KEMET : Institute of Technology Series Begins 35th Season

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, today announced its 35th KEMET Institute of Technology (KIT) series. Beginning on September 18th with a two-day event at its Simpsonville, S.C. Innovation Center and the Hilton Greenville, KIT is a free technology workshop based on classroom instruction and live discussion covering details on how capacitors and other electronic components are made, how they work and their applications.

This year's event also includes presentations on KEMET's new component offerings. Two technology tracks focusing on customer applications are available. One track focuses on embedded electronics associated with low voltage DC electronics, while the other focuses on AC line and power applications such as AC/DC converters.

'KIT is a unique educational program and KEMET is proud to offer our customers the opportunity for collaboration and engagement,' said Per Loof, KEMET Chief Executive Officer. 'Working together with our customers on the development of emerging electronic component technologies through these seminars and workshops emphasizes our commitment to meeting their enhanced needs.'

KIT seminars are geared toward engineers, technologists, designers and technical decision-makers utilizing capacitors and other electronic components in their products. A range of speakers across the KEMET technology, application engineering, manufacturing, and quality teams will be on hand to present expertly detailed presentations on a variety of electronic component topics which include:

Component construction, characteristics, applications and manufacturing

K-SIM modeling and tutorials

Factory tours

One-on-one roadmap sharing sessions

New KIT dates are regularly being added. For more information and to register for KIT, please visit www.kemet.com/kit .

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of electronic components that meet the highest standards for quality, delivery and service. The company offers its customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of sensors, actuators and electromagnetic compatibility solutions. KEMET operates manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution centers around the world. The company's common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol 'KEM.' Additional information about KEMET can be found at www.kemet.com.

