Kemira Oyj

Managers' transactions

February 11, 2019 at 11.30 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares

Kemira has received a notification from Jari Rosendal, President and CEO, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.



Person subject to the notification requirement:

Name: Rosendal, Jari

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20190211102448_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-02-08

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,381 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,381 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-02-08

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 737 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 737 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-02-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009004824

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 349 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 273 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,764 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

(4): Volume: 496 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 2,882 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 82,200 shares

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com

