Kemira Oyj : Performance Share Plan - directed share issue

03/07/2019 | 05:31am EST

Kemira Oyj 
Stock Exchange Release
March 7, 2019  at 12.30 pm (CET+1)

Kemira Performance Share Plan - directed share issue  

The Board of Directors of Kemira has on February 7, 2019 decided on a directed share issue related to the reward payment for the shares earned from the performance period 2018 of Kemira share-based incentive plan. 

In the share issue, 140,844 Kemira shares held by the company have been conveyed on March 7, 2019 without consideration to 78 key employees participating in the performance period 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. More detailed information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the plan is available in a stock exchange release published on February 8, 2018.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 21, 2018. 

After the share delivery, the company holds a total of 2,691,453 own shares. 

For more information, please contact 

Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.  +358 40 552 8907 

 

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com


 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire
