KEMIRA OYJ (KEMIRA)

KEMIRA OYJ (KEMIRA)
News 
News

Kemira Oyj : Top quartile disclosure for Kemira in 2018 CDP rankings

01/24/2019 | 02:01am EST

Kemira Oyj
Press Release
January 24, 2019 at 9 am (CET+1)

Top quartile disclosure for Kemira in 2018 CDP rankings

Kemira received a B score in CDP's 2018 rankings. This puts Kemira in the top quartile of the chemicals sector companies requested to disclose to CDP, reflecting the company's continued commitment to transparency, increasing energy efficiency and sourcing renewable energy for our operations.

This most recent CDP disclosure round saw an increase of 11% in companies participating, taking the total to over 7,000 companies of which 97 were from the chemicals sector. "The steady growth in disclosure - now representing over 50% of global market capitalization - is welcomed by Kemira since it allows us to have a true benchmark of our performance", said Tuula Paajanen, Director of Corporate Responsibility.

Kemira's score was higher than the chemical sector average of C, and higher than the European regional average of B-. This 2018 result shows that Kemira is on the right track, balancing sustainability with profitability. The score also aligns well with Kemira's focus on products that help customers do more with less - less raw materials, water and energy.

To stay ahead of the competition and respond to the need for ambitious climate action, the chemicals sector as a whole will need to do more across its own footprint. "Kemira is well positioned to play a key role in global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in our own operations, but especially in helping our customers through our innovative products and expertise that increase resource efficiency", emphasized Tero Huovinen, SVP, Communications and Corporate Responsibility.

The results were published January 22, 2019, read more:www.cdp.net/en/scores 

Read more about Kemira's environmental performance and disclosure: www.kemira.com/investors

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Tuula Paajanen, Corporate Responsibility
Tel.  +358 50 527 4413

Tero Huovinen, Communication
Tel. +358 10 862 1153

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kemira Oyj via Globenewswire
Income Statement Evolution
