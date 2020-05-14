Kenedix : 1Q Results Presentation

Purchases and sales of properties targeted for the end of March 2020 closed as planned. The performance of the asset management business and real estate investment business was as expected.
Decline in occupancy rates of hotels and serviced apartments in the master leases business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shareholders' equity ratio : 82% / Cash and deposits : ¥39.0bn (non-consolidated) Exploring investment opportunities for new growth.
No change in the 2020 forecast based on the assumption of a resumption of economic activity in the second half of the year.
Plan to pay a 2020 dividend of 17 yen per share as initially forecast, using stable earnings to fund the dividend.
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on 2020 Performance
Effects of COVID-19
Asset
Negligible effectof COVID-19 because almost all fees are
management
based on AUM (acquisition price basis).
fees
Asset management
Fees have fallen behind the 2020 planbecause of the
decline in real estate transactions that started in March.
business
Real estate investment demand remains robust. No change
Spot fees
in the 2020 forecast based on the assumption that real
estate transactions will remain brisk in the second half of the
year.
Property management business
Negligible effectbecause almost all fees are based on the
number of properties managed.
Occupancy rates of hotels and serviced apartments are
Master lease business
down because of COVID-19 and the postponement of the
Tokyo Olympics.
Performance has fallen behind the 2020 planbecause of the
decline in real estate transactions that started in March.
Real estate investment business
Real estate investment demand remains robust. No change
in the 2020 forecast based on the assumption that real
estate transactions will remain brisk in the second half of the
year.
Summary of 2020 1Q Consolidated Income Statement and Profitability Indicators
The asset management business and real estate investment business are progressing as forecast initially
Impacted by falling occupancy rates of hotels and serviced apartments, master lease revenue is running below the initial forecast
▌ Income Statement Summary
（Millions of Yen）
2019
2020
2020
Results
1Q
Forecast
▌ Gross Profit Segment Information
（Millions of Yen）
2019
2020
2020
Results
1Q
Forecast
Gross profit
23,389
3,817
23,800
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
Operating income
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Ordinary income
Extraordinary income (Loss)
Profit before income taxes
Income taxes
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
23,389 3,817 23,800
7,458 1,735 7,800
15,931 2,081 16,000
980 1,017 1,400
1,070
268
1,000
15,841 2,831 16,400
236 ▲9 700
16,078 2,822 17,100
5,238
903
5,500
166 6 100
10,673 1,912 11,500
Asset management business
10,467
2,339
11,100
Asset management fee
6,741
1,624
7,400
Acquisition fee
2,610
500
2,300
Incentive fee
75
150
300
Disposition fee
178
77
300
Other fees
861
▲13
800
Real estate related business
2,842
643
2,900
Property management fee
567
1,900
1,952
Master lease revenue, etc.
890
76
1,000
Real estate investment business
10,079
834
9,800
Rental revenue
1,927
273
1,200
Gain on sales of properties
6,543
2
4,900
Dividend income from
1,608
558
3,700
investment in TK / others
▌ Profitability Indicators
（Millions of Yen）
2019
2020
2020
Results
1Q
Forecast
9,584
2,267
10,300
Stable earnings
Base earnings*1
+
-
6,102
1,312
6,500
9,609*2
1,427*3
9,600
Gain (loss) on investments
*1 Including amortization of goodwill + Adj. for REIT AM companies' equity interests
*2 In view of the attributes of portfolio companies, includes ¥530 million of non-operating income (the equity method investment income) *3 In view of the attributes of portfolio companies, includes ¥876 million of non-operating income (the equity method investment income
Dividend per share
COVID-19is having only a limited impact on Kenedix's sound base for stable earnings
No change in the initial dividend forecast
2018
2019
2020
(Forecast)
Annual dividend
¥ 7.0
¥ 16.0
¥ 17.0
Interim dividend
*1
－
¥ 7.5
¥ 8.5
Year-end dividend
¥ 7.0
¥ 8.5
¥ 8.5
Asset Management Business : Main sponsor REITs
A firm increase in AUM due mainly to property acquisitions funded by investment unit offerings while maintaining a suitable loan-to-value ratio
AUM in main sponsor REITs(as of the end of period)
（Billions of Yen）
1,008.2
+¥20.3bn
1,028.5
Kenedix Private Investment Corporation (KPI)
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation (KRR)
951.8
Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation*1 (KDR)
122.4
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (KDO)
895.6
122.4
KPI + ¥0.0bn
810.0
760.5
225.0
225.8
KRR + ¥0.8bn
528.9
235.1
KDR + ¥11.2bn
246.3
*2
KDO + ¥8.3bn
433.9
*2
425.6
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020/3
*1 Aggregate of Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation and Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation for all years other than 2018 and 2019 *2 Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion
Asset Management Business：Private Funds
AUM growth was mainly the result of the growth of opportunistic (value-added) funds
AUM in private funds (as of the end of period)
(Billions of Yen)
Bridge, Development Fund, etc. (Bridge, Development, etc.)
Opportunistic fund (Opportunistic)
Core fund (Core)
521.7
477.6
Bridge,
410.3Development,
etc.
365.3 362.5182.3
Opportunistic
79.9
Core
259.4
768.9
Bridge,
Development,
etc.
200.3
Opportunistic
106.9
Core
461.6
+¥19.0bn
Increase ：¥14.6bn
Decrease：¥7.3bn
Increase ：¥39.5bn
Decrease：¥14.0bn
Increase：¥0.0bn
Decrease：¥13.7bn
787.9
Bridge,
Development,
etc.
207.5
Opportunistic
132.5
Core
447.9
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020/3
Asset Management Business: Kenedix Group AUM
Base AUM increased about ¥39.4 billion during the first quarter of 2020
AUM of the Kenedix Group*1（as of the end of March 2020）
Steady increase in asset management fees during the year accompanied by growth in Base AUM
Changes in Base AUM and Asset Management Fee
¥6.7bn
Asset Management Fee (Gross profit)
( ) means Asset Management Fee Rates*1 Base AUM (Private Funds)
Base AUM (Main Sponsor REITs)
¥4.0bn
¥4.7bn
(0.41%)
¥5.9bn
¥5.2bn
(0.42%)
(0.41%)
(0.41%)
¥1,777.1bn
(0.39%)
¥2.8bn
¥1,373.2bn
¥1,473.5bn
¥768.9bn
(0.31%)¥1,125.9bn
¥1,172.5bn
¥477.6bn
¥521.7bn
¥939.2bn
¥410.3bn
¥528.9bn
¥365.3bn
¥760.5bn
¥362.5bn
¥810.0bn
¥895.6bn¥951.8bn
¥1,008.2bn
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
*1 Calculated as follows: Asset Management fee (Gross profit) / Year-end average base AUM
Overseas Business Activities and Infrastructure Asset Management
Growth in the ASEAN region
V-Tower
Increased leasable area about 1.8% as one step to add value to this investment property
Vietnam
Thailand
AIRA Property
Following the Spring Tower, located in central
Bangkok, now working on sourcing for office
building developments and investments
AmanahRaya REIT
Studying potential actions for raising the unit
Malaysia price in order to support external and internal growth
Singapore
Indonesia
Business Activities in North America
Aim to start a North America outbound fund to create joint investment opportunities for Japanese investors. Kenedix already operates an outbound fund in Singapore.
Made investments in Multifamily residential property on the U.S. West Coast.
First project: Atrium on James
Location: Washington state
Second project: Greenlake Terrace
Location: Washington state
Third project: 5819 Glisan
Location: Oregon state
Infrastructure
Kenedix Asia
Started an outbound fund for investments in Asia by Japanese investors and aiming for more growth in Asia
APCP Fund
Investments in a US$-denominated loan and rights to distribution of development project profits of an Indonesian residential property development company that receives subsidies from the Indonesian government
A large number of solar power projects, some still in the pipeline, are under way, by using Kenedix's experience and expertise involving private funds and financial arrangements
Output of solar power projects with signed asset management agreements
Tohoku
96MW
Kanto
20MW
Total output
Kinki
11MW
156MW
Chugoku
4MW
Kyushu
25MW
Crowdfunding Business
Eight funds with a total of about ¥1.65 billion during the first year of this business
Funding has been used for hotel, residential property and childcare facilities and more diversification is planned
Crowdfunding Business
Offers opportunities to invest online in unlisted funds that are highly transparent and are committed to safe asset management.
Completed crowdfunding for eight funds since this business started and four funds (total of more than ¥900 million) have reached maturity. This business is performing well and the goal is establishing a base for consistent profitability.
Crowdfunding is a platform that can create attractive
opportunities for many types of real estate investors. (Image)
Major Funds*1
Hotel
Residential
Fund
Remm Roppongi Building
No.1 to 6 (Loan fund)
Amount procured
1,228.1 million (Total)
Expected return
2.0～3.3%(annualized)
/Yield
Planned length
7 months～36 months
of fund
Fund
ASYL COURT Ikegami
(Loan fund)
Amount procured
¥200.8 million
Crowdfunding Platform
Loan funds
Investors
Equity funds
Opportunity to invest in real estate funds managed by professional asset manager
Fund structure is the same as for funds for professional investors
Property Category
Office
Residential
Retail
Hotel
Infrastructure
Overseas
Childcare
Childcare
Yield
3.0% (annualized)
Confirmed length
7 months
of fund
Global Kids
Fund
Kamiikedai / Numabukuro
(Loan fund)
Amount procured
¥226 million
Expected return
3.5% (annualized)
Planned length
of fund
2 years
Outstanding transparency and strict separation of asset management ensures the safe management of fund assets
Variety of real
estate investment
opportunities
*1 "Remm Roppongi Building:1st, 2nd and 4th loan funds " and " the Asyl Court Ikegami loan fund " have reached maturity and final distributions have been made to investors
(as of the time this presentation was prepared)
Digital Securitization
Looking ahead to the future of the real estate investment market, Kenedix plans to establish a new department to start a business that uses fintech for these investments
The new financial technology department
Digital Securitization Business Office
Consider establishing a real estate investment platform business that usessecurity tokens*
After examination of the legal framework, started a commercialization feasibility study
Plan to issue real estate security tokens on a trial basis as soon as possible
Considering a tie-up with the Crowd Funding Business （bitREALTY）
Aim to expand the individual investor base by increasing liquidity and enhancing convenience of the real estate investment market
An electronically registered transferrable right that is a transferrable financial value using an electronic data processing organization and is one of the rights listed in Article 2-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
The new financial technology department
For individual investors
Real estate security token
Expected benefits of converting real estate to security tokens
Higher liquidity as an investment product
Lower cost of individual investment units
Efficient and automated transactions
Sound legal framework in accordance with the amended Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
Crowdfunding
J-REIT
Small-amount real estate
financial products
Explanation of Security Tokens
Security tokens, are a new type financial product that uses blockchain technology. Real estate securitization is expected to be one application for these tokens. Amendments to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan have established a sound legal framework for these tokens.
A security token is a digital security backed by an asset that can be traded
A digital security with electronic registration of the ownership of real
Security tokens
estate or another asset that can be bought and sold; registration uses
blockchain distributed ledger technology
A type of distributed electronic ledger that allows highly reliable and
Blockchain technology
transparent real-time registrations of transactions just as with a
centralized registration system
The legal framework in Japan for security tokens
May 31, 2019
January 14, 2020
May 1, 2020
Legislative approval of the amended Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan (clearly defines the positioning of security token)
Financial Services Agency announced the proposed Cabinet Office ordinance and a public comment period ending on Feb. 13 started
Enactment of the amended Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan
Security tokens are ideally suited for real estate securitization
Unlike with conventional real estate securitization products, security tokens make it possible toprovide real estate investment products with different characteristics
Eliminates problems involving liquidity for buying and selling real estatebecause security tokens can be traded on a secondary market
Allows thetimely and flexible disclosure of information about real estate that backs security tokens due to the use of the internet
This explanation of security tokens and how they are used is based on the stance and understanding of Kenedix concerning these tokens
The Kenedix Group Commitment to ESG
ESG Activities
Kenedix established a department devoted solely to ESG in 2018 and currently has a variety of initiatives involving ESG
Due to its numerous environmental, social and governance activities, Kenedix is included in three ESG indices that are used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund
MSCI ESG rating was upgraded in December 2019
Established material issues and
Upgraded ESG content on
Preparation of sustainability report
Established the
Corporate
sustainability policy
the Kenedix website
Communications Office
for ESG activities
April
August
February
May
2018
2019
Inclusion in ESG indices*
Added to this index
Added to this index
MSCI ESG rating upgraded
in June 2018
in September 2018
in December 2019
Responsible investing
THE INCLUSION OF KENEDIX, INC. IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF KENEDIX, INC. BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES.
Establishment of Material Issues and Sustainability Policy
We use these issues as the basis for activities that reflect the opportunities and risks associated with each issue. The objective is to solve issues that affect our business activities and the public.
We will use activities concerning material issues to contribute to achieving the SDGs.
Guided by the new sustainability policy, the Kenedix Group will work together to take concrete actions involving the material issues.
◼Material Issues and Sustainability Policy
Key area and applicable SDGs
Material issues
Sustainability Policy
Contribution to sustainable
Reduction of energy consumption and CO2
We make positive contribution to sustainability by reducing the negative impact to the
emissions
environment
environment through continuously reducing energy and water consumption, CO2
Reduction of water consumption and waste
emission and waste; and by eliminating and managing of hazardous materials to carry
Collaboration with tenants for environmental
out the social mission of improving the environmental performance of properties we
manage.
initiatives
Commitment to diverse society
Providing properties with environmental and
social considerations
Improving resilience/climate adaptation
Initiatives toward aging society
Stakeholder engagement
Continuous improvement of customer
satisfaction
Community engagement
Managing conflicts of interests
Attractive working environment
Attracting and retaining talents, and
developing their careers
Health and wellbeing of employees
Diversity and equal opportunities
Responsible organization
Compliance
Risk management
Commitment to responsible investment
We contribute to realize the diverse society, considering the social impact of our properties. We endeavor to deliver built environment where safety, health and wellbeing and diversity of tenants and local community are secured.
We manage our properties as a responsible real estate asset management company by stressing the importance of engagement with our stakeholders such as investors, tenants, business partners, local communities and property management companies.
We aim to deliver attractive working environment by implementing measures to promote employees' health & wellbeing and diversity & equal opportunities. We develop capabilities of employees to help them achieve the best performance by providing various educational opportunities such as trainings.
We ensure compliance and sound risk management in our entire business activities. We are committed to responsible property investment by a responsible organization by aligning with global ESG initiatives and proactively disclosing ESG information.
Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020)
Steady progress in accordance with basic policies and quantitative targets
Basic Policies
Enlarge business domains with
a focus on real estate asset
基本方針
management
Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments
Create opportunities in new Grow h growth fields linked to emerging
social and economic trends
Major Accomplishments
Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc.*1 in anticipation of more growth of core funds
Managing core funds in many asset classes for institutional investors in Japan and other countries
Made co-investments with a diverse array of client investors in Japan and other countries
Made investments with a high capital efficiency
Started operating an outbound fund in Singapore
Started full-scale operations of the crowdfunding business
Established the Digital Securitization Business Office
Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility
Quantitative Targets(3-yearaverage)
ROE
at least 10 %
Total Return ratio
at least 50 %
Established the Corporate Communications Office, which is responsible solely for ESG activities
Established material issues and sustainability policy
Making preparations for the start of remote working in Karuizawa
2018 (actual)
2019 (actual)
13.4 %11.2 %93.8 %56.5 %
*1 A company established as a specialist in asset management services for private funds
Major Initiatives of Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020)
Enlarge business domains with
a focus on real estate asset management
Major Initiatives
Create various investment opportunities in order to increase assets under management and stable earnings
Expand client investor base in Japan and other countries and build deeper ties with these investors
Establish a more powerful asset management infrastructure in order to upgrade real estate fund formation and management capabilities
Strengthen real estate related services in order to add more value to asset management
Seek opportunities for strategic mergers, acquisitions and alliances that can expand business domains
Create opportunities in new growth fields Grow h linked to emerging social and economic trends
Major Initiatives
Expand operations in Asia
Expand the outbound investment business in the United States
Start and expand a business for the operation of hotels, minpaku, serviced apartments and other types of accommodations
Launch businesses that combine expertise in real estate, finance and technology
＄Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments
Major Initiatives
Make co-investments with client investors
Make speedy and flexible investments that can contribute to the growth of funds managed by the Kenedix Group
Make strategic investments for the growth of business activities in other countries and in growing market sectors
Maintain a diversified and disciplined investment portfolio while reinforcing portfolio monitoring system
Maintain financial soundness and transparency
Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility
Major Initiatives
Establish an internal infrastructure that can improve the productivity of people and the entire organization
Maintain and enhance the diversity of the human resources that underpins the Kenedix Model
Add more ways to perform work in a flexible manner that reflects social trends
Promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives
Policy for Shareholder Return
Shareholder return placed priority on the total return ratio by consistently paying dividends while repurchasing stock in a flexible manner
Our concept of earnings levels
Carry out stock repurchases in a flexible manner
Earnings
Real Estate
Investment Income
Changes depending on market
conditions
Flexible decisionson stock repurchases and new investments will be made depending on market conditions and other factors
(Billions of Yen)
Real Estate Investment Income
Stock Repurchase
15
11.7
10
9.6
9.6
4.9
5
10.0
5.0
0
2.5
2017
2018
2019
2020
(forecast)
Pay dividends continuously
Base Earnings
(Billions of Yen) 10
6.7
¥6.0
Base Earnings Total dividend Dividend per share
¥16.0
¥17.0
¥7.0
6.1
6.5
Increases steadily along with AUM
Credited to source of
dividends and pay divided consistently
5
0
3.0
1.4
4.3
4.3
1.6
3.5
3.7
Timeline
2017201820192020
(forecast)
Total Return
61.2%
93.8%
56.5%
Ratio
Kenedix Growth Strategy
Aiming for steady growth of Base Earnings along with the growth of AUM
Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments that can contribute to the growth of AUM
Investments
Shareholders'
equity
Proceeds
Consideration of ROE
Shareholder return
Outlook for AUM and Base Earnings Growth
Growth in Base Earnings
Source of dividends
Base
AUM
¥1.7
trillion
Control of SG&A expenses
AUM ¥4.0 trillion
End of 2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
End of 2025
2019
2025
Asset Management Business of the Kenedix Group
（as of the end of March 2020）
Employees
68
Wholly-owned
Wholly-owned
10％-owned
30％-owned
Kenedix
Mitsui & Co.,
Premier REIT
Investment
Employees
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. (KFM)
Logistics
Advisors
Partners, Inc.
96
Partners Ltd.
Co., Ltd.
(KIP) Employees
39
Private Funds*1
Kenedix Private
Kenedix Office
Kenedix Residential
Kenedix Retail REIT
Japan Logistics
Premier Investment
Investment Corporation
Investment Corporation
NEXT Investment
Corporation
Fund, Inc.
Corporation
(Started operations
Corporation
（Listed in 2005）
（Listed in 2012）
（Listed in 2015）
（Listed in 2005）
（Listed in 2002）
in 2014)
All sorts of
Large-scale office
Medium-scale
Residential,
Retail facilities・
Logistics
Office buildings,
assets
buildings, Hotels etc.
office buildings, etc.
Healthcare, etc.
Logistics facilities
facilities
residential
【 Private REIT 】
【 Stock code: 8972 】
【 Stock code: 3278 】
【 Stock code: 3453 】
【 Stock code: 8967 】 【 Stock code: 8956 】
AUM
¥787.9bn
¥122.4bn
¥433.9bn
¥246.3bn
¥225.8bn
¥268.9bn
¥243.7bn
Market cap
¥90.4bn*2
¥73.0bn*3
¥243.8bn
¥160.0bn
¥81.8bn
¥217.1bn
¥156.8bn
＞Kenedix Group market cap: ¥649.3billion
・Total of market caps of Kenedix and REITs that are managed by Kenedix (Excluding Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. and Premier Investment Corporation)
*1 Development funds are mainly managed by Kenedix, Inc.
*2 Market capitalization of Kenedix, Inc.
*3 Investment units issued multiplied by NAV because this is a privately-owned company
The Office Building Market
▌ Average Leasing Rate (Tokyo)
▌ Prime Offices -Rental Clock (2019 Q4)
▌ Office Building Supply Forecast
50(Thousand of yen / month, tsubo)
(Tokyo 23 Wards)
San Francisco
Paris, Washington D.C.
(million sqm)
Sydney
Tokyo
New York
2.0
Singapore
Beijing
Hong Kong
1.8
40
Los Angeles
1.6
London
Rental value
Rental
1.4
30
Berlin
growth
values
1.2
slowing
falling
1.0
20
Rental value
Shanghai
0.8
Rental values
growth
bottoming
0.6
10
accelerating
out
0.4
Class-A buildings in central Tokyo
0.2
Class-B buildings in central Tokyo
Moscow
Seoul
0.0
0
Note: Based on rents and notional capital values for
■ Established Kenedix, Inc. (Kennedy-Wilson Japan, Inc. at that time)
1999
■ Invested in a data center building in Kawasaki and makes a full-scale entry into
asset management business.
2001
■ Established a real estate investment fund for a large life insurer.
2002
■ Listed on the Osaka Securities Exchange's Hercules Market.
2003
■ Established a pension fund-based real estate investment fund.
2004
■ Listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
2005
■ Kenedix Office Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
2009
■ Sold KDX Toyosu Gransquare and started asset management for this
property.
2010
■ Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥1 trillion.
Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo
2012
Stock Exchange.
Started asset management for Shinsei Bank's former Head Office
2013
■ Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. started operations.
2014
■ Kenedix Property Management, Inc. started operations.
■ Kenedix Private Investment Corporation started operations.
■ Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock
2015
Exchange.
■ Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange.
2016
■ Participated in AmanahRaya REIT (Malaysia REIT) as a sponsor
2017
■ Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥2 trillion.
■ Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation merged with Japan Senior Living
2018
Investment Corporation and changed company name to Kenedix Residential Next
Investment Corporation.
■ Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc.
2019
■ Bit Realty, Inc. started operations.
Mission
Mission Statement
Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full potential of real estate
Asset management at the Kenedix Group is guided by the goal of
realizing the full potential of real estate. Accomplishing this requires more than simply pursuing short-term gains. Our activities combine carefully
selected strategies, timing and financing schemes in order to precisely
match the needs of investors and reflect the location and distinctive
Corporate Mission
Business Objective
『For What?』
We contribute to society by
making the best use of investment capital and creating value from real estate.
characteristics of each property.
Our mission statement, "Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full
potential of real estate," expresses our commitment to the creation of real
estate value. We will remain focused on this goal in order to remain a
driver of growth and progress in the real estate fund market.
Business Field 『For Whom?』
We offer the best
investment opportunities
to our clients by
committing to multiple roles globally as a real estate asset manager.
Business Principle
『How?』
We confront new business
challenges through our management speed and flexibility while emphasizing stability and fairness.
Disclaimer and Precautions
The contents of this document, including summary notes, quotes, data and other information, are provided solely for informational purposes and not intended for soliciting investment in, or as a recommendation to purchase or sell, any specific products.
Please be aware that matters described herein may change or cease to apply without prior notice of any kind. This document contains forward-looking statements, including anticipated future results, based on current assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information and resources. Risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, including those relating to interest rate fluctuations, competitive scenarios, and changing regulations or taxation, may cause Kenedix, Inc.'s actual results, performance, achievements and financial performance to be materially different from those explicitly or implicitly expressed in this document.
With respect to any and all terms in this document, the information provided is intended to be thorough. However, no absolute assurance or warranties are given with respect to the accuracy or completeness thereof.
Kenedix, Inc. shall not be liable for any errors, inaccuracies, on omissions in this document, or for any losses or damages resulting from actions taken in reliance thereon. Kenedix, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update the information contained in this document after the date of this document.