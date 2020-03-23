Log in
KEMET : COVID-19 March 23 Impact Statement

03/23/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

Dear Valued Customer,

We want to thank you for your patience during this very challenging situation and provide you with an update on our response to the COVID-19 health emergency. The KEMET Leadership Team is closely monitoring the status of the outbreak and its potential adverse impact on our operations. The health and safety of our employees remains a top priority and we are complying with all local, state and government requirements.

On March 21, the Italian Prime Minister announced stricter and tighter preventive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Italy. As a result, all business activities in Italy except for those necessary for health, safety and maintaining the government's supply chain for critical goods and services will cease until April 3, 2020. This legal stoppage impacts our manufacturing facility located near Bologna, Italy. In accordance with the law, our production and delivery of film capacitors from this facility will be suspended until April 3, 2020.

Our sales and customer service team remains committed and is working diligently to address material shipment delivery dates. All delivery concerns will be communicated via our traditional and standard customer service teams.

At KEMET, the health and safety of our employees, customers, and suppliers is our top priority. We appreciate your continued support during this difficult time.

Sincerely,
William M. Lowe, Jr.
Chief Executive Officer & Director

Disclaimer

Kemet Corporation published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 20:55:34 UTC
