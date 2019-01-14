Kemper : Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call; Pays Down Term Loan and Estimates Fourth Quarter 2018 Catastrophe Losses

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that before the markets open on Monday, February 11, 2019, Kemper will issue its fourth quarter 2018 earnings release and financial supplement. The company expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or about February 14, 2019. Following their publication, these documents will be available on the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper will host its conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2018 and full year results on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern (3:15 p.m. Central). The conference call will be accessible via the internet and by telephone at 844.826.3041. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to install any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available online at the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper also announced today that on Friday, December 28, 2018, Kemper repaid $215 million of the $250 million term loan due June 29, 2020. The term loan was drawn on June 29, 2018 to facilitate the funding of the acquisition of Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation.

“Kemper’s substantial repayment of the term loan reflects the company’s continued strong cash flow and liquidity position following the Infinity acquisition,” said James J. McKinney, Kemper’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Kemper estimates that its fourth quarter 2018 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses, including the impacts of the California wildfires, ranging from $25 million to $30 million, net of reinsurance. The company anticipates $30 million to $35 million of reinsurance recoveries, largely from its 2018 catastrophe aggregate reinsurance program. 2018 was the first year Kemper entered into a catastrophe aggregate reinsurance program to mitigate capital and earnings volatility associated with high-frequency, low-severity catastrophe events.

