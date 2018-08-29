Log in
KEMPER CORP (KMPR)
Kemper : Executives to Speak at the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference

08/29/2018

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and James J. McKinney, Kemper’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the 2018 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of Kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading insurers. With $11 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by offering personalized solutions for individuals, families and businesses. Through our businesses, Kemper:

  • Offers insurance for auto, home, life, health and valuables
  • Services approximately seven million policies
  • Is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers
  • Employs over 7,800 associates dedicated to providing exceptional service
  • Is licensed to sell insurance in 50 states and the District of Columbia

Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 371 M
EBIT 2018 256 M
Net income 2018 272 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 17,45
P/E ratio 2019 14,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 5 215 M
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph P. Lacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Joyce Non-Executive Chairman
Charles T. Brooks Senior Vice President-Operations & Systems
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas Gerard Geoga Independent Director
