News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KemPharm to Host KOL Investor Event Focused on the ADHD Treatment Landscape

10/03/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

Event to be Webcast Live on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that it will host an investor event featuring a discussion with leading key opinion leaders (KOLs) and prescribing physicians in the field of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).  The two-hour event will take place in New York, NY, on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

The event will focus on the dynamics of the ADHD treatment landscape, including current challenges and unmet needs.  KemPharm’s CEO Travis Mickle, PhD, will provide an introduction and a brief overview of KemPharm’s two lead investigational prodrug candidates for treating ADHD, KP415 and KP484, followed by KOL presentations and panel Q&A. 

The event will be webcast live; a link to the event will be available in the Investor Relations section under “Events & Presentations” on the Company's website at http://investors.kempharm.com.

Featured Speakers:

Matthew Brams, MD

  • Medical Director and Principal; Bayou City Research
  • Clinical Assoc. Prof. of Psychiatry; Baylor College of Medicine
  • Board certified in adult and child psychiatry

Mark A. Stein, PhD, ABPP

  • Former President of the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD)
  • Director of PEARL clinic/ADHD and Related Disorders Program; Seattle Children’s Hospital
  • Investigator at Seattle Children’s Research Institute

Ann Childress, MD

  • Internationally recognized expert in ADHD treatment
  • President of the Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine
  • Adjunct faculty at University of Nevada School of Medicine

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LATTM (Ligand Activated Therapy) platform technology.  KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT platform technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs in the high need areas of ADHD, pain and other central nervous system disorders. KemPharm’s co-lead clinical development candidates are KP415 and KP484, both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but with differing extended-release/effect profiles for the treatment of ADHD.  In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen.  For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to KemPharm and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning KemPharm’s business are described in detail in KemPharm’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 10, 2018, and KemPharm’s other Periodic and Current Reports filed with the SEC.  KemPharm is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor/Media Contacts: 
Jason Rando / Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
212-375-2665 / 2664
jrando@tiberend.com
jdrumm@tiberend.com
 

KemPharm Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
