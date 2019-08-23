Kemira Oyj

Stock Exhange Release

August 23, 2019 at 9.00 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Change in the holding of the company’s own shares





On August 22, 2019 a total of 12,522 shares have been returned to Kemira Oyj.

The return is related to the share issues announced on March 6, 2018 and March 7, 2019. In the share issues, Kemira shares held by the company were conveyed to key employees participating in the performance periods 2017 and 2018. The shares were returned to the company based on the terms and conditions of the plan.

After the return, the company holds a total of 2,693,111 own shares.

Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 552 8907