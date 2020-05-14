Log in
KENEDIX, INC.

KENEDIX, INC.

(4321)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/13
509 JPY   +0.79%
509 JPY   +0.79%
Kenedix : 1Q Results Presentation

05/14/2020

Results of Operations

for the First Quarter of 2020

  • Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

May 2020

Kenedix, Inc .

Table of Contents

2020 1Q Results Highlights

P. 2

Appendix

P. 10

1

2020 1Q Summary

  • Purchases and sales of properties targeted for the end of March 2020 closed as planned. The performance of the asset management business and real estate investment business was as expected.
  • Decline in occupancy rates of hotels and serviced apartments in the master leases business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Shareholders' equity ratio : 82% / Cash and deposits : ¥39.0bn (non-consolidated) Exploring investment opportunities for new growth.
  • No change in the 2020 forecast based on the assumption of a resumption of economic activity in the second half of the year.
  • Plan to pay a 2020 dividend of 17 yen per share as initially forecast, using stable earnings to fund the dividend.

2

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on 2020 Performance

Effects of COVID-19

Asset

Negligible effectof COVID-19 because almost all fees are

management

based on AUM (acquisition price basis).

fees

Asset management

Fees have fallen behind the 2020 planbecause of the

decline in real estate transactions that started in March.

business

Real estate investment demand remains robust. No change

Spot fees

in the 2020 forecast based on the assumption that real

estate transactions will remain brisk in the second half of the

year.

Property management business

Negligible effectbecause almost all fees are based on the

number of properties managed.

Occupancy rates of hotels and serviced apartments are

Master lease business

down because of COVID-19 and the postponement of the

Tokyo Olympics.

Performance has fallen behind the 2020 planbecause of the

decline in real estate transactions that started in March.

Real estate investment business

Real estate investment demand remains robust. No change

in the 2020 forecast based on the assumption that real

estate transactions will remain brisk in the second half of the

year.

3

Summary of 2020 1Q Consolidated Income Statement and Profitability Indicators

  • The asset management business and real estate investment business are progressing as forecast initially
  • Impacted by falling occupancy rates of hotels and serviced apartments, master lease revenue is running below the initial forecast

Income Statement Summary

Millions of Yen

2019

2020

2020

Results

1Q

Forecast

Gross Profit Segment Information

Millions of Yen

2019

2020

2020

Results

1Q

Forecast

Gross profit

23,389

3,817

23,800

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

Extraordinary income (Loss)

Profit before income taxes

Income taxes

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

23,389 3,817 23,800

7,458 1,735 7,800

15,931 2,081 16,000

980 1,017 1,400

1,070

268

1,000

15,841 2,831 16,400

236 9 700

16,078 2,822 17,100

5,238

903

5,500

166 6 100

10,673 1,912 11,500

Asset management business

10,467

2,339

11,100

Asset management fee

6,741

1,624

7,400

Acquisition fee

2,610

500

2,300

Incentive fee

75

150

300

Disposition fee

178

77

300

Other fees

861

13

800

Real estate related business

2,842

643

2,900

Property management fee

567

1,900

1,952

Master lease revenue, etc.

890

76

1,000

Real estate investment business

10,079

834

9,800

Rental revenue

1,927

273

1,200

Gain on sales of properties

6,543

2

4,900

Dividend income from

1,608

558

3,700

investment in TK / others

Profitability Indicators

Millions of Yen

2019

2020

2020

Results

1Q

Forecast

9,584

2,267

10,300

Stable earnings

Base earnings*1

+

-

6,102

1,312

6,500

9,609*2

1,427*3

9,600

Gain (loss) on investments

*1 Including amortization of goodwill + Adj. for REIT AM companies' equity interests

*2 In view of the attributes of portfolio companies, includes ¥530 million of non-operating income (the equity method investment income) *3 In view of the attributes of portfolio companies, includes ¥876 million of non-operating income (the equity method investment income

4

Dividend per share

  • COVID-19is having only a limited impact on Kenedix's sound base for stable earnings
  • No change in the initial dividend forecast

2018

2019

2020

(Forecast)

Annual dividend

¥ 7.0

¥ 16.0

¥ 17.0

Interim dividend

*1

¥ 7.5

¥ 8.5

Year-end dividend

¥ 7.0

¥ 8.5

¥ 8.5

5

Asset Management Business : Main sponsor REITs

  • A firm increase in AUM due mainly to property acquisitions funded by investment unit offerings while maintaining a suitable loan-to-value ratio
  • AUM in main sponsor REITs (as of the end of period)

Billions of Yen

1,008.2

+¥20.3bn

1,028.5

Kenedix Private Investment Corporation (KPI)

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation (KRR)

951.8

Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation*1 (KDR)

122.4

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (KDO)

895.6

122.4

KPI + ¥0.0bn

810.0

760.5

225.0

225.8

KRR + ¥0.8bn

528.9

235.1

KDR + ¥11.2bn

246.3

*2

KDO + ¥8.3bn

433.9

*2

425.6

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020/3

*1 Aggregate of Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation and Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation for all years other than 2018 and 2019 *2 Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion

6

Asset Management BusinessPrivate Funds

  • AUM growth was mainly the result of the growth of opportunistic (value-added) funds
  • AUM in private funds (as of the end of period)

(Billions of Yen)

Bridge, Development Fund, etc. (Bridge, Development, etc.)

Opportunistic fund (Opportunistic)

Core fund (Core)

521.7

477.6

Bridge,

410.3Development,

etc.

365.3 362.5182.3

Opportunistic

79.9

Core

259.4

768.9

Bridge,

Development,

etc.

200.3

Opportunistic

106.9

Core

461.6

+¥19.0bn

Increase ¥14.6bn

Decrease¥7.3bn

Increase ¥39.5bn

Decrease¥14.0bn

Increase¥0.0bn

Decrease¥13.7bn

787.9

Bridge,

Development,

etc.

207.5

Opportunistic

132.5

Core

447.9

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020/3

7

Asset Management Business: Kenedix Group AUM

  • Base AUM increased about ¥39.4 billion during the first quarter of 2020
  • AUM of the Kenedix Group*1 as of the end of March 2020

Growth

driver

Sub Sponsor

KDO

¥433.9bn*2

REIT

¥541.9bn

Consolidated

KDR

Real Estate

¥246.3bn

¥70.6bn

Bridge/

Base AUM

Development/

¥1,816.5bn

Other Fund

KRR

¥207.5bn

¥225.8bn

Opportunistic

Fund

KPI

¥132.5bn

¥122.4bn

Core Fund

Stable AUM

¥447.9bn

¥1,476.4bn

Others

13%

Retail

FacilitiesOffice

13% Property Buildings

Category 43%

Logistic

Facilities

14%

Residential

17%

Others

10%

Chubu Area

Kansai4%

Area

12% Geographic

Coverage

Tokyo

74% Metropolitan

Area

*1 KDO: Kenedix Office Investment Corporation, KDR: Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation, KRR: Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation, KPI: Kenedix Private Investment Corporation *2 Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion

8

Investment Exposure

Maintained disciplined investments by limiting investment exposure within the scope of equity

Funds for investments (Jan-Mar 2020) *1

Investment ExposureEnd-Mar2020

(JPY bn)

a. Outflow

b. Inflow

a-b

Bridge

1.1

-

1.1

Core

0.0

0.6

0.5

Opportunistic

3.9

0.7

3.2

Development

-

0.3

0.3

Long-term

0.0

-

0.0

Infrastructure

-

0.1

0.1

Mezzanine/NPL

-

1.0

1.0

Overseas

0.2

-

0.2

Business etc.

0.0

-

0.0

REIT Investment

1.3

-

1.3

Others (end-of-period adj. etc.)

-

0.3

0.3

Total

6.8

3.2

3.6

  • Major Real Estate Investments (Jan-Mar 2020)*2

Date

Property

Investment

Kenedix

Kenedix

Expected

Expected

Category

Category

Investments

Share

IRR

Multiple

(1)

Feb. Office

Opportunistic

¥0.42bn

10%

17%

x1.87

(2)

Feb. Residential

Bridge(Core)

¥1.17bn

100%

16%

x1.03

additional investment)

(3)

Mar. Office

Opportunistic

¥0.52bn

25%

12%

x1.29

(4)

Mar. Office

Opportunistic

¥3.00bn

100%

7%

x1.08

*1 Includes planned investments

*2 Investments with an amount of at least ¥0.1bn are shown

REIT

Bridge

funds

investment

¥4.4bn, Core funds

securities

¥7.8bn, 10%

6% ¥5.7bn, 8%

Business

investments, etc.

¥6.5bn, 9%

Opportunistic

investments

Overseas

¥10.9bn, 14%

¥10.0bn, 13%

Development

investments

Long-term

¥19.7bn, 26%

Completed

Infrastructure

holdings, etc.

development

¥8.4bn, 11%

funds

projects included

¥1.9bn, 2%

in total

¥6.2bn, 8%

Mezzanine loans, NPL investments ¥0.4bn, 1%

Existing and planned

investments

¥75.9bn

9

Appendix

10

Financial Soundness

  • Cash and deposits are more than Kenedix recourse interest-bearing debt

Non-recourseinterest-bearing debt

: Real estate investment business leverage

Recourse interest-bearing debt

:Kenedix non-consolidatedinterest-bearing debt

+ Foreign-currency loans and other debt

Consolidated

interest-

bearing debt

¥65.3bn

Consolidated special- purpose company debt ¥44.3bn

Kenedix cash and

deposits

Recoursebearinginterestdebt

-

¥39.0bn

¥20.9bn

11

Summary of Balance Sheet (End-Mar 2020)

  • Non-recourseloans were mostly used for financing property purchases
  • Financial soundness remains high with a non-consolidated equity ratio of 82%

Summary of Balance Sheet (Non-Consolidated)

Summary of Balance Sheet (Consolidated)

as of the end of March 2020

as of the end of March 2020

(Millions of Yen)

Cash and deposits: ¥39.0bn

(of which Funds for Investments: ¥18.0bn)

Other current assets: ¥17.7bn

Fixed assets: ¥55.4bn (of which Investment Securities: ¥53.9bn)

Short-term borrowings: ¥5.0bn

Long-term borrowings: ¥13.0bn

Other liabilities: ¥2.6bn

Net assets: ¥91.5bn (Shareholders' equity: ¥91.5bn)

Interest-bearing

End-Dec

End-Mar

2019

2020

debt:

¥18.0bn

Total assets

171,922

171,216

of which Cash and deposits

57,183

49,290

Net assets

99,669

97,226

of which Non-controlling interests

1,654

2,096

of which Shareholders' equity

98,014

95,130

Interest-bearing debt

62,571

65,339

of which Non-recourse

43,783

44,389

Shareholders' equity ratio*

57.0%

55.6%

Debt Equity Ratio

0.64x

0.69x

Book-value Per Share

447

434

(BPS) (Yen)

Shareholders' Equity Ratio82%

* "Shareholders' equity ratio" =

("Net assets" - "Non-controlling Interests" - "Stock acquisition Rights") / "Total assets"

12

Summary of Consolidated Real Estate and Loan Balance

  • Inventories*1
  • Loan Balance and Average Interest Rate*5

(Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet)

Asset Balance

End-Dec 2018 End-Dec 2019

End-Mar 2020

Office

23,336

6,153

9,085

Residential

4,923

1,699

4,010

Retail Facility

3,017

-

Senior Healthcare/

15,876

11,120

11,724

Development

Project/ Others

Total

47,153

18,973

24,820

  • Fixed Assets

(Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet)

Asset Balance

End-Dec 2018

End-Dec 2019

End-Mar 2020

Office

1,429

9,740

9,734

Retail Facility

2,538

2,515

2,510

Senior Healthcare

12,097

5,181

5,160

Hotel

14,910*2

22,287*2

22,238*2

Development Project/

6,237*3

864

860

Others

Overseas Assets

165

-

(Millions of yen)

100,000

54,432

50,000 1.33%

1.14%

Non-recourse loan/bond (left axis)

Corporate loan(left axis)

Average Interest Rate (Corporate) (right axis)

Average Interest Rate (Non-recourse) (right axis) 3.0%

62,554

59,563

2.0%

1.63%

1.67%

43,783

44,389

1.64%

1.35%

1.05%

1.07%

1.07%

1.0%

0.98%

Total

37,378

40,589

40,504

Reference :Total

latent gains / losses

+7.4bn

+8.0bn

on consolidated real

estate*4

*1 Consolidated assets with a pre-defined sales scenario or sales timing are categorized as inventories *2 Includes land leasehold

*3 Includes constructions in progress

*4 Latent gains/losses on projects under development are not included

21,589

17,955

18,764

18,787

20,950

0

0.0%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020/3

*5 Average interest rate is the principal-weighted average for loans and bonds remaining at the end of each period

13

Kenedix Group AUM

  • Growth of AUM (as of the end of period)
    (Billions of Yen)

Consolidated Real Estate

REITs (sub sponsor)

Private Funds

REITs (main sponsor)

1,480.6

132.5

1,206.3

1,111.3

1,117.7

96.9

408.8

152.1

92.6

192.3

158.6

143.2

410.3

496.3

531.9 542.6

420.6

528.9

284.1

323.8

1,644.3

72.5

445.8

365.3

760.5

2,003.3

92.9

1,703.0

83.8 537.2

446.6

477.6

362.5

810.0 895.6

2,392.2 2,429.1

62.2 70.6

2,098.3

81.3 552.8 541.9

543.3

768.9 787.9

521.7

951.8 1,008.2 1,028.5

Base AUM

¥1,816.5bn

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020/3

14

Asset Management Business: Private Fund Overview (as of the end of March 2020)

Private Fund institutional Investors*1

AUM in Private Funds

Overseas

Domestic

Overseas26%

Overseas

46%

Domestic

Overseas

Domestic

54%

74%

Domestic

Investments

Number of investors

  • Major Core Funds

Start of

Investment

Investment targets

Initial fund size

Investors

operations

period

Not

Partial ownership of

2017

Mitsubishi Heavy

Approx.31.4bn

Domestic

disclosed

Industries Yokohama Bldg.

2018

10 Years

Hotels in Japan

Approx.13.0bn

Domestic

Plan

2018

Not

Central Tokyo multifamily

Not

Overseas

disclosed

properties

disclosed

2019

7 Years

Hotels in Japan

Approx.19.0bn

Domestic

Plan

2020

Not

Central Tokyo multifamily

Not

Overseas

disclosed

properties (additional)

disclosed

*1 Excludes "same boat" and similar investments by the Kenedix Group

Others

21%

Logistics

Office

Property

Buildings

Facilities

42%

8%

Category

Retail

Facilities

11% Residential

18%

Other Areas

13%

Chubu Area 1%

Kansai

Area Geographic

15% Coverage

Tokyo

71% Metropolitan

Area

15

Steady Growth of Stable Earnings

  • Anticipate improvement in profitability of the asset management business as stable earnings continue to grow
  • Earnings and SG&A Expenses

(Millions of Yen)

Spot fees (Acquisition fees, Disposition fees, etc.)

Stable earnings (AM fees, PM and ML)

Gain (loss) on investments

15,000

SG&A Expenses

3,700

6,069

3,725

11,781

3,377

5,189

9,609 9,584

10,300

10,000

2,882

9,600

Stable earnings

8,751

8,119

CAGR

7,065

6,183

6,597

2015-2019

16.5%

5,207

4,926

5,000

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2025

forecast

image

(5,000)

(6,814)

(6,706)

(6,907)

(7,498)

(7,458)

(7,800)

(10,000)

16

Changes in Asset Management Fee

  • Steady increase in asset management fees during the year accompanied by growth in Base AUM
  • Changes in Base AUM and Asset Management Fee

¥6.7bn

Asset Management Fee (Gross profit)

( ) means Asset Management Fee Rates*1 Base AUM (Private Funds)

Base AUM (Main Sponsor REITs)

¥4.0bn

¥4.7bn

(0.41%)

¥5.9bn

¥5.2bn

(0.42%)

(0.41%)

(0.41%)

¥1,777.1bn

(0.39%)

¥2.8bn

¥1,373.2bn

¥1,473.5bn

¥768.9bn

(0.31%)¥1,125.9bn

¥1,172.5bn

¥477.6bn

¥521.7bn

¥939.2bn

¥410.3bn

¥528.9bn

¥365.3bn

¥760.5bn

¥362.5bn

¥810.0bn

¥895.6bn¥951.8bn

¥1,008.2bn

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

*1 Calculated as follows: Asset Management fee (Gross profit) / Year-end average base AUM

17

Overseas Business Activities and Infrastructure Asset Management

  • Growth in the ASEAN region

V-Tower

Increased leasable area about 1.8% as one step to add value to this investment property

Vietnam

Thailand

AIRA Property

Following the Spring Tower, located in central

Bangkok, now working on sourcing for office

building developments and investments

AmanahRaya REIT

Studying potential actions for raising the unit

Malaysia price in order to support external and internal growth

Singapore

Indonesia

  • Business Activities in North America
  • Aim to start a North America outbound fund to create joint investment opportunities for Japanese investors. Kenedix already operates an outbound fund in Singapore.
  • Made investments in Multifamily residential property on the U.S. West Coast.

First project: Atrium on James

Location: Washington state

Second project: Greenlake Terrace

Location: Washington state

Third project: 5819 Glisan

Location: Oregon state

  • Infrastructure

Kenedix Asia

Started an outbound fund for investments in Asia by Japanese investors and aiming for more growth in Asia

APCP Fund

Investments in a US$-denominated loan and rights to distribution of development project profits of an Indonesian residential property development company that receives subsidies from the Indonesian government

  • A large number of solar power projects, some still in the pipeline, are under way, by using Kenedix's experience and expertise involving private funds and financial arrangements

Output of solar power projects with signed asset management agreements

Tohoku

96MW

Kanto

20MW

Total output

Kinki

11MW

156MW

Chugoku

4MW

Kyushu

25MW

18

Crowdfunding Business

  • Eight funds with a total of about ¥1.65 billion during the first year of this business
  • Funding has been used for hotel, residential property and childcare facilities and more diversification is planned
  • Crowdfunding Business
  • Offers opportunities to invest online in unlisted funds that are highly transparent and are committed to safe asset management.
  • Completed crowdfunding for eight funds since this business started and four funds (total of more than ¥900 million) have reached maturity. This business is performing well and the goal is establishing a base for consistent profitability.

Crowdfunding is a platform that can create attractive

opportunities for many types of real estate investors. (Image)

  • Major Funds*1

Hotel

Residential

Fund

Remm Roppongi Building

No.1 to 6 (Loan fund)

Amount procured

1,228.1 million (Total)

Expected return

2.03.3%(annualized)

/Yield

Planned length

7 months36 months

of fund

Fund

ASYL COURT Ikegami

(Loan fund)

Amount procured

¥200.8 million

Crowdfunding Platform

Loan funds

Investors

Equity funds

Opportunity to invest in real estate funds managed by professional asset manager

Fund structure is the same as for funds for professional investors

Property Category

Office

Residential

Retail

Hotel

Infrastructure

Overseas

Childcare

Childcare

Yield

3.0% (annualized)

Confirmed length

7 months

of fund

Global Kids

Fund

Kamiikedai / Numabukuro

(Loan fund)

Amount procured

¥226 million

Expected return

3.5% (annualized)

Planned length

of fund

2 years

Outstanding transparency and strict separation of asset management ensures the safe management of fund assets

Variety of real

estate investment

opportunities

*1 "Remm Roppongi Building:1st, 2nd and 4th loan funds " and " the Asyl Court Ikegami loan fund " have reached maturity and final distributions have been made to investors

(as of the time this presentation was prepared)

19

Digital Securitization

  • Looking ahead to the future of the real estate investment market, Kenedix plans to establish a new department to start a business that uses fintech for these investments
  • The new financial technology department

Digital Securitization Business Office

  • Consider establishing a real estate investment platform business that uses security tokens*
  • After examination of the legal framework, started a commercialization feasibility study
  • Plan to issue real estate security tokens on a trial basis as soon as possible
  • Considering a tie-up with the Crowd Funding Business bitREALTY

Aim to expand the individual investor base by increasing liquidity and enhancing convenience of the real estate investment market

  • An electronically registered transferrable right that is a transferrable financial value using an electronic data processing organization and is one of the rights listed in Article 2-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
  • The new financial technology department

For individual investors

Real estate security token

Expected benefits of converting real estate to security tokens

  • Higher liquidity as an investment product
  • Lower cost of individual investment units
  • Efficient and automated transactions
  • Sound legal framework in accordance with the amended Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Crowdfunding

J-REIT

Small-amount real estate

financial products

20

Explanation of Security Tokens

  • Security tokens, are a new type financial product that uses blockchain technology. Real estate securitization is expected to be one application for these tokens. Amendments to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan have established a sound legal framework for these tokens.
  • A security token is a digital security backed by an asset that can be traded

A digital security with electronic registration of the ownership of real

Security tokens

estate or another asset that can be bought and sold; registration uses

blockchain distributed ledger technology

A type of distributed electronic ledger that allows highly reliable and

Blockchain technology

transparent real-time registrations of transactions just as with a

centralized registration system

  • The legal framework in Japan for security tokens

May 31, 2019

January 14, 2020

May 1, 2020

Legislative approval of the amended Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan (clearly defines the positioning of security token)

Financial Services Agency announced the proposed Cabinet Office ordinance and a public comment period ending on Feb. 13 started

Enactment of the amended Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan

  • Security tokens are ideally suited for real estate securitization
  • Unlike with conventional real estate securitization products, security tokens make it possible to provide real estate investment products with different characteristics
  • Eliminates problems involving liquidity for buying and selling real estate because security tokens can be traded on a secondary market
  • Allows the timely and flexible disclosure of information about real estate that backs security tokens due to the use of the internet
    • This explanation of security tokens and how they are used is based on the stance and understanding of Kenedix concerning these tokens

21

The Kenedix Group Commitment to ESG

  • ESG Activities
  • Kenedix established a department devoted solely to ESG in 2018 and currently has a variety of initiatives involving ESG
  • Due to its numerous environmental, social and governance activities, Kenedix is included in three ESG indices that are used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund
  • MSCI ESG rating was upgraded in December 2019

Established material issues and

Upgraded ESG content on

Preparation of sustainability report

Established the

Corporate

sustainability policy

the Kenedix website

Communications Office

for ESG activities

April

August

February

May

2018

2019

Inclusion in ESG indices*

Added to this index

Added to this index

MSCI ESG rating upgraded

in June 2018

in September 2018

in December 2019

Responsible investing

  • THE INCLUSION OF KENEDIX, INC. IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF KENEDIX, INC. BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES.

22

Establishment of Material Issues and Sustainability Policy

  • We use these issues as the basis for activities that reflect the opportunities and risks associated with each issue. The objective is to solve issues that affect our business activities and the public.
  • We will use activities concerning material issues to contribute to achieving the SDGs.
  • Guided by the new sustainability policy, the Kenedix Group will work together to take concrete actions involving the material issues.

Material Issues and Sustainability Policy

Key area and applicable SDGs

Material issues

Sustainability Policy

Contribution to sustainable

Reduction of energy consumption and CO2

We make positive contribution to sustainability by reducing the negative impact to the

emissions

environment

environment through continuously reducing energy and water consumption, CO2

Reduction of water consumption and waste

emission and waste; and by eliminating and managing of hazardous materials to carry

Collaboration with tenants for environmental

out the social mission of improving the environmental performance of properties we

manage.

initiatives

Commitment to diverse society

Providing properties with environmental and

social considerations

Improving resilience/climate adaptation

Initiatives toward aging society

Stakeholder engagement

Continuous improvement of customer

satisfaction

Community engagement

Managing conflicts of interests

Attractive working environment

Attracting and retaining talents, and

developing their careers

Health and wellbeing of employees

Diversity and equal opportunities

Responsible organization

Compliance

Risk management

Commitment to responsible investment

We contribute to realize the diverse society, considering the social impact of our properties. We endeavor to deliver built environment where safety, health and wellbeing and diversity of tenants and local community are secured.

We manage our properties as a responsible real estate asset management company by stressing the importance of engagement with our stakeholders such as investors, tenants, business partners, local communities and property management companies.

We aim to deliver attractive working environment by implementing measures to promote employees' health & wellbeing and diversity & equal opportunities. We develop capabilities of employees to help them achieve the best performance by providing various educational opportunities such as trainings.

We ensure compliance and sound risk management in our entire business activities. We are committed to responsible property investment by a responsible organization by aligning with global ESG initiatives and proactively disclosing ESG information.

23

Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020)

  • Steady progress in accordance with basic policies and quantitative targets
  • Basic Policies

Enlarge business domains with

a focus on real estate asset

基本方針

management

  • Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments

Create opportunities in new Grow h growth fields linked to emerging

social and economic trends

Major Accomplishments

  • Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc.*1 in anticipation of more growth of core funds
  • Managing core funds in many asset classes for institutional investors in Japan and other countries
  • Made co-investments with a diverse array of client investors in Japan and other countries
  • Made investments with a high capital efficiency
  • Started operating an outbound fund in Singapore
  • Started full-scale operations of the crowdfunding business
  • Established the Digital Securitization Business Office

Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility

  • Quantitative Targets (3-yearaverage)

ROE

at least 10 %

Total Return ratio

at least 50 %

  • Established the Corporate Communications Office, which is responsible solely for ESG activities
  • Established material issues and sustainability policy
  • Making preparations for the start of remote working in Karuizawa

2018 (actual)

2019 (actual)

13.4 %11.2 %93.8 %56.5 %

*1 A company established as a specialist in asset management services for private funds

24

Major Initiatives of Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020)

Enlarge business domains with

a focus on real estate asset management

Major Initiatives

Create various investment opportunities in order to increase assets under management and stable earnings

Expand client investor base in Japan and other countries and build deeper ties with these investors

Establish a more powerful asset management infrastructure in order to upgrade real estate fund formation and management capabilities

Strengthen real estate related services in order to add more value to asset management

Seek opportunities for strategic mergers, acquisitions and alliances that can expand business domains

Create opportunities in new growth fields Grow h linked to emerging social and economic trends

Major Initiatives

Expand operations in Asia

Expand the outbound investment business in the United States

Start and expand a business for the operation of hotels, minpaku, serviced apartments and other types of accommodations

Launch businesses that combine expertise in real estate, finance and technology

Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments

Major Initiatives

Make co-investments with client investors

Make speedy and flexible investments that can contribute to the growth of funds managed by the Kenedix Group

Make strategic investments for the growth of business activities in other countries and in growing market sectors

Maintain a diversified and disciplined investment portfolio while reinforcing portfolio monitoring system

Maintain financial soundness and transparency

Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility

Major Initiatives

Establish an internal infrastructure that can improve the productivity of people and the entire organization

Maintain and enhance the diversity of the human resources that underpins the Kenedix Model

Add more ways to perform work in a flexible manner that reflects social trends

Promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives

25

Policy for Shareholder Return

  • Shareholder return placed priority on the total return ratio by consistently paying dividends while repurchasing stock in a flexible manner
  • Our concept of earnings levels
  • Carry out stock repurchases in a flexible manner

Earnings

Real Estate

Investment Income

Changes depending on market

conditions

Flexible decisionson stock repurchases and new investments will be made depending on market conditions and other factors

(Billions of Yen)

Real Estate Investment Income

Stock Repurchase

15

11.7

10

9.6

9.6

4.9

5

10.0

5.0

0

2.5

2017

2018

2019

2020

(forecast)

  • Pay dividends continuously

Base Earnings

(Billions of Yen) 10

6.7

¥6.0

Base Earnings Total dividend Dividend per share

¥16.0

¥17.0

¥7.0

6.1

6.5

Increases steadily along with AUM

Credited to source of

dividends and pay divided consistently

5

0

3.0

1.4

4.3

4.3

1.6

3.5

3.7

Timeline

2017201820192020

(forecast)

Total Return

61.2%

93.8%

56.5%

Ratio

26

Kenedix Growth Strategy

  • Aiming for steady growth of Base Earnings along with the growth of AUM

Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments that can contribute to the growth of AUM

Investments

Shareholders'

equity

Proceeds

Consideration of ROE

Shareholder return

  • Outlook for AUM and Base Earnings Growth
    Growth in Base Earnings

Source of dividends

Base

AUM

¥1.7

trillion

Control of SG&A expenses

AUM ¥4.0 trillion

End of 2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

End of 2025

2019

2025

27

Asset Management Business of the Kenedix Group

as of the end of March 2020

Employees

68

Wholly-owned

Wholly-owned

10-owned

30-owned

Kenedix

Mitsui & Co.,

Premier REIT

Investment

Employees

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. (KFM)

Logistics

Advisors

Partners, Inc.

96

Partners Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

(KIP) Employees

39

Private Funds*1

Kenedix Private

Kenedix Office

Kenedix Residential

Kenedix Retail REIT

Japan Logistics

Premier Investment

Investment Corporation

Investment Corporation

NEXT Investment

Corporation

Fund, Inc.

Corporation

(Started operations

Corporation

Listed in 2005

Listed in 2012

Listed in 2015

Listed in 2005

Listed in 2002

in 2014)

All sorts of

Large-scale office

Medium-scale

Residential,

Retail facilities

Logistics

Office buildings,

assets

buildings, Hotels etc.

office buildings, etc.

Healthcare, etc.

Logistics facilities

facilities

residential

Private REIT

Stock code: 8972

Stock code: 3278

Stock code: 3453

Stock code: 8967 】 【 Stock code: 8956

AUM

¥787.9bn

¥122.4bn

¥433.9bn

¥246.3bn

¥225.8bn

¥268.9bn

¥243.7bn

Market cap

¥90.4bn*2

¥73.0bn*3

¥243.8bn

¥160.0bn

¥81.8bn

¥217.1bn

¥156.8bn

Kenedix Group market cap: ¥649.3billion

Total of market caps of Kenedix and REITs that are managed by Kenedix (Excluding Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. and Premier Investment Corporation)

*1 Development funds are mainly managed by Kenedix, Inc.

*2 Market capitalization of Kenedix, Inc.

*3 Investment units issued multiplied by NAV because this is a privately-owned company

28

The Office Building Market

Average Leasing Rate (Tokyo)

Prime Offices -Rental Clock (2019 Q4)

Office Building Supply Forecast

50(Thousand of yen / month, tsubo)

(Tokyo 23 Wards)

San Francisco

Paris, Washington D.C.

(million sqm)

Sydney

Tokyo

New York

2.0

Singapore

Beijing

Hong Kong

1.8

40

Los Angeles

1.6

London

Rental value

Rental

1.4

30

Berlin

growth

values

1.2

slowing

falling

1.0

20

Rental value

Shanghai

0.8

Rental values

growth

bottoming

0.6

10

accelerating

out

0.4

Class-A buildings in central Tokyo

0.2

Class-B buildings in central Tokyo

Moscow

Seoul

0.0

0

Note: Based on rents and notional capital values for

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19E

20E

21E

22E

23E

02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

Grade A office buildings

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of Sanko Estate Co., Ltd.

Source: JLLGlobal Property Clock Q4 2019

Source: Mori Building

Average Vacancy Rate (Tokyo 23 Wards) Supply-Demand Balance (Tokyo / Grade A building)

  • The Office Building Stock as of Jan 2019

12

(%)

10

Grade A

120

(thousand tsubo) New supply

New demand

Total office

Pct. of space

bldg. space

completed

Grade B

8

6

4

90

60

30

New supply - New demand

(10,000 m2)

before 1981

Tokyo

7,085

22%

23-ward

Osaka

1,619

31%

Nagoya

642

28%

2

0

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE

0

-30

15

16

17

18

19

20E

21E

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE

Fukuoka

359

39%

Note: Based on the floor area

Source: Japan Real Estate Institute

"The Annual Japanese Office Buildings Survey"

29

The Residential, Logistics, Retail and Hotel Markets

Residential Property Occupancy Rates (greater Tokyo)

Shopping Center Commercial Sales (YonY)

and Rents (Tokyo 23 Wards)

(%)

(%)

115

100

30

Existing Shopping Center

110

20

Department Store

Overall Retail Sales

95

10

105

0

100

90

-10

95

-20

85

90

Condominium Rent Index (LHS)

-30

Occupancy Rate (RHS)

85

80

-40

'04

'05

'06

'07

'08

'09

'10

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

'17/1

'17/7

'18/1

'18/7

'19/1

'19/7

'20/1

Note: The condominium rent index is for single-type condominiums (18~less than 30; 20091Q =100)

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on public announcements by J-REITs and Condominium Rent Index (At Home Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Research Institute Co., Ltd.)

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Japan Council of Shopping Centers and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

Logistics Facilities Vacancy Rate (greater Tokyo)

Hotel Revenue Per Available Room year-on-year rate

and Rents (Tokyo)

(%)

(Thousands of yen)

8.0

Average Asking Rent (LHS)

20%

20

Vacancy Rate of Existing Facility (RHS)

7.0

Average Vacancy Rate (RHS)

0

15%

-20

6.0

10%

-40

5.0

Tokyo (full service)

-60

4.0

5%

Tokyo (mainly lodging)

-80

Osaka

3.0

0%

-100

12/'09

12/'10

12/'11

12/'12

12/'13

12/'14

12/'15

12/'16

12/'17

12/'18

12/'19

1/'16

7/'16

1/'17

7/'17

1/'18

7/'18

1/'19

7/'19

1/'20

Note: Vacancy rate is for large-scalemulti-tenant logistics facilities in greater Tokyo and

Note : Hotel revenue per available room is revenue per room that is available for sale

average asking rent is for all facilities in Tokyo

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on various materials

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE

30

J-REIT Market

  • TSE REIT Index, TOPIX and 10-year JGB Yield

(%)

0.3

2,400

0.2

2,200

0.1

2,000

1,800

0.0

1,600

-0.1

1,400

JGB 10 Yield (LHS)

-0.2

TSEREIT Index(RHS)

1,200

-0.3

TOPIX (RHS)

1,000

1/'17 4/'17 7/'17 10/'17 1/'18 4/'18 7/'18 10/'18 1/'19 4/'19 7/'19 10/'19 1/'20 4/'20

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Bloomberg

  • J-REITEquity Financing

Billions of Yen

400

300

200

100

0

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on ARES J-REIT Databook

  • Yield of J-REIT and 10-year JGB

(%)

JGB 10 Yield (LHS)

(%)

0.2

TSE REIT Dividend Yield

7.0

Yield Gap

6.5

0.1

6.0

0.0

5.5

5.0

-0.1

4.5

4.0

-0.2

3.5

-0.3

3.0

1/'17 5/'17 9/'17 1/'18 5/'18 9/'18 1/'19 5/'19 9/'19 1/'20

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Bloomberg

  • J-REITProperty Acquisitions and Sales

Billions of Yen

900

Acquisition

Disposition

600

300

0

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on ARES J-REIT Databook

31

Stock Information (As of December 31, 2019)

  • Distribution of Shares in Terms of Category of Holders

Other domestic

companies

3.3%

Securities

companies

Individuals/others*1

5.6%

17.0%

Financial

institutions

18.5%

Foreign

companies

55.6%

  • Shares Issued and Shareholders

Total number of authorized shares

350,000,000

Total number of shares outstanding

220,581,200

Number of shareholders

18,492

Number of Shareholders

Individuals/others*1

18,057

Financial institutions

28

Foreign companies

201

Securities companies

38

Other domestic companies

123

Foreign individuals

45

Total

18,492

*1 The category "Individuals/others" includes shares in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.

32

About Kenedix

  • Company summary

Name

Kenedix, Inc.

Representative

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Founded

April 1995

Listed

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section (No. 4321)

Employees

Consolidated: 343 (as of March 31, 2020)

Head Office

Hibiya Parkfront, 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011

URL

http://www.kenedix.com

as of March 31, 2020

General

Shareholders'

Meeting

Board of Corporate Auditors

Board of Directors

Equity Investment Committee

Nomination and Remuneration

Advisory Committee

President & CEO

Corporate Compliance

Committee

Business Compliance

Committee

Internal Audit Dept.

Compliance Dept.

Investment Strategic .Dept

Estate Real .Dept Development

Investment Equity .Dept

Business .Dept Development

Planning Corporate .Dept

& Finance .Dept Accounting

General & Administration Resources Human .Dept

Corporate Office Communications

Strategic Investment Division 1

Digital Securitization Business Office

Strategic Investment Division 2

Strategic Investment Division 3

  • History

1995

Established Kenedix, Inc. (Kennedy-Wilson Japan, Inc. at that time)

1999

Invested in a data center building in Kawasaki and makes a full-scale entry into

asset management business.

2001

Established a real estate investment fund for a large life insurer.

2002

Listed on the Osaka Securities Exchange's Hercules Market.

2003

Established a pension fund-based real estate investment fund.

2004

Listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

2005

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

2009

Sold KDX Toyosu Gransquare and started asset management for this

property.

2010

Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥1 trillion.

  • Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo

2012

Stock Exchange.

  • Started asset management for Shinsei Bank's former Head Office

2013

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. started operations.

2014

Kenedix Property Management, Inc. started operations.

Kenedix Private Investment Corporation started operations.

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock

2015

Exchange.

Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo

Stock Exchange.

2016

Participated in AmanahRaya REIT (Malaysia REIT) as a sponsor

2017

Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥2 trillion.

Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation merged with Japan Senior Living

2018

Investment Corporation and changed company name to Kenedix Residential Next

Investment Corporation.

Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc.

2019

Bit Realty, Inc. started operations.

33

Mission

  • Mission Statement

Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full potential of real estate

Asset management at the Kenedix Group is guided by the goal of

realizing the full potential of real estate. Accomplishing this requires more than simply pursuing short-term gains. Our activities combine carefully

selected strategies, timing and financing schemes in order to precisely

match the needs of investors and reflect the location and distinctive

  • Corporate Mission

Business Objective

For What?

We contribute to society by

making the best use of investment capital and creating value from real estate.

characteristics of each property.

Our mission statement, "Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full

potential of real estate," expresses our commitment to the creation of real

estate value. We will remain focused on this goal in order to remain a

driver of growth and progress in the real estate fund market.

Business Field For Whom?

We offer the best

investment opportunities

to our clients by

committing to multiple roles globally as a real estate asset manager.

Business Principle

How?

We confront new business

challenges through our management speed and flexibility while emphasizing stability and fairness.

34

Disclaimer and Precautions

The contents of this document, including summary notes, quotes, data and other information, are provided solely for informational purposes and not intended for soliciting investment in, or as a recommendation to purchase or sell, any specific products.

Please be aware that matters described herein may change or cease to apply without prior notice of any kind. This document contains forward-looking statements, including anticipated future results, based on current assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information and resources. Risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, including those relating to interest rate fluctuations, competitive scenarios, and changing regulations or taxation, may cause Kenedix, Inc.'s actual results, performance, achievements and financial performance to be materially different from those explicitly or implicitly expressed in this document.

With respect to any and all terms in this document, the information provided is intended to be thorough. However, no absolute assurance or warranties are given with respect to the accuracy or completeness thereof.

Kenedix, Inc. shall not be liable for any errors, inaccuracies, on omissions in this document, or for any losses or damages resulting from actions taken in reliance thereon. Kenedix, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update the information contained in this document after the date of this document.

35

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 06:34:01 UTC
