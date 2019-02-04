Kemper : Names Kimberly A. Holmes as SVP, Chief Actuary and Strategic Analytics Officer

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Kimberly A. Holmes has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary and Strategic Analytics Officer, effective today.

Holmes will lead Kemper’s enterprise-wide actuarial and analytics teams, with a focus on further enhancing the analytics and actuarial sophistication to build systematic, sustainable, competitive advantages and advance Kemper’s growth agenda. She will report directly to Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and be based in Chicago. Holmes’ direct reports include the executives who lead the actuarial and data and analytics functions for Kemper’s specialty auto, personal insurance, life and health lines of business.

“Kim is a strong and decisive leader with proven experience in driving success across the company through both the actuarial and analytics areas,” said Lacher. “Her broad and deep expertise in delivering value in a dynamic risk environment and embedding insights and analytics will help drive improvements in our core business performance and the customer experience. In addition, Kim has strong leadership skills in inspiring, engaging and developing both the actuarial and analytic teams for optimal integration and collaboration with their business partners to mutually unlock maximum value.”

Holmes joins Kemper with over 25 years of experience in insurance, actuarial functions, and advanced analytics. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Analytics for AXA XL, a division of global insurance and reinsurance company AXA, where she improved business performance through the development and implementation of advanced analytical tools. Prior to that, Holmes held Chief Actuary roles at Endurance Risk Solutions, Endurance Specialty Insurance Ltd., Enterprise Reinsurance Ltd., and Starr Excess Liability Insurance Co.

Holmes received a BS in mathematics from William Smith College and a MS in data science from Northwestern University. She is an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society, a Certified Specialist in Predictive Analytics, and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

