KEMIRA OYJ    KEMIRA   FI0009004824

KEMIRA OYJ

(KEMIRA)
  
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/27 12:02:05 pm
9.753 EUR   +2.23%
11:45aKemira withdraws its outlook for 2020
GL
04/14INVITATION : Kemira to publish January-March 2020 results on April 28, 2020
GL
04/09KEMIRA OYJ : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
GL
Kemira withdraws its outlook for 2020

04/27/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Kemira Oyj
Inside information
April 27, 2020 at 6.45 pm (CET+1)

Kemira withdraws its outlook for 2020

Kemira withdraws its outlook for 2020 and does not provide a new outlook until further notice due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price drop.

The impact on Kemira’s operations has so far been limited. However, at this point it is difficult to estimate reliably what is the overall impact on Kemira as the economic impacts and the length of the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price drop remain uncertain.

Previous outlook (published February 11, 2020):

Kemira’s previous outlook for 2020 stated that operative EBITDA in 2020 was expected to increase from 2019 (2019: 410 MEUR).

Kemira will publish its January-March 2020 Interim Report tomorrow Tuesday April 28, 2020 at around 08.30 a.m. (CET+1).

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers’ product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

 


