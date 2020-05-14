Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kenedix, Inc.    4321   JP3281630008

KENEDIX, INC.

(4321)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/13
509 JPY   +0.79%
02:35aKENEDIX : 1Q Results Presentation
PU
02:35aKENEDIX : 1Q Results
PU
04/22KENEDIX : Sustainability Report 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenedix : 1Q Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:35am EDT

May 14, 2020

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter

of the Year Ending December 31, 2020

(Three Months Ended March 31, 2020)

[Japanese GAAP]

Described below is an abstract in English of the financial result for the first three months of the year ending December 31, 2020 that was released today in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese for comp lete and accurate information.

Company name:

Kenedix, Inc.

Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

4321

URL: http://www.kenedix.com

Representative:

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Contact:

Akihiro Asano, Director, Head of Finance & Accounting Department

Tel: +81-3-5157-6100

Scheduled date of payment of dividend: -

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: May 15, 2020

Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results meeting: No

(Amounts rounded off to millions of yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results (Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

yen

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020

5,927

(23.5)

2,081

(17.8)

2,831

(3.7)

1,912

(12.7)

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2019

7,750

8.9

2,532

(4.5)

2,938

23.6

2,191

(33.3)

Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020: (713) ( -%)

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2019: 2,842 (up 1.6%)

Net income per share,

Net income per share,

(basic)

(diluted)

Yen

Yen

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020

8.74

-

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2019

9.81

9.81

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of Mar. 31, 2020

171,216

97,226

55.6

As of Dec. 31, 2019

171,922

99,669

57.0

Reference: Shareholders' equity (Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2020: 95,130 As of Dec. 31, 2019: 98,014

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Dec. 31, 2019

-

7.50

-

8.50

16.00

Year ending Dec. 31, 2020

-

Year ending Dec. 31, 2020 (forecast)

8.50

-

8.50

17.00

Note: Revision of dividend forecast most recently announced: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Income for the Year Ending December 31, 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

-

-

16,000

0.4

16,400

3.5

11,500

7.7

52.13

Note: Revision of earnings forecast most recently announced: None

Kenedix has a sound base centered on the asset management business for generating stable earnings. But the performance of the real estate investment business is highly vulnerable to changes in the economy and real estate market. As it is now difficult to predict, Kenedix is not announcing a 2020 revenue forecast.

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries (Tokutei Kogaisha) during the period: None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock)

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

220,581,200 shares

As of Dec. 31, 2019:

225,581,200 shares

2) Number of shares of treasury stock at end of period

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

1,664,000 shares

As of Dec. 31, 2019:

1,664,000 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020:

218,917,200 shares

Three months ended Mar. 31, 2019: 223,409,315 shares

  • This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is exempted from audit procedures.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. Actual results are affected by various factors and may differ substantially.

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

5. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY2019

First quarter of 2020

(As of Dec. 31, 2019)

(As of Mar. 31, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

57,183

49,290

Deposits held in trust

1,481

1,682

Accounts receivable-trade

2,050

2,392

Real estate for sale

13,852

24,820

Real estate for sale in process

5,120

-

Operating loans

2,121

1,960

Other

4,011

5,949

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

Total current assets

85,820

86,092

Fixed assets

Property and equipment

Buildings and structures

17,934

17,973

Accumulated depreciation

(2,149)

(2,274)

Buildings and structures, net

15,784

15,699

Land

21,459

21,459

Other

567

555

Accumulated depreciation

(205)

(217)

Other, net

362

337

Total property and equipment

37,606

37,495

Intangible assets

Leasehold right

3,567

3,567

Goodwill

377

352

Other

98

129

Total intangible assets

4,042

4,049

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

40,491

38,914

Investments in capital

332

333

Deferred tax assets

745

1,496

Other

2,883

2,835

Total investments and other assets

44,452

43,578

Total fixed assets

86,102

85,124

Total assets

171,922

171,216

1

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

(Millions of yen)

FY2019

First quarter of 2020

(As of Dec. 31, 2019)

(As of Mar. 31, 2020)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

460

696

Long-termborrowings-due within one year

6,378

5,044

Long-termnon-recourseborrowings-due within one year

12,073

12,344

Accrued income taxes

1,903

1,078

Provision for bonuses

-

299

Other

3,534

2,973

Total current liabilities

24,351

22,437

Long-term liabilities

Non-recourse bonds

1,492

1,488

Long-term borrowings

12,409

15,905

Long-termnon-recourse borrowings

30,210

30,544

Deferred tax liabilities

196

5

Provision for management board incentive plan trust

631

604

Provision for stock payment

136

128

Net defined benefit liability

222

236

Long-term security deposits

1,853

1,897

Other

748

741

Total long-term liabilities

47,901

51,552

Total liabilities

72,253

73,989

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

40,320

40,320

Additional paid-in capital

8,725

8,725

Retained earnings

48,478

48,202

Treasury stock

(998)

(998)

Total shareholders' equity

96,527

96,250

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities

1,637

(698)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(149)

(421)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,487

(1,119)

Non-controlling interests

1,654

2,096

Total net assets

99,669

97,226

Total liabilities and net assets

171,922

171,216

2

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

First three months of 2019

First three months of 2020

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2019)

(Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020)

Revenue

7,750

5,927

Cost of revenue

3,555

2,109

Gross profit

4,194

3,817

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,662

1,735

Operating income

2,532

2,081

Non-operating income

Interest income

6

8

Equity in earnings of affiliates

520

996

Foreign exchange gains

20

7

Consumption taxes differential (after being offset by suspense

153

0

payments and receipt)

Other

40

4

Total non-operating income

741

1,017

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

218

193

Commissions paid

115

74

Other

0

0

Total non-operating expenses

335

268

Ordinary income

2,938

2,831

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of fixed assets

237

-

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

30

-

Gain on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and

64

-

affiliates

Other

59

-

Total extraordinary income

391

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates

4

-

Loss on valuation of investments in capital

5

5

Loss on liquidation of investments in capital

3

3

Other

5

0

Total extraordinary losses

18

9

Profit before income taxes

3,312

2,822

Income taxes

1,059

903

Profit

2,252

1,918

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

61

6

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,191

1,912

3

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

First three months of 2019

First three months of 2020

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2019)

(Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020)

Profit

2,252

1,918

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities

525

(2,355)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(23)

-

Foreign currency translation adjustments

55

(90)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

32

(186)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

590

(2,631)

Comprehensive income

2,842

(713)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

2,805

(718)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

37

5

4

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

  1. Segment Information

First three months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded in

consolidated

Asset

Property

Leasing

Real Estate

Adjustment

Management

Management

Operations

Investment

statements of

Business

Business

Business

Business

income

Revenue

2,245

992

763

3,856

(107)

7,750

Segment profits (losses)

1,547

353

(115)

1,057

(310)

2,532

First three months of 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded in

consolidated

Asset

Property

Leasing

Real Estate

Adjustment

Management

Management

Operations

Investment

statements of

Business

Business

Business

Business

income

Revenue

2,527

1,429

922

1,140

(92)

5,927

Segment profits (losses)

1,543

432

(34)

339

(197)

2,081

5

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 06:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KENEDIX, INC.
02:35aKENEDIX : 1Q Results Presentation
PU
02:35aKENEDIX : 1Q Results
PU
04/22KENEDIX : Sustainability Report 2019
PU
04/12KENEDIX : 25th Term Full Year Report
PU
04/02KENEDIX : Corporate Governance Report
PU
02/28KENEDIX : Main Q&As at the Presentation for 2019
PU
02/25KENEDIX : Notice of the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders- Notes to ..
PU
02/25KENEDIX : Notice of the 25th Ordinary Genera Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/12KENEDIX : Full Year Results Presentation
PU
02/12KENEDIX : Fact book
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 67 347 M
EBIT 2020 16 446 M
Net income 2020 11 739 M
Debt 2020 7 238 M
Yield 2020 3,34%
P/E ratio 2020 9,57x
P/E ratio 2021 9,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
EV / Sales2021 1,74x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart KENEDIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kenedix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENEDIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 800,00  JPY
Last Close Price 509,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taisuke Miyajima President, CEO & Representative Director
Akihiro Asano Director, Manager-Accounting & Finance
Soushi Ikeda MD & General Manager-Strategic Investment
Shuhei Shiozawa Independent Outside Director
Koju Komatsu Director & Head-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENEDIX, INC.2.83%1 019
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.56%37 124
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED0.39%35 903
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.48%28 290
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED0.80%27 953
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.84%27 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group