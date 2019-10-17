Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KEMET Corporation    KEM

KEMET CORPORATION

(KEM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KEMET Announces Date for September 2019 Quarter Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:32am EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) announced today that on Monday, November 11, 2019 the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 and will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 AM (EST) on that date. The call will last approximately one hour.

To access the call via telephone, participants in the United States should dial 1-800-416-8033, and participants outside the United States should dial 1-706-643-0979.  Participants should reference "KEMET Corporation" and Conference ID #9085025.  Participants can view a corresponding presentation from the KEMET website at www.kemet.com by clicking on the conference call link in the Investor Relations section of the website.  The presentation will be available immediately prior to the beginning of the call.  Following management’s comments, there will be an opportunity for questions.

In conjunction with the conference call, there will be a simultaneous live broadcast over the internet that can be accessed at http://ir.kemet.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 25, 2019, through the same link. 

About KEMET

The Company's common stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KEM" (NYSE: KEM).  At the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://ir.kemet.com, users may subscribe to KEMET news releases and find additional information about our Company.  KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors.  Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service. Additional information about KEMET can be found at http://www.kemet.com.

Contact:   
Gregory C. Thompson
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
GregThompson@KEMET.com
(954) 595-5081        

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEMET CORPORATION
08:32aKEMET Announces Date for September 2019 Quarter Earnings Release
GL
10/01KEMET : New KC-LINK Capacitor Series Offers Industry Leading Performance for Fas..
AQ
09/30KEMET : New KC-LINK™ Capacitor Series Offers Industry Leading Performance ..
AQ
09/09KEMET to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference
GL
08/19KEMET to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
GL
08/14KEMET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01KEMET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/01KEMET CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01KEMET : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01KEMET CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 330 M
EBIT 2020 236 M
Net income 2020 132 M
Debt 2020 77,2 M
Yield 2020 0,88%
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
P/E ratio 2021 9,64x
EV / Sales2020 1,05x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 1 316 M
Chart KEMET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
KEMET Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,67  $
Last Close Price 22,68  $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William M. Lowe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank G. Brandenberg Chairman
Gregory C. Thompson CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Phillip Michael Lessner Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
E. Erwin Maddrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMET CORPORATION29.30%1 316
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%33 920
AMPHENOL CORPORATION21.48%29 382
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%21 002
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%7 391
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-0.77%6 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group