Kemper : Names Kimberly A. Holmes as SVP, Chief Actuary and Strategic Analytics Officer

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR)
announced today that Kimberly A. Holmes has joined the company as Senior
Vice President, Chief Actuary and Strategic Analytics Officer, effective
today.
Holmes will lead Kemper’s enterprise-wide actuarial and analytics teams,
with a focus on further enhancing the analytics and actuarial
sophistication to build systematic, sustainable, competitive advantages
and advance Kemper’s growth agenda. She will report directly to Joseph
P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and be
based in Chicago. Holmes’ direct reports include the executives who lead
the actuarial and data and analytics functions for Kemper’s specialty
auto, personal insurance, life and health lines of business.
“Kim is a strong and decisive leader with proven experience in driving
success across the company through both the actuarial and analytics
areas,” said Lacher. “Her broad and deep expertise in delivering value
in a dynamic risk environment and embedding insights and analytics will
help drive improvements in our core business performance and the
customer experience. In addition, Kim has strong leadership skills in
inspiring, engaging and developing both the actuarial and analytic teams
for optimal integration and collaboration with their business partners
to mutually unlock maximum value.”
Holmes joins Kemper with over 25 years of experience in insurance,
actuarial functions, and advanced analytics. Most recently, she served
as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Analytics for AXA
XL, a division of global insurance and reinsurance company AXA, where
she improved business performance through the development and
implementation of advanced analytical tools. Prior to that, Holmes held
Chief Actuary roles at Endurance Risk Solutions, Endurance Specialty
Insurance Ltd., Enterprise Reinsurance Ltd., and Starr Excess Liability
Insurance Co.
Holmes received a BS in mathematics from William Smith College and a MS
in data science from Northwestern University. She is an Associate of the
Casualty Actuarial Society, a Certified Specialist in Predictive
Analytics, and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.
About Kemper
The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading insurers.
With $11 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance
by offering personalized solutions for individuals, families and
businesses. Through our businesses, Kemper:
-
Offers insurance for home, auto, life, health and valuables
-
Services seven million policies
-
Is represented by 30,000 agents and brokers
-
Employs over 7,800 associates dedicated to providing exceptional
service
-
Is licensed to sell insurance in 50 states and the District of Columbia
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005803/en/