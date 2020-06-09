Kemper : Announces $500,000 Donation to National Urban League to Fight Racial Injustice

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that it is donating $500,000 to the National Urban League (NUL) to support efforts dedicated to civil rights and racial justice in America.

“Over the several weeks we have been reminded of a terrible truth, that for generations one of our country’s greatest assets – our diversity – has fallen victim to systemic injustice,” said Kemper President and CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. “Our country was founded on the principle that all people are endowed with certain inalienable rights. This sort of injustice demeans and devalues the very foundation of our nation. In times like these, where our country is already being tested by a pandemic, we must find the strength and will to step up for the ideals and values that will unite us and eliminate intolerance.”

Founded in 1910, the National Urban League is a leader at national and local levels to elevate standards of living for African Americans by working with a broad network of community leaders, policymakers and corporate partners. The NUL promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health and quality of life.

“Not only is the National Urban League providing much-needed relief and economic support to important groups hard hit by the pandemic, their commitment to economic empowerment, equality and social justice aligns with Kemper’s values,” continued Lacher. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to now shift words of support to meaningful action and Kemper is proud to support the NUL’s mission during this critical time.”

