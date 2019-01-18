AM Best : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Kemper Corporation and Most of Its Subsidiaries and Affiliates

AM Best has removed from under review with developing
implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of
“a-” of the property/casualty subsidiaries and affiliated insurance
companies of Kemper Corporation (Kemper Corp.) [NYSE:KMPR], collectively
referred to as Kemper Property & Casualty Group (Kemper P&C). AM Best
also has removed from under review with developing implications and
affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” of
Kemper Corp.’s life/health subsidiaries, collectively referred to as
Kemper Life & Health Group (Kemper L&H). Concurrently, AM Best has
removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the
Long-Term ICR of “bbb-”, as well as the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings
(Long-Term IR) of Kemper Corp., the ultimate holding company. The
outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All
companies are headquartered in Chicago, IL, unless otherwise specified.
AM Best also has removed from under review with negative implications
and downgraded the FSR to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the
Long-Term ICR to “a-” from “a” of Infinity Property and Casualty
Corporation’s (Infinity P&C Corp.) subsidiaries, as well as the
Long-Term ICR and the Long-Term IR to “bbb-” from “bbb” of Infinity P&C
Corp. These rating actions follow the close of Kemper Corp.’s
acquisition of Infinity P&C Corp. and its subsidiaries (headquartered in
Birmingham, AL) in July 2018, the successful execution of related
intercompany reinsurance agreements, which became effective Dec. 1, 2018
and the conclusion of AM Best’s overall assessment of the impact of
these events. As a result, certain Infinity P&C Corp. subsidiaries
became members of Kemper P&C. The outlook assigned to all of these
Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. See below for a detailed listing of
all companies and ratings.
The Kemper P&C ratings reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management (ERM). Kemper P&C’s rating affirmations are attributable to
its very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, evolving risk
management practices and its strengthened position as one of the leading
nonstandard auto writers in the United States, following its recent
acquisition.
The Kemper L&H ratings reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.
Kemper L&H’s rating affirmations were driven by its very strong level of
risk-adjusted capitalization, favorable capital to liability ratio, and
a steady, meaningful and diverse source of earnings to Kemper Corp.
Furthermore, Kemper L&H’s broad array of product including basic life
insurance, final expense, limited accident and health benefits and other
supplemental products also is driving the rating affirmations.
The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” have been
removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed,
with assigned outlooks of stable, for the following members of the
Kemper Property & Casualty Group:
-
Trinity Universal Insurance Company (Dallas, TX)
-
Alpha Property & Casualty Insurance Company
-
Capitol County Mutual Fire Insurance Company
-
Charter Indemnity Company
-
Financial Indemnity Company
-
Kemper Independence Insurance Company
-
Merastar Insurance Company
-
Mutual Savings Fire Insurance Company
-
Kemper Financial Indemnity Company
-
Old Reliable Casualty Company
-
Response Insurance Company
-
Response Worldwide Direct Auto Insurance Company
-
Response Worldwide Insurance Company
-
Union National Fire Insurance Company
-
United Casualty Insurance Company of America
-
Unitrin Advantage Insurance Company
-
Unitrin Auto and Home Insurance Company
-
Unitrin County Mutual Insurance Company
-
Unitrin Direct Insurance Company
-
Unitrin Direct Property & Casualty Company
-
Unitrin Preferred Insurance Company
-
Unitrin Safeguard Insurance Company
-
Valley Property & Casualty Insurance Company
-
Warner Insurance Company
The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” have been
removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed,
with assigned outlooks of stable, for the following members of Kemper
Life & Health Group:
-
United Insurance Company of America
-
Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company
-
The Reliable Life Insurance Company
-
Union National Life Insurance Company
-
Reserve National Insurance Company
The FSR has been removed from under review with negative implications
and downgraded to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term
ICRs downgraded to “a-” from “a” and stable outlooks assigned for the
following new members of the Kemper Property & Casualty Group:
-
Infinity Insurance Company
-
Infinity Assurance Insurance Company
-
Infinity Auto Insurance Company
-
Infinity Casualty Insurance Company
-
Infinity Indemnity Insurance Company
-
Infinity Preferred Insurance Company
-
Infinity Safeguard Insurance Company
-
Infinity Security Insurance Company
-
Infinity Select Insurance Company
-
Infinity Standard Insurance Company
-
Infinity County Mutual Insurance Company
The following Long-Term IRs have been removed from under review with
developing implications and affirmed with a stable outlook assigned:
Kemper Corporation—
-- “bbb-” on $450 million 4.35% senior
unsecured notes, due 2025
-- “bb+” on $150 million 7.375%
subordinated debentures, due 2054
The following indicative Long-Term IRs for securities available under
the shelf registration have been removed from under review with
developing implications and affirmed with a stable outlook assigned:
Kemper Corporation—
-- “bbb-” on senior unsecured debt
--
“bb+” on subordinated debt
-- “bb” on preferred stock
The following Long-Term IR has been removed from under review with
negative implications and downgraded with a stable outlook assigned:
Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation—
-- to “bbb-” from “bbb”
on $275 million 5% senior unsecured notes, due September 2022
