KEMPER CORPORATION

(KMPR)
Kemper : Executives to Speak at the Raymond James 41st Annual Investors Conference

02/26/2020 | 06:31am EST

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s president and chief executive officer, and James J. McKinney, Kemper’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, March 3, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of Kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With nearly $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.4 million policies, is represented by more than 30,000 agents and brokers, and has over 8,900 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 237 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 409 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,53%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,98x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 5 107 M
Chart KEMPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kemper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 94,25  $
Last Close Price 76,60  $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph P. Lacher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Joyce Chairman
Charles T. Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Systems
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David P. Storch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEMPER CORPORATION-1.16%5 107
ALLIANZ SE-1.56%97 351
CHUBB LIMITED1.00%71 054
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP2.09%61 506
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.72%55 988
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-11.86%39 514
