Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kemper Corp    KMPR

KEMPER CORP (KMPR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kemper : Names Kimberly A. Holmes as SVP, Chief Actuary and Strategic Analytics Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 05:37pm EST

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Kimberly A. Holmes has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary and Strategic Analytics Officer, effective today.

Holmes will lead Kemper’s enterprise-wide actuarial and analytics teams, with a focus on further enhancing the analytics and actuarial sophistication to build systematic, sustainable, competitive advantages and advance Kemper’s growth agenda. She will report directly to Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and be based in Chicago. Holmes’ direct reports include the executives who lead the actuarial and data and analytics functions for Kemper’s specialty auto, personal insurance, life and health lines of business.

“Kim is a strong and decisive leader with proven experience in driving success across the company through both the actuarial and analytics areas,” said Lacher. “Her broad and deep expertise in delivering value in a dynamic risk environment and embedding insights and analytics will help drive improvements in our core business performance and the customer experience. In addition, Kim has strong leadership skills in inspiring, engaging and developing both the actuarial and analytic teams for optimal integration and collaboration with their business partners to mutually unlock maximum value.”

Holmes joins Kemper with over 25 years of experience in insurance, actuarial functions, and advanced analytics. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Analytics for AXA XL, a division of global insurance and reinsurance company AXA, where she improved business performance through the development and implementation of advanced analytical tools. Prior to that, Holmes held Chief Actuary roles at Endurance Risk Solutions, Endurance Specialty Insurance Ltd., Enterprise Reinsurance Ltd., and Starr Excess Liability Insurance Co.

Holmes received a BS in mathematics from William Smith College and a MS in data science from Northwestern University. She is an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society, a Certified Specialist in Predictive Analytics, and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading insurers. With $11 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by offering personalized solutions for individuals, families and businesses. Through our businesses, Kemper:

  • Offers insurance for home, auto, life, health and valuables
  • Services seven million policies
  • Is represented by 30,000 agents and brokers
  • Employs over 7,800 associates dedicated to providing exceptional service
  • Is licensed to sell insurance in 50 states and the District of Columbia

Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEMPER CORP
05:37pKEMPER : Names Kimberly A. Holmes as SVP, Chief Actuary and Strategic Analytics ..
BU
01/30KEMPER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29KEMPER : Announces Resignation of Director Thomas Goldstein
BU
01/18AM BEST : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Cre..
BU
01/16KEMPER : Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call; Pays Down Ter..
AQ
01/15KEMPER CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/14KEMPER : Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call; Pays Down Ter..
BU
2018KEMPER CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018KEMPER CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018KEMPER : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 330 M
EBIT 2018 206 M
Net income 2018 235 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 19,06
P/E ratio 2019 13,85
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 4 917 M
Chart KEMPER CORP
Duration : Period :
Kemper Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMPER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 83,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph P. Lacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Joyce Non-Executive Chairman
Charles T. Brooks Senior Vice President-Operations & Systems
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas Gerard Geoga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMPER CORP14.40%4 917
ALLIANZ6.29%90 503
CHUBB LTD3.40%61 550
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP6.99%47 749
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES13.17%45 460
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP11.19%38 765
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.