Kenedix : 1Q Results

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields May 14, 2020 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2020 (Three Months Ended March 31, 2020) [Japanese GAAP] Described below is an abstract in English of the financial result for the first three months of the year ending December 31, 2020 that was released today in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese for comp lete and accurate information. Company name: Kenedix, Inc. Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 4321 URL: http://www.kenedix.com Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Contact: Akihiro Asano, Director, Head of Finance & Accounting Department Tel: +81-3-5157-6100 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: - Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: May 15, 2020 Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: No (Amounts rounded off to millions of yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results (Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % yen Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020 5,927 (23.5) 2,081 (17.8) 2,831 (3.7) 1,912 (12.7) Three months ended Mar. 31, 2019 7,750 8.9 2,532 (4.5) 2,938 23.6 2,191 (33.3) Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen) Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020: (713) ( -%) Three months ended Mar. 31, 2019: 2,842 (up 1.6%) Net income per share, Net income per share, (basic) (diluted) Yen Yen Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020 8.74 - Three months ended Mar. 31, 2019 9.81 9.81 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of Mar. 31, 2020 171,216 97,226 55.6 As of Dec. 31, 2019 171,922 99,669 57.0 Reference: Shareholders' equity (Millions of yen) As of Mar. 31, 2020: 95,130 As of Dec. 31, 2019: 98,014 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended Dec. 31, 2019 - 7.50 - 8.50 16.00 Year ending Dec. 31, 2020 - Year ending Dec. 31, 2020 (forecast) 8.50 - 8.50 17.00 Note: Revision of dividend forecast most recently announced: None 3. Forecast of Consolidated Income for the Year Ending December 31, 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020) (Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year - - 16,000 0.4 16,400 3.5 11,500 7.7 52.13 Note: Revision of earnings forecast most recently announced: None Kenedix has a sound base centered on the asset management business for generating stable earnings. But the performance of the real estate investment business is highly vulnerable to changes in the economy and real estate market. As it is now difficult to predict, Kenedix is not announcing a 2020 revenue forecast. 4. Notes (1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries (Tokutei Kogaisha) during the period: None Newly added: - Excluded: - Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting-based estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares outstanding (common stock) Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock) As of Mar. 31, 2020: 220,581,200 shares As of Dec. 31, 2019: 225,581,200 shares 2) Number of shares of treasury stock at end of period As of Mar. 31, 2020: 1,664,000 shares As of Dec. 31, 2019: 1,664,000 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Three months ended Mar. 31, 2020: 218,917,200 shares Three months ended Mar. 31, 2019: 223,409,315 shares This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is exempted from audit procedures.

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. Actual results are affected by various factors and may differ substantially. Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020 5. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) FY2019 First quarter of 2020 (As of Dec. 31, 2019) (As of Mar. 31, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 57,183 49,290 Deposits held in trust 1,481 1,682 Accounts receivable-trade 2,050 2,392 Real estate for sale 13,852 24,820 Real estate for sale in process 5,120 - Operating loans 2,121 1,960 Other 4,011 5,949 Allowance for doubtful accounts (2) (2) Total current assets 85,820 86,092 Fixed assets Property and equipment Buildings and structures 17,934 17,973 Accumulated depreciation (2,149) (2,274) Buildings and structures, net 15,784 15,699 Land 21,459 21,459 Other 567 555 Accumulated depreciation (205) (217) Other, net 362 337 Total property and equipment 37,606 37,495 Intangible assets Leasehold right 3,567 3,567 Goodwill 377 352 Other 98 129 Total intangible assets 4,042 4,049 Investments and other assets Investment securities 40,491 38,914 Investments in capital 332 333 Deferred tax assets 745 1,496 Other 2,883 2,835 Total investments and other assets 44,452 43,578 Total fixed assets 86,102 85,124 Total assets 171,922 171,216 1 Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020 (Millions of yen) FY2019 First quarter of 2020 (As of Dec. 31, 2019) (As of Mar. 31, 2020) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable-trade 460 696 Long-termborrowings-due within one year 6,378 5,044 Long-termnon-recourseborrowings-due within one year 12,073 12,344 Accrued income taxes 1,903 1,078 Provision for bonuses - 299 Other 3,534 2,973 Total current liabilities 24,351 22,437 Long-term liabilities Non-recourse bonds 1,492 1,488 Long-term borrowings 12,409 15,905 Long-termnon-recourse borrowings 30,210 30,544 Deferred tax liabilities 196 5 Provision for management board incentive plan trust 631 604 Provision for stock payment 136 128 Net defined benefit liability 222 236 Long-term security deposits 1,853 1,897 Other 748 741 Total long-term liabilities 47,901 51,552 Total liabilities 72,253 73,989 Net assets Shareholders' equity Common stock 40,320 40,320 Additional paid-in capital 8,725 8,725 Retained earnings 48,478 48,202 Treasury stock (998) (998) Total shareholders' equity 96,527 96,250 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities 1,637 (698) Foreign currency translation adjustments (149) (421) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 1,487 (1,119) Non-controlling interests 1,654 2,096 Total net assets 99,669 97,226 Total liabilities and net assets 171,922 171,216 2 Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020 Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) First three months of 2019 First three months of 2020 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2019) (Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020) Revenue 7,750 5,927 Cost of revenue 3,555 2,109 Gross profit 4,194 3,817 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,662 1,735 Operating income 2,532 2,081 Non-operating income Interest income 6 8 Equity in earnings of affiliates 520 996 Foreign exchange gains 20 7 Consumption taxes differential (after being offset by suspense 153 0 payments and receipt) Other 40 4 Total non-operating income 741 1,017 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 218 193 Commissions paid 115 74 Other 0 0 Total non-operating expenses 335 268 Ordinary income 2,938 2,831 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of fixed assets 237 - Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates 30 - Gain on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and 64 - affiliates Other 59 - Total extraordinary income 391 - Extraordinary losses Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates 4 - Loss on valuation of investments in capital 5 5 Loss on liquidation of investments in capital 3 3 Other 5 0 Total extraordinary losses 18 9 Profit before income taxes 3,312 2,822 Income taxes 1,059 903 Profit 2,252 1,918 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 61 6 Profit attributable to owners of parent 2,191 1,912 3 Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) First three months of 2019 First three months of 2020 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2019) (Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020) Profit 2,252 1,918 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities 525 (2,355) Deferred gains or losses on hedges (23) - Foreign currency translation adjustments 55 (90) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for 32 (186) using equity method Total other comprehensive income 590 (2,631) Comprehensive income 2,842 (713) Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 2,805 (718) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 37 5 4 Kenedix, Inc. Segment Information First three months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2019) (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded in consolidated Asset Property Leasing Real Estate Adjustment Management Management Operations Investment statements of Business Business Business Business income Revenue 2,245 992 763 3,856 (107) 7,750 Segment profits (losses) 1,547 353 (115) 1,057 (310) 2,532 First three months of 2020 (Jan. 1, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded in consolidated Asset Property Leasing Real Estate Adjustment Management Management Operations Investment statements of Business Business Business Business income Revenue 2,527 1,429 922 1,140 (92) 5,927 Segment profits (losses) 1,543 432 (34) 339 (197) 2,081

