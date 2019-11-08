Kenedix : 3Q Results

Log in
11/08/2019 | 02:05am EST

November 8, 2019

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter

of the Year Ending December 31, 2019

(Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019)

[Japanese GAAP]

Described below is an abstract in English of the financial result for the first nine months of the year ending December 31, 2019 that was released today in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese for complete and accurate information.

Company name:

Kenedix, Inc.

Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

4321

URL: http://www.kenedix.com

Representative:

Taisuke Miyajima, President &CEO

Contact:

Akira Tanaka, Managing Director

Tel: +81-3-5157-6100

Scheduled date of payment of dividend: -

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: November 11, 2019

Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results meeting: No

1. Consolidated Financial Results (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

(Amounts rounded off to millions of yen)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

48,601

(11.5)

11,416

(2.8)

11,870

5.5

8,132

(24.7)

Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018

54,902

193.5

11,744

35.5

11,246

33.2

10,795

38.6

Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019: 8,947 (down 19.4%)

Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018: 11,096 (up 45.0%)

Net income per share,

Net income per share,

(basic)

(diluted)

Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019

Yen

Yen

36.70

36.70

Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018

47.03

47.01

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of Sep. 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

172,943

97,130

55.2

As of Dec. 31, 2018

188,136

96,619

48.9

Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen)

As of Sep. 30, 2019: 95,472 As of Dec. 31, 2018: 92,035

Note: Kenedix has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standard Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and other related pronouncements from the beginning of the first quarter of 2019. Figures of the consolidated financial position for 2018 has been adjusted retrospectively in accordance with these amendments.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Dec. 31, 2018

-

0.00

-

7.00

7.00

Year ending Dec. 31, 2019

-

7.50

-

Year ending Dec. 31, 2019 (forecast)

7.50

15.00

Note: Revision of dividend forecast most recently announced: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Income for the Year Ending December 31, 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

68,000

7.3

14,600

0.6

14,600

6.9

10,100

(18.1)

45.21

Note: Revision of earnings forecast most recently announced: Yes

Kenedix is announcing a 2019 forecast for revenue, which was not included in the forecast announced on February 8, 2019 due to the difficulty of determining a revenue forecast at that time. There are no changes to the other forecasts announced on February 8.

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries (Tokutei Kogaisha) during the period: None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock)

As of Sep. 30, 2019:

225,267,000 shares

As of Dec. 31, 2018:

225,222,800 shares

2) Number of shares of treasury stock at end of period

As of Sep. 30, 2019:

6,425,500 shares

As of Dec. 31, 2018:

1,818,700 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2019:

221,595,013 shares

Nine months ended Sep. 30, 2018:

229,528,890 shares

  • This Summary of Consolidated Financial Results is exempted from audit procedures.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items

Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information currently available to the Company. Actual results are affected by various factors and may differ substantially.

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

Third quarter of 2019

(As of Dec. 31, 2018)

(As of Sep. 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

52,959

48,149

Deposits held in trust

2,769

1,576

Accounts receivable-trade

1,716

2,389

Real estate for sale

40,683

21,108

Real estate for sale in process

6,470

5,120

Operating loans

597

2,121

Other

2,586

6,287

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(2)

Total current assets

107,780

86,752

Fixed assets

Property and equipment

Buildings and structures

19,296

17,906

Accumulated depreciation

(2,403)

(2,025)

Buildings and structures, net

16,892

15,881

Land

16,117

21,459

Construction in progress

1,191

-

Other

283

546

Accumulated depreciation

(161)

(198)

Other, net

121

348

Total property and equipment

34,323

37,688

Intangible assets

Leasehold right

3,567

3,567

Goodwill

476

402

Other

101

97

Total intangible assets

4,145

4,066

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

37,571

40,534

Investments in capital

359

340

Deferred tax assets

757

752

Other

3,198

2,808

Total investments and other assets

41,886

44,435

Total fixed assets

80,355

86,190

Total assets

188,136

172,943

1

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019 (Millions of yen)

FY2018

Third quarter of 2019

(As of Dec. 31, 2018)

(As of Sep. 30, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

499

435

Long-termborrowings-due within one year

5,202

6,511

Short-termnon-recourse borrowings

344

-

Long-termnon-recourseborrowings-due within one year

3,741

604

Accrued income taxes

2,607

3,006

Provision for bonuses

-

546

Other

6,088

2,484

Total current liabilities

18,484

13,589

Long-term liabilities

Long-term borrowings

13,562

12,551

Long-termnon-recourse borrowings

53,976

44,384

Non-recourse bonds

1,500

1,496

Deferred tax liabilities

7

337

Provision for management board incentive plan trust

530

485

Provision for stock payment

134

128

Net defined benefit liability

207

227

Long-term security deposits

2,217

1,880

Other

895

732

Total long-term liabilities

73,032

62,223

Total liabilities

91,516

75,813

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

40,305

40,320

Additional paid-in capital

8,710

8,725

Retained earnings

43,271

48,438

Treasury stock

(1,090)

(3,542)

Total shareholders' equity

91,197

93,941

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities

1,032

1,835

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(193)

(305)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

838

1,530

Subscription rights to shares

30

-

Non-controlling interests

4,553

1,658

Total net assets

96,619

97,130

Total liabilities and net assets

188,136

172,943

2

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income (For the Nine-month Period)

(Millions of yen)

First nine months of 2018

First nine months of 2019

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Revenue

54,902

48,601

Cost of revenue

37,970

32,161

Gross profit

16,931

16,439

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,187

5,022

Operating income

11,744

11,416

Non-operating income

Interest income

8

23

Equity in earnings of affiliates

321

602

Foreign exchange gains

5

-

Refunded consumption taxes

-

344

Other

150

338

Total non-operating income

485

1,309

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

612

639

Commissions paid

369

162

Other

1

54

Total non-operating expenses

984

856

Ordinary income

11,246

11,870

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of fixed assets

1,331

238

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

889

30

Gain on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and

1,106

64

affiliates

Other

227

71

Total extraordinary income

3,554

405

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

11

-

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates

-

8

Loss on valuation of investment securities

2

-

Loss on valuation of investments in capital

5

13

Loss on liquidation of investments in capital

-

13

Loss on change in equity

28

7

Other

4

1

Total extraordinary losses

51

44

Profit before income taxes

14,750

12,231

Income taxes

3,869

3,950

Profit

10,880

8,280

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

84

147

Profit attributable to owners of parent

10,795

8,132

3

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(For the Nine-month Period)

(Millions of yen)

First nine months of 2018

First nine months of 2019

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Profit

10,880

8,280

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities

230

742

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(89)

(23)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

58

(18)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

17

(33)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

216

667

Comprehensive income

11,096

8,947

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

11,101

8,824

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(5)

122

4

Kenedix, Inc. (4321) Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

  1. Segment Information

First nine months of 2018 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded in

Asset

Property

Leasing

Real Estate

Adjustment

consolidated

Management

Management

Operations

Investment

statements of

Business

Business

Business

Business

income

Revenue

7,540

2,297

2,592

42,951

(479)

54,902

Segment operating

4,625

718

25

7,358

(982)

11,744

income

First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded in

Asset

Property

Leasing

Real Estate

Adjustment

consolidated

Management

Management

Operations

Investment

statements of

Business

Business

Business

Business

income

Revenue

7,857

2,937

2,964

35,388

(547)

48,601

Segment operating

5,416

1,044

89

5,673

(807)

11,416

income

5

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 07:04:03 UTC
