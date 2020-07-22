Log in
Kemper : Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release; Confirms Impact from Second Quarter Auto Insurance Premium Credits

07/22/2020 | 06:16am EDT

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that after the markets close on Monday, August 3, 2020, Kemper will issue its second quarter 2020 earnings release and financial supplement, and will also file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following their publication, these documents will be available on the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper will host its conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 results on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central). The conference call will be accessible via the internet and by telephone at 844.826.3041. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to install any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available online at the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper previously announced $100 million in auto insurance premium credits that will be recognized in second quarter 2020 results as an offset to net premiums on the income statement.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With nearly $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 9,200 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 957 M - -
Net income 2020 322 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 5 125 M 5 125 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 900
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart KEMPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kemper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 83,00 $
Last Close Price 78,54 $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph P. Lacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Joyce Chairman
Charles T. Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Systems
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David P. Storch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMPER CORPORATION1.34%5 125
ALLIANZ SE-13.53%89 352
CHUBB LIMITED-13.74%61 181
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.68%57 900
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-11.41%56 024
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-37.74%27 527
