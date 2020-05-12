Kemper : Executives to Participate in the UBS Virtual Insurance Conference

Log in
05/12/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s president and chief executive officer, and James J. McKinney, Kemper’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Virtual Insurance Conference on Thursday, May 14, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of Kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With nearly $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 9,100 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2020
