Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kemper Corp    KMPR

KEMPER CORP (KMPR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kemper : Corporation Announces Confirmation of Arbitration Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas has confirmed an arbitration award in favor of its subsidiary, Kemper Corporate Services, Inc., against Computer Sciences Corporation. As a result of the decision to confirm the award, the court entered judgment in the amount of $141.7 million against Computer Sciences Corporation and its parent, DXC Technology Company (collectively “CSC”).

The Final Award of the arbitrator, issued in November 2017, found that CSC had breached a contract for the delivery of certain policy administration and billing software. Kemper was awarded direct damages of $84.3 million, prejudgment interest at an annual rate of 9%, and $7.2 million for costs and expenses associated with the arbitration. Kemper subsequently filed a motion to confirm the award and CSC moved to partially vacate the award; in confirming the award, the court denied CSC’s motion to vacate.

CSC has indicated it intends to appeal the court’s ruling, but in the meantime has tendered to Kemper a payment of $35.7 million that includes approximately $28.5 million for the portion of the direct damages that is not contested by CSC and the $7.2 million in costs and expenses noted above. Kemper will recognize the payment of the uncontested amount as a pre-tax gain in its third quarter 2018 consolidated financial statements.

Kemper cannot make any assurance as to the additional amounts of the final judgment that will actually be collected or when they may be received. The unpaid balance of the final judgment is treated as a gain contingency for accounting purposes and, accordingly, is not recognized in Kemper’s consolidated financial statements.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading insurers. With $11 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by offering personalized solutions for individuals, families and businesses. Through our businesses, Kemper:

  • Offers insurance for home, auto, life, health and valuables
  • Services seven million policies
  • Is represented by 30,000 agents and brokers
  • Employs over 7,800 associates dedicated to providing exceptional service
  • Is licensed to sell insurance in 50 states and the District of Columbia

Learn more about Kemper.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events, and can be identified by the fact that they relate to future actions, performance or results rather than strictly to historical or current facts.

Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong, and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and are not guarantees of future performance. Among the general factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from estimated results and financial condition are those listed in periodic reports filed by Kemper with the SEC. No assurances can be given that the results and financial condition contemplated in any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will be achieved in any particular timetable. Kemper assumes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements as a result of events or developments subsequent to the date of this press release. The reader is advised, however, to consult any further disclosures Kemper makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEMPER CORP
10:16pKEMPER : Corporation Announces Confirmation of Arbitration Award
BU
09/12KEMPER : CFO to Speak at Morgan Stanley's P&C Insurance Investor Day
AQ
09/10KEMPER : CFO to Speak at Morgan Stanley’s P&C Insurance Investor Day
BU
08/29KEMPER : Executives to Speak at the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference
BU
08/27KEMPER : Names Jennifer Kopps-Wagner as Head of Legal for Life and Health Divisi..
BU
08/10KEMPER CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01KEMPER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/30KEMPER CORP : Kemper Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/30KEMPER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/30KEMPER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Kemper's Self-Improvement Plan Is Generating Strong Results 
08/01Kemper declares $0.24 dividend 
07/30Kemper Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/30Kemper Corporation (KMPR) CEO Joe Lacher on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
07/30Kemper misses by $0.09, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 371 M
EBIT 2018 256 M
Net income 2018 272 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,20%
P/E ratio 2018 17,33
P/E ratio 2019 14,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 5 179 M
Chart KEMPER CORP
Duration : Period :
Kemper Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMPER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 88,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph P. Lacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Joyce Non-Executive Chairman
Charles T. Brooks Senior Vice President-Operations & Systems
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas Gerard Geoga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMPER CORP16.11%5 179
ALLIANZ0.36%97 223
CHUBB LTD-7.33%62 735
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP3.57%48 640
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-8.68%48 340
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.58%42 570
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.