Kemira Oyj
Managers' transactions
February 11, 2019 at 11.30 am (CET+1)
Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares
Kemira has received a notification from Jari Rosendal, President and CEO, of a transaction made with its financial instrument, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Detailed information about the transaction is given below.
Person subject to the notification requirement:
Name: Rosendal, Jari
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: KEMIRA
LEI: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370031Y7RK5H88CQ48_20190211102448_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-02-08
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,381 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,381 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-02-08
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 737 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 737 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-02-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009004824
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 349 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 273 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,764 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
(4): Volume: 496 Unit price: 10.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 2,882 Volume weighted average price: 10.8 EUR
Total ownership of instrument after the transaction: 82,200 shares
For more information, please contact:
Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 552 8907
Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire