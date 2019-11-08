Kenedix : 3Q Results

November 8, 2019

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter

of the Year Ending December 31, 2019

(Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019)

[Japanese GAAP]

Described below is an abstract in English of the financial result for the first nine months of the year ending December 31, 2019 that was released today in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese for complete and accurate information.

Company name: Kenedix, Inc. Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 4321 URL: http://www.kenedix.com Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President &CEO Contact: Akira Tanaka, Managing Director Tel: +81-3-5157-6100 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: - Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: November 11, 2019 Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting: No 1. Consolidated Financial Results (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) (Amounts rounded off to millions of yen) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes) Revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019 Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % 48,601 (11.5) 11,416 (2.8) 11,870 5.5 8,132 (24.7) Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018 54,902 193.5 11,744 35.5 11,246 33.2 10,795 38.6 Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen) Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019: 8,947 (down 19.4%)

Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018: 11,096 (up 45.0%)

Net income per share, Net income per share, (basic) (diluted) Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019 Yen Yen 36.70 36.70 Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018 47.03 47.01

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Sep. 30, 2019 Millions of yen Millions of yen % 172,943 97,130 55.2 As of Dec. 31, 2018 188,136 96,619 48.9 Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen) As of Sep. 30, 2019: 95,472 As of Dec. 31, 2018: 92,035

Note: Kenedix has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standard Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and other related pronouncements from the beginning of the first quarter of 2019. Figures of the consolidated financial position for 2018 has been adjusted retrospectively in accordance with these amendments.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended Dec. 31, 2018 - 0.00 - 7.00 7.00 Year ending Dec. 31, 2019 - 7.50 - Year ending Dec. 31, 2019 (forecast) 7.50 15.00

Note: Revision of dividend forecast most recently announced: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Income for the Year Ending December 31, 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 68,000 7.3 14,600 0.6 14,600 6.9 10,100 (18.1) 45.21

Note: Revision of earnings forecast most recently announced: Yes

Kenedix is announcing a 2019 forecast for revenue, which was not included in the forecast announced on February 8, 2019 due to the difficulty of determining a revenue forecast at that time. There are no changes to the other forecasts announced on February 8.