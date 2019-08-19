Log in
KEMPER CORP

KEMPER CORP

(KMPR)
08/16 06:30:00 pm
75.2 USD   +0.17%
06:16aKEMPER : Executives to Speak at 2019 KBW Insurance Conference
BU
08/16KEMPER CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07KEMPER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
Kemper : Executives to Speak at 2019 KBW Insurance Conference

08/19/2019

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and James J. McKinney, Kemper’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 3:25 p.m. Eastern.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of Kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With over $12 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 8,300 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 958 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 448 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,01x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 5 010 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 93,25  $
Last Close Price 75,20  $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph P. Lacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Joyce Non-Executive Chairman
Charles T. Brooks Senior Vice President-Operations & Systems
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas Gerard Geoga Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMPER CORP13.29%5 001
ALLIANZ SE13.42%90 646
CHUBB LTD20.30%70 154
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.42%51 366
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES22.61%48 940
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC37.81%46 749
