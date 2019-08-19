Kemper : Executives to Speak at 2019 KBW Insurance Conference

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and James J. McKinney, Kemper’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 3:25 p.m. Eastern.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of Kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With over $12 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 8,300 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005120/en/