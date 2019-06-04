Kemira Oyj : breaks ground on polymer expansion at manufaturing site in Mobile, Alabama

This new modern facility is designed with the best available technology and the most automated and sophisticated control system to ensure the highest level of safety, quality and efficiency. Joe Alexander, Vice President, Polymers Manufacturing welcomed the attendees stating, 'We are totally committed to operate all sites in a manner where employees are engaged and help ensure the safety of our operations and extend that same commitment to our contractors, the environment and the communities in which we operate.'

For Pedro Materan, Senior Vice President, Oil & Gas the groundbreaking ceremony was a very personal milestone. 'Mobile was the first polymer plant that I visited when starting my career more than 20 years ago and has a special place in my heart. For Kemira, this is a key strategic investment for our growth in the Americas region and demonstrates our commitment to the oil and gas industry. We look forward to completing construction and beginning production here in Mobile,' said Materan. 'We are excited to take this time to celebrate as we continue to invest in our customers, in our future and in the future of the Mobile community.'

In addition to Kemira leadership, Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey shared a special video message with the attendees and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other members from the local community and government also spoke and took part in the official groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction for the new site is now officially underway and commercial production is scheduled for early 2021. Once completed, the expansion will create 20 new full-time positions at the Mobile site, which currently employs about 60 people.

