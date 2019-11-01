Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Kencana Agri Limited    KCAL   SG1CE4000000

KENCANA AGRI LIMITED

(KCAL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kencana Agri : Profit Guidance For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 05:43am EDT

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 17:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Profit Guidance
Announcement Reference SG191101OTHR83T5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mr Phillip Lim
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019

Attachments

  1. KA_3Q2019_-_Profit_Guidance.pdf (Size: 67,428 bytes)


Disclaimer

Kencana Agri Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KENCANA AGRI LIMITED
05:43aKENCANA AGRI : Profit Guidance For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2019
PU
10/31KENCANA AGRI : Proposed Disposal Of 78.5% Of The Issued And Paid-Up Share Capita..
PU
09/05KENCANA AGRI : Quarterly Update Pursuant To Rule1313(2) Of The Listing Manual
PU
08/02KENCANA AGRI : Profit Guidance For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2019
PU
06/28CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Resignation Of Chief Financial Officer
PU
06/06ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO REGULATO : : Notification Of Inclusion On The Watch-..
PU
04/10EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
2018KENCANA AGRI : Interested Person Transactions Pursuant To Rule 905(2) Of The Lis..
PU
2018FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Profit Guidance
PU
2018FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Profit Guidance
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 36,7 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,13  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Maknawi Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Henry Maknawi Executive Chairman
Yew Hock Soh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Alwin Aziz Vice Chairman
Ratna Maknawi Executive Vice-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENCANA AGRI LIMITED-12.75%27
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%30 391
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%30 246
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 625
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%7 337
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group