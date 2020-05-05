Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kemira Oyj    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has decided on the payment of the first installment of the dividend of EUR 0.28 per share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 05:30am EDT

Kemira Oyj
Inside information
May 5, 2020 at 12.30 pm (CET+1)

Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has decided on the payment of the first installment of the dividend of EUR 0.28 per share


The Board of Directors of Kemira Oyj has today decided, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2020, on the payment of the first installment of the dividend of EUR 0.28 per share. The first installment of the dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date May 7, 2020. The payment date was confirmed as May 14, 2020.

Kemira’s Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide upon a dividend payment in the maximum amount of EUR 0.56 per share. The authorization would be used to pay dividend in two installments during the validity of the authorization, unless the Board of Directors decides otherwise for a justified reason. The dividend payment authorization is valid until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Preliminary record date and preliminary payment date for the second installment are October 29, 2020 and November 5, 2020. Kemira will announce the Board of Director’s resolution on the second dividend installment separately and confirm the relevant record and payment dates in such announcements.

For more information, please contact:


Kemira Oyj
Jukka Hakkila, Group General Counsel
Tel.  +358 40 544 2303

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KEMIRA OYJ
05:30aBoard of Directors of Kemira Oyj has decided on the payment of the first inst..
GL
05:30aKEMIRA OYJ : Members of the Board Committees     
AQ
04:00aKEMIRA OYJ : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting 2020
GL
04/30KEMIRA OYJ : has received a sufficient majority of votes for the approval of Ann..
AQ
04/28KEMIRA OYJ'S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY- : Good start to the year, outlook withdrawn..
PU
04/28KEMIRA OYJ'S INTERIM REPORT JANUARY- : Good start to the year, outlook withdrawn..
GL
04/28KEMIRA OYJ : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/27Kemira withdraws its outlook for 2020
GL
04/14INVITATION : Kemira to publish January-March 2020 results on April 28, 2020
GL
04/09KEMIRA OYJ : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 559 M
EBIT 2020 197 M
Net income 2020 119 M
Debt 2020 798 M
Yield 2020 5,10%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 1 681 M
Chart KEMIRA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kemira Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMIRA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,70  €
Last Close Price 10,99  €
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Rosendal President, CEO & Managing Director
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Kerttu Maria Tuomas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMIRA OYJ-16.67%1 849
BASF SE-32.55%47 172
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.17%44 846
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-30.34%33 072
ROYAL DSM-4.44%20 871
FMC CORPORATION-10.20%11 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group