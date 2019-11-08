Kenedix : 3Q Results Presenentstion 0 11/08/2019 | 02:05am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 ） November 2019 Kenedix, Inc . Table of Contents 2019 3Q Results Highlights P. 3 Appendix P. 12 2 2019 3Q - Results Highlights PL Shareholder return （Millions of Yen） 2019 2019 Forecast 3Q Operating Income 14,600 11,416 Profit Attributable to 10,100 8,132 Owners of Parent Base earnings 5,000 4,277 Gain (loss) on 8,900 7,262 investments （Billions of Yen） 93.8% Medium-term (12.9%) Stock repurchase Total dividend Management Plan （2018-2020） Total return ratio Total return ratio (Dividend payout ratio) At least 50% 61.2% (3-year average) 59.1% (13.7%) (10.1%) 10.0 5.0 2.5 5.0 1.6 3.3 1.0 1.4 2016 2017 2018 2019 （forecast） BS（Non-consolidated） Equity Investments Assets Under Management（AUM） （Billions of Yen） (Billions of Yen) （Billions of Yen） AUM Base AUM Total Assets 109.4 Shareholders' 83% Investments Proceeds ＋228.6 2,327.0 Equity Ratio 31.7 20.1 2,098.3 1,707.2 Cash and deposit: Interest-bearing debt and 36.1 other liabilities：18.9 Existing and planned investments (of which Funds for Infrastructure funds: 2.0 1,473.5 ＋233.6 investments: 5.5) Real estate in Japan: Net assets: 90.4 58.6 Overseas projects: 9.5 Other assets: 73.2 (of which Investment (Shareholders' equity REIT investment Securities：54.6) : 88.1) securities: 5.4 ¥82.4bn Business investments: 6.7 2018 4Q 2019 3Q 3 Summary of 2019 3Q Consolidated Income Statement and Profitability Indicators Asset management fee increased steadily and 3Q performance was in line with the forecast Income Statement Summary Gross profit SG&A expenses Operating income Non-operating income Non-operating expenses Ordinary income Extraordinary income (Loss) Profit before income taxes Income taxes Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to owners of parent （Millions of Yen） 2018 2019 2019 Results 3Q Forecast 22,014 16,439 22,100 7,498 5,022 7,500 14,516 11,416 14,600 548 1,309 1,300 1,401 856 1,300 13,663 11,870 14,600 2,732 360 400 16,395 12,231 15,000 3,993 3,950 4,800 67 147 100 12,335 8,132 10,100 （Millions of Yen） Gross Profit 2018 2019 2019 Segment Information Results 3Q Forecast Asset management business 9,359 7,158 9,900 Asset management fee 5,982 4,778 6,500 Acquisition fee 1,884 1,651 2,200 Incentive fee 241 75 100 Disposition fee 581 130 50 Other fees 669 523 1,050 Real estate related business 2,137 1,903 2,300 Property management fee 1,572 1,484 1,600 Master lease revenue, etc. 564 419 700 Real estate investment business 10,517 7,377 9,900 Rental revenue 2,056 1,618 1,300 Gain on sales of properties 6,352 4,427 6,600 Dividend income from 2,108 1,331 2,000 investment in TK / others Gross profit 22,014 16,439 22,100 Profitability Indicators 2018 2019 2019 Results 3Q Forecast Stable earnings 8,119 6,681 8,800 Base earnings*1 + - 4,315 4,277 5,000 11,781 7,262*2 8,900 Gain (loss) on investments *1 Including amortization of goodwill + Adj. for REIT AM companies' equity interests *2 In view of the attributes of portfolio companies, includes ¥528 million of non-operating*2 income (the equity method investment income) 4 Asset Management Business：Trend of main sponsor REITs Actively raised funds, acquired properties and achieved steady growth in AUM ◼AUM in main sponsor REITs （as of the end of period） （Billions of Yen） +¥31.2bn Kenedix Private Investment Corporation 951.8 Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation*1 895.6 Kenedix Office Investment Corporation Increase：¥17.8bn 104.4 810.0 760.5 210.0 Decrease：¥9.1bn*2 528.9 221.4 Increase：¥12.7bn 420.6 415.8 Increase：¥9.8bn 983.0 122.2 200.9 234.2 425.6*3 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019/9 *1 Aggregate of Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation and Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation for all years other than 2018 and 2019 *2 Decrease due to sales in advance of acquisitions to reshuffle the portfolio. Kenedix Retail REIT AUM was ¥225.0 billion as of November 8, 2019 *3 Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion 5 Recent Activities : Main sponsor REITs (1) Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation -Invests mainly in neighborhood shopping centers as well as in carefully selected logistics facilities- Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation -Diverse investments in "spaces where people live and stay" with emphasis on residential properties- Growth in AUM Growth in AUM End-Dec 2018 Nov 8, 2019 End-Dec 2018 End-Sep 2019 ¥210.0bn ¥225.0bn ¥221.4bn ¥234.2bn Property reshuffling to improve portfolio quality (September 2019* 1 )

Sold the Fululu Garden Yachiyo shopping center, which has a general merchandise retailer tenant with uncertainty about future profitability.

Sales proceeds will be used for the acquisition of neighborhood shopping centers and a distribution center for direct consumer deliveries, which are the core investment categories of this REIT. Sales Acquisitions Gyoda Logistics Center (distribution center for direct consumer deliveries) Apita Terrace Yokohama Fululu Garden Yachiyo Tsunashima （shopping center with a general (neighborhood shopping merchandise retailer tenant) center) Habikigaoka Shopping Center (neighborhood shopping center) Investment unit offering in second consecutive fiscal period (February 2019)

Proceeds were used for purchases totaling about ¥9.6 billion of high-grade properties, mainly buildings in the Tokyo metropolitan area and recently constructed buildings in order to improve the quality of the portfolio.

Proceeds were used for purchases totaling about ¥9.6 billion of high-grade properties, mainly buildings in the Tokyo metropolitan area and recently constructed buildings in order to improve the quality of the portfolio.

Strengthen the link between the asset management fee and earnings per unit. Create a new fee structure that gives the asset management company an incentive to increase the price of investment units.

Aiming for steady external growth by using many acquisition routes and methods

Volume of acquisitions is remaining high after the offering. Goal is assets of ¥300 billion in 2022 by increasing the speed of external growth while making carefully selected investments and portfolio property replacements. ◼ Investment unit offering for the first time in two and a half years (October 2019) Plan to use the proceeds to purchase five neighborhood shopping centers (total cost of about ¥15.4 billion) with excellent prospects for consistent profitability in order to increase portfolio diversification. *1 Based on announcement date Internal growth backed by Japan's strong demand for rental apartments

Increased rental rates for the entire portfolio due to the strong demand for rental apartments, particularly in the Tokyo area. *2 This revision will be effective on February 1, 2020 6 Recent Activities : Main sponsor REITs (2) Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (KDO) -Invests primarily in midsize office buildings in the Tokyo metropolitan area- Growth in AUM End-Dec 2018 End-Sep 2019 ¥415.8bn ¥425.6bn* Made co-investments with Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation (KRR) KDO purchased the office portion of the Chofu Center Building in June 2019 and KRR purchased the commercial portion of the building in October. This co-investment demonstrates the breadth of the Kenedix Group's strengths. More diversification of financial institution relationships

In June 2019, KDO obtained loans from Sumitomo Life Insurance Company and The Norinchukin Bank for the first time, raising to 16 the number of relationships with financial institutions.

In June 2019, KDO obtained loans from Sumitomo Life Insurance Company and The Norinchukin Bank for the first time, raising to 16 the number of relationships with financial institutions.

The purchase of a residential building in a highly desirable district of central

Tokyo will contribute to this REIT's ability to maintain a long-term perspective and consistent dividends.

Hotel rebranding (September 2019)

Revisions to tenants and operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area hotels are expected to increase the stability of earnings due to long-term leases and more powerful brands.

Revisions to tenants and operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area hotels are expected to increase the stability of earnings due to long-term leases and more powerful brands.

KPI continues to attract investments from large Japanese institutions and companies. 7 Asset Management Business：Trend of Private Funds Private fund AUM is increasing, chiefly in core funds, due to the substantial need for new investments among large institutional investors in Japan and other countries ◼AUM in private funds （as of the end of period） Kenedix is consistently creating new core private funds (Billions of Yen) 496.3 410.3 365.3 362.5 477.6 Bridge, Development, etc. 151.2 Opportunistic 98.2 Core 228.0 521.7 Bridge, Development, etc. 182.3 Opportunistic 79.9 Core 259.4 +¥202.4bn Increase：¥16.5bn Decrease：¥4.8bn Increase：¥41.4bn Decrease：¥14.4bn Increase：¥176.8bn Decrease：¥13.1bn 724.1 Bridge, Development, etc. 194.1 Opportunistic 106.9 Core 423.1 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019/9 8 Breakdown of AUM Base AUM increased about ¥233.6 billion during the first nine months of 2019

Plan to continue raising base AUM by about ¥200.0 billion every year ◼AUM：¥2,327.0bn（as of the end of September 2019） Sub Sponsor KDO REIT ¥425.6bn* ¥552.6bn Consolidated KDR ¥234.2bn Real Estate ¥67.1bn 3% 31% REITs Client Private Funds Investors 66% Consolidated Real Estate 12% 12% Office Buildings 44% Residential Property Logistics Facilities Category 15% Retail Facilities Bridge/ Base AUM Development/ ¥1,707.2bn KRR Other Fund ¥200.9bn ¥194.1bn 17% Others Opportunistic Growth Fund KPI ¥106.9bn ¥122.2bn driver Core Fund 4%10% Tokyo Metropolitan Area 12% Geographic Kansai Area Coverage Chubu Area ¥423.1bn Stable AUM ¥1,406.2bn 74% Other Areas * Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion KDO: Kenedix Office Investment Corporation, KDR: Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation, KRR: Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation, KPI: Kenedix Private Investment Corporation 9 Investment Exposure Maintained disciplined investments by limiting investment exposure within the scope of equity ◼ Funds for investments (Jan-September 2019) (JPY bn) a. Outflow b. Inflow a-b ◼ Investment Exposure：Kenedix Investments Bridge 11.12 8.65 2.46 Core 0.84 － 0.84 （End-September 2019） Opportunistic 3.99 4.60 ▲0.61 Development 6.53 1.15 5.37 Long-term 3.86 － 3.86 Business Infrastructure 1.12 0.63 0.49 investments, etc. Mezzanine/NPL 1.48 1.02 0.45 ¥6.7bn, 8% Overseas 2.74 1.68 1.05 REIT Investment － 1.77 ▲1.77 REIT investment Bridge funds Business etc. － － － securities ¥14.3bn, 17% Others (end-of-period adj. etc.) － 0.60 ▲0.60 ¥5.4bn, 7% Total 31.70 20.14 11.56 Infrastructure *1 Includes planned investments funds Overseas Core funds ◼ Major Real Estate Investments (Jan-September 2019) ¥2.0bn, 2% ¥9.5bn, 12% ¥6.5bn, 8% Existing and planned Property Investment Kenedix Kenedix Expected Expected Date investments Category Category Investments Share IRR Multiple ¥82.4 billion (1) Jan. Residential Bridge(Core) ¥2.53bn 100% 100% x1.12 Opportunistic investments Bridge(Core) and Long-term (2) Mar. Nursery school ¥1.79bn 100% 4-6% x1.05-1.09 ¥7.9bn, 10% others holdings, etc. Development (3) Apr. Residential Bridge(Core) ¥0.99bn 100% 75% x1.48 ¥8.6bn, 10% investments (4) Jun. Office Long-term ¥3.65bn 100% - - ¥19.5bn, 24% ¥0.50bn 7% 11% x1.61 (5) Aug. Hotel Core (6) Aug. Retail Opportunistic ¥3.01bn 50% 13% x1.35 (7) Sep. Office Development ¥4.41bn 45% 12% x2.20 (additional investment) (8) Sep. Office Mezzanine Loan ¥1.20bn - 8% x1.56 Mezzanine loans, (9) Sep. Residential Bridge(Core) ¥6.43bn 100% 10% x1.02 NPL investments Completed development ¥1.5bn, 2% (10) Sep. Residential Overseas ¥1.56bn 100% 7% x1.38 projects included in total ¥5.5bn, 7% *2 Investments with an amount of at least ¥0.5bn are shown (including planned investments) 10 Crowdfunding Business and Overseas Business Activities ◼ Crowdfunding Business ◼ Business Activities in North America  Offers opportunities to invest online in unlisted funds that  Aim to start a North America outbound fund to create joint are highly transparent and have due regard to safe asset investment opportunities for Japanese investors. Kenedix management. already operates an outbound fund in Singapore.  Completed crowdfunding for six projects during the first 10  Made investments in Multifamily residential property on the months of this business. Goal is to continue steady growth U.S. West Coast. in order to build a base for consistent profitability. Started operating a fund that invests in real estate-secured loans for preschool childcare facilities, a sector where there First project: Atrium on James Location: Washington state is substantial demand in Japan. Global Kids Kamiikedai Global Kids Numabukuro Second project: Greenlake Terrace Location: Washington state ア Fund Global Kids Kamiikedai/Numabukuro (Loan fund) Third project: 5819 Glisan Amount procured ¥226 million (under consideration) Expected return 3.5% (annualized) Location: Oregon state Planned length of fund Approx. 2 years Minimum investment ¥500,000 (at least 5 units of ¥100,000 each) 11 Appendix 12 Summary of Balance Sheet (End-September 2019) Non-recourse loans were mostly used for financing property purchases

Financial soundness remains high with a non-consolidated equity ratio of 83% Summary of Non-consolidated Balance Sheet Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet (Total Assets: ¥109.4bn) (Millions of Yen) Cash and deposits: ¥36.1bn (of which Funds for Investments: ¥5.5bn) Other current assets: ¥17.6bn Fixed assets: ¥55.6bn (of which Investment Securities: ¥54.6bn) Short-term borrowings: ¥6.4bn Long-term borrowings: ¥9.5bn Other liabilities: ¥2.8bn Net assets: ¥90.4bn (Shareholders' equity: ¥88.1bn) Interest-bearing debt: ¥16.0bn Total assets Net assets (of which Non-controlling interests) Shareholders' equity (Shareholders' equity ratio*1) Shareholders' Interest-bearing debt Equity Ratio*1 : (of which Non-recourse) 83% Cash and deposits Debt equity ratio Book-value Per Share (BPS) (Yen) End-Dec End-Sep 2018*2 2019 188,136 172,943 96,619 97,130 (4,553) (1,658) 92,035 95,472 48.9% 55.2% 78,327 65,552 (59,563) (46,489) 52,959 48,149 0.85x 0.69x 411 436 *1 "Shareholders' equity ratio" = ("Net assets" - "Non-controllingInterests" - "Stock acquisition Rights") / "Total assets" *2 Figures for 2018 have been adjusted retrospectively in accordance with the Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting "Non-controllingInterests" - "Stock acquisition Rights") / "Total assets" *2 Figures for 2018 have been adjusted retrospectively in accordance with the Partial *1 Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting 13 Summary of Consolidated Real Estate (End-Sep 2019) - Loan Balance and Average Interest Rate Inventories Loan Balance and Average Interest Rate (Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet) Asset Balance End-Dec 2017 End-Dec 2018 End-Sep 2019 (Total Book Value) Office 2,805 23,336 6,153 Residential 16,253 4,923 5,399 Retail Facility 1,011 3,017 ‐ Senior Healthcare/ 16,142 15,876 14,676 Development Project/ Others Total 36,213 47,153 26,299 ・Consolidated assets with a pre-defined sales scenario or sales timing are categorized as inventories Fixed Assets (Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet) Asset Balance End-Dec 2017 End-Dec 2018 End-Sep2019 (Total Book Value) Office 13,969 1,429 9,744 Retail Facility 2,952 2,538 2,521 Senior Healthcare 13,625 12,097 5,202 Hotel 14,636* 14,910* 22,369* Development Project/ 5,945 6,237 867 Others Overseas Assets 5,583 165 ‐ Total 56,713 37,378 40,706 Reference: Total latent gains/losses on * Includes land leasehold and consolidated real estate constructions in progress ■ End-Dec 2017: +8.7 billion Latent gains/losses on projects under development ■ End-Dec 2018: +7.4 billion are not included (Millions of yen) 100,000 ノンリコースローン・社債（左軸）Non-recourse loan/bond (left axis) 4.0% コCorporateーポレーloan(leftトローaxis)ン（左軸） 平Average均利率Interest*（ノンRate*リコー(Nonス）-recourse)（右軸）(right axis) 平均利率*（コーポレート）（右軸） Average Interest Rate* (Corporate) (right axis) 80,500 78,327 76,021 3.0% 69,307 65,552 50,000 62,554 59,563 2.0% 45,634 54,432 1.63% 1.67% 46,489 1.42% 1.33% 1.61% 1.11% 1.14% 1.0% 1.05% 0.98% 1.03% 23,673 21,589 17,955 18,764 19,063 0 0.0% 2015/12 2016/12 2017/12 2018/12 2019/9 Average interest rate is the principal-weighted average for loans and bonds remaining at the end of each period 14 Growth of AUM (Billions of Yen) 2,400 2,327.0 Consolidated Real Estate 67.1 2,098.3 2,100 REITs (sub sponsor) 2,003.3 81.3 552.6 Private Funds 92.9 1,800 REITs (main sponsor) 1,644.3 1,703.0 543.3 83.8 72.5 537.2 1,480.6 1,500 132.5 445.8 446.6 724.1 1,206.3 521.7 1,200 1,097.9 1,111.3 1,117.7 96.9 408.8 477.6 92.6 161.8 152.1 192.3 362.5 158.6 365.3 Base AUM 900 143.2 143.2 496.3 410.3 ¥1,707.2bn 600 542.6 531.9 548.4 895.6 951.8 983.0 810.0 760.5 300 420.6 528.9 284.1 323.8 244.4 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019/9 (as of the end of period) 15 収益の推移 Anticipate cost-control measures will hold SG&A expenses level with 2018 as stable earnings continue to grow (Millions of Yen) Stable earnings Spot fees (Acquisition fees, Disposition fees, etc.) CAGR (2015-2018) Stable earnings (AM fees, PM andML) 16.0% 15,000 Gain (loss) on investments SG&A Expenses 6,069 11,781 3,377 3,400 5,189 10,000 2,882 8,900 8,800 8,751 7,065 8,119 6,183 6,597 5,000 5,207 4,926 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2025 (forecast) (image) (5,000) (6,814) (6,706) (6,907) (7,498) (7,500) (10,000) 16 Profitable Indicators Approach to Base Earnings （Millions of Yen） 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 Master lease revenue, etc. Property management fee 3,400 Asset management fee 2,300 Acquisition fee 7,500 ベース利益* Incentive fee 4,315百万円 Disposition fee Other fees 6,500 5,000 Stable earnings Spot fees SG&A Expenses Base eanings* ※Above figures are forecasts for 2019 * Including amortization of goodwill + Adj. for REIT AM companies equity interests 17 Changes in Asset Management Fee Rates Steady increase in asset management fees during the year accompanied by growth in Base AUM ◼Changes in Base AUM and Asset Management Fee Rates Asset Management Fee (Gross Operating Income) Asset Management Fee Rates* Base AUM (Private Funds) Base AUM (Sponsor REITs) ¥4.0bn ¥2.8bn0.39% 0.31%¥1,125.9bn ¥939.2bn ¥365.3bn ¥410.3bn ¥760.6bn ¥529.0bn ¥5.9bn ¥5.2bn ¥4.7bn 0.41% 0.41% 0.42% ¥1,373.2bn ¥1,473.5bn ¥1,172.5bn ¥521.7bn ¥477.6bn ¥362.5bn ¥810.0bn ¥895.6bn ¥951.8bn 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 * Calculated as follows: Asset Management fees(gross operating income) / Year-end average base AUM 18 Returns on Real Estate Investments (after 2013) Actual Results of Real Estate Investments (Billions of Yen) Investment Balance (LHS) Annualized Returns (RHS) (Distribution of profits and loses / Investment balance) 45.0 2015 2014 40.0 Annualized return Annualized return 22.6% 22.4% 35.0 2016 30.0 Annualized return 17.6% 2017 2018 Annualized return Annualized return 25.0 14.9% 14.7% 20.0 41.1 38.3 15.0 37.1 32.4 10.0 2013 Annualized return 22.5 5.0 4.9% 4.0 0.0 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 25.0% 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% Breakdown of new investments since 2012 (excl. overseas projects and additional investments etc. in development projects and others) by each period

The investment balance derives from a simple average of month-end principal balances by each period

month-end principal balances by each period Distribution of profits and losses: Total dividend income from investment in TK distributed from the investment vehicle through which Kenedix makes investments and loans (excluding asset management fees, etc.)

Annualized return = Annual distribution of profits and loses etc. / Average investment balance during the period 19 Overseas Business Activities and Infrastructure Asset Management ◼Growth in the ASEAN region ◼ Infrastructure Vietnam Thailand Malaysia Singapore V-Tower Considering expenditures to raise the value of this investment property Hired the local staff to strengthen asset management AIRA Property Following the Spring Tower, located in central Bangkok, now working on sourcing for office building developments and investments AmanahRaya REIT Following the Vista Tower, now working on sourcing for properties that can contribute to further external growth Philippine Kenedix Asia Started an outbound fund for investments in Asia by Japanese investors and aiming for more growth in Asia Steady increase in asset management agreements based on preliminary decisions expected to be made official

Work is proceeding at many solar power projects

A large number of solar power projects, some are still in the pipeline, are under way, by using Kenedix's experience and expertise involving private funds and financial arrangements

Total output: 176MW Tohoku region AM agreements closed: 96MW Chugoku region AM agreements closed: 24MW Kyushu regionAM agreements closed: 25MW Indonesia Existing investment platform Seeking business opportunities Kanto region AM agreements closed: 20MW Kinki region AM agreements closed: 11MW 20 Digital Securitization Looking ahead to the future of the real estate investment market, Kenedix plans to establish a new department to start a business that uses fintech for these investments ◼The new financial technology department Digital Securitization Business Office Plan to set up the department in the fourth quarter of 2019

Consider establishing a real estate investment platform business that uses security tokens*

After examination of the legal framework, started feasibility study of commercialization

With a view to tie up with the established Crowd Funding Business （ bitREALTY ） Aim to expand the individual investor base by increasing liquidity and enhancing convenience of the real estate investment market An electronically registered transferrable right that is a transferrable financial value using an electronic data processing organization and is one of the rights listed in Article 2-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act ◼Characteristics of real estate security tokens For individual investors Real estate security token Benefits of converting real estate to tokens: Increases the liquidity of real estate investment products

Efficient and automated transactions

Transactions are possible all day every day

Improves disclosure of objective information and simplifies transactions Crowdfunding J-REIT Small-amount real estate financial products 21 The Kenedix Group Commitment to ESG ◼ESG Activities Kenedix established a department devoted solely to ESG in 2018 and currently has a variety of initiatives involving ESG

Due to its numerous environmental, social and governance activities, Kenedix is included in three ESG indices that are used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund Established the Established material issues and Upgraded ESG content on Preparation of sustainability report Corporate sustainability policy the Kenedix website Communications Office for ESG activities April August February May 2018 2019 Inclusion in ESG indices Added to this index in June 2018 Added to this index in September 2018 Added to this index in June 2019 Responsible investing Signatory since April 2019 Signatory since August 2019 22 ESG Indices and Responsible Investing ◼Inclusion in ESG Indices MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) Comprehensive Constituent companies: 246 Theme index Constituent companies: 1,739 テーマ指数 Constituent companies: 224 index (As of June 2019) (Environment) (As of March 2019) （社会） (As of June 2019) Based on ESG research by MSCI, this An index with emphasis on companies with An index consisting of companies from all comprehensive index is an all-inclusive market outstanding carbon efficiency within the same industries that have a high multi-faceted gender portfolio that encompasses a broad array of ESG industry and the disclosure of information about diversity score risk factors the reduction of greenhouse gases Main Initiatives Pleasant and attractive workplaces and the development of people's skills

Signing of the Principles for Responsible Investment

Group REITs have earned GRESB Green Star rating

Commitment to privacy and data security Main Initiatives Replacement with more efficient energy conservation equipment

Switching to renewable energy sources for electricity

Joint activities with tenants by using "green leases"

Vegetation on building sites and roofs Main Initiatives Pct. of female directors: 10.0%

Pct. of female managers: 10.5%

Pct. of female employees: 24.2%

*All percentages are for 2018 ◼Responsible investing Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI) and the Principles for Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21)

Dedicated to responsible investing as a real estate asset management firm by adhering to the PRI and PFA21 guidelines 23 Establishment of Material Issues and Sustainability Policy We use these issues as the basis for activities that reflect the opportunities and risks associated with each issue. The objective is to solve issues that affect our business activities and the public.

We will use activities concerning material issues to contribute to achieving the SDGs.

Guided by the new sustainability policy, the Kenedix Group will work together to take concrete actions involving the material issues. ◼Material Issues and Sustainability Policy Key area and applicable SDGs Material issues Sustainability Policy Contribution to sustainable Reduction of energy consumption and CO2 We make positive contribution to sustainability by reducing the negative impact to the emissions environment environment through continuously reducing energy and water consumption, CO2 Reduction of water consumption and waste emission and waste; and by eliminating and managing of hazardous materials to carry Collaboration with tenants for environmental out the social mission of improving the environmental performance of properties we manage. initiatives Commitment to diverse society Providing properties with environmental and social considerations Improving resilience/climate adaptation Initiatives toward aging society Stakeholder engagement Continuous improvement of customer satisfaction Community engagement Managing conflicts of interests Attractive working environment Attracting and retaining talents, and developing their careers Health and wellbeing of employees Diversity and equal opportunities Responsible organization Compliance Risk management Commitment to responsible investment We contribute to realize the diverse society, considering the social impact of our properties. We endeavor to deliver built environment where safety, health and wellbeing and diversity of tenants and local community are secured. We manage our properties as a responsible real estate asset management company by stressing the importance of engagement with our stakeholders such as investors, tenants, business partners, local communities and property management companies. We aim to deliver attractive working environment by implementing measures to promote employees' health & wellbeing and diversity & equal opportunities. We develop capabilities of employees to help them achieve the best performance by providing various educational opportunities such as trainings. We ensure compliance and sound risk management in our entire business activities. We are committed to responsible property investment by a responsible organization by aligning with global ESG initiatives and proactively disclosing ESG information. 24 Major Initiatives of Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020) Enlarge business domains with a focus on real estate asset management Major Initiatives Create various investment opportunities in order to increase assets under management and stable earnings Expand client investor base in Japan and other countries and build deeper ties with these investors Establish a more powerful asset management infrastructure in order to upgrade real estate fund formation and management capabilities Strengthen real estate related services in order to add more value to asset management Seek opportunities for strategic mergers, acquisitions and alliances that can expand business domains Create opportunities in new growth fields Grow h linked to emerging social and economic trends Major Initiatives Expand operations in Asia Expand the outbound investment business in the United States Start and expand a business for the operation of hotels, minpaku, serviced apartments and other types of accommodations Launch businesses that combine expertise in real estate, finance and technology ＄Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments Major Initiatives Make co-investments with client investors Make speedy and flexible investments that can contribute to the growth of funds managed by the Kenedix Group Make strategic investments for the growth of business activities in other countries and in growing market sectors Maintain a diversified and disciplined investment portfolio while reinforcing portfolio monitoring system Maintain financial soundness and transparency Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility Major Initiatives Establish an internal infrastructure that can improve the productivity of people and the entire organization Maintain and enhance the diversity of the human resources that underpins the Kenedix Model Add more ways to perform work in a flexible manner that reflects social trends Promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives 25 Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020) The Kenedix Group is growing, chiefly in the real estate asset management sector, in line with the goals of the Medium-term Management Plan ◼Basic Policies Enlarge business domains with a focus on real estate asset 基本方針 management Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments Create opportunities in new Grow h growth fields linked to emerging social and economic trends Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility ◼Quantitative Targets (3-yearaverage) ROE at least 10 % Total Return ratio at least 50 % Major Accomplishments of 2018 Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc. as a company dedicated solely to the asset management of private funds

Started operating residential property and hotel core funds

Made investments with a high capital efficiency (Outflow: ¥44.1 billion; Inflow: ¥40.7 billion)

Started operating an outbound fund in Singapore

Started full-scale operations of the crowdfunding business

full-scale operations of the crowdfunding business Established the Corporate Communications Office, which is responsible solely for ESG activities

Established material issues

Determined the Sustainability Policies 2018 (actual) 13.4 % 93.8 % *KIP：Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc. 26 Policy for Shareholder Return Shareholder return placed priority on the total return ratio by consistently paying dividends while repurchasing stock in a flexible manner Our concept of earnings levels Carry out stock repurchases in a flexible manner (Billions of Yen) Real Estate Investment Incom Stock Repurchase 15 Earnings 11.7 10 8.7 8.9 5 4.9 10.0 Real Estate Flexible decisionson stock 5.0 5.0 repurchases and new 2.5 Investment Income 0 investments will be made Changes depending on market depending on market 2016 2017 2018 2019 （forecast） conditions conditions and other factors Pay dividends continuously Base Earnings Total dividend Dividend per share (Billions of Yen) ¥15.0 10 15 6.7 （Interim Dividend Base Earnings ¥7.0 ¥7.5） 10 ¥4.0 5.0 Increases steadily along with AUM Credited to source of 5 ¥6.0 4.3 5 dividends and pay divided 3.0 0 consistently 3.3 1.4 1.6 0 1.0 -5 2016 2017 2018 2019 Timeline （forecast） Total Return 59.1% 61.2% 93.8% Ratio 27 Kenedix Growth Strategy Aiming for steady growth of Base Earnings along with the growth of AUM Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments that can contribute to the growth of AUM Investments Shareholders' equity Proceeds Consideration of ROE Shareholder return AUM ¥4.0 trillion Growth in Base Earnings AUM ¥2.1 trillion Source of dividends Base AUM ¥1.5 trillion Control on SG&A expenses End of 2018 End of 2025 28 Asset Management Business of the Kenedix Group Wholly-owned Wholly-owned 10％-owned 30％-owned Kenedix Mitsui & Co., Premier REIT Investment Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. (KFM) Logistics Advisors Partners, Inc. Partners Ltd. Co., Ltd. (KIP) *1 Private Funds 【Private REIT】 【Stock code: 8972】 【Stock code: 3278】 【Stock code: 3453】 【Stock code: 8967】 【Stock code: 8956】 Kenedix Private Kenedix Residential NEXT Kenedix Retail REIT Premier Investment Kenedix Office Japan Logistics Investment Corporation Investment Corporation Investment Corporation Corporation Fund, Inc. Corporation (Started operations in 2014) (Listed in 2005) (Listed in 2012) (Listed in 2015) (Listed in 2005) (Listed in 2002) All sorts of Large-scale office Medium-scale Residential, Retail, Logistics Logistics Office buildings, assets buildings, Hotels etc. office buildings, etc. Healthcare, etc. facilities facilities residential, etc. AUM ¥724.1bn ¥122.2bn ¥425.6bn ¥234.2bn ¥200.9bn ¥278.2bn ¥243.7bn (End-Sep 2019) Market cap ¥122.7bn*2 ¥72.7bn*3 ¥365.9bn ¥193.4bn ¥137.4bn ¥242.0bn ¥208.8bn (End-Sep 2019) *1: Development funds are mainly managed by Kenedix, Inc. *2: Market capitalization of Kenedix, Inc. *3: Investment units issued multiplied by NAV because this is a privately-owned company Kenedix Group market cap: ¥892.4billion ・Total of market caps of Kenedix and REITs that are managed by Kenedix (Excluding Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. and Premier Investment Corporation) 29 The Office Building Market Average Leasing Rate (Tokyo) Prime Offices -Rental Clock (2019 Q3) Office Building Supply Forecast (Tokyo 23 Wards) (Thousands of yen/month, Tsubo） 50 40 30 20 10 Class-A buildings in central Tokyo Class-B buildings in central Tokyo 0 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of Sanko Estate Co., Ltd. Paris, Hong Kong 2.5 (million sqm) New York San Francisco, Tokyo Beijing Sydney, Washington D.C. 2.0 Los Angeles London Rental value Rental Singapore Shanghai 1.5 growth values Berlin slowing falling 1.0 Rental value Rental growth values accelerating bottoming out Seoul 0.5 0.0 19E 20E 21E 22E 23E Moscow 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Note: Based on rents and notional capital values for Source: Mori Building Grade A office buildings Source: JLL「Global Office Rental Clock」 Average Vacancy Rate (Tokyo 23 Wards) Supply - Demand Balance (Tokyo / Grade A building) 12 (%) （1,000 tsubo) New Supply New Demand New Supply-New Demand 110 Grade A 90 10 Grade B 70 8 50 6 30 4 10 -10 2 -30 4QE 1QE 2QE 3QE 4QE 1QE 2QE 3QE 0 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE The Office Building Stock as of January 2019 Total office Pct. of space bldg. space completed (10,000 m2) before 1981 Tokyo 7,085 22% 23-ward Osaka 1,619 31% Nagoya 642 28% Fukuoka 359 39% Note: Based on the floor area Source: Japan Real Estate Institute "The Annual Japanese Office Buildings Survey" 30 The Residential, Logistics, Retail and Hotel Markets Residential Property Occupancy Rates and Rents 115 (%) 100 110 95 105 100 90 95 Condominium Rent Index (LHS) 85 Occupancy Rate (RHS) 90 85 80 '04 '05 '06 '07 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 Shopping Center Rents (14 Major Cities) 50,000 (Yen/month, Tsubo) 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 Central areas Other areas 99 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Note: The condominium rent index is for single-type condominiums Note1:There is no continuity in the figures between 2015 and prior years because the definition (18㎡~less than 30㎡; 20091Q =100) of central areas and outlying areas changed in 2015. Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on public announcements by J-REITs and Condominium Rent Index Note2: Rent is for the tenants of goods sales (At Home Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Research Institute Co., Ltd.) Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Japan Council of Shopping Centers Logistics Facilities Vacancy Rate (greater Tokyo) and Rents (Tokyo) Hotel Revenue Per Available Room year-on-year rate 8.0 (Thousands of yen) Average Asking Rent (LHS) 7.0 Vacancy Rate of Existing Facility (RHS) Average Vacancy Rate (RHS) 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 12/'09 12/'10 12/'11 12/'12 12/'13 12/'14 12/'15 12/'16 12/'17 12/'18 20% 50 (%) Tokyo (full service) Tokyo (mainly lodging) Osaka 40 15% 30 20 10% 10 0 5% -10 -20 0% -30 1/'14 6/'14 11/'14 4/'15 9/'15 2/'16 7/'16 12/'16 5/'17 10/'17 3/'18 8/'18 1/'19 6/'19 Note: Vacancy rate is for large-scalemulti-tenant logistics facilities in greater Tokyo and Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on various materials average asking rent is for all facilities in Tokyo Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE 31 J-REIT Market TSE REIT Index, TOPIX and 10-year JGB Yield Yield of J-REIT and 10-year JGB 0.3 (%) 2,300 0.3 (%) (%) 4.2 0.2 2,100 0.2 4.0 0.1 1,900 0.1 3.8 3.6 0.0 1,700 0.0 3.4 -0.1 1,500 -0.1 3.2 -0.2 JGB 10 Yield (LHS) 1,300 -0.2 JGB 10 Yield (LHS) 3.0 TSEREIT Index(RHS) TSE REIT Dividend Yield -0.3 TOPIX (RHS) 1,100 -0.3 Yield Gap 2.8 1/16 4/16 7/16 10/16 1/17 4/17 7/17 10/17 1/18 4/18 7/18 10/18 1/19 4/19 7/19 10/19 1/16 4/16 7/16 10/16 1/17 4/17 7/17 10/17 1/18 4/18 7/18 10/18 1/19 4/19 7/19 10/19 Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Bloomberg Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Bloomberg J-REIT Equity Financing J-REIT Property Acquisitions and Sales 400 （Billions of Yen） 800 （Billions of Yen） Acquisition Disposition 300 600 200 400 100 200 0 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 14 15 16 17 18 19 14 15 16 17 18 19 Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on ARES J-REIT Databook Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on ARES J-REIT Databook 32 About Kenedix ◼Company summary ◼History Name Representative Founded Listed Employees Head office URL Kenedix, Inc. Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO April 1995 Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section (No. 4321) Consolidated: 340 (as of September 30, 2019) Hibiya Parkfront, 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011 http://www.kenedix.com 1995 ■ Established Kenedix, Inc. (Kennedy-Wilson Japan, Inc. at that time) 1999 ■ Invested in a data center building in Kawasaki and makes a full-scale entry into asset management business. 2001 ■ Established a real estate investment fund for a large life insurer. 2002 ■ Listed on the Osaka Securities Exchange's Hercules Market. 2003 ■ Established a pension fund-based real estate investment fund. 2004 ■ Listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 2005 ■ Kenedix Office Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 2009 ■ Sold KDX Toyosu Gransquare and started asset management for this property. 2010 ■ Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥1 trillion. General Shareholders' Meeting Board of Corporate Auditors Board of Directors Equity Investment Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee Presitent & CEO Committee Corporate Compliance Committee Business Compliance Committee Internal Audit Dept. Compliance Dept. Investment Strategic .Dept Estate Real .Dept Development Investment Equity .Dept Business .Dept Development Planning Corporate .Dept & Finance .Dept Accounting General & Administration Resources Human .Dept Corporate Office Communications Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo 2012 Stock Exchange. Started asset management for Shinsei Bank's former Head Office 2013 ■ Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. started operations. 2014 ■ Kenedix Property Management, Inc. started operations. ■ Kenedix Private Investment Corporation started operations. ■ Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock 2015 Exchange. ■ Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 2016 ■ Participated in AmanahRaya REIT (Malaysia REIT) as a sponsor 2017 ■ Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥2 trillion. ■ Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation merged with Japan Senior Living 2018 Investment Corporation and changed company name to Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation. ■ Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc. 2019 ■ Bit Realty, Inc. started operations. 33 Mission Statement Mission Statement： Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full potential of real estate Corporate Mission: -Business Objective 『For What?』 We contribute to society by making the best use of investment capital and creating value from real estate. -Business Field 『For Whom?』 We offer the best investment opportunities to our clients by committing to multiple roles globally as a real estate asset manager. -Business Principle 『How?』 We confront new business challenges through our management speed and flexibility while emphasizing stability and fairness. Mission Long-term Kenedix Vision 2025 Mid-term Plan Partners in Growth, Next 2020 34 Disclaimer and Precautions The contents of this document, including summary notes, quotes, data and other information, are provided solely for informational purposes and not intended for soliciting investment in, or as a recommendation to purchase or sell, any specific products. Please be aware that matters described herein may change or cease to apply without prior notice of any kind. This document contains forward-looking statements, including anticipated future results, based on current assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information and resources. Risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, including those relating to interest rate fluctuations, competitive scenarios, and changing regulations or taxation, may cause Kenedix, Inc.'s actual results, performance, achievements and financial performance to be materially different from those explicitly or implicitly expressed in this document. With respect to any and all terms in this document, the information provided is intended to be thorough. However, no absolute assurance or warranties are given with respect to the accuracy or completeness thereof. Kenedix, Inc. shall not be liable for any errors, inaccuracies, on omissions in this document, or for any losses or damages resulting from actions taken in reliance thereon. Kenedix, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update the information contained in this document after the date of this document. 35 Attachments Original document

