Kendrion N : postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Euronext Amsterdam  >  Kendrion N.V.    KENDR   NL0000852531

KENDRION N.V.

(KENDR)
03/30 04:43:05 am
9.315 EUR   -2.15%
04:03aKENDRION N : postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/18KENDRION N : Annual results 2019
PU
02/18KENDRION N.V. : Annual results
CO
03/30/2020 | 04:03am EDT

30 March 2020

Kendrion postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Health and safety of all its stakeholders are Kendrion's absolute priority. Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the health and safety risks associated with an in-person meeting of a group of people, Kendrion has decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting of 6 April 2020.

A new date for the meeting will be announced as soon as possible.

Amsterdam, 30 March 2020

The Executive Board

Cleo Ferreira

Corporate Communications Manager

Kendrion N.V.
Group Services
Vesta Building 5th floor - Herikerbergweg 213
1101 CN Amsterdam
The Netherlands

Phone: +31 85 0731504
  • > cleo.ferreira@kendrion.com

Disclaimer

Kendrion NV published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 08:02:03 UTC
