Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kemira Oyj    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ (KEMIRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2019 | 04:31am EST

Kemira Oyj
Managers' transactions
February 11, 2019 at 11.30 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000  Kemira shares 

Kemira has received a notification from Jari Rosendal, President and CEO, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement:
Name: Rosendal, Jari
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: KEMIRA

LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20190211102448_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-02-08
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,381 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,381 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-02-08
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 737 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 737 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-02-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 349 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 273 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,764 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 496 Unit price: 10.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 2,882 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR

Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 82,200 shares

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.  +358 40 552 8907 

 

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEMIRA OYJ
04:31aKEMIRA OYJ : Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosen..
GL
02/08KEMIRA OYJ : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
02/08KEMIRA OYJ : invests in emulsion polymer manufacturing in Alabama USA
GL
02/08KEMIRA OYJ'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BU : Good revenue growth and solid results in ..
GL
02/05KEMIRA OYJ : annual earnings release
01/24KEMIRA OYJ : Top quartile disclosure for Kemira in 2018 CDP rankings
GL
01/21KEMIRA OYJ : Proposals of the Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 201..
GL
01/16KEMIRA OYJ : Forms New Joint Venture in South Korea
AQ
01/16INVITATION : Kemira to publish fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Febr..
GL
01/14KEMIRA OYJ : forms a joint venture in South Korea
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 671 M
EBIT 2019 193 M
Net income 2019 113 M
Debt 2019 729 M
Yield 2019 5,12%
P/E ratio 2019 13,48
P/E ratio 2020 12,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 1 685 M
Chart KEMIRA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kemira Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMIRA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,5 €
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Rosendal President, CEO & Managing Director
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMIRA OYJ10.15%1 908
DOWDUPONT-3.31%117 329
BASF3.58%65 050
SASOL LIMITED-8.41%17 736
ROYAL DSM16.35%17 072
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT6.28%14 771
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.