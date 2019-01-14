Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kelly Services, Inc.    KELYB

KELLY SERVICES, INC. (KELYB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kelly Services : Expanding the Power of One™ - Trustpoint.One Acquires Kelly Legal Managed Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 01:59pm EST

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpoint.One, a premier eDiscovery and legal solutions provider in the U.S., today announced the acquisition of Kelly Legal Managed Services (KLMS), formerly known as "Kelly Law Registry," making this the third in a series of Trustpoint acquisitions during Q4 of 2018, including Alderson Court Reporting and Confluent Translations.

"Kelly" is a respected name in the legal talent industry. Widely credited with pioneering the modern temporary help industry, William Russell Kelly founded the company in Detroit, Michigan, in 1946. Today, Kelly offers a full suite of outsourcing, consulting, and staffing solutions, delivered globally from over a 70-year heritage of dynamic talent innovations.

The acquisition of KLMS enhances Trustpoint's growing footprint and ever-expanding suite of legal staffing and comprehensive legal solutions.

"I couldn't be happier with this expansion of the Trustpoint brand to include KLMS. We are very pleased to welcome the Kelly Legal team and the clients they serve to the Trustpoint family," said Mark Hawn, CEO of Trustpoint.One.

Jennifer Grossman, Esq., Senior Director and Global Practice Lead for KLMS added, "We can now provide our clients a more complete portfolio of business and legal solutions than ever before­. We are elated to join forces with the Trustpoint team and look forward to supporting the continued growth and success of our clients, employees and partners."

About Trustpoint.One® – Trustpoint.One offers innovative business and legal solutions for leading law firms, corporations and government agencies worldwide, including: eDiscovery, Managed Review, Legal Staffing, Court Reporting, Translations and IT Staffing Solutions. Visit trustpoint.one

About Kelly Services® – As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc., (Nasdaq: KELYA; KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a complete array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct-hire basis. Kelly directly employs nearly 500,000 people around the world in addition to having a role in connecting thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2017 was $5.37 billion. Visit kellyservices.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanding-the-power-of-one--trustpointone-acquires-kelly-legal-managed-services-300777865.html

SOURCE Trustpoint.One


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KELLY SERVICES, INC.
01:59pKELLY SERVICES : Expanding the Power of One™ - Trustpoint.One Acquires Kel..
PR
01/09KELLY SERVICES : Expands Engineering Footprint with the Acquisitions of Global T..
AQ
01/08Kelly Services® Expands Engineering Footprint with the Acquisitions of Global..
GL
2018KELLY SERVICES : Education Practice® Announces Partnership with Vector Solutions
AQ
2018KELLY SERVICES : reg; and Kenzie Academy Transform the Future of Work with the L..
BU
2018KELLY SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018KELLY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2018KELLY SERVICES INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal ..
AQ
2018KELLY SERVICES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018KELLY SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.