Kemira's 100th anniversary today March 26, 2020

Today we celebrate Kemira’s 100th anniversary. Our problem-solving culture got us where we are today, but also holds promises for a better tomorrow. This is even more important now that we are facing the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic that affects us and our stakeholders.

Ensuring the health and safety of all our employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders is our first priority at all times. We will focus all our energies on serving our customers who provide invaluable public services in many communities around the world so that we can keep our manufacturing sites operational, minimize disruptions and continue to supply our crucial chemistry. At the same time, we are taking robust measures in ensuring that our employees are protected. We are also donating EUR 100,000 to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to help fund essential supplies such as masks, gloves and other protective gear for front line health care workers.

When Kemira was founded in 1920, its main job was to provide fertilizers for Finnish farmers. Today, we focus on resource efficiency in all of our business segments from pulp and paper to water treatment and the energy sector. Over the last 100 years, we have overcome many challenges and have always come out stronger as a company and better equipped to help our customers and the society. We are now, perhaps more than ever in a strong position to continue solving society's challenges through chemistry – in close collaboration with our customers and other business partners.





