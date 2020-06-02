Kelt Announces Extension of Credit Facility Re-Determination

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2020) - Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) ("Kelt" or the "Company") announced today the extension of the revolving period applicable to the Company's existing $350 million revolving credit facility, to July 15, 2020. The credit facility continues to be available, on a revolving basis, until that date. In connection therewith, the date for the re-determination of the borrowing base has also been extended to July 15, 2020. The extension of the borrowing base re-determination to July 15, 2020 provides the Company with additional time to assess current market conditions.

Kelt is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Western Canada.

