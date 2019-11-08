Kenedix : 3Q Results Presenentstion

Summary of 2019 3Q Consolidated Income Statement and Profitability Indicators
Asset management fee increased steadily and 3Q performance was in line with the forecast
Income Statement Summary
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
Operating income
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
Ordinary income
Extraordinary income (Loss)
Profit before income taxes
Income taxes
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
（Millions of Yen）
2018
2019
2019
Results
3Q
Forecast
22,014
16,439
22,100
7,498
5,022
7,500
14,516
11,416
14,600
548
1,309
1,300
1,401
856
1,300
13,663
11,870
14,600
2,732
360
400
16,395
12,231
15,000
3,993
3,950
4,800
67
147
100
12,335
8,132
10,100
（Millions of Yen）
Gross Profit
2018
2019
2019
Segment Information
Results
3Q
Forecast
Asset management business
9,359
7,158
9,900
Asset management fee
5,982
4,778
6,500
Acquisition fee
1,884
1,651
2,200
Incentive fee
241
75
100
Disposition fee
581
130
50
Other fees
669
523
1,050
Real estate related business
2,137
1,903
2,300
Property management fee
1,572
1,484
1,600
Master lease revenue, etc.
564
419
700
Real estate investment business
10,517
7,377
9,900
Rental revenue
2,056
1,618
1,300
Gain on sales of properties
6,352
4,427
6,600
Dividend income from
2,108
1,331
2,000
investment in TK / others
Gross profit
22,014
16,439
22,100
Profitability Indicators
2018
2019
2019
Results
3Q
Forecast
Stable earnings
8,119
6,681
8,800
Base earnings*1
+
-
4,315
4,277
5,000
11,781
7,262*2
8,900
Gain (loss) on investments
*1 Including amortization of goodwill + Adj. for REIT AM companies' equity interests
*2 In view of the attributes of portfolio companies, includes ¥528 million of non-operating*2 income (the equity method investment income)
Asset Management Business：Trend of main sponsor REITs
Actively raised funds, acquired properties and achieved steady growth in AUM
◼AUM in main sponsor REITs （as of the end of period）
（Billions of Yen）
+¥31.2bn
Kenedix Private Investment Corporation
951.8
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation
Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation*1
895.6
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
Increase：¥17.8bn
104.4
810.0
760.5
210.0 Decrease：¥9.1bn*2
528.9
221.4 Increase：¥12.7bn
420.6
415.8 Increase：¥9.8bn
983.0
122.2
200.9
234.2
425.6*3
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019/9
*1 Aggregate of Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation and Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation for all years other than 2018 and 2019 *2 Decrease due to sales in advance of acquisitions to reshuffle the portfolio. Kenedix Retail REIT AUM was ¥225.0 billion as of November 8, 2019 *3 Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion
Recent Activities : Main sponsor REITs (1)
Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation
-Invests mainly in neighborhood shopping centers as well as in carefully selected logistics facilities-
Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
-Diverse investments in "spaces where people live and stay" with emphasis on residential properties-
Growth in AUM
Growth in AUM
End-Dec 2018
Nov 8, 2019
End-Dec 2018
End-Sep 2019
¥210.0bn
¥225.0bn
¥221.4bn
¥234.2bn
Property reshuffling to improve portfolio quality (September 2019*1)
Sold the Fululu Garden Yachiyo shopping center, which has a general merchandise retailer tenant with uncertainty about future profitability.
Sales proceeds will be used for the acquisition of neighborhood shopping centers and a distribution center for direct consumer deliveries, which are the core investment categories of this REIT.
Sales
Acquisitions
Gyoda Logistics Center
(distribution center for direct
consumer deliveries)
Apita Terrace Yokohama
Fululu Garden Yachiyo
Tsunashima
（shopping center with a general
(neighborhood shopping
merchandise retailer tenant)
center)
Habikigaoka Shopping Center
(neighborhood shopping center)
Investment unit offering in second consecutive fiscal period (February 2019)
Proceeds were used for purchases totaling about ¥9.6 billion of high-grade properties, mainly buildings in the Tokyo metropolitan area and recently constructed buildings in order to improve the quality of the portfolio.
Revision to the asset management fee structure*2 (October 2019)
Strengthen the link between the asset management fee and earnings per unit. Create a new fee structure that gives the asset management company an incentive to increase the price of investment units.
Aiming for steady external growth by using many acquisition routes and methods
Volume of acquisitions is remaining high after the offering. Goal is assets of ¥300 billion in 2022 by increasing the speed of external growth while making carefully selected investments and portfolio property replacements.
◼ Investment unit offering for the first time in two and a half years (October 2019)
Plan to use the proceeds to purchase five neighborhood shopping centers (total cost of about ¥15.4 billion) with excellent prospects for consistent profitability in order to increase portfolio diversification.
*1 Based on announcement date
Internal growth backed by Japan's strong demand for rental apartments
Increased rental rates for the entire portfolio due to the strong demand for rental apartments, particularly in the Tokyo area.
*2 This revision will be effective on February 1, 2020
Recent Activities : Main sponsor REITs (2)
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (KDO)
-Invests primarily in midsize office buildings in the Tokyo metropolitan area-
Growth in AUM
End-Dec 2018
End-Sep 2019
¥415.8bn¥425.6bn*
Made co-investments with Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation (KRR)
KDO purchased the office portion of the Chofu Center Building in June 2019 and KRR purchased the commercial portion of the building in October.
This co-investment demonstrates the breadth of the Kenedix Group's strengths.
More diversification of financial institution relationships
In June 2019, KDO obtained loans from Sumitomo Life Insurance Company and The Norinchukin Bank for the first time, raising to 16 the number of relationships with financial institutions.
Proactively utilize external assesment
In September 2019, KDO received Green Star designations from the GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the eighth consecutive year.
The number of Green Star designated buildings owned by KDO was 33 in October 2019, representing about 51% of the floor area of all portfolio buildings.
* Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion
Kenedix Private Investment Corporation (KPI)
-Invests in mainly large office buildings and also hotels, retail and other facilities-
Growth in AUM
End-Dec 2018
End-Sep 2019
¥104.4bn¥122.2bn
Issued investment units (January 2019)
The first issue of investment units in about one year.
Purchased ownership interests of a large office building in the Tokyo metropolitan area following the sale of these units.
Acquisition of property with high liquidity (July 2019)
The purchase of a residential building in a highly desirable district of central
Tokyo will contribute to this REIT's ability to maintain a long-term perspective and consistent dividends.
Hotel rebranding (September 2019)
Revisions to tenants and operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area hotels are expected to increase the stability of earnings due to long-term leases and more powerful brands.
Expansion of investor segments
KPI continues to attract investments from large Japanese institutions and companies.
Asset Management Business：Trend of Private Funds
Private fund AUM is increasing, chiefly in core funds, due to the substantial need for new investments among large institutional investors in Japan and other countries
◼AUM in private funds（as of the end of period）
Kenedix is consistently creating
new core private funds
(Billions of Yen)
496.3
410.3
365.3 362.5
477.6
Bridge,
Development,
etc.
151.2
Opportunistic
98.2
Core
228.0
521.7
Bridge,
Development,
etc.
182.3
Opportunistic
79.9
Core
259.4
+¥202.4bn
Increase：¥16.5bn
Decrease：¥4.8bn
Increase：¥41.4bn
Decrease：¥14.4bn
Increase：¥176.8bn
Decrease：¥13.1bn
724.1
Bridge,
Development,
etc.
194.1
Opportunistic
106.9
Core
423.1
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019/9
Breakdown of AUM
Base AUM increased about ¥233.6 billion during the first nine months of 2019
Plan to continue raising base AUM by about ¥200.0 billion every year
◼AUM：¥2,327.0bn（as of the end of September 2019）
Sub Sponsor
KDO
REIT
¥425.6bn*
¥552.6bn
Consolidated
KDR
¥234.2bn
Real Estate
¥67.1bn
3%
31%
REITs
Client
Private Funds
Investors
66%
Consolidated Real Estate
12%
12%
Office Buildings
44%
Residential
Property
Logistics Facilities
Category
15%
Retail Facilities
Bridge/
Base AUM
Development/
¥1,707.2bn
KRR
Other Fund
¥200.9bn
¥194.1bn
17%
Others
Opportunistic
Growth
Fund
KPI
¥106.9bn
¥122.2bn
driver
Core Fund
4%10%
Tokyo Metropolitan Area
12%
Geographic
Kansai Area
Coverage
Chubu Area
¥423.1bn
Stable AUM
¥1,406.2bn
74%
Other Areas
* Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion
Maintained disciplined investments by limiting investment exposure within the scope of equity
◼ Funds for investments (Jan-September 2019)
(JPY bn)
a. Outflow
b. Inflow
a-b
◼ Investment Exposure：Kenedix Investments
Bridge
11.12
8.65
2.46
Core
0.84
－
0.84
（End-September 2019）
Opportunistic
3.99
4.60
▲0.61
Development
6.53
1.15
5.37
Long-term
3.86
－
3.86
Business
Infrastructure
1.12
0.63
0.49
investments, etc.
Mezzanine/NPL
1.48
1.02
0.45
¥6.7bn, 8%
Overseas
2.74
1.68
1.05
REIT Investment
－
1.77
▲1.77
REIT investment
Bridge funds
Business etc.
－
－
－
securities
¥14.3bn, 17%
Others (end-of-period adj. etc.)
－
0.60
▲0.60
¥5.4bn, 7%
Total
31.70
20.14
11.56
Infrastructure
*1 Includes planned investments
funds
Overseas
Core funds
◼ Major Real Estate Investments (Jan-September 2019)
¥2.0bn, 2%
¥9.5bn, 12%
¥6.5bn, 8%
Existing and planned
Property
Investment
Kenedix
Kenedix Expected
Expected
Date
investments
Category
Category
Investments
Share
IRR
Multiple
¥82.4 billion
(1)
Jan. Residential
Bridge(Core)
¥2.53bn
100%
100%
x1.12
Opportunistic
investments
Bridge(Core) and
Long-term
(2)
Mar. Nursery school
¥1.79bn
100%
4-6%
x1.05-1.09
¥7.9bn, 10%
others
holdings, etc.
Development
(3)
Apr. Residential
Bridge(Core)
¥0.99bn
100%
75%
x1.48
¥8.6bn, 10%
investments
(4)
Jun. Office
Long-term
¥3.65bn
100%
-
-
¥19.5bn, 24%
¥0.50bn
7%
11%
x1.61
(5)
Aug. Hotel
Core
(6)
Aug. Retail
Opportunistic
¥3.01bn
50%
13%
x1.35
(7)
Sep. Office
Development
¥4.41bn
45%
12%
x2.20
(additional investment)
(8)
Sep. Office
Mezzanine Loan
¥1.20bn
-
8%
x1.56
Mezzanine loans,
(9)
Sep. Residential
Bridge(Core)
¥6.43bn
100%
10%
x1.02
NPL investments
Completed development
¥1.5bn, 2%
(10)
Sep. Residential
Overseas
¥1.56bn
100%
7%
x1.38
projects included in total
¥5.5bn, 7%
*2 Investments with an amount of at least ¥0.5bn are shown (including planned investments)
Crowdfunding Business and Overseas Business Activities
◼ Crowdfunding Business
◼ Business Activities in North America
Offers opportunities to invest online in unlisted funds that
Aim to start a North America outbound fund to create joint
are highly transparent and have due regard to safe asset
investment opportunities for Japanese investors. Kenedix
management.
already operates an outbound fund in Singapore.
Completed crowdfunding for six projects during the first 10
Made investments in Multifamily residential property on the
months of this business. Goal is to continue steady growth
U.S. West Coast.
in order to build a base for consistent profitability.
Started operating a fund that invests in real estate-secured
loans for preschool childcare facilities, a sector where there
First project: Atrium on James
Location: Washington state
is substantial demand in Japan.
Global Kids Kamiikedai
Global Kids Numabukuro
Second project: Greenlake Terrace
Location: Washington state
ア
Fund
Global Kids Kamiikedai/Numabukuro (Loan fund)
Third project: 5819 Glisan
Amount procured
¥226 million
(under consideration)
Expected return
3.5% (annualized)
Location: Oregon state
Planned length of fund
Approx. 2 years
Minimum investment
¥500,000 (at least 5 units of ¥100,000 each)
Appendix
12
Summary of Balance Sheet (End-September 2019)
Non-recourseloans were mostly used for financing property purchases
Financial soundness remains high with a non-consolidated equity ratio of 83%
Summary of Non-consolidated Balance Sheet
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Total Assets: ¥109.4bn)
(Millions of Yen)
Cash and deposits: ¥36.1bn
(of which Funds for Investments: ¥5.5bn)
Other current assets: ¥17.6bn
Fixed assets: ¥55.6bn (of which Investment Securities: ¥54.6bn)
Short-term borrowings: ¥6.4bn
Long-term borrowings: ¥9.5bn
Other liabilities: ¥2.8bn
Net assets: ¥90.4bn (Shareholders' equity: ¥88.1bn)
Interest-bearing
debt:
¥16.0bn
Total assets
Net assets
(of which Non-controlling
interests)
Shareholders' equity
(Shareholders' equity ratio*1)
Shareholders'
Interest-bearing debt
Equity Ratio*1 :
(of which Non-recourse)
83%
Cash and deposits
Debt equity ratio
Book-value Per Share
(BPS) (Yen)
End-Dec
End-Sep
2018*2
2019
188,136
172,943
96,619
97,130
(4,553)
(1,658)
92,035
95,472
48.9%
55.2%
78,327
65,552
(59,563)
(46,489)
52,959
48,149
0.85x
0.69x
411
436
*1 "Shareholders' equity ratio" =
*1 ("Net assets" -"Non-controllingInterests" - "Stock acquisition Rights") / "Total assets" *2 Figures for 2018 have been adjusted retrospectively in accordance with the Partial *1 Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting
Summary of Consolidated Real Estate (End-Sep 2019) - Loan Balance and Average Interest Rate
Inventories
Loan Balance and Average Interest Rate
(Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet)
Asset Balance
End-Dec 2017
End-Dec 2018
End-Sep 2019
(Total Book Value)
Office
2,805
23,336
6,153
Residential
16,253
4,923
5,399
Retail Facility
1,011
3,017
‐
Senior Healthcare/
16,142
15,876
14,676
Development Project/
Others
Total
36,213
47,153
26,299
・Consolidated assets with a pre-defined sales scenario or sales timing are categorized as inventories
Fixed Assets
(Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet)
* Including amortization of goodwill + Adj. for REIT AM companies equity interests
Changes in Asset Management Fee Rates
Steady increase in asset management fees during the year accompanied by growth in Base AUM
◼Changes in Base AUM and Asset Management Fee Rates
Asset Management Fee (Gross Operating Income)
Asset Management Fee Rates*
Base AUM (Private Funds)
Base AUM (Sponsor REITs)
¥4.0bn
¥2.8bn0.39%
0.31%¥1,125.9bn
¥939.2bn
¥365.3bn
¥410.3bn
¥760.6bn
¥529.0bn
¥5.9bn
¥5.2bn
¥4.7bn
0.41%
0.41%
0.42%
¥1,373.2bn
¥1,473.5bn
¥1,172.5bn
¥521.7bn
¥477.6bn
¥362.5bn
¥810.0bn
¥895.6bn
¥951.8bn
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
* Calculated as follows: Asset Management fees(gross operating income) / Year-end average base AUM
Returns on Real Estate Investments (after 2013)
Actual Results of Real Estate Investments
(Billions of Yen)
Investment Balance (LHS)
Annualized Returns (RHS) (Distribution of profits and loses / Investment balance)
45.0
2015
2014
40.0
Annualized return
Annualized return
22.6%
22.4%
35.0
2016
30.0
Annualized return
17.6%
2017
2018
Annualized return
Annualized return
25.0
14.9%
14.7%
20.0
41.1
38.3
15.0
37.1
32.4
10.0
2013
Annualized return
22.5
5.0
4.9%
4.0
0.0
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
25.0%
20.0%
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
Breakdown of new investments since 2012 (excl. overseas projects and additional investments etc. in development projects and others) by each period
The investment balance derives from a simple average of month-end principal balances by each period
Distribution of profits and losses: Total dividend income from investment in TK distributed from the investment vehicle through which Kenedix makes investments and loans (excluding asset management fees, etc.)
Annualized return = Annual distribution of profits and loses etc. / Average investment balance during the period
Overseas Business Activities and Infrastructure Asset Management
◼Growth in the ASEAN region
◼ Infrastructure
Vietnam
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
V-Tower
Considering expenditures to raise the value of this investment property
Hired the local staff to strengthen asset management
AIRA Property
Following the Spring Tower, located in central Bangkok, now working on sourcing for office building developments and investments
AmanahRaya REIT
Following the Vista Tower, now working on sourcing for properties that can contribute to further external growth
Philippine
Kenedix Asia
Started an outbound fund for investments in Asia by Japanese investors and aiming for more growth in Asia
Steady increase in asset management agreements based on preliminary decisions expected to be made official
Work is proceeding at many solar power projects
A large number of solar power projects, some are still in the pipeline, are under way, by using Kenedix's experience and expertise involving private funds and financial arrangements
Total output:176MW
Tohoku region
AM agreements closed: 96MW
Chugoku region
AM agreements closed: 24MW
Kyushu regionAM agreements closed: 25MW
Indonesia
Existing investment platform
Seeking business opportunities
Kanto region
AM agreements closed: 20MW
Kinki region
AM agreements closed: 11MW
Digital Securitization
Looking ahead to the future of the real estate investment market, Kenedix plans to establish a new department to start a business that uses fintech for these investments
◼The new financial technology department
Digital Securitization Business Office
Plan to set up the department in the fourth quarter of 2019
Consider establishing a real estate investment platform business that usessecurity tokens*
After examination of the legal framework, started feasibility study of commercialization
With a view to tie up with the established Crowd Funding Business（bitREALTY）
Aim to expand the individual investor base by increasing liquidity and enhancing convenience of the real estate investment market
An electronically registered transferrable right that is a transferrable financial value using an electronic data processing organization and is one of the rights listed in Article 2-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
◼Characteristics of real estate security tokens
For individual investors
Real estate security token
Benefits of converting real estate to tokens:
Increases the liquidity of real estate investment products
Efficient and automated transactions
Transactions are possible all day every day
Improves disclosure of objective information and simplifies transactions
Crowdfunding
J-REIT
Small-amount real estate
financial products
The Kenedix Group Commitment to ESG
◼ESG Activities
Kenedix established a department devoted solely to ESG in 2018 and currently has a variety of initiatives involving ESG
Due to its numerous environmental, social and governance activities, Kenedix is included in three ESG indices that are used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund
Established the
Established material issues and
Upgraded ESG content on
Preparation of sustainability report
Corporate
sustainability policy
the Kenedix website
Communications Office
for ESG activities
April
August
February
May
2018
2019
Inclusion in ESG indices
Added to this index in June 2018
Added to this index in September 2018
Added to this index in June 2019
Responsible investing
Signatory since April 2019
Signatory since August 2019
ESG Indices and Responsible Investing
◼Inclusion in ESG Indices
MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index
S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index
MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)
Comprehensive
Constituent companies: 246
Theme index
Constituent companies: 1,739
テーマ指数
Constituent companies: 224
index
(As of June 2019)
(Environment)
(As of March 2019)
（社会）
(As of June 2019)
Based on ESG research by MSCI, this
An index with emphasis on companies with
An index consisting of companies from all
comprehensive index is an all-inclusive market
outstanding carbon efficiency within the same
industries that have a high multi-faceted gender
portfolio that encompasses a broad array of ESG
industry and the disclosure of information about
diversity score
risk factors
the reduction of greenhouse gases
Main Initiatives
Pleasant and attractive workplaces and the development of people's skills
Signing of the Principles for Responsible Investment
Group REITs have earned GRESB Green Star rating
Commitment to privacy and data security
Main Initiatives
Replacement with more efficient energy conservation equipment
Switching to renewable energy sources for electricity
Joint activities with tenants by using "green leases"
Vegetation on building sites and roofs
Main Initiatives
Pct. of female directors: 10.0%
Pct. of female managers: 10.5%
Pct. of female employees: 24.2%
*All percentages are for 2018
◼Responsible investing
Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI) and the Principles for Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21)
Dedicated to responsible investing as a real estate asset management firm by adhering to the PRI and PFA21 guidelines
Establishment of Material Issues and Sustainability Policy
We use these issues as the basis for activities that reflect the opportunities and risks associated with each issue. The objective is to solve issues that affect our business activities and the public.
We will use activities concerning material issues to contribute to achieving the SDGs.
Guided by the new sustainability policy, the Kenedix Group will work together to take concrete actions involving the material issues.
◼Material Issues and Sustainability Policy
Key area and applicable SDGs
Material issues
Sustainability Policy
Contribution to sustainable
Reduction of energy consumption and CO2
We make positive contribution to sustainability by reducing the negative impact to the
emissions
environment
environment through continuously reducing energy and water consumption, CO2
Reduction of water consumption and waste
emission and waste; and by eliminating and managing of hazardous materials to carry
Collaboration with tenants for environmental
out the social mission of improving the environmental performance of properties we
manage.
initiatives
Commitment to diverse society
Providing properties with environmental and
social considerations
Improving resilience/climate adaptation
Initiatives toward aging society
Stakeholder engagement
Continuous improvement of customer
satisfaction
Community engagement
Managing conflicts of interests
Attractive working environment
Attracting and retaining talents, and
developing their careers
Health and wellbeing of employees
Diversity and equal opportunities
Responsible organization
Compliance
Risk management
Commitment to responsible investment
We contribute to realize the diverse society, considering the social impact of our properties. We endeavor to deliver built environment where safety, health and wellbeing and diversity of tenants and local community are secured.
We manage our properties as a responsible real estate asset management company by stressing the importance of engagement with our stakeholders such as investors, tenants, business partners, local communities and property management companies.
We aim to deliver attractive working environment by implementing measures to promote employees' health & wellbeing and diversity & equal opportunities. We develop capabilities of employees to help them achieve the best performance by providing various educational opportunities such as trainings.
We ensure compliance and sound risk management in our entire business activities. We are committed to responsible property investment by a responsible organization by aligning with global ESG initiatives and proactively disclosing ESG information.
Major Initiatives of Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020)
Enlarge business domains with
a focus on real estate asset management
Major Initiatives
Create various investment opportunities in order to increase assets under management and stable earnings
Expand client investor base in Japan and other countries and build deeper ties with these investors
Establish a more powerful asset management infrastructure in order to upgrade real estate fund formation and management capabilities
Strengthen real estate related services in order to add more value to asset management
Seek opportunities for strategic mergers, acquisitions and alliances that can expand business domains
Create opportunities in new growth fields Grow h linked to emerging social and economic trends
Major Initiatives
Expand operations in Asia
Expand the outbound investment business in the United States
Start and expand a business for the operation of hotels, minpaku, serviced apartments and other types of accommodations
Launch businesses that combine expertise in real estate, finance and technology
＄Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments
Major Initiatives
Make co-investments with client investors
Make speedy and flexible investments that can contribute to the growth of funds managed by the Kenedix Group
Make strategic investments for the growth of business activities in other countries and in growing market sectors
Maintain a diversified and disciplined investment portfolio while reinforcing portfolio monitoring system
Maintain financial soundness and transparency
Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility
Major Initiatives
Establish an internal infrastructure that can improve the productivity of people and the entire organization
Maintain and enhance the diversity of the human resources that underpins the Kenedix Model
Add more ways to perform work in a flexible manner that reflects social trends
Promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives
Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020)
The Kenedix Group is growing, chiefly in the real estate asset management sector, in line with the goals of the Medium-term Management Plan
◼Basic Policies
Enlarge business domains with
a focus on real estate asset
基本方針
management
Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments
Create opportunities in new Grow h growth fields linked to emerging
social and economic trends
Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility
◼Quantitative Targets (3-yearaverage)
ROE
at least 10 %
Total Return ratio
at least 50 %
Major Accomplishments of 2018
Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc. as a company dedicated solely to the asset management of private funds
Started operating residential property and hotel core funds
Made investments with a high capital efficiency (Outflow: ¥44.1 billion; Inflow: ¥40.7 billion)
Started operating an outbound fund in Singapore
Started full-scale operations of the crowdfunding business
Established the Corporate Communications Office, which is responsible solely for ESG activities
Established material issues
Determined the Sustainability Policies
2018 (actual)
13.4 %
93.8 %
*KIP：Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc.
Policy for Shareholder Return
Shareholder return placed priority on the total return ratio by consistently paying dividends while repurchasing stock in a flexible manner
Our concept of earnings levels
Carry out stock repurchases in a flexible manner
(Billions of Yen)
Real Estate Investment Incom
Stock Repurchase
15
Earnings
11.7
10
8.7
8.9
5
4.9
10.0
Real Estate
Flexible decisionson stock
5.0
5.0
repurchases and new
2.5
Investment Income
0
investments will be made
Changes depending on market
depending on market
2016
2017
2018
2019
（forecast）
conditions
conditions and other factors
Pay dividends continuously
Base Earnings
Total dividend
Dividend per share
(Billions of Yen)
¥15.0
10
15
6.7
（Interim Dividend
Base Earnings
¥7.0
¥7.5）
10
¥4.0
5.0
Increases steadily along with AUM
Credited to source of
5
¥6.0
4.3
5
dividends and pay divided
3.0
0
consistently
3.3
1.4
1.6
0
1.0
-5
2016
2017
2018
2019
Timeline
（forecast）
Total Return
59.1%
61.2%
93.8%
Ratio
Kenedix Growth Strategy
Aiming for steady growth of Base Earnings along with the growth of AUM
Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments that can contribute to the growth of AUM
Investments
Shareholders'
equity
Proceeds
Consideration of ROE
Shareholder return
AUM
¥4.0 trillion
Growth in Base Earnings
AUM
¥2.1 trillion
Source of dividends
Base AUM
¥1.5 trillion
Control on SG&A expenses
End of 2018
End of 2025
Asset Management Business of the Kenedix Group
Wholly-owned
Wholly-owned
10％-owned
30％-owned
Kenedix
Mitsui & Co.,
Premier REIT
Investment
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. (KFM)
Logistics
Advisors
Partners, Inc.
Partners Ltd.
Co., Ltd.
(KIP)
*1
Private Funds
【Private REIT】
【Stock code: 8972】
【Stock code: 3278】
【Stock code: 3453】
【Stock
code: 8967】
【Stock code: 8956】
Kenedix Private
Kenedix Residential NEXT
Kenedix Retail REIT
Premier Investment
Kenedix Office
Japan Logistics
Investment Corporation
Investment Corporation
Investment Corporation
Corporation
Fund, Inc.
Corporation
(Started operations in 2014)
(Listed in 2005)
(Listed in 2012)
(Listed in 2015)
(Listed in 2005)
(Listed in 2002)
All sorts of
Large-scale office
Medium-scale
Residential,
Retail, Logistics
Logistics
Office buildings,
assets
buildings, Hotels etc.
office buildings, etc.
Healthcare, etc.
facilities
facilities
residential, etc.
AUM
¥724.1bn
¥122.2bn
¥425.6bn
¥234.2bn
¥200.9bn
¥278.2bn
¥243.7bn
(End-Sep
2019)
Market cap
¥122.7bn*2
¥72.7bn*3
¥365.9bn
¥193.4bn
¥137.4bn
¥242.0bn
¥208.8bn
(End-Sep
2019)
*1: Development funds are mainly managed by Kenedix, Inc.
*2: Market capitalization of Kenedix, Inc.
*3: Investment units issued multiplied by NAV because this is a privately-owned company
Kenedix Group market cap: ¥892.4billion
・Total of market caps of Kenedix and REITs that are managed by Kenedix (Excluding Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. and Premier Investment Corporation)
The Office Building Market
Average Leasing Rate (Tokyo)
Prime Offices -Rental Clock (2019 Q3)
Office Building Supply Forecast (Tokyo 23 Wards)
(Thousands of yen/month, Tsubo）
50
40
30
20
10
Class-A buildings in central Tokyo Class-B buildings in central Tokyo
■ Established Kenedix, Inc. (Kennedy-Wilson Japan, Inc. at that time)
1999
■ Invested in a data center building in Kawasaki and makes a full-scale entry into
asset management business.
2001
■ Established a real estate investment fund for a large life insurer.
2002
■ Listed on the Osaka Securities Exchange's Hercules Market.
2003
■ Established a pension fund-based real estate investment fund.
2004
■ Listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
2005
■ Kenedix Office Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
2009
■ Sold KDX Toyosu Gransquare and started asset management for this
property.
2010
■ Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥1 trillion.
General
Shareholders'
Meeting
Board of Corporate
Auditors
Board of Directors
Equity Investment
Nomination and
Remuneration Advisory
Committee
Presitent & CEO
Committee
Corporate Compliance
Committee
Business Compliance
Committee
Internal Audit Dept.
Compliance Dept.
Investment Strategic .Dept
Estate Real .Dept Development
Investment Equity .Dept
Business .Dept Development
Planning Corporate .Dept
& Finance .Dept Accounting
General & Administration Resources Human .Dept
Corporate Office Communications
Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo
2012
Stock Exchange.
Started asset management for Shinsei Bank's former Head Office
2013
■ Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. started operations.
2014
■ Kenedix Property Management, Inc. started operations.
■ Kenedix Private Investment Corporation started operations.
■ Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock
2015
Exchange.
■ Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo
Stock Exchange.
2016
■ Participated in AmanahRaya REIT (Malaysia REIT) as a sponsor
2017
■ Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥2 trillion.
■ Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation merged with Japan Senior Living
2018
Investment Corporation and changed company name to Kenedix Residential Next
Investment Corporation.
■ Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc.
2019
■ Bit Realty, Inc. started operations.
Mission Statement
Mission Statement：
Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full potential of real estate
Corporate Mission:
-Business Objective 『For What?』
We contribute to society by making the best use of investment capital and creating value from real estate.
-Business Field 『For Whom?』
We offer the best investment opportunities to our clients by committing to multiple roles globally as a real estate asset manager.
-Business Principle 『How?』
We confront new business challenges through our management speed and flexibility while emphasizing stability and fairness.
Mission
Long-term
Kenedix Vision
2025
Mid-term Plan
Partners in Growth,
Next 2020
