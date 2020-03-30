Kendrion N : postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

30 March 2020

Kendrion postpones Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Health and safety of all its stakeholders are Kendrion's absolute priority. Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the health and safety risks associated with an in-person meeting of a group of people, Kendrion has decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting of 6 April 2020.

A new date for the meeting will be announced as soon as possible.

Amsterdam, 30 March 2020

The Executive Board