Kencana Agri : Profit Guidance For The Quarter Ended 30 September 2019
11/01/2019 | 05:43am EDT
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 1, 2019 17:31
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Profit Guidance
Announcement Reference
SG191101OTHR83T5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Mr Phillip Lim
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attached
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2019
Attachments
KA_3Q2019_-_Profit_Guidance.pdf (Size: 67,428 bytes)
Disclaimer
Kencana Agri Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 09:42:07 UTC
