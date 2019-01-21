Log in
KEMIRA OYJ (KEMIRA)
Kemira Oyj: Proposals of the Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2019

01/21/2019 | 04:01am EST

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
January 21, 2019 at 11.00 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Proposals of the Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2019

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj that six members be elected to the Board of Directors and that the present members Wolfgang Büchele, Shirley Cunningham, Kaisa Hietala, Timo Lappalainen, Jari Paasikivi and Kerttu Tuomas be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that Jari Paasikivi be re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Kerttu Tuomas be re-elected as the Vice Chairman. All the nominees have given their consent to the position. 

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual fee for the Chairman is increased to EUR 92,000 from EUR 80,000 per year, for the Vice Chairman and the Chairman of the Audit Committee to EUR 55,000 from EUR 49,000 per year and for the other members to EUR 44,000 from EUR 39,000 per year. The annual fees have not been increased since 2015.

The Nomination Board proposes that the fee payable for each meeting of the Board of Directors and the Board Committees would remain unchanged. A fee payable for each meeting would thus be as follows: for the members residing in Finland EUR 600, for the members residing in rest of Europe EUR 1,200 and for the members residing outside Europe EUR 2,400.

Travel expenses are proposed to be paid according to Kemira's travel policy. 

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual fee be paid as a combination of the company's shares and cash in such a manner that 40% of the annual fee is paid with the company's shares owned by the company or, if this is not possible, shares purchased from the market, and 60% is paid in cash. The shares will be transferred to the members of the Board of Directors and, if necessary, acquired directly on behalf of the members of the Board of Directors within two weeks from the release of Kemira's interim report January 1 - March 31, 2019. The meeting fees are proposed to be paid in cash.

The Nomination Board has consisted of the following representatives: Annika Paasikivi, CEO of Oras Invest Oy as the Chairman of the Nomination Board; Antti Mäkinen, CEO of Solidium Oy; Reima Rytsölä, Executive Vice-President, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company as members of the Nomination Board and Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of Kemira's Board of Directors as an expert member.

For more information, please contact 

Annika Paasikivi, Chairman of the Kemira Nomination Board
+358 10 2868 100 

Kemira Oyj
Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations
+358 40 552 8907 

 

 

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire
