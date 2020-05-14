Kenedix : 1Q Results

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter
of the Year Ending December 31, 2020
(Three Months Ended March 31, 2020)
[Japanese GAAP]
The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only.
Note: Revision of earnings forecast most recently announced: None
Kenedix has a sound base centered on the asset management business for generating stable earnings. But the performance of the real estate investment business is highly vulnerable to changes in the economy and real estate market. As it is now difficult to predict, Kenedix is not announcing a 2020 revenue forecast.
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries (Tokutei Kogaisha) during the period: None
Newly added: -
Excluded: -
Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock)
As of Mar. 31, 2020:
220,581,200 shares
As of Dec. 31, 2019:
225,581,200 shares
2) Number of shares of treasury stock at end of period
As of Mar. 31, 2020:
1,664,000 shares
As of Dec. 31, 2019:
1,664,000 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020:
218,917,200 shares
Three months ended Mar. 31, 2019: 223,409,315 shares
This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is exempted from audit procedures.
Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. Actual results are affected by various factors and may differ substantially.
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020
5. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
First quarter of 2020
(As of Dec. 31, 2019)
(As of Mar. 31, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
57,183
49,290
Deposits held in trust
1,481
1,682
Accounts receivable-trade
2,050
2,392
Real estate for sale
13,852
24,820
Real estate for sale in process
5,120
-
Operating loans
2,121
1,960
Other
4,011
5,949
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
Total current assets
85,820
86,092
Fixed assets
Property and equipment
Buildings and structures
17,934
17,973
Accumulated depreciation
(2,149)
(2,274)
Buildings and structures, net
15,784
15,699
Land
21,459
21,459
Other
567
555
Accumulated depreciation
(205)
(217)
Other, net
362
337
Total property and equipment
37,606
37,495
Intangible assets
Leasehold right
3,567
3,567
Goodwill
377
352
Other
98
129
Total intangible assets
4,042
4,049
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
40,491
38,914
Investments in capital
332
333
Deferred tax assets
745
1,496
Other
2,883
2,835
Total investments and other assets
44,452
43,578
Total fixed assets
86,102
85,124
Total assets
171,922
171,216
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
First quarter of 2020
(As of Dec. 31, 2019)
(As of Mar. 31, 2020)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable-trade
460
696
Long-termborrowings-due within one year
6,378
5,044
Long-termnon-recourseborrowings-due within one year
12,073
12,344
Accrued income taxes
1,903
1,078
Provision for bonuses
-
299
Other
3,534
2,973
Total current liabilities
24,351
22,437
Long-term liabilities
Non-recourse bonds
1,492
1,488
Long-term borrowings
12,409
15,905
Long-termnon-recourse borrowings
30,210
30,544
Deferred tax liabilities
196
5
Provision for management board incentive plan trust
631
604
Provision for stock payment
136
128
Net defined benefit liability
222
236
Long-term security deposits
1,853
1,897
Other
748
741
Total long-term liabilities
47,901
51,552
Total liabilities
72,253
73,989
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
40,320
40,320
Additional paid-in capital
8,725
8,725
Retained earnings
48,478
48,202
Treasury stock
(998)
(998)
Total shareholders' equity
96,527
96,250
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities
1,637
(698)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(149)
(421)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,487
(1,119)
Non-controlling interests
1,654
2,096
Total net assets
99,669
97,226
Total liabilities and net assets
171,922
171,216
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
First three months of 2019
First three months of 2020
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2019)
(Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020)
Revenue
7,750
5,927
Cost of revenue
3,555
2,109
Gross profit
4,194
3,817
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,662
1,735
Operating income
2,532
2,081
Non-operating income
Interest income
6
8
Equity in earnings of affiliates
520
996
Foreign exchange gains
20
7
Consumption taxes differential (after being offset by suspense
153
0
payments and receipt)
Other
40
4
Total non-operating income
741
1,017
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
218
193
Commissions paid
115
74
Other
0
0
Total non-operating expenses
335
268
Ordinary income
2,938
2,831
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of fixed assets
237
-
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
30
-
Gain on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and
64
-
affiliates
Other
59
-
Total extraordinary income
391
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates
4
-
Loss on valuation of investments in capital
5
5
Loss on liquidation of investments in capital
3
3
Other
5
0
Total extraordinary losses
18
9
Profit before income taxes
3,312
2,822
Income taxes
1,059
903
Profit
2,252
1,918
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
61
6
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,191
1,912
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
First three months of 2019
First three months of 2020
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2019)
(Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020)
Profit
2,252
1,918
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities
525
(2,355)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(23)
-
Foreign currency translation adjustments
55
(90)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
32
(186)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
590
(2,631)
Comprehensive income
2,842
(713)
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
2,805
(718)
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
37
5
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020
Segment Information
First three months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2019)
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amount recorded in
consolidated
Asset
Property
Leasing
Real Estate
Adjustment
Management
Management
Operations
Investment
statements of
Business
Business
Business
Business
income
Revenue
2,245
992
763
3,856
(107)
7,750
Segment profits (losses)
1,547
353
(115)
1,057
(310)
2,532
First three months of 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020)