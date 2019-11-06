Kelly Services® Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Q3 revenue down 5.6%; down 4.8% in constant currency
Q3 operating earnings down 22% from last year
Q3 loss per share of $0.27 compared to earnings of $0.84, or $0.43 compared to $0.56 last year excluding the impact of gains and losses on Persol shares
TROY, Mich., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced results for the third quarter of 2019.
Peter W. Quigley, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced revenue for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1.3 billion, a 5.6% decrease, or 4.8% in constant currency, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018. Third quarter 2019 results include the impact of the January 2019 acquisitions of NextGen and Global Technology Associates, providers of specialty engineering talent to the U.S. telecommunications industry. Excluding the recent acquisitions, adjusted revenue declined 8.2% in the third quarter, or 7.5% in constant currency.
Earnings from operations for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $17.1 million, compared to the $21.9 million reported for the third quarter of 2018.
Diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2019 was $0.27 compared to earnings per share of $0.84 in the third quarter of 2018. Included in the loss per share in the third quarter of 2019 is the unfavorable impact of $0.70 due to the non-cash after-tax loss on our investment in Persol Holdings common stock compared to a gain of $0.28 in the third quarter of 2018.
"It was a challenging quarter as our newly restructured U.S. branch operations sought to capture high-value growth amidst a sluggish manufacturing sector and a tight labor market,” noted Quigley. “Despite pressure on the top line, we delivered improvements in GP rate, saw strong performance in our specialty acquisitions, and effectively contained costs. Our forward focus is on balancing the value-and-volume equation in our portfolio; managing expenses to align with revenue; and advancing our specialty talent solutions strategy.”
Kelly also reported that on November 5, 2019 its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable December 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2019.
FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars except per share data)
%
CC %
2019
2018
Change
Change
Change
Revenue from services
$
1,267.7
$
1,342.4
$
(74.7
)
(5.6
)
%
(4.8
)
%
Cost of services
1,040.0
1,103.3
(63.3
)
(5.7
)
Gross profit
227.7
239.1
(11.4
)
(4.8
)
(4.1
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
210.6
217.2
(6.6
)
(3.0
)
(2.4
)
Earnings from operations
17.1
21.9
(4.8
)
(22.2
)
Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings
(39.3
)
15.8
(55.1
)
NM
Other income (expense), net
(0.2
)
(0.7
)
0.5
75.5
Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
(22.4
)
37.0
(59.4
)
NM
Income tax expense (benefit)
(12.8
)
5.9
(18.7
)
(314.8
)
Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
(9.6
)
31.1
(40.7
)
NM
Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
(0.9
)
2.0
(2.9
)
NM
Net earnings (loss)
$
(10.5
)
$
33.1
$
(43.6
)
NM
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.27
)
$
0.84
$
(1.11
)
NM
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.27
)
$
0.84
$
(1.11
)
NM
STATISTICS:
Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services)
$
15.1
$
18.4
$
(3.3
)
(18.3
)
%
(17.3
)
%
Gross profit rate
18.0
%
17.8
%
0.2
pts.
Conversion rate
7.5
9.2
(1.7
)
% Return:
Earnings from operations
1.3
1.6
(0.3
)
Net earnings (loss)
(0.8
)
2.5
(3.3
)
Effective income tax rate
57.3
%
16.1
%
41.2
pts.
Average number of shares outstanding (millions):
Basic
39.1
38.8
Diluted
39.1
38.9
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars except per share data)
%
CC %
2019
2018
Change
Change
Change
Revenue from services
$
4,017.8
$
4,099.2
$
(81.4
)
(2.0
)
%
(0.7
)
%
Cost of services
3,294.5
3,381.4
(86.9
)
(2.6
)
Gross profit
723.3
717.8
5.5
0.8
1.9
Selling, general and administrative expenses
666.9
663.5
3.4
0.5
1.6
Gain on sale of assets
12.3
—
12.3
NM
Earnings from operations
68.7
54.3
14.4
26.3
Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings
35.1
(13.0
)
48.1
NM
Other income (expense), net
(1.1
)
(1.8
)
0.7
38.2
Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
102.7
39.5
63.2
159.2
Income tax expense (benefit)
6.3
(3.3
)
9.6
293.3
Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
96.4
42.8
53.6
125.0
Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate
(1.0
)
4.0
(5.0
)
NM
Net earnings
$
95.4
$
46.8
$
48.6
103.6
Basic earnings per share
$
2.42
$
1.20
$
1.22
101.7
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.41
$
1.19
$
1.22
102.5
STATISTICS:
Permanent placement income (included in revenue from services)
$
46.7
$
52.3
$
(5.6
)
(10.9
)
%
(8.6
)
%
Gross profit rate
18.0
%
17.5
%
0.5
pts.
Conversion rate
9.5
7.6
1.9
% Return:
Earnings from operations
1.7
1.3
0.4
Net earnings
2.4
1.1
1.3
Effective income tax rate
6.1
%
(8.2
)
%
14.3
pts.
Average number of shares outstanding (millions):
Basic
39.0
38.7
Diluted
39.2
38.8
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
Third Quarter
%
CC %
2019
2018
Change
Change
Americas Staffing
Revenue from services
$
516.0
$
561.8
(8.1
)
%
(8.0
)
%
Gross profit
93.9
106.0
(11.3
)
(11.2
)
SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges
89.9
91.2
(1.3
)
(1.2
)
Restructuring charges
(0.1
)
—
NM
NM
Total SG&A expenses
89.8
91.2
(1.4
)
(1.3
)
Earnings from operations
4.1
14.8
(72.6
)
Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges
4.0
14.8
(73.1
)
Gross profit rate
18.2
%
18.9
%
(0.7
)
pts.
Conversion rate
4.3
14.0
(9.7
)
Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges
4.2
14.0
(9.8
)
Return on sales
0.8
2.6
(1.8
)
Return on sales excluding restructuring charges
0.8
2.6
(1.8
)
Global Talent Solutions
Revenue from services
$
502.5
$
507.6
(1.0
)
%
(0.8
)
%
Gross profit
99.6
97.3
2.3
2.8
Total SG&A expenses
71.2
73.2
(2.8
)
(2.4
)
Earnings from operations
28.4
24.1
18.0
Gross profit rate
19.8
%
19.2
%
0.6
pts.
Conversion rate
28.5
24.7
3.8
Return on sales
5.6
4.7
0.9
International Staffing
Revenue from services
$
252.9
$
277.2
(8.8
)
%
(5.8
)
%
Gross profit
34.7
36.4
(4.8
)
(1.8
)
Total SG&A expenses
31.2
31.6
(0.9
)
2.1
Earnings from operations
3.5
4.8
(29.6
)
Gross profit rate
13.7
%
13.2
%
0.5
pts.
Conversion rate
9.9
13.5
(3.6
)
Return on sales
1.4
1.8
(0.4
)
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
September Year to Date
%
CC %
2019
2018
Change
Change
Americas Staffing
Revenue from services
$
1,740.1
$
1,770.1
(1.7
)
%
(1.4
)
%
Gross profit
319.9
322.5
(0.8
)
(0.6
)
SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges
278.6
273.8
1.7
2.0
Restructuring charges
5.6
—
NM
NM
Total SG&A expenses
284.2
273.8
3.8
4.1
Earnings from operations
35.7
48.7
(26.7
)
Earnings from operations excluding restructuring charges
41.3
48.7
(15.1
)
Gross profit rate
18.4
%
18.2
%
0.2
pts.
Conversion rate
11.2
15.1
(3.9
)
Conversion rate excluding restructuring charges
12.9
15.1
(2.2
)
Return on sales
2.1
2.8
(0.7
)
Return on sales excluding restructuring charges
2.4
2.8
(0.4
)
Global Talent Solutions
Revenue from services
$
1,509.4
$
1,494.1
1.0
%
1.4
%
Gross profit
299.7
281.8
6.3
7.0
Total SG&A expenses
220.2
224.0
(1.7
)
(1.0
)
Earnings from operations
79.5
57.8
37.5
Gross profit rate
19.9
%
18.9
%
1.0
pts.
Conversion rate
26.5
20.5
6.0
Return on sales
5.3
3.9
1.4
International Staffing
Revenue from services
$
779.9
$
848.5
(8.1
)
%
(3.0
)
%
Gross profit
105.4
115.4
(8.7
)
(3.6
)
Total SG&A expenses
95.1
99.2
(4.0
)
1.0
Earnings from operations
10.3
16.2
(36.9
)
Gross profit rate
13.5
%
13.6
%
(0.1
)
pts.
Conversion rate
9.7
14.1
(4.4
)
Return on sales
1.3
1.9
(0.6
)
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
September 29, 2019
December 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
Current Assets
Cash and equivalents
$
22.8
$
35.3
$
20.8
Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of
$12.2, $13.2, and $12.4, respectively
1,262.3
1,293.3
1,294.0
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
80.7
71.9
68.0
Total current assets
1,365.8
1,400.5
1,382.8
Noncurrent Assets
Property and equipment, net
82.7
86.3
85.0
Operating lease right-of-use assets
62.2
—
—
Deferred taxes
221.0
198.7
196.5
Goodwill
127.8
107.3
107.3
Investment in Persol Holdings
174.9
135.1
213.6
Investment in equity affiliate
120.4
121.3
120.3
Other assets
321.5
265.2
287.6
Total noncurrent assets
1,110.5
913.9
1,010.3
Total Assets
$
2,476.3
$
2,314.4
$
2,393.1
Current Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
17.5
$
2.2
$
8.1
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
484.6
540.6
497.0
Operating lease liabilities
19.8
—
—
Accrued payroll and related taxes
285.3
266.0
304.7
Accrued workers' compensation and other claims
25.1
26.0
25.9
Income and other taxes
67.7
62.7
66.5
Total current liabilities
900.0
897.5
902.2
Noncurrent Liabilities
Operating lease liabilities
45.3
—
—
Accrued workers' compensation and other claims
48.7
50.5
50.2
Accrued retirement benefits
179.0
162.9
186.9
Other long-term liabilities
55.5
44.0
68.0
Total noncurrent liabilities
328.5
257.4
305.1
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
40.1
40.1
40.1
Treasury stock
(21.3
)
(26.0
)
(27.3
)
Paid-in capital
22.3
24.4
25.0
Earnings invested in the business
1,224.6
1,138.1
1,165.0
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(17.9
)
(17.1
)
(17.0
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,247.8
1,159.5
1,185.8
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,476.3
$
2,314.4
$
2,393.1
STATISTICS:
Working Capital
$
465.8
$
503.0
$
480.6
Current Ratio
1.5
1.6
1.5
Debt-to-capital %
1.4
%
0.2
%
0.7
%
Global Days Sales Outstanding
59
55
58
Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow
$
60.4
$
35.8
$
15.4
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
95.4
$
46.8
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
23.8
19.5
Operating lease asset amortization
16.9
—
Provision for bad debts
3.2
1.3
Stock-based compensation
4.7
6.7
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings
(35.1
)
13.0
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(12.3
)
—
Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Asia Pacific
1.0
(4.0
)
Other, net
(1.0
)
(1.0
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
(22.4
)
(49.0
)
Net cash from operating activities
74.2
33.3
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(13.8
)
(17.9
)
Acquisition of companies, net of cash received
(86.4
)
—
Investment in equity securities
(1.0
)
(5.0
)
Loans to equity affiliate
(4.4
)
(2.9
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
13.8
—
Proceeds from company-owned life insurance
3.0
—
Other investing activities
—
(0.8
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(88.8
)
(26.6
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in short-term borrowings
15.2
(1.9
)
Financing lease payments
(0.4
)
—
Dividend payments
(8.9
)
(8.8
)
Payments of tax withholding for stock awards
(2.3
)
(6.3
)
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
3.6
(17.0
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(0.5
)
(0.7
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(11.5
)
(11.0
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
40.1
36.9
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
28.6
$
25.9
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE FROM SERVICES
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
Third Quarter (Americas, International and GTS)
%
CC %
2019
2018
Change
Change
Americas
United States
$
903.2
$
942.5
(4.2
)
%
(4.2
)
%
Canada
34.6
37.0
(6.5
)
(5.5
)
Mexico
32.4
32.3
0.6
3.1
Puerto Rico
18.8
28.2
(33.2
)
(33.2
)
Brazil
8.4
8.1
3.1
4.3
Total Americas
997.4
1,048.1
(4.8
)
(4.7
)
EMEA
France
59.7
68.8
(13.4
)
(9.4
)
Switzerland
50.6
53.8
(6.0
)
(5.8
)
Portugal
44.0
48.2
(8.5
)
(4.2
)
Russia
29.9
24.0
24.2
22.4
United Kingdom
24.9
28.1
(11.3
)
(6.2
)
Italy
18.5
18.3
0.9
5.6
Germany
11.5
13.8
(16.4
)
(12.5
)
Ireland
7.1
11.3
(36.7
)
(33.9
)
Other
16.6
21.8
(24.0
)
(19.5
)
Total EMEA
262.8
288.1
(8.8
)
(5.8
)
Total APAC
7.5
6.2
19.8
25.9
Total Kelly Services, Inc.
$
1,267.7
$
1,342.4
(5.6
)
%
(4.8
)
%
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE FROM SERVICES
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
September Year to Date (Americas, International and GTS)
%
CC %
2019
2018
Change
Change
Americas
United States
$
2,913.4
$
2,898.4
0.5
%
0.5
%
Canada
100.8
107.6
(6.3
)
(3.3
)
Mexico
89.6
92.7
(3.3
)
(2.2
)
Puerto Rico
57.6
74.2
(22.3
)
(22.3
)
Brazil
25.1
26.6
(5.9
)
3.9
Total Americas
3,186.5
3,199.5
(0.4
)
(0.2
)
EMEA
France
188.6
212.7
(11.4
)
(5.8
)
Switzerland
150.0
156.3
(4.1
)
(1.8
)
Portugal
135.5
150.5
(9.9
)
(4.3
)
Russia
84.1
75.7
11.1
17.3
United Kingdom
81.6
85.6
(4.6
)
1.2
Italy
59.8
58.1
2.9
9.4
Germany
32.5
45.0
(27.8
)
(23.2
)
Ireland
28.1
34.3
(17.9
)
(12.7
)
Other
51.5
64.6
(20.3
)
(14.5
)
Total EMEA
811.7
882.8
(8.1
)
(3.0
)
Total APAC
19.6
16.9
16.0
23.9
Total Kelly Services, Inc.
$
4,017.8
$
4,099.2
(2.0
)
%
(0.7
)
%
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
THIRD QUARTER
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
2019
2018
Revenue from Services:
As Reported
Restructuring(2)
Acquisitions(3)
Adjusted
As Reported
Americas Staffing
$
516.0
$
—
$
(20.0
)
$
496.0
$
561.8
Global Talent Solutions
502.5
—
(15.8
)
486.7
507.6
International Staffing
252.9
—
—
252.9
277.2
Intersegment
(3.7
)
—
—
(3.7
)
(4.2
)
Total Company
$
1,267.7
$
—
$
(35.8
)
$
1,231.9
$
1,342.4
2019
2018
Gross Profit:
As Reported
Restructuring(2)
Acquisitions(3)
Adjusted
As Reported
Americas Staffing
$
93.9
$
—
$
(6.6
)
$
87.3
$
106.0
Global Talent Solutions
99.6
—
(3.3
)
96.3
97.3
International Staffing
34.7
—
—
34.7
36.4
Intersegment
(0.5
)
—
—
(0.5
)
(0.6
)
Total Company
$
227.7
$
—
$
(9.9
)
$
217.8
$
239.1
2019
2018
SG&A Expenses:
As Reported
Restructuring(2)
Acquisitions(3)
Adjusted
As Reported
Americas Staffing
$
89.8
$
0.1
$
(4.9
)
$
85.0
$
91.2
Global Talent Solutions
71.2
—
(2.0
)
69.2
73.2
International Staffing
31.2
—
—
31.2
31.6
Corporate
18.9
—
—
18.9
21.8
Intersegment
(0.5
)
—
—
(0.5
)
(0.6
)
Total Company
$
210.6
$
0.1
$
(6.9
)
$
203.8
$
217.2
2019
2018
Earnings from Operations:
As Reported
Restructuring(2)
Acquisitions(3)
Gain on sale of assets(4)
Adjusted
As Reported
Americas Staffing
$
4.1
$
(0.1
)
$
(1.7
)
$
—
$
2.3
$
14.8
Global Talent Solutions
28.4
—
(1.3
)
—
27.1
24.1
International Staffing
3.5
—
—
—
3.5
4.8
Corporate
(18.9
)
—
—
—
(18.9
)
(21.8
)
Total Company
$
17.1
$
(0.1
)
$
(3.0
)
$
—
$
14.0
$
21.9
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
2019
2018
Revenue from Services:
As Reported
Restructuring(2)
Acquisitions(3)
Adjusted
As Reported
Americas Staffing
$
1,740.1
$
—
$
(62.9
)
$
1,677.2
$
1,770.1
Global Talent Solutions
1,509.4
—
(48.2
)
1,461.2
1,494.1
International Staffing
779.9
—
—
779.9
848.5
Intersegment
(11.6
)
—
—
(11.6
)
(13.5
)
Total Company
$
4,017.8
$
—
$
(111.1
)
$
3,906.7
$
4,099.2
2019
2018
Gross Profit:
As Reported
Restructuring(2)
Acquisitions(3)
Adjusted
As Reported
Americas Staffing
$
319.9
$
—
$
(19.8
)
$
300.1
$
322.5
Global Talent Solutions
299.7
—
(10.3
)
289.4
281.8
International Staffing
105.4
—
—
105.4
115.4
Intersegment
(1.7
)
—
—
(1.7
)
(1.9
)
Total Company
$
723.3
$
—
$
(30.1
)
$
693.2
$
717.8
2019
2018
SG&A Expenses:
As Reported
Restructuring(2)
Acquisitions(3)
Adjusted
As Reported
Americas Staffing
$
284.2
$
(5.6
)
$
(14.9
)
$
263.7
$
273.8
Global Talent Solutions
220.2
—
(5.7
)
214.5
224.0
International Staffing
95.1
—
—
95.1
99.2
Corporate
69.1
—
—
69.1
68.4
Intersegment
(1.7
)
—
—
(1.7
)
(1.9
)
Total Company
$
666.9
$
(5.6
)
$
(20.6
)
$
640.7
$
663.5
2019
2018
Earnings from Operations:
As Reported
Restructuring(2)
Acquisitions(3)
Gain on sale of assets(4)
Adjusted
As Reported
Americas Staffing
$
35.7
$
5.6
$
(4.9
)
$
—
$
36.4
$
48.7
Global Talent Solutions
79.5
—
(4.6
)
—
74.9
57.8
International Staffing
10.3
—
—
—
10.3
16.2
Corporate
(56.8
)
—
—
(12.3
)
(69.1
)
(68.4
)
Total Company
$
68.7
$
5.6
$
(9.5
)
$
(12.3
)
$
52.5
$
54.3
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued)
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars except per share data)
Third Quarter
September Year to Date
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income tax expense (benefit)
$
(12.8
)
$
5.9
$
6.3
$
(3.3
)
Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(1)
12.1
(4.9
)
(10.7
)
4.0
Taxes on restructuring charges(2)
—
—
1.5
—
Taxes on acquisitions(3)
(0.8
)
—
(2.4
)
—
Taxes on gain on sale of assets(4)
—
—
(3.3
)
—
Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)
$
(1.5
)
$
1.0
$
(8.6
)
$
0.7
Third Quarter
September Year to Date
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net earnings (loss)
$
(10.5
)
$
33.1
$
95.4
$
46.8
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1)
27.2
(10.9
)
(24.4
)
9.0
Restructuring charges, net of taxes(2)
(0.1
)
—
4.1
—
Net earnings from acquisitions(3)
(2.2
)
—
(7.1
)
—
Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(4)
—
—
(9.0
)
—
Adjusted net earnings
$
14.4
$
22.2
$
59.0
$
55.8
Third Quarter
September Year to Date
2019
2018
2019
2018
Per Share
Per Share
Net earnings (loss)
$
(0.27
)
$
0.84
$
2.41
$
1.19
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(1)
0.70
(0.28
)
(0.62
)
0.23
Restructuring charges, net of taxes(2)
—
—
0.11
—
Acquisitions, net of taxes(3)
(0.05
)
—
(0.18
)
—
Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(4)
—
—
(0.23
)
—
Adjusted net earnings
$
0.37
$
0.56
$
1.50
$
1.42
Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.
KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2019 and 2018 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2019 restructuring charges, the 2019 acquisitions, and the 2019 gain on sale of assets are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2019 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Additionally, the Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle and the terms of each acquisition are unique and may vary significantly. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.
These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(1) The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.
(2) Restructuring charges in 2019 represent severance costs primarily related to U.S. branch-based staffing operations.
(3) NextGen and GTA were acquired on January 2, 2019, and were included in the reported results of operations of Americas Staffing and GTS segments, respectively, from the date of acquisition.
(4) Gain on sale of assets primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of an unused parcel of land located near the Company headquarters sold during the second quarter of 2019.