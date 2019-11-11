Log in
KEMET Announces Second Quarter Results

11/11/2019 | 05:30pm EST

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales of $327.4 million within the upper range of management's guidance
  • GAAP Gross margin of 34.7% up 220 basis points versus same quarter last year
  • GAAP EPS net loss of $0.26 per diluted share driven by one-time items
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS of $0.66 per diluted share
  • GAAP operating margin of 15.0% and non-GAAP Adjusted operating margin of 18.4%

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (“KEMET” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEM), a leading global supplier of passive electronic components, today reported results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer, William M. Lowe Jr. stated, “Sales of our high capacitance large case ceramics in our Ceramics product line remains robust, insulating us somewhat from the general slow-down in the electronics industry. We also maintained during the second quarter our overall non-GAAP adjusted gross margin at 35.0% and our adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.9%, reinforcing our past statements that the many operational changes we have made over the years are embedded in our margin structure. As we look forward to the rest of our fiscal year, we expect adjusting inventory levels in the distribution channel, a slowdown in the automotive segment, and Europe from a geographical sense, to apply downward pressure on sales. As a result, we expect revenue to decline in the range of 8.0% to 13.0% in our third quarter from the current second quarter, however; non-GAAP adjusted gross margin is expected to remain at a historical high ranging from 30.0% to 32.5% next quarter.”

For the three-month and six-month periods ended September 30, 2019, net sales were $327.4 million and $672.6 million, respectively, compared to $349.2 million and $676.8 million, respectively, for the same period last year. Sales were essentially flat for the first six months of the current fiscal year compared to the prior year with a slight decline in the current quarter reflecting a slow-down in the general electronics industry and extended inventory levels in the distribution channel of certain products, but offset by continued strong demand for large case size ceramics. The Ceramics product line revenue was up 24.1% over the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased slightly to 15.0% compared to 14.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased slightly to 18.4% compared to 17.0% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Cash on the balance sheet was $192.7 million at September 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $39.3 million or $0.66 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $50.8 million or $0.86 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The Company recorded a charge related to antitrust settlements of $63.1 million during the quarter which gave rise to a GAAP net loss of $15.3 million or $0.26 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to GAAP net income of $37.1 million or $0.63 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Net income for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018 include various items affecting comparability as denoted in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table included hereafter.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain historical financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA margin. Definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this news release.

The Company also has presented non-GAAP adjusted gross margin as projected for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted gross margin guidance is not provided because the Company does not forecast GAAP gross margin as it cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty various components of such measure.

About KEMET

The Company’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “KEM” (NYSE: KEM). At the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://www.kemet.com/IR, users may subscribe to KEMET news releases and find additional information about our Company. KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of sensors, actuators, and electromagnetic compatibility solutions. KEMET operates manufacturing facilities and sales and distribution centers around the world. Additional information about KEMET can be found at http://www.kemet.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws about the Company's financial condition and results of operations that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets, in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates" or other similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's judgment only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to the following: (i) adverse economic conditions could impact our ability to realize operating plans if the demand for our products declines, and such conditions could adversely affect our liquidity and ability to continue to operate and could cause a write down of long-lived assets or goodwill; (ii) an increase in the cost or a decrease in the availability of our principal or single-sourced purchased raw materials; (iii) changes in the competitive environment; (iv) uncertainty of the timing of customer product qualifications in heavily regulated industries; (v) economic, political, or regulatory changes in the countries in which we operate; (vi) difficulties, delays, or unexpected costs in completing the Company’s restructuring plans; (vii) acquisitions and other strategic transactions expose us to a variety of risks, including the ability to successfully integrate and maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting in compliance with applicable regulations; (viii) our acquisition of TOKIN Corporation may not achieve all of the anticipated results; (ix) our business could be negatively impacted by increased regulatory scrutiny and litigation; (x) difficulties associated with retaining, attracting, and training effective employees and management; (xi) the need to develop innovative products to maintain customer relationships and offset potential price erosion in older products; (xii) exposure to claims alleging product defects; (xiii) the impact of laws and regulations that apply to our business, including those relating to environmental matters, data protection, cyber security and privacy; (xiv) the impact of international laws relating to trade, export controls and foreign corrupt practices; (xv) changes impacting international trade and corporate tax provisions related to the global manufacturing and sales of our products may have an adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations; (xvi) volatility of financial and credit markets affecting our access to capital; (xvii) default or failure of one or more of our counterparty financial institutions could cause us to incur significant losses; (xviii) the need to reduce the total costs of our products to remain competitive; (xix) potential limitation on the use of net operating losses to offset possible future taxable income; (xx) restrictions in our debt agreements that could limit our flexibility in operating our business; (xxi) failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; (xxii) service interruption, misappropriation of data, or breaches of security as it relates to our information systems could cause a disruption in our operations, financial losses, and damage to our reputation; (xxiii) economic and demographic experience for pension and other post-retirement benefit plans could be less favorable than our assumptions; (xxiv) fluctuation in distributor sales could adversely affect our results of operations; (xxv) earthquakes and other natural disasters could disrupt our operations and have a material adverse effect on our financial condition and results of operations; and (xxvi) volatility in our stock price.


KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net sales$327,397  $349,233  $672,639  $676,849 
Operating costs and expenses:       
Cost of sales213,727  235,668  437,341  468,463 
Selling, general and administrative expenses49,327  52,258  97,212  100,800 
Research and development12,274  10,995  24,449  21,683 
Restructuring charges2,920    5,128  (96)
(Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets59  312  1,019  823 
Total operating costs and expenses278,307  299,233  565,149  591,673 
Operating income49,090  50,000  107,490  85,176 
Non-operating (income) expense       
Interest income(812) (375) (1,621) (753)
Interest expense2,751  7,287  5,296  14,323 
Antitrust class action settlements and regulatory costs63,098  4,320  63,098  4,282 
Other (income) expense, net(1,915) (309) (2,641) (11,642)
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from equity method investments(14,032) 39,077  43,358  78,966 
Income tax expense1,700  2,000  18,500  6,600 
Income (loss) before equity income (loss) from equity method investments(15,732) 37,077  24,858  72,366 
Equity income (loss) from equity method investments472  64  222  (5)
Net income (loss)$(15,260) $37,141  $25,080  $72,361 
        
Net income (loss) per basic share$(0.26) $0.64  $0.43  $1.26 
Net income (loss) per diluted share$(0.26) $0.63  $0.42  $1.22 
        
Weighted-average shares outstanding:       
Basic58,528  57,799  58,440  57,570 
Diluted58,528  59,197  59,175  59,119 
            



KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 September 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$192,702  $207,918 
Accounts receivable, net163,398  154,059 
Inventories, net268,220  241,129 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets48,571  38,947 
Total current assets672,891  642,053 
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $891,155 and $880,451 as of September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively527,887  495,280 
Goodwill40,294  40,294 
Intangible assets, net56,358  53,749 
Equity method investments13,673  12,925 
Deferred income taxes45,027  57,024 
Other assets45,595  16,770 
Total assets$1,401,725  $1,318,095 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Current portion of long-term debt$29,164  $28,430 
Accounts payable137,263  153,287 
Accrued expenses143,977  93,761 
Income taxes payable2,265  2,995 
Total current liabilities312,669  278,473 
Long-term debt276,429  266,041 
Other non-current obligations148,835  125,360 
Deferred income taxes12,875  8,806 
Total liabilities750,808  678,680 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized 10,000 shares, none issued   
Common stock, par value $0.01, authorized 175,000 shares, issued 58,067 and 57,822 shares at September 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively581  578 
Additional paid-in capital470,937  465,366 
Retained earnings223,472  204,195 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(44,073) (30,724)
Total stockholders’ equity650,917  639,415 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,401,725  $1,318,095 
        


KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Six months ended September 30,
Operating Activities:2019 2018
Net income$25,080  $72,361 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, net of effect of acquisitions:   
Depreciation and amortization29,376  25,642 
Equity (income) loss from equity method investments(222) 5 
Non-cash debt and financing costs1,914  635 
Stock-based compensation expense6,871  8,477 
(Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets1,019  823 
Pension and other post-retirement benefits2,663  2,549 
Change in deferred income taxes16,505  578 
Change in operating assets(46,220) (19,956)
Change in operating liabilities15,212  (58,049)
Other(528) (66)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities51,670  32,999 
Investing activities:   
Capital expenditures(73,351) (40,478)
Net investment hedge settlement4,536   
Acquisitions, net of cash received(1,294)  
Proceeds from dividend433  776 
Contributions to equity method investments(2,000) (1,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(71,676) (40,702)
Financing activities:   
Payments of long-term debt(13,149) (8,625)
Proceeds from long term debt21,540  510 
Proceeds from termination of derivative instruments6,476   
Cash flow hedge settlement(2,839)  
Principal payments on finance leases(745)  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options118  471 
Payment of dividends(5,803)  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities5,598  (7,644)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(14,408) (15,347)
Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(252) (8,452)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of fiscal period207,918  286,846 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of fiscal period193,258  263,047 
Less: Restricted cash at end of period556   
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$192,702  $263,047 
        

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain Non-GAAP financial measures, including “Adjusted gross margin,” “Adjusted SG&A expenses,” “Adjusted operating income,” “Adjusted net income,” “Adjusted net income per basic and diluted share,” “EBITDA,” and “Adjusted EBITDA,” and certain related ratios. Management believes that investors may find it useful to review the Company’s financial results as adjusted to exclude items as determined by management as further described below.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin represents net sales less cost of sales excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. Management uses adjusted gross margin to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that adjusted gross margin is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company.  Adjusted gross margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation from non-GAAP Adjusted gross margin to GAAP gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (amounts in thousands, except percentages):

  
 Quarters Ended
 (Unaudited)
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018
Net sales$327,397  $345,242  $349,233 
Cost of sales213,727  223,614  235,668 
Gross margin (GAAP)113,670  121,628  113,565 
Gross margin as a % of net sales34.7% 35.2% 32.5%
Non-GAAP adjustments:     
Stock-based compensation expense982  874  686 
Plant start-up costs(34) 34  1,361 
Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP)$114,618  $122,536  $115,612 
Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a % of net sales35.0% 35.5% 33.1%
         

Adjusted SG&A Expenses

Adjusted SG&A expenses represents SG&A expenses excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. Management uses Adjusted SG&A expenses to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding these items which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that Adjusted SG&A expenses is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company. Adjusted SG&A expenses should not be considered as an alternative to SG&A expenses or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation from non-GAAP Adjusted SG&A expenses to GAAP SG&A expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (amounts in thousands):

  
 Quarters Ended
 (Unaudited)
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018
SG&A expenses (GAAP)$49,327  $47,885  $52,258 
Non-GAAP adjustments:     
ERP integration costs/IT transition costs1,508  1,215  1,593 
Stock-based compensation expense3,047  1,735  3,647 
Legal expenses related to antitrust class actions2,528  2,559  1,740 
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment32     
Adjusted SG&A expenses (non-GAAP)$42,212  $42,376  $45,278 
            

Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income represents operating income, excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. We use Adjusted operating income to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below, which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that Adjusted operating income is useful to investors to provide a supplemental way to understand our underlying operating performance and allows investors to monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. Adjusted operating income should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation from non-GAAP Adjusted operating income to GAAP operating income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (amounts in thousands, except percentages):

  
 Quarters Ended
 (Unaudited)
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018
Net Sales$327,397  $345,242  $349,233 
      
Operating income (GAAP)$49,090  $58,400  $50,000 
Operating margin as a % of net sales15.0% 16.9% 14.3%
Non-GAAP adjustments:     
Restructuring charges2,920  2,208   
ERP integration/IT transition costs1,508  1,215  1,593 
Stock-based compensation expense4,146  2,725  4,417 
Legal expenses related to antitrust class actions2,528  2,559  1,740 
Plant start-up costs(34) 34  1,361 
(Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets59  960  312 
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment32     
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$60,249  $68,101  $59,423 
Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) as a % of net sales18.4% 19.7% 17.0%
         

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

“Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted net income per basic and diluted share” represent net income (loss) and net income (loss) per basic and diluted share excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and allow investors to monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.  Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table provides a reconciliation from non-GAAP Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per basic and diluted share to GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

  
 Quarters Ended
 (Unaudited)
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018
GAAP 
Net sales$327,397  $345,242  $349,233 
Net income (loss)$(15,260) $40,340  $37,141 
      
Net income (loss) per basic share$(0.26) $0.69  $0.64 
Net income (loss) per diluted share$(0.26) $0.68  $0.63 
      
Non-GAAP     
Net income (loss) (GAAP)$(15,260) $40,340  $37,141 
Non-GAAP adjustments:     
Restructuring charges2,920  2,208   
R&D grant reimbursements and grant income19  (35)  
ERP integration/IT transition costs1,508  1,215  1,593 
Stock-based compensation expense4,146  2,725  4,417 
Settlements, regulatory costs, and legal expenses related to antitrust class actions65,626  2,559  6,060 
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss(2,297) (489) 193 
Equity (income) loss from equity method investments(472) 250  (64)
Plant start-up costs(34) 34  1,361 
(Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets59  960  312 
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(16,958) (1,568) (164)
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment32     
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$39,289  $48,199  $50,849 
Adjusted net income per basic share (non-GAAP)$0.67  $0.83  $0.88 
Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP)$0.66  $0.82  $0.86 
Weighted average shares outstanding:     
Weighted average shares-basic58,528  58,350  57,799 
Weighted average shares-diluted (1)59,271  59,055  59,197 

_________________
(1) For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, diluted shares were used to compute Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP).

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income before income tax expense, interest expense, net, and depreciation and amortization expense. We present EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our ability to service debt. We believe EBITDA is an appropriate supplemental measure of debt service capacity because cash expenditures on interest are, by definition, available to pay interest, and tax expense is inversely correlated to interest expense because tax expense goes down as deductible interest expense goes up; and depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA excluding adjustments that are outlined in the following quantitative reconciliation provided, as a supplemental measure of our performance and because we believe this measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. The items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are excluded in order to better reflect our continuing operations.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar  to the adjustments noted below. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these types of adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Our Adjusted EBITDA measure has limitations as an analytical tool  and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • it does not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • it does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and our Adjusted EBITDA measure does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • it is not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;
  • it does not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations;
  • it does not reflect limitations on or costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us; and
  • other companies in our industry may calculate this measure differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA as supplementary information.

The following table provides a reconciliation from EBITDA, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin to GAAP net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (amounts in thousands, except percentages):

  
 Quarters Ended
 (Unaudited)
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018
Net sales$327,397  $345,242  $349,233 
      
Net income (loss) (GAAP)$(15,260) $40,340  $37,141 
Net income (loss) margin as a % of net sales(4.7)% 11.7% 10.6%
Non-GAAP adjustments:     
Interest expense, net1,939  1,736  6,912 
Income tax expense1,700  16,800  2,000 
Depreciation and amortization15,117  14,259  12,545 
EBITDA (non-GAAP)3,496  73,135  58,598 
Excluding the following items:     
Restructuring charges2,920  2,208   
R&D grant reimbursements and grant income19  (35)  
ERP integration/IT transition costs1,508  1,215  1,593 
Stock-based compensation expense4,146  2,725  4,417 
Settlements, regulatory costs, and legal expenses related to antitrust class actions65,626  2,559  6,060 
Net foreign exchange (gain) loss(2,297) (489) 193 
Equity (income) loss from equity method investments(472) 250  (64)
Plant start-up costs(34) 34  1,361 
(Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets59  960  312 
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment32     
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$75,003  $82,562  $72,470 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) as a % of net sales22.9% 23.9% 20.8%


   
Contact:Gregory C. ThompsonRichard Vatinelle
 Executive Vice President andVice President and
 Chief Financial OfficerTreasurer
 GregThompson@KEMET.comInvestorRelations@KEMET.com
 954-595-5081954-766-2819

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
