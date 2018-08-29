Kemper : Executives to Speak at the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR)
announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President and Chief
Executive Officer, and James J. McKinney, Kemper’s Senior Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the 2018 KBW Insurance
Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern.
The presentation will be webcast live on the investor section of
Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via
webcast, register online at the investor section of Kemper.com
at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any
necessary software.
About Kemper
The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading insurers.
With $11 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance
by offering personalized solutions for individuals, families and
businesses. Through our businesses, Kemper:
-
Offers insurance for auto, home, life, health and valuables
-
Services approximately seven million policies
-
Is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers
-
Employs over 7,800 associates dedicated to providing exceptional
service
-
Is licensed to sell insurance in 50 states and the District of Columbia
Learn more about Kemper.
