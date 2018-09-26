Kemper : Corporation Announces Confirmation of Arbitration Award

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR)
announced today that the United States District Court for the Northern
District of Texas has confirmed an arbitration award in favor of its
subsidiary, Kemper Corporate Services, Inc., against Computer Sciences
Corporation. As a result of the decision to confirm the award, the court
entered judgment in the amount of $141.7 million against Computer
Sciences Corporation and its parent, DXC Technology Company
(collectively “CSC”).
The Final Award of the arbitrator, issued in November 2017, found that
CSC had breached a contract for the delivery of certain policy
administration and billing software. Kemper was awarded direct damages
of $84.3 million, prejudgment interest at an annual rate of 9%, and $7.2
million for costs and expenses associated with the arbitration. Kemper
subsequently filed a motion to confirm the award and CSC moved to
partially vacate the award; in confirming the award, the court denied
CSC’s motion to vacate.
CSC has indicated it intends to appeal the court’s ruling, but in the
meantime has tendered to Kemper a payment of $35.7 million that includes
approximately $28.5 million for the portion of the direct damages that
is not contested by CSC and the $7.2 million in costs and expenses noted
above. Kemper will recognize the payment of the uncontested amount as a
pre-tax gain in its third quarter 2018 consolidated financial statements.
Kemper cannot make any assurance as to the additional amounts of the
final judgment that will actually be collected or when they may be
received. The unpaid balance of the final judgment is treated as a gain
contingency for accounting purposes and, accordingly, is not recognized
in Kemper’s consolidated financial statements.
About Kemper
The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading insurers.
With $11 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance
by offering personalized solutions for individuals, families and
businesses. Through our businesses, Kemper:
-
Offers insurance for home, auto, life, health and valuables
-
Services seven million policies
-
Is represented by 30,000 agents and brokers
-
Employs over 7,800 associates dedicated to providing exceptional
service
-
Is licensed to sell insurance in 50 states and the District of Columbia
Learn more about Kemper.
