Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Kemira Oyj    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/26 03:19:45 am
8.453 EUR   -1.65%
03:00aKemira's 100th anniversary today March 26, 2020
GL
03/26KEMIRA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/24KEMIRA OYJ : Change in the holding of the company's own shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kemira's 100th anniversary today March 26, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 03:00am EDT

Kemira Oyj
Press release
March 26, 2020, at 9 am (CET+1)﻿

Kemira's 100th anniversary today March 26, 2020

Today we celebrate Kemira’s 100th anniversary. Our problem-solving culture got us where we are today, but also holds promises for a better tomorrow. This is even more important now that we are facing the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic that affects us and our stakeholders.

Ensuring the health and safety of all our employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders is our first priority at all times. We will focus all our energies on serving our customers who provide invaluable public services in many communities around the world so that we can keep our manufacturing sites operational, minimize disruptions and continue to supply our crucial chemistry. At the same time, we are taking robust measures in ensuring that our employees are protected. We are also donating EUR 100,000 to the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to help fund essential supplies such as masks, gloves and other protective gear for front line health care workers.

When Kemira was founded in 1920, its main job was to provide fertilizers for Finnish farmers. Today, we focus on resource efficiency in all of our business segments from pulp and paper to water treatment and the energy sector. Over the last 100 years, we have overcome many challenges and have always come out stronger as a company and better equipped to help our customers and the society. We are now, perhaps more than ever in a strong position to continue solving society's challenges through chemistry – in close collaboration with our customers and other business partners.


 

Jari Rosendal                                      Jari Paasikivi
President and CEO                             Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Tero Huovinen, Communications
Tel. +358 50 4099 373


 


 

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KEMIRA OYJ
03:00aKemira's 100th anniversary today March 26, 2020
GL
03/26KEMIRA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/24KEMIRA OYJ : Change in the holding of the company's own shares
GL
03/18The Annual General Meeting of Kemira Oyj postponed due to coronavirus pandemi..
GL
03/05KEMIRA OYJ : Performance Share Plan – directed share issue
PU
03/05KEMIRA OYJ : Manager's transaction; Antti Salminen has received Kemira's shares ..
PU
03/05KEMIRA OYJ : Manager's transaction; Jari Rosendal has received Kemira's shares r..
AQ
03/05KEMIRA OYJ : Manager's transaction; Petri Castrén has received Kemira's shares r..
AQ
03/05KEMIRA OYJ : Manager's transaction; Kim Poulsen has received Kemira's shares rel..
AQ
03/05KEMIRA OYJ : Manager's transaction; Esa-Matti Puputti has received Kemira's shar..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 638 M
EBIT 2020 203 M
Net income 2020 119 M
Debt 2020 823 M
Yield 2020 6,63%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 1 314 M
Chart KEMIRA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kemira Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMIRA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,70  €
Last Close Price 8,60  €
Spread / Highest target 57,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jari Rosendal President, CEO & Managing Director
Jari Pertti Paasikivi Chairman
Petri Eero Castrén Chief Financial Officer
Matthew R. Pixton Chief Technology Officer
Kerttu Maria Tuomas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMIRA OYJ-36.54%1 424
BASF SE-35.09%43 346
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.39%36 188
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-49.44%24 001
ROYAL DSM-14.16%18 462
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-29.29%11 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group