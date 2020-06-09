Log in
KEMPER CORPORATION

KEMPER CORPORATION

(KMPR)
Kemper : Announces $500,000 Donation to National Urban League to Fight Racial Injustice

06/09/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that it is donating $500,000 to the National Urban League (NUL) to support efforts dedicated to civil rights and racial justice in America.

“Over the several weeks we have been reminded of a terrible truth, that for generations one of our country’s greatest assets – our diversity – has fallen victim to systemic injustice,” said Kemper President and CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. “Our country was founded on the principle that all people are endowed with certain inalienable rights. This sort of injustice demeans and devalues the very foundation of our nation. In times like these, where our country is already being tested by a pandemic, we must find the strength and will to step up for the ideals and values that will unite us and eliminate intolerance.”

Founded in 1910, the National Urban League is a leader at national and local levels to elevate standards of living for African Americans by working with a broad network of community leaders, policymakers and corporate partners. The NUL promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health and quality of life.

“Not only is the National Urban League providing much-needed relief and economic support to important groups hard hit by the pandemic, their commitment to economic empowerment, equality and social justice aligns with Kemper’s values,” continued Lacher. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to now shift words of support to meaningful action and Kemper is proud to support the NUL’s mission during this critical time.”

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With nearly $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 9,200 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2020
