KemPharm to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/05/2019 | 07:31am EST

CELEBRATION, Fla., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (Nasdaq:KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that management will present at several investor conferences during March 2019.

Details of KemPharm's presentations are as follows:

 Event:Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
 Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2019
 Time: 11:20 AM (ET)
 Location:The Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA
 Room:St. Botolph Room, 2nd Floor
   
 Event: 31st Annual ROTH Conference
 Date: Monday, March 18, 2019
 Time: 10:30 AM (PT)
 Location:The Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, CA
 Room:Pink – Salon 5
   
 Event:Oppenheimer & Co. 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
 Date: Tuesday, March 19, 2019
 Time: 9:10 AM (ET)
 Location:The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY
 Room:Track 61

All presentation webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations section of the KemPharm website at http://investors.kempharm.com/ following delivery at the respective conferences.

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT™ (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and stimulant use disorder. KemPharm’s co-lead clinical development candidates for the treatment of ADHD, KP415 and KP484, are both based on a prodrug of d-methylphenidate, but have differing duration/effect profiles. In addition, KemPharm has received FDA approval for APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor/Media Contacts: 
Jason Rando / Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
212-375-2665 / 2664
jrando@tiberend.com
jdrumm@tiberend.com

 

KemPharm Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
