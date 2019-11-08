Kenedix : 3Q Results

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter
of the Year Ending December 31, 2019
(Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019)
[Japanese GAAP]
Described below is an abstract in English of the financial result for the first nine months of the year ending December 31, 2019 that was released today in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese for complete and accurate information.
Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019: 8,947 (down 19.4%)
Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018: 11,096 (up 45.0%)
Net income per share,
Net income per share,
(basic)
(diluted)
Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019
Yen
Yen
36.70
36.70
Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018
47.03
47.01
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of Sep. 30, 2019
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
172,943
97,130
55.2
As of Dec. 31, 2018
188,136
96,619
48.9
Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen)
As of Sep. 30, 2019: 95,472 As of Dec. 31, 2018: 92,035
Note: Kenedix has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standard Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and other related pronouncements from the beginning of the first quarter of 2019. Figures of the consolidated financial position for 2018 has been adjusted retrospectively in accordance with these amendments.
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Dec. 31, 2018
-
0.00
-
7.00
7.00
Year ending Dec. 31, 2019
-
7.50
-
Year ending Dec. 31, 2019 (forecast)
7.50
15.00
Note: Revision of dividend forecast most recently announced: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Income for the Year Ending December 31, 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)
Note: Revision of earnings forecast most recently announced: Yes
Kenedix is announcing a 2019 forecast for revenue, which was not included in the forecast announced on February 8, 2019 due to the difficulty of determining a revenue forecast at that time. There are no changes to the other forecasts announced on February 8.
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries (Tokutei Kogaisha) during the period: None
Newly added: -
Excluded: -
Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock)
As of Sep. 30, 2019:
225,267,000 shares
As of Dec. 31, 2018:
225,222,800 shares
2) Number of shares of treasury stock at end of period
As of Sep. 30, 2019:
6,425,500 shares
As of Dec. 31, 2018:
1,818,700 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019:
221,595,013 shares
Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018:
229,528,890 shares
This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is exempted from audit procedures.
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. Actual results are affected by various factors and may differ substantially.
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
FY2018
Third quarter of 2019
(As of Dec. 31, 2018)
(As of Sep. 30, 2019)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
52,959
48,149
Deposits held in trust
2,769
1,576
Accounts receivable-trade
1,716
2,389
Real estate for sale
40,683
21,108
Real estate for sale in process
6,470
5,120
Operating loans
597
2,121
Other
2,586
6,287
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(2)
Total current assets
107,780
86,752
Fixed assets
Property and equipment
Buildings and structures
19,296
17,906
Accumulated depreciation
(2,403)
(2,025)
Buildings and structures, net
16,892
15,881
Land
16,117
21,459
Construction in progress
1,191
-
Other
283
546
Accumulated depreciation
(161)
(198)
Other, net
121
348
Total property and equipment
34,323
37,688
Intangible assets
Leasehold right
3,567
3,567
Goodwill
476
402
Other
101
97
Total intangible assets
4,145
4,066
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
37,571
40,534
Investments in capital
359
340
Deferred tax assets
757
752
Other
3,198
2,808
Total investments and other assets
41,886
44,435
Total fixed assets
80,355
86,190
Total assets
188,136
172,943
1
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019 (Millions of yen)
FY2018
Third quarter of 2019
(As of Dec. 31, 2018)
(As of Sep. 30, 2019)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable-trade
499
435
Long-termborrowings-due within one year
5,202
6,511
Short-termnon-recourse borrowings
344
-
Long-termnon-recourseborrowings-due within one year
3,741
604
Accrued income taxes
2,607
3,006
Provision for bonuses
-
546
Other
6,088
2,484
Total current liabilities
18,484
13,589
Long-term liabilities
Long-term borrowings
13,562
12,551
Long-termnon-recourse borrowings
53,976
44,384
Non-recourse bonds
1,500
1,496
Deferred tax liabilities
7
337
Provision for management board incentive plan trust
530
485
Provision for stock payment
134
128
Net defined benefit liability
207
227
Long-term security deposits
2,217
1,880
Other
895
732
Total long-term liabilities
73,032
62,223
Total liabilities
91,516
75,813
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
40,305
40,320
Additional paid-in capital
8,710
8,725
Retained earnings
43,271
48,438
Treasury stock
(1,090)
(3,542)
Total shareholders' equity
91,197
93,941
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities
1,032
1,835
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(193)
(305)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
838
1,530
Subscription rights to shares
30
-
Non-controlling interests
4,553
1,658
Total net assets
96,619
97,130
Total liabilities and net assets
188,136
172,943
2
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Income (For the Nine-month Period)
(Millions of yen)
First nine months of 2018
First nine months of 2019
(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
Revenue
54,902
48,601
Cost of revenue
37,970
32,161
Gross profit
16,931
16,439
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,187
5,022
Operating income
11,744
11,416
Non-operating income
Interest income
8
23
Equity in earnings of affiliates
321
602
Foreign exchange gains
5
-
Refunded consumption taxes
-
344
Other
150
338
Total non-operating income
485
1,309
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
612
639
Commissions paid
369
162
Other
1
54
Total non-operating expenses
984
856
Ordinary income
11,246
11,870
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of fixed assets
1,331
238
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
889
30
Gain on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and
1,106
64
affiliates
Other
227
71
Total extraordinary income
3,554
405
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
11
-
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates
-
8
Loss on valuation of investment securities
2
-
Loss on valuation of investments in capital
5
13
Loss on liquidation of investments in capital
-
13
Loss on change in equity
28
7
Other
4
1
Total extraordinary losses
51
44
Profit before income taxes
14,750
12,231
Income taxes
3,869
3,950
Profit
10,880
8,280
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
84
147
Profit attributable to owners of parent
10,795
8,132
3
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(For the Nine-month Period)
(Millions of yen)
First nine months of 2018
First nine months of 2019
(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
Profit
10,880
8,280
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities
230
742
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(89)
(23)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
58
(18)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
17
(33)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
216
667
Comprehensive income
11,096
8,947
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
11,101
8,824
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(5)
122
4
Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
Segment Information
First nine months of 2018 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amount recorded in
Asset
Property
Leasing
Real Estate
Adjustment
consolidated
Management
Management
Operations
Investment
statements of
Business
Business
Business
Business
income
Revenue
7,540
2,297
2,592
42,951
(479)
54,902
Segment operating
4,625
718
25
7,358
(982)
11,744
income
First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)