Kemira Oyj : Price adjustment for polyacrylamide polymers for water treatment applications in EMEA region

Kemira, a global chemicals company, is dedicated to supplying customers reliably with high quality polymer products and services.

Kemira is making all efforts to mitigate increased raw material prices and higher freight cost impacts in the EMEA region. Several key strategic raw materials have been sourced at much higher prices in order to safeguard the long-term future supply to our customers. For these reasons selective price adjustments are necessary.

Kemira's Industry & Water segment will increase polymer prices in EMEA 2% - 7% effective September 1st 2019 for products in water treatment applications.

We at Kemira value your business and look forward to continuing to supply you. If you have any questions about this announcement, please contact your Kemira sales representative.

____________________

Wido Waelput

SVP, Commercial, EMEA

Industry & Water