ (26.5 ) $ 851.1 $ 884.8





2019 2018 Earnings from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(2) Acquisitions(3) Gain on sale of assets(4) Asset

Impairment Charge(5) Adjusted As

Reported Americas Staffing $ 56.8 $ 5.5 $ (5.9 ) $ — $ — $ 56.4 $ 77.1 Global Talent Solutions 107.4 — (6.0 ) — — 101.4 84.6 International Staffing 15.2 — — — — 15.2 20.0 Corporate (97.6 ) — — (12.3 ) 15.8 (94.1 ) (94.3 ) Total Company $ 81.8 $ 5.5 $ (11.9 ) $ (12.3 ) $ 15.8 $ 78.9 $ 87.4





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) Fourth Quarter December Year to Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (5.9 ) $ (23.8 ) $ 0.4 $ (27.1 ) Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(1) (0.3 ) 25.4 (11.0 ) 29.4 Taxes on restructuring charges(2) (0.1 ) — 1.4 — Taxes on acquisitions(3) (0.6 ) — (3.0 ) — Taxes on gain on sale of assets(4) — — (3.3 ) — Taxes on asset impairment charge(5) 4.0 — 4.0 — Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ (2.9 ) $ 1.6 $ (11.5 ) $ 2.3 Fourth Quarter December Year to Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings (loss) $ 17.0 $ (23.9 ) $ 112.4 $ 22.9 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1) (0.4 ) 57.8 (24.8 ) 66.8 Restructuring charges, net of taxes(2) — — 4.1 — Net earnings from acquisitions(3) (1.9 ) — (9.0 ) — Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(4) — — (9.0 ) — Asset impairment charge, net of taxes(5) 11.8 — 11.8 — Adjusted net earnings $ 26.5 $ 33.9 $ 85.5 $ 89.7 Fourth Quarter December Year to Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 Per Share Per Share Net earnings (loss) $ 0.43 $ (0.62 ) $ 2.84 $ 0.58 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1) (0.01 ) 1.49 (0.63 ) 1.69 Restructuring charges, net of taxes(2) — — 0.10 — Acquisitions, net of taxes(3) (0.04 ) — (0.22 ) — Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(4) — — (0.23 ) — Asset impairment charge, net of taxes(5) 0.30 — 0.30 — Adjusted net earnings $ 0.67 $ 0.87 $ 2.16 $ 2.27

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2019 and 2018 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2019 restructuring charges, the 2019 acquisitions, the 2019 gain on sale of assets and the 2019 asset impairment charge are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2019 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a more meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.