Kenedix : 1Q Results Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Results of Operations for the First Quarter of 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 ） May 2020 Kenedix, Inc . Table of Contents 2020 1Q Results Highlights P. 2 Appendix P. 10 1 2020 1Q Summary Purchases and sales of properties targeted for the end of March 2020 closed as planned. The performance of the asset management business and real estate investment business was as expected.

Decline in occupancy rates of hotels and serviced apartments in the master leases business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders' equity ratio : 82% / Cash and deposits : ¥39.0bn (non-consolidated) Exploring investment opportunities for new growth.

(non-consolidated) Exploring investment opportunities for new growth. No change in the 2020 forecast based on the assumption of a resumption of economic activity in the second half of the year.

Plan to pay a 2020 dividend of 17 yen per share as initially forecast, using stable earnings to fund the dividend. 2 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on 2020 Performance Effects of COVID-19 Asset Negligible effectof COVID-19 because almost all fees are management based on AUM (acquisition price basis). fees Asset management Fees have fallen behind the 2020 planbecause of the decline in real estate transactions that started in March. business Real estate investment demand remains robust. No change Spot fees in the 2020 forecast based on the assumption that real estate transactions will remain brisk in the second half of the year. Property management business Negligible effectbecause almost all fees are based on the number of properties managed. Occupancy rates of hotels and serviced apartments are Master lease business down because of COVID-19 and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. Performance has fallen behind the 2020 planbecause of the decline in real estate transactions that started in March. Real estate investment business Real estate investment demand remains robust. No change in the 2020 forecast based on the assumption that real estate transactions will remain brisk in the second half of the year. 3 Summary of 2020 1Q Consolidated Income Statement and Profitability Indicators The asset management business and real estate investment business are progressing as forecast initially

Impacted by falling occupancy rates of hotels and serviced apartments, master lease revenue is running below the initial forecast ▌ Income Statement Summary （Millions of Yen） 2019 2020 2020 Results 1Q Forecast ▌ Gross Profit Segment Information （Millions of Yen） 2019 2020 2020 Results 1Q Forecast Gross profit 23,389 3,817 23,800 Gross profit SG&A expenses Operating income Non-operating income Non-operating expenses Ordinary income Extraordinary income (Loss) Profit before income taxes Income taxes Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to owners of parent 23,389 3,817 23,800 7,458 1,735 7,800 15,931 2,081 16,000 980 1,017 1,400 1,070 268 1,000 15,841 2,831 16,400 236 ▲9 700 16,078 2,822 17,100 5,238 903 5,500 166 6 100 10,673 1,912 11,500 Asset management business 10,467 2,339 11,100 Asset management fee 6,741 1,624 7,400 Acquisition fee 2,610 500 2,300 Incentive fee 75 150 300 Disposition fee 178 77 300 Other fees 861 ▲13 800 Real estate related business 2,842 643 2,900 Property management fee 567 1,900 1,952 Master lease revenue, etc. 890 76 1,000 Real estate investment business 10,079 834 9,800 Rental revenue 1,927 273 1,200 Gain on sales of properties 6,543 2 4,900 Dividend income from 1,608 558 3,700 investment in TK / others ▌ Profitability Indicators （Millions of Yen） 2019 2020 2020 Results 1Q Forecast 9,584 2,267 10,300 Stable earnings Base earnings*1 + - 6,102 1,312 6,500 9,609*2 1,427*3 9,600 Gain (loss) on investments *1 Including amortization of goodwill + Adj. for REIT AM companies' equity interests *2 In view of the attributes of portfolio companies, includes ¥530 million of non-operating income (the equity method investment income) *3 In view of the attributes of portfolio companies, includes ¥876 million of non-operating income (the equity method investment income 4 Dividend per share COVID-19 is having only a limited impact on Kenedix's sound base for stable earnings

is having only a limited impact on Kenedix's sound base for stable earnings No change in the initial dividend forecast 2018 2019 2020 (Forecast) Annual dividend ¥ 7.0 ¥ 16.0 ¥ 17.0 Interim dividend *1 － ¥ 7.5 ¥ 8.5 Year-end dividend ¥ 7.0 ¥ 8.5 ¥ 8.5 5 Asset Management Business : Main sponsor REITs A firm increase in AUM due mainly to property acquisitions funded by investment unit offerings while maintaining a suitable loan-to-value ratio

loan-to-value ratio AUM in main sponsor REITs (as of the end of period) （Billions of Yen） 1,008.2 +¥20.3bn 1,028.5 Kenedix Private Investment Corporation (KPI) Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation (KRR) 951.8 Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation*1 (KDR) 122.4 Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (KDO) 895.6 122.4 KPI + ¥0.0bn 810.0 760.5 225.0 225.8 KRR + ¥0.8bn 528.9 235.1 KDR + ¥11.2bn 246.3 *2 KDO + ¥8.3bn 433.9 *2 425.6 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020/3 *1 Aggregate of Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation and Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation for all years other than 2018 and 2019 *2 Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion 6 Asset Management Business：Private Funds AUM growth was mainly the result of the growth of opportunistic (value-added) funds AUM in private funds (as of the end of period) (Billions of Yen) Bridge, Development Fund, etc. (Bridge, Development, etc.) Opportunistic fund (Opportunistic) Core fund (Core) 521.7 477.6 Bridge, 410.3Development, etc. 365.3 362.5182.3 Opportunistic 79.9 Core 259.4 768.9 Bridge, Development, etc. 200.3 Opportunistic 106.9 Core 461.6 +¥19.0bn Increase ：¥14.6bn Decrease：¥7.3bn Increase ：¥39.5bn Decrease：¥14.0bn Increase：¥0.0bn Decrease：¥13.7bn 787.9 Bridge, Development, etc. 207.5 Opportunistic 132.5 Core 447.9 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020/3 7 Asset Management Business: Kenedix Group AUM Base AUM increased about ¥39.4 billion during the first quarter of 2020

AUM of the Kenedix Group *1 （ as of the end of March 2020 ） Growth driver Sub Sponsor KDO ¥433.9bn*2 REIT ¥541.9bn Consolidated KDR Real Estate ¥246.3bn ¥70.6bn Bridge/ Base AUM Development/ ¥1,816.5bn Other Fund KRR ¥207.5bn ¥225.8bn Opportunistic Fund KPI ¥132.5bn ¥122.4bn Core Fund Stable AUM ¥447.9bn ¥1,476.4bn Others 13% Retail FacilitiesOffice 13% Property Buildings Category 43% Logistic Facilities 14% Residential 17% Others 10% Chubu Area Kansai4% Area 12% Geographic Coverage Tokyo 74% Metropolitan Area *1 KDO: Kenedix Office Investment Corporation, KDR: Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation, KRR: Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation, KPI: Kenedix Private Investment Corporation *2 Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion 8 Investment Exposure ✔Maintained disciplined investments by limiting investment exposure within the scope of equity ▌ Funds for investments (Jan-Mar 2020) *1 ▌ Investment Exposure（End-Mar2020） (JPY bn) a. Outflow b. Inflow a-b Bridge 1.1 - 1.1 Core 0.0 0.6 ▲0.5 Opportunistic 3.9 0.7 3.2 Development - 0.3 ▲0.3 Long-term 0.0 - 0.0 Infrastructure - 0.1 ▲0.1 Mezzanine/NPL - 1.0 ▲1.0 Overseas 0.2 - 0.2 Business etc. 0.0 - 0.0 REIT Investment 1.3 - 1.3 Others (end-of-period adj. etc.) - 0.3 ▲0.3 Total 6.8 3.2 3.6 Major Real Estate Investments (Jan-Mar 2020)* 2 Date Property Investment Kenedix Kenedix Expected Expected Category Category Investments Share IRR Multiple (1) Feb. Office Opportunistic ¥0.42bn 10% 17% x1.87 (2) Feb. Residential Bridge(Core) ¥1.17bn 100% 16% x1.03 （additional investment) (3) Mar. Office Opportunistic ¥0.52bn 25% 12% x1.29 (4) Mar. Office Opportunistic ¥3.00bn 100% 7% x1.08 *1 Includes planned investments *2 Investments with an amount of at least ¥0.1bn are shown REIT Bridge funds investment ¥4.4bn, Core funds securities ¥7.8bn, 10% 6% ¥5.7bn, 8% Business investments, etc. ¥6.5bn, 9% Opportunistic investments Overseas ¥10.9bn, 14% ¥10.0bn, 13% Development investments Long-term ¥19.7bn, 26% Completed Infrastructure holdings, etc. development ¥8.4bn, 11% funds projects included ¥1.9bn, 2% in total ¥6.2bn, 8% Mezzanine loans, NPL investments ¥0.4bn, 1% Existing and planned investments ¥75.9bn 9 Appendix 10 Financial Soundness Cash and deposits are more than Kenedix recourse interest-bearing debt Non-recourseinterest-bearing debt : Real estate investment business leverage Recourse interest-bearing debt :Kenedix non-consolidatedinterest-bearing debt + Foreign-currency loans and other debt Consolidated interest- bearing debt ¥65.3bn Consolidated special- purpose company debt ¥44.3bn ＜ Kenedix cash and deposits Recoursebearinginterestdebt - ¥39.0bn ¥20.9bn 11 Summary of Balance Sheet (End-Mar 2020) Non-recourse loans were mostly used for financing property purchases

loans were mostly used for financing property purchases Financial soundness remains high with a non-consolidated equity ratio of 82% ▌ Summary of Balance Sheet (Non-Consolidated) ▌ Summary of Balance Sheet (Consolidated) （as of the end of March 2020） （as of the end of March 2020） (Millions of Yen) Cash and deposits: ¥39.0bn (of which Funds for Investments: ¥18.0bn) Other current assets: ¥17.7bn Fixed assets: ¥55.4bn (of which Investment Securities: ¥53.9bn) Short-term borrowings: ¥5.0bn Long-term borrowings: ¥13.0bn Other liabilities: ¥2.6bn Net assets: ¥91.5bn (Shareholders' equity: ¥91.5bn) Interest-bearing End-Dec End-Mar 2019 2020 debt: ¥18.0bn Total assets 171,922 171,216 of which Cash and deposits 57,183 49,290 Net assets 99,669 97,226 of which Non-controlling interests 1,654 2,096 of which Shareholders' equity 98,014 95,130 Interest-bearing debt 62,571 65,339 of which Non-recourse 43,783 44,389 Shareholders' equity ratio* 57.0% 55.6% Debt Equity Ratio 0.64x 0.69x Book-value Per Share 447 434 (BPS) (Yen) Shareholders' Equity Ratio：82% * "Shareholders' equity ratio" = ("Net assets" - "Non-controlling Interests" - "Stock acquisition Rights") / "Total assets" 12 Summary of Consolidated Real Estate and Loan Balance Inventories *1 Loan Balance and Average Interest Rate *5 (Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet) Asset Balance End-Dec 2018 End-Dec 2019 End-Mar 2020 Office 23,336 6,153 9,085 Residential 4,923 1,699 4,010 Retail Facility 3,017 ‐ - Senior Healthcare/ 15,876 11,120 11,724 Development Project/ Others Total 47,153 18,973 24,820 Fixed Assets (Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet) Asset Balance End-Dec 2018 End-Dec 2019 End-Mar 2020 Office 1,429 9,740 9,734 Retail Facility 2,538 2,515 2,510 Senior Healthcare 12,097 5,181 5,160 Hotel 14,910*2 22,287*2 22,238*2 Development Project/ 6,237*3 864 860 Others Overseas Assets 165 ‐ - (Millions of yen) 100,000 54,432 50,000 1.33% 1.14% Non-recourse loan/bond (left axis) Corporate loan(left axis) Average Interest Rate (Corporate) (right axis) Average Interest Rate (Non-recourse) (right axis) 3.0% 62,554 59,563 2.0% 1.63% 1.67% 43,783 44,389 1.64% 1.35% 1.05% 1.07% 1.07% 1.0% 0.98% Total 37,378 40,589 40,504 Reference :Total latent gains / losses +7.4bn +8.0bn － on consolidated real estate*4 *1 Consolidated assets with a pre-defined sales scenario or sales timing are categorized as inventories *2 Includes land leasehold *3 Includes constructions in progress *4 Latent gains/losses on projects under development are not included 21,589 17,955 18,764 18,787 20,950 0 0.0% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020/3 *5 Average interest rate is the principal-weighted average for loans and bonds remaining at the end of each period 13 Kenedix Group AUM Growth of AUM (as of the end of period)

(Billions of Yen) Consolidated Real Estate REITs (sub sponsor) Private Funds REITs (main sponsor) 1,480.6 132.5 1,206.3 1,111.3 1,117.7 96.9 408.8 152.1 92.6 192.3 158.6 143.2 410.3 496.3 531.9 542.6 420.6 528.9 284.1 323.8 1,644.3 72.5 445.8 365.3 760.5 2,003.3 92.9 1,703.0 83.8 537.2 446.6 477.6 362.5 810.0 895.6 2,392.2 2,429.1 62.2 70.6 2,098.3 81.3 552.8 541.9 543.3 768.9 787.9 521.7 951.8 1,008.2 1,028.5 Base AUM ¥1,816.5bn 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020/3 14 Asset Management Business: Private Fund Overview (as of the end of March 2020) ▌ Private Fund institutional Investors*1 ▌ AUM in Private Funds Overseas Domestic Overseas26% Overseas 46% Domestic Overseas Domestic 54% 74% Domestic Investments Number of investors Major Core Funds Start of Investment Investment targets Initial fund size Investors operations period Not Partial ownership of 2017 Mitsubishi Heavy Approx.31.4bn Domestic disclosed Industries Yokohama Bldg. 2018 10 Years Hotels in Japan Approx.13.0bn Domestic （Plan） 2018 Not Central Tokyo multifamily Not Overseas disclosed properties disclosed 2019 7 Years Hotels in Japan Approx.19.0bn Domestic （Plan） 2020 Not Central Tokyo multifamily Not Overseas disclosed properties (additional) disclosed *1 Excludes "same boat" and similar investments by the Kenedix Group Others 21% Logistics Office Property Buildings Facilities 42% 8% Category Retail Facilities 11% Residential 18% Other Areas 13% Chubu Area 1% Kansai Area Geographic 15% Coverage Tokyo 71% Metropolitan Area 15 Steady Growth of Stable Earnings Anticipate improvement in profitability of the asset management business as stable earnings continue to grow

Earnings and SG&A Expenses (Millions of Yen) Spot fees (Acquisition fees, Disposition fees, etc.) Stable earnings (AM fees, PM and ML) Gain (loss) on investments 15,000 SG&A Expenses 3,700 6,069 3,725 11,781 3,377 5,189 9,609 9,584 10,300 10,000 2,882 9,600 Stable earnings 8,751 8,119 CAGR 7,065 6,183 6,597 （2015-2019） 16.5% 5,207 4,926 5,000 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2025 （forecast） （image） (5,000) (6,814) (6,706) (6,907) (7,498) (7,458) (7,800) (10,000) 16 Changes in Asset Management Fee Steady increase in asset management fees during the year accompanied by growth in Base AUM Changes in Base AUM and Asset Management Fee ¥6.7bn Asset Management Fee (Gross profit) ( ) means Asset Management Fee Rates*1 Base AUM (Private Funds) Base AUM (Main Sponsor REITs) ¥4.0bn ¥4.7bn (0.41%) ¥5.9bn ¥5.2bn (0.42%) (0.41%) (0.41%) ¥1,777.1bn (0.39%) ¥2.8bn ¥1,373.2bn ¥1,473.5bn ¥768.9bn (0.31%)¥1,125.9bn ¥1,172.5bn ¥477.6bn ¥521.7bn ¥939.2bn ¥410.3bn ¥528.9bn ¥365.3bn ¥760.5bn ¥362.5bn ¥810.0bn ¥895.6bn¥951.8bn ¥1,008.2bn 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 *1 Calculated as follows: Asset Management fee (Gross profit) / Year-end average base AUM 17 Overseas Business Activities and Infrastructure Asset Management Growth in the ASEAN region V-Tower Increased leasable area about 1.8% as one step to add value to this investment property Vietnam Thailand AIRA Property Following the Spring Tower, located in central Bangkok, now working on sourcing for office building developments and investments AmanahRaya REIT Studying potential actions for raising the unit Malaysia price in order to support external and internal growth Singapore Indonesia Business Activities in North America Aim to start a North America outbound fund to create joint investment opportunities for Japanese investors. Kenedix already operates an outbound fund in Singapore.

Made investments in Multifamily residential property on the U.S. West Coast. First project: Atrium on James Location: Washington state Second project: Greenlake Terrace Location: Washington state Third project: 5819 Glisan Location: Oregon state Infrastructure Kenedix Asia Started an outbound fund for investments in Asia by Japanese investors and aiming for more growth in Asia APCP Fund Investments in a US$-denominated loan and rights to distribution of development project profits of an Indonesian residential property development company that receives subsidies from the Indonesian government A large number of solar power projects, some still in the pipeline, are under way, by using Kenedix's experience and expertise involving private funds and financial arrangements Output of solar power projects with signed asset management agreements Tohoku 96MW Kanto 20MW Total output Kinki 11MW 156MW Chugoku 4MW Kyushu 25MW 18 Crowdfunding Business Eight funds with a total of about ¥1.65 billion during the first year of this business

Funding has been used for hotel, residential property and childcare facilities and more diversification is planned Crowdfunding Business Offers opportunities to invest online in unlisted funds that are highly transparent and are committed to safe asset management.

Completed crowdfunding for eight funds since this business started and four funds (total of more than ¥900 million) have reached maturity. This business is performing well and the goal is establishing a base for consistent profitability. Crowdfunding is a platform that can create attractive opportunities for many types of real estate investors. (Image) Major Funds *1 Hotel Residential Fund Remm Roppongi Building No.1 to 6 (Loan fund) Amount procured 1,228.1 million (Total) Expected return 2.0～3.3%(annualized) /Yield Planned length 7 months～36 months of fund Fund ASYL COURT Ikegami (Loan fund) Amount procured ¥200.8 million Crowdfunding Platform Loan funds Investors Equity funds Opportunity to invest in real estate funds managed by professional asset manager Fund structure is the same as for funds for professional investors Property Category Office Residential Retail Hotel Infrastructure Overseas Childcare Childcare Yield 3.0% (annualized) Confirmed length 7 months of fund Global Kids Fund Kamiikedai / Numabukuro (Loan fund) Amount procured ¥226 million Expected return 3.5% (annualized) Planned length of fund 2 years Outstanding transparency and strict separation of asset management ensures the safe management of fund assets Variety of real estate investment opportunities *1 "Remm Roppongi Building:1st, 2nd and 4th loan funds " and " the Asyl Court Ikegami loan fund " have reached maturity and final distributions have been made to investors (as of the time this presentation was prepared) 19 Digital Securitization Looking ahead to the future of the real estate investment market, Kenedix plans to establish a new department to start a business that uses fintech for these investments The new financial technology department Digital Securitization Business Office Consider establishing a real estate investment platform business that uses security tokens*

After examination of the legal framework, started a commercialization feasibility study

Plan to issue real estate security tokens on a trial basis as soon as possible

Considering a tie-up with the Crowd Funding Business （ bitREALTY ） Aim to expand the individual investor base by increasing liquidity and enhancing convenience of the real estate investment market An electronically registered transferrable right that is a transferrable financial value using an electronic data processing organization and is one of the rights listed in Article 2-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act The new financial technology department For individual investors Real estate security token Expected benefits of converting real estate to security tokens Higher liquidity as an investment product

Lower cost of individual investment units

Efficient and automated transactions

Sound legal framework in accordance with the amended Financial Instruments and Exchange Act Crowdfunding J-REIT Small-amount real estate financial products 20 Explanation of Security Tokens Security tokens, are a new type financial product that uses blockchain technology. Real estate securitization is expected to be one application for these tokens. Amendments to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan have established a sound legal framework for these tokens.

A security token is a digital security backed by an asset that can be traded A digital security with electronic registration of the ownership of real Security tokens estate or another asset that can be bought and sold; registration uses blockchain distributed ledger technology A type of distributed electronic ledger that allows highly reliable and Blockchain technology transparent real-time registrations of transactions just as with a centralized registration system The legal framework in Japan for security tokens May 31, 2019 January 14, 2020 May 1, 2020 Legislative approval of the amended Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan (clearly defines the positioning of security token) Financial Services Agency announced the proposed Cabinet Office ordinance and a public comment period ending on Feb. 13 started Enactment of the amended Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan Security tokens are ideally suited for real estate securitization Unlike with conventional real estate securitization products, security tokens make it possible to provide real estate investment products with different characteristics

Eliminates problems involving liquidity for buying and selling real estate because security tokens can be traded on a secondary market

Allows the timely and flexible disclosure of information about real estate that backs security tokens due to the use of the internet

about real estate that backs security tokens due to the use of the internet This explanation of security tokens and how they are used is based on the stance and understanding of Kenedix concerning these tokens

21 The Kenedix Group Commitment to ESG ESG Activities Kenedix established a department devoted solely to ESG in 2018 and currently has a variety of initiatives involving ESG

Due to its numerous environmental, social and governance activities, Kenedix is included in three ESG indices that are used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund

MSCI ESG rating was upgraded in December 2019 Established material issues and Upgraded ESG content on Preparation of sustainability report Established the Corporate sustainability policy the Kenedix website Communications Office for ESG activities April August February May 2018 2019 Inclusion in ESG indices* Added to this index Added to this index MSCI ESG rating upgraded in June 2018 in September 2018 in December 2019 Responsible investing THE INCLUSION OF KENEDIX, INC. IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF KENEDIX, INC. BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES. 22 Establishment of Material Issues and Sustainability Policy We use these issues as the basis for activities that reflect the opportunities and risks associated with each issue. The objective is to solve issues that affect our business activities and the public.

We will use activities concerning material issues to contribute to achieving the SDGs.

Guided by the new sustainability policy, the Kenedix Group will work together to take concrete actions involving the material issues. ◼Material Issues and Sustainability Policy Key area and applicable SDGs Material issues Sustainability Policy Contribution to sustainable Reduction of energy consumption and CO2 We make positive contribution to sustainability by reducing the negative impact to the emissions environment environment through continuously reducing energy and water consumption, CO2 Reduction of water consumption and waste emission and waste; and by eliminating and managing of hazardous materials to carry Collaboration with tenants for environmental out the social mission of improving the environmental performance of properties we manage. initiatives Commitment to diverse society Providing properties with environmental and social considerations Improving resilience/climate adaptation Initiatives toward aging society Stakeholder engagement Continuous improvement of customer satisfaction Community engagement Managing conflicts of interests Attractive working environment Attracting and retaining talents, and developing their careers Health and wellbeing of employees Diversity and equal opportunities Responsible organization Compliance Risk management Commitment to responsible investment We contribute to realize the diverse society, considering the social impact of our properties. We endeavor to deliver built environment where safety, health and wellbeing and diversity of tenants and local community are secured. We manage our properties as a responsible real estate asset management company by stressing the importance of engagement with our stakeholders such as investors, tenants, business partners, local communities and property management companies. We aim to deliver attractive working environment by implementing measures to promote employees' health & wellbeing and diversity & equal opportunities. We develop capabilities of employees to help them achieve the best performance by providing various educational opportunities such as trainings. We ensure compliance and sound risk management in our entire business activities. We are committed to responsible property investment by a responsible organization by aligning with global ESG initiatives and proactively disclosing ESG information. 23 Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020) Steady progress in accordance with basic policies and quantitative targets Basic Policies Enlarge business domains with a focus on real estate asset 基本方針 management Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments Create opportunities in new Grow h growth fields linked to emerging social and economic trends Major Accomplishments Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc. *1 in anticipation of more growth of core funds

in anticipation of more growth of core funds Managing core funds in many asset classes for institutional investors in Japan and other countries

Made co-investments with a diverse array of client investors in Japan and other countries

co-investments with a diverse array of client investors in Japan and other countries Made investments with a high capital efficiency

Started operating an outbound fund in Singapore

Started full-scale operations of the crowdfunding business

full-scale operations of the crowdfunding business Established the Digital Securitization Business Office Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility Quantitative Targets (3-year average) ROE at least 10 % Total Return ratio at least 50 % Established the Corporate Communications Office, which is responsible solely for ESG activities

Established material issues and sustainability policy

Making preparations for the start of remote working in Karuizawa 2018 (actual) 2019 (actual) 13.4 % 11.2 % 93.8 % 56.5 % 13.4 *1 A company established as a specialist in asset management services for private funds 24 Major Initiatives of Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020) Enlarge business domains with a focus on real estate asset management Major Initiatives Create various investment opportunities in order to increase assets under management and stable earnings Expand client investor base in Japan and other countries and build deeper ties with these investors Establish a more powerful asset management infrastructure in order to upgrade real estate fund formation and management capabilities Strengthen real estate related services in order to add more value to asset management Seek opportunities for strategic mergers, acquisitions and alliances that can expand business domains Create opportunities in new growth fields Grow h linked to emerging social and economic trends Major Initiatives Expand operations in Asia Expand the outbound investment business in the United States Start and expand a business for the operation of hotels, minpaku, serviced apartments and other types of accommodations Launch businesses that combine expertise in real estate, finance and technology ＄Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments Major Initiatives Make co-investments with client investors Make speedy and flexible investments that can contribute to the growth of funds managed by the Kenedix Group Make strategic investments for the growth of business activities in other countries and in growing market sectors Maintain a diversified and disciplined investment portfolio while reinforcing portfolio monitoring system Maintain financial soundness and transparency Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility Major Initiatives Establish an internal infrastructure that can improve the productivity of people and the entire organization Maintain and enhance the diversity of the human resources that underpins the Kenedix Model Add more ways to perform work in a flexible manner that reflects social trends Promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives 25 Policy for Shareholder Return Shareholder return placed priority on the total return ratio by consistently paying dividends while repurchasing stock in a flexible manner Our concept of earnings levels Carry out stock repurchases in a flexible manner Earnings Real Estate Investment Income Changes depending on market conditions Flexible decisionson stock repurchases and new investments will be made depending on market conditions and other factors (Billions of Yen) Real Estate Investment Income Stock Repurchase 15 11.7 10 9.6 9.6 4.9 5 10.0 5.0 0 2.5 2017 2018 2019 2020 (forecast) Pay dividends continuously Base Earnings (Billions of Yen) 10 6.7 ¥6.0 Base Earnings Total dividend Dividend per share ¥16.0 ¥17.0 ¥7.0 6.1 6.5 Increases steadily along with AUM Credited to source of dividends and pay divided consistently 5 0 3.0 1.4 4.3 4.3 1.6 3.5 3.7 Timeline 2017201820192020 (forecast) Total Return 61.2% 93.8% 56.5% Ratio 26 Kenedix Growth Strategy Aiming for steady growth of Base Earnings along with the growth of AUM Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments that can contribute to the growth of AUM Investments Shareholders' equity Proceeds Consideration of ROE Shareholder return Outlook for AUM and Base Earnings Growth

Growth in Base Earnings Source of dividends Base AUM ¥1.7 trillion Control of SG&A expenses AUM ¥4.0 trillion End of 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 End of 2025 2019 2025 27 Asset Management Business of the Kenedix Group （as of the end of March 2020） Employees 68 Wholly-owned Wholly-owned 10％-owned 30％-owned Kenedix Mitsui & Co., Premier REIT Investment Employees Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. (KFM) Logistics Advisors Partners, Inc. 96 Partners Ltd. Co., Ltd. (KIP) Employees 39 Private Funds*1 Kenedix Private Kenedix Office Kenedix Residential Kenedix Retail REIT Japan Logistics Premier Investment Investment Corporation Investment Corporation NEXT Investment Corporation Fund, Inc. Corporation (Started operations Corporation （Listed in 2005） （Listed in 2012） （Listed in 2015） （Listed in 2005） （Listed in 2002） in 2014) All sorts of Large-scale office Medium-scale Residential, Retail facilities・ Logistics Office buildings, assets buildings, Hotels etc. office buildings, etc. Healthcare, etc. Logistics facilities facilities residential 【 Private REIT 】 【 Stock code: 8972 】 【 Stock code: 3278 】 【 Stock code: 3453 】 【 Stock code: 8967 】 【 Stock code: 8956 】 AUM ¥787.9bn ¥122.4bn ¥433.9bn ¥246.3bn ¥225.8bn ¥268.9bn ¥243.7bn Market cap ¥90.4bn*2 ¥73.0bn*3 ¥243.8bn ¥160.0bn ¥81.8bn ¥217.1bn ¥156.8bn ＞Kenedix Group market cap: ¥649.3billion ・Total of market caps of Kenedix and REITs that are managed by Kenedix (Excluding Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. and Premier Investment Corporation) *1 Development funds are mainly managed by Kenedix, Inc. *2 Market capitalization of Kenedix, Inc. *3 Investment units issued multiplied by NAV because this is a privately-owned company 28 The Office Building Market ▌ Average Leasing Rate (Tokyo) ▌ Prime Offices -Rental Clock (2019 Q4) ▌ Office Building Supply Forecast 50(Thousand of yen / month, tsubo) (Tokyo 23 Wards) San Francisco Paris, Washington D.C. (million sqm) Sydney Tokyo New York 2.0 Singapore Beijing Hong Kong 1.8 40 Los Angeles 1.6 London Rental value Rental 1.4 30 Berlin growth values 1.2 slowing falling 1.0 20 Rental value Shanghai 0.8 Rental values growth bottoming 0.6 10 accelerating out 0.4 Class-A buildings in central Tokyo 0.2 Class-B buildings in central Tokyo Moscow Seoul 0.0 0 Note: Based on rents and notional capital values for 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19E 20E 21E 22E 23E 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Grade A office buildings Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of Sanko Estate Co., Ltd. Source: JLL「Global Property Clock Q4 2019」 Source: Mori Building ▌ Average Vacancy Rate (Tokyo 23 Wards) ▌ Supply-Demand Balance (Tokyo / Grade A building) The Office Building Stock as of Jan 2019 12 (%) 10 Grade A 120 (thousand tsubo) New supply New demand Total office Pct. of space bldg. space completed Grade B 8 6 4 90 60 30 New supply - New demand (10,000 m2) before 1981 Tokyo 7,085 22% 23-ward Osaka 1,619 31% Nagoya 642 28% 2 0 Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE 0 -30 15 16 17 18 19 20E 21E Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE Fukuoka 359 39% Note: Based on the floor area Source: Japan Real Estate Institute "The Annual Japanese Office Buildings Survey" 29 The Residential, Logistics, Retail and Hotel Markets ▌ Residential Property Occupancy Rates (greater Tokyo) ▌ Shopping Center Commercial Sales (YonY) and Rents (Tokyo 23 Wards) (%) (%) 115 100 30 Existing Shopping Center 110 20 Department Store Overall Retail Sales 95 10 105 0 100 90 -10 95 -20 85 90 Condominium Rent Index (LHS) -30 Occupancy Rate (RHS) 85 80 -40 '04 '05 '06 '07 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '17/1 '17/7 '18/1 '18/7 '19/1 '19/7 '20/1 Note: The condominium rent index is for single-type condominiums (18㎡~less than 30㎡; 20091Q =100) Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on public announcements by J-REITs and Condominium Rent Index (At Home Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Research Institute Co., Ltd.) Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Japan Council of Shopping Centers and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ▌ Logistics Facilities Vacancy Rate (greater Tokyo) ▌ Hotel Revenue Per Available Room year-on-year rate and Rents (Tokyo) (%) (Thousands of yen) 8.0 Average Asking Rent (LHS) 20% 20 Vacancy Rate of Existing Facility (RHS) 7.0 Average Vacancy Rate (RHS) 0 15% -20 6.0 10% -40 5.0 Tokyo (full service) -60 4.0 5% Tokyo (mainly lodging) -80 Osaka 3.0 0% -100 12/'09 12/'10 12/'11 12/'12 12/'13 12/'14 12/'15 12/'16 12/'17 12/'18 12/'19 1/'16 7/'16 1/'17 7/'17 1/'18 7/'18 1/'19 7/'19 1/'20 Note: Vacancy rate is for large-scalemulti-tenant logistics facilities in greater Tokyo and Note : Hotel revenue per available room is revenue per room that is available for sale average asking rent is for all facilities in Tokyo Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on various materials Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE 30 J-REIT Market TSE REIT Index, TOPIX and 10-year JGB Yield (%) 0.3 2,400 0.2 2,200 0.1 2,000 1,800 0.0 1,600 -0.1 1,400 JGB 10 Yield (LHS) -0.2 TSEREIT Index(RHS) 1,200 -0.3 TOPIX (RHS) 1,000 1/'17 4/'17 7/'17 10/'17 1/'18 4/'18 7/'18 10/'18 1/'19 4/'19 7/'19 10/'19 1/'20 4/'20 Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Bloomberg J-REIT Equity Financing （Billions of Yen） 400 300 200 100 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on ARES J-REIT Databook Yield of J-REIT and 10-year JGB (%) JGB 10 Yield (LHS) (%) 0.2 TSE REIT Dividend Yield 7.0 Yield Gap 6.5 0.1 6.0 0.0 5.5 5.0 -0.1 4.5 4.0 -0.2 3.5 -0.3 3.0 1/'17 5/'17 9/'17 1/'18 5/'18 9/'18 1/'19 5/'19 9/'19 1/'20 Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Bloomberg J-REIT Property Acquisitions and Sales （Billions of Yen） 900 Acquisition Disposition 600 300 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on ARES J-REIT Databook 31 Stock Information (As of December 31, 2019) Distribution of Shares in Terms of Category of Holders Other domestic companies 3.3% Securities companies Individuals/others*1 5.6% 17.0% Financial institutions 18.5% Foreign companies 55.6% Shares Issued and Shareholders Total number of authorized shares 350,000,000 Total number of shares outstanding 220,581,200 Number of shareholders 18,492 ◼ Number of Shareholders Individuals/others*1 18,057 Financial institutions 28 Foreign companies 201 Securities companies 38 Other domestic companies 123 Foreign individuals 45 Total 18,492 *1 The category "Individuals/others" includes shares in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. 32 About Kenedix Company summary Name Kenedix, Inc. Representative Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Founded April 1995 Listed Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section (No. 4321) Employees Consolidated: 343 (as of March 31, 2020) Head Office Hibiya Parkfront, 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011 URL http://www.kenedix.com （as of March 31, 2020） General Shareholders' Meeting Board of Corporate Auditors Board of Directors Equity Investment Committee Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee President & CEO Corporate Compliance Committee Business Compliance Committee Internal Audit Dept. Compliance Dept. Investment Strategic .Dept Estate Real .Dept Development Investment Equity .Dept Business .Dept Development Planning Corporate .Dept & Finance .Dept Accounting General & Administration Resources Human .Dept Corporate Office Communications Strategic Investment Division 1 Digital Securitization Business Office Strategic Investment Division 2 Strategic Investment Division 3 History 1995 ■ Established Kenedix, Inc. (Kennedy-Wilson Japan, Inc. at that time) 1999 ■ Invested in a data center building in Kawasaki and makes a full-scale entry into asset management business. 2001 ■ Established a real estate investment fund for a large life insurer. 2002 ■ Listed on the Osaka Securities Exchange's Hercules Market. 2003 ■ Established a pension fund-based real estate investment fund. 2004 ■ Listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 2005 ■ Kenedix Office Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 2009 ■ Sold KDX Toyosu Gransquare and started asset management for this property. 2010 ■ Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥1 trillion. Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo 2012 Stock Exchange. Started asset management for Shinsei Bank's former Head Office 2013 ■ Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. started operations. 2014 ■ Kenedix Property Management, Inc. started operations. ■ Kenedix Private Investment Corporation started operations. ■ Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock 2015 Exchange. ■ Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 2016 ■ Participated in AmanahRaya REIT (Malaysia REIT) as a sponsor 2017 ■ Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥2 trillion. ■ Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation merged with Japan Senior Living 2018 Investment Corporation and changed company name to Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation. ■ Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc. 2019 ■ Bit Realty, Inc. started operations. 33 Mission Mission Statement Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full potential of real estate Asset management at the Kenedix Group is guided by the goal of realizing the full potential of real estate. Accomplishing this requires more than simply pursuing short-term gains. Our activities combine carefully selected strategies, timing and financing schemes in order to precisely match the needs of investors and reflect the location and distinctive Corporate Mission Business Objective 『For What?』 We contribute to society by making the best use of investment capital and creating value from real estate. characteristics of each property. Our mission statement, "Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full potential of real estate," expresses our commitment to the creation of real estate value. We will remain focused on this goal in order to remain a driver of growth and progress in the real estate fund market. Business Field 『For Whom?』 We offer the best investment opportunities to our clients by committing to multiple roles globally as a real estate asset manager. Business Principle 『How?』 We confront new business challenges through our management speed and flexibility while emphasizing stability and fairness. 34 Disclaimer and Precautions The contents of this document, including summary notes, quotes, data and other information, are provided solely for informational purposes and not intended for soliciting investment in, or as a recommendation to purchase or sell, any specific products. Please be aware that matters described herein may change or cease to apply without prior notice of any kind. This document contains forward-looking statements, including anticipated future results, based on current assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information and resources. 