Kemper : Executives to Speak at the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and James J. McKinney, Kemper’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of Kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading insurers. With $11 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by offering personalized solutions for individuals, families and businesses. Through our businesses, Kemper:

Offers insurance for auto, home, life, health and valuables

Services approximately seven million policies

Is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers

Employs over 7,800 associates dedicated to providing exceptional service

Is licensed to sell insurance in 50 states and the District of Columbia

Learn more about Kemper.

