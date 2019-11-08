Kenedix : 3Q Results Presenentstion

Log in
Results of Operations

for the Third Quarter of 2019

  • Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

November 2019

Kenedix, Inc .

Table of Contents

2019 3Q Results Highlights

P. 3

Appendix

P. 12

2

2019 3Q - Results Highlights

PL

Shareholder return

Millions of Yen

2019

2019

Forecast

3Q

Operating Income

14,600

11,416

Profit Attributable to

10,100

8,132

Owners of Parent

Base earnings

5,000

4,277

Gain (loss) on

8,900

7,262

investments

Billions of Yen

93.8%

Medium-term

(12.9%)

Stock repurchase

Total dividend

Management Plan

2018-2020

Total return ratio

Total return ratio

(Dividend payout ratio)

At least 50%

61.2%

(3-year average)

59.1%

(13.7%)

(10.1%)

10.0

5.0

2.5

5.0

1.6

3.3

1.0

1.4

2016

2017

2018

2019

forecast

BSNon-consolidated

Equity Investments

Assets Under ManagementAUM

Billions of Yen

(Billions of Yen)

Billions of Yen

AUM

Base AUM

Total Assets

109.4

Shareholders'

83%

Investments

Proceeds

228.6

2,327.0

Equity Ratio

31.7

20.1

2,098.3

1,707.2

Cash and deposit:

Interest-bearing debt and

36.1

other liabilities18.9

Existing and planned investments

(of which Funds for

Infrastructure funds: 2.0

1,473.5

233.6

investments: 5.5)

Real estate in Japan:

Net assets: 90.4

58.6

Overseas projects: 9.5

Other assets: 73.2

(of which Investment

(Shareholders' equity

REIT investment

Securities54.6)

: 88.1)

securities: 5.4

¥82.4bn

Business investments:

6.7

2018 4Q

2019 3Q

3

Summary of 2019 3Q Consolidated Income Statement and Profitability Indicators

  • Asset management fee increased steadily and 3Q performance was in line with the forecast

Income Statement Summary

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

Operating income

Non-operating income

Non-operating expenses

Ordinary income

Extraordinary income (Loss)

Profit before income taxes

Income taxes

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Millions of Yen

2018

2019

2019

Results

3Q

Forecast

22,014

16,439

22,100

7,498

5,022

7,500

14,516

11,416

14,600

548

1,309

1,300

1,401

856

1,300

13,663

11,870

14,600

2,732

360

400

16,395

12,231

15,000

3,993

3,950

4,800

67

147

100

12,335

8,132

10,100

Millions of Yen

Gross Profit

2018

2019

2019

Segment Information

Results

3Q

Forecast

Asset management business

9,359

7,158

9,900

Asset management fee

5,982

4,778

6,500

Acquisition fee

1,884

1,651

2,200

Incentive fee

241

75

100

Disposition fee

581

130

50

Other fees

669

523

1,050

Real estate related business

2,137

1,903

2,300

Property management fee

1,572

1,484

1,600

Master lease revenue, etc.

564

419

700

Real estate investment business

10,517

7,377

9,900

Rental revenue

2,056

1,618

1,300

Gain on sales of properties

6,352

4,427

6,600

Dividend income from

2,108

1,331

2,000

investment in TK / others

Gross profit

22,014

16,439

22,100

Profitability Indicators

2018

2019

2019

Results

3Q

Forecast

Stable earnings

8,119

6,681

8,800

Base earnings*1

+

-

4,315

4,277

5,000

11,781

7,262*2

8,900

Gain (loss) on investments

*1 Including amortization of goodwill + Adj. for REIT AM companies' equity interests

*2 In view of the attributes of portfolio companies, includes ¥528 million of non-operating*2 income (the equity method investment income)

4

Asset Management BusinessTrend of main sponsor REITs

  • Actively raised funds, acquired properties and achieved steady growth in AUM

AUM in main sponsor REITs as of the end of period

Billions of Yen

+¥31.2bn

Kenedix Private Investment Corporation

951.8

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation

Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation*1

895.6

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Increase¥17.8bn

104.4

810.0

760.5

210.0 Decrease¥9.1bn*2

528.9

221.4 Increase¥12.7bn

420.6

415.8 Increase¥9.8bn

983.0

122.2

200.9

234.2

425.6*3

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019/9

*1 Aggregate of Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation and Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation for all years other than 2018 and 2019 *2 Decrease due to sales in advance of acquisitions to reshuffle the portfolio. Kenedix Retail REIT AUM was ¥225.0 billion as of November 8, 2019 *3 Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion

5

Recent Activities : Main sponsor REITs (1)

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation

-Invests mainly in neighborhood shopping centers as well as in carefully selected logistics facilities-

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

-Diverse investments in "spaces where people live and stay" with emphasis on residential properties-

Growth in AUM

Growth in AUM

End-Dec 2018

Nov 8, 2019

End-Dec 2018

End-Sep 2019

¥210.0bn

¥225.0bn

¥221.4bn

¥234.2bn

  • Property reshuffling to improve portfolio quality (September 2019*1)
    Sold the Fululu Garden Yachiyo shopping center, which has a general merchandise retailer tenant with uncertainty about future profitability.
    Sales proceeds will be used for the acquisition of neighborhood shopping centers and a distribution center for direct consumer deliveries, which are the core investment categories of this REIT.

Sales

Acquisitions

Gyoda Logistics Center

(distribution center for direct

consumer deliveries)

Apita Terrace Yokohama

Fululu Garden Yachiyo

Tsunashima

shopping center with a general

(neighborhood shopping

merchandise retailer tenant)

center)

Habikigaoka Shopping Center

(neighborhood shopping center)

  • Investment unit offering in second consecutive fiscal period (February 2019)
    Proceeds were used for purchases totaling about ¥9.6 billion of high-grade properties, mainly buildings in the Tokyo metropolitan area and recently constructed buildings in order to improve the quality of the portfolio.
  • Revision to the asset management fee structure*2 (October 2019)
    Strengthen the link between the asset management fee and earnings per unit. Create a new fee structure that gives the asset management company an incentive to increase the price of investment units.
  • Aiming for steady external growth by using many acquisition routes and methods
    Volume of acquisitions is remaining high after the offering. Goal is assets of ¥300 billion in 2022 by increasing the speed of external growth while making carefully selected investments and portfolio property replacements.

Investment unit offering for the first time in two and a half years (October 2019)

Plan to use the proceeds to purchase five neighborhood shopping centers (total cost of about ¥15.4 billion) with excellent prospects for consistent profitability in order to increase portfolio diversification.

*1 Based on announcement date

  • Internal growth backed by Japan's strong demand for rental apartments
    Increased rental rates for the entire portfolio due to the strong demand for rental apartments, particularly in the Tokyo area.

*2 This revision will be effective on February 1, 2020

6

Recent Activities : Main sponsor REITs (2)

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (KDO)

-Invests primarily in midsize office buildings in the Tokyo metropolitan area-

Growth in AUM

End-Dec 2018

End-Sep 2019

¥415.8bn ¥425.6bn*

  • Made co-investments with Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation (KRR)

KDO purchased the office portion of the Chofu Center Building in June 2019 and KRR purchased the commercial portion of the building in October.

This co-investment demonstrates the breadth of the Kenedix Group's strengths.

  • More diversification of financial institution relationships
    In June 2019, KDO obtained loans from Sumitomo Life Insurance Company and The Norinchukin Bank for the first time, raising to 16 the number of relationships with financial institutions.
  • Proactively utilize external assesment

In September 2019, KDO received Green Star designations from the GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the eighth consecutive year.

The number of Green Star designated buildings owned by KDO was 33 in October 2019, representing about 51% of the floor area of all portfolio buildings.

* Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion

Kenedix Private Investment Corporation (KPI)

-Invests in mainly large office buildings and also hotels, retail and other facilities-

Growth in AUM

End-Dec 2018

End-Sep 2019

¥104.4bn ¥122.2bn

  • Issued investment units (January 2019)

The first issue of investment units in about one year.

Purchased ownership interests of a large office building in the Tokyo metropolitan area following the sale of these units.

  • Acquisition of property with high liquidity (July 2019)
    The purchase of a residential building in a highly desirable district of central
    Tokyo will contribute to this REIT's ability to maintain a long-term perspective and consistent dividends.
  • Hotel rebranding (September 2019)
    Revisions to tenants and operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area hotels are expected to increase the stability of earnings due to long-term leases and more powerful brands.
  • Expansion of investor segments
    KPI continues to attract investments from large Japanese institutions and companies.

7

Asset Management BusinessTrend of Private Funds

  • Private fund AUM is increasing, chiefly in core funds, due to the substantial need for new investments among large institutional investors in Japan and other countries

AUM in private funds as of the end of period

Kenedix is consistently creating

new core private funds

(Billions of Yen)

496.3

410.3

365.3 362.5

477.6

Bridge,

Development,

etc.

151.2

Opportunistic

98.2

Core

228.0

521.7

Bridge,

Development,

etc.

182.3

Opportunistic

79.9

Core

259.4

+¥202.4bn

Increase¥16.5bn

Decrease¥4.8bn

Increase¥41.4bn

Decrease¥14.4bn

Increase¥176.8bn

Decrease¥13.1bn

724.1

Bridge,

Development,

etc.

194.1

Opportunistic

106.9

Core

423.1

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019/9

8

Breakdown of AUM

  • Base AUM increased about ¥233.6 billion during the first nine months of 2019
  • Plan to continue raising base AUM by about ¥200.0 billion every year

AUM¥2,327.0bnas of the end of September 2019

Sub Sponsor

KDO

REIT

¥425.6bn*

¥552.6bn

Consolidated

KDR

¥234.2bn

Real Estate

¥67.1bn

3%

31%

REITs

Client

Private Funds

Investors

66%

Consolidated Real Estate

12%

12%

Office Buildings

44%

Residential

Property

Logistics Facilities

Category

15%

Retail Facilities

Bridge/

Base AUM

Development/

¥1,707.2bn

KRR

Other Fund

¥200.9bn

¥194.1bn

17%

Others

Opportunistic

Growth

Fund

KPI

¥106.9bn

¥122.2bn

driver

Core Fund

4%10%

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

12%

Geographic

Kansai Area

Coverage

Chubu Area

¥423.1bn

Stable AUM

¥1,406.2bn

74%

Other Areas

* Including silent partnership equity interest of ¥1.1 billion

KDO: Kenedix Office Investment Corporation, KDR: Kenedix Residential NEXT Investment Corporation, KRR: Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation, KPI: Kenedix Private Investment Corporation

9

Investment Exposure

  • Maintained disciplined investments by limiting investment exposure within the scope of equity

Funds for investments (Jan-September 2019)

(JPY bn)

a. Outflow

b. Inflow

a-b

Investment ExposureKenedix Investments

Bridge

11.12

8.65

2.46

Core

0.84

0.84

End-September 2019

Opportunistic

3.99

4.60

0.61

Development

6.53

1.15

5.37

Long-term

3.86

3.86

Business

Infrastructure

1.12

0.63

0.49

investments, etc.

Mezzanine/NPL

1.48

1.02

0.45

¥6.7bn, 8%

Overseas

2.74

1.68

1.05

REIT Investment

1.77

1.77

REIT investment

Bridge funds

Business etc.

securities

¥14.3bn, 17%

Others (end-of-period adj. etc.)

0.60

0.60

¥5.4bn, 7%

Total

31.70

20.14

11.56

Infrastructure

*1 Includes planned investments

funds

Overseas

Core funds

Major Real Estate Investments (Jan-September 2019)

¥2.0bn, 2%

¥9.5bn, 12%

¥6.5bn, 8%

Existing and planned

Property

Investment

Kenedix

Kenedix Expected

Expected

Date

investments

Category

Category

Investments

Share

IRR

Multiple

¥82.4 billion

(1)

Jan. Residential

Bridge(Core)

¥2.53bn

100%

100%

x1.12

Opportunistic

investments

Bridge(Core) and

Long-term

(2)

Mar. Nursery school

¥1.79bn

100%

4-6%

x1.05-1.09

¥7.9bn, 10%

others

holdings, etc.

Development

(3)

Apr. Residential

Bridge(Core)

¥0.99bn

100%

75%

x1.48

¥8.6bn, 10%

investments

(4)

Jun. Office

Long-term

¥3.65bn

100%

-

-

¥19.5bn, 24%

¥0.50bn

7%

11%

x1.61

(5)

Aug. Hotel

Core

(6)

Aug. Retail

Opportunistic

¥3.01bn

50%

13%

x1.35

(7)

Sep. Office

Development

¥4.41bn

45%

12%

x2.20

(additional investment)

(8)

Sep. Office

Mezzanine Loan

¥1.20bn

-

8%

x1.56

Mezzanine loans,

(9)

Sep. Residential

Bridge(Core)

¥6.43bn

100%

10%

x1.02

NPL investments

Completed development

¥1.5bn, 2%

(10)

Sep. Residential

Overseas

¥1.56bn

100%

7%

x1.38

projects included in total

¥5.5bn, 7%

*2 Investments with an amount of at least ¥0.5bn are shown (including planned investments)

10

Crowdfunding Business and Overseas Business Activities

Crowdfunding Business

Business Activities in North America

Offers opportunities to invest online in unlisted funds that

Aim to start a North America outbound fund to create joint

are highly transparent and have due regard to safe asset

investment opportunities for Japanese investors. Kenedix

management.

already operates an outbound fund in Singapore.

Completed crowdfunding for six projects during the first 10

Made investments in Multifamily residential property on the

months of this business. Goal is to continue steady growth

U.S. West Coast.

in order to build a base for consistent profitability.

  • Started operating a fund that invests in real estate-secured

loans for preschool childcare facilities, a sector where there

First project: Atrium on James

Location: Washington state

is substantial demand in Japan.

Global Kids Kamiikedai

Global Kids Numabukuro

Second project: Greenlake Terrace

Location: Washington state

Fund

Global Kids Kamiikedai/Numabukuro (Loan fund)

Third project: 5819 Glisan

Amount procured

¥226 million

(under consideration)

Expected return

3.5% (annualized)

Location: Oregon state

Planned length of fund

Approx. 2 years

Minimum investment

¥500,000 (at least 5 units of ¥100,000 each)

11

Appendix

12

Summary of Balance Sheet (End-September 2019)

  • Non-recourseloans were mostly used for financing property purchases
  • Financial soundness remains high with a non-consolidated equity ratio of 83%

Summary of Non-consolidated Balance Sheet

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Total Assets: ¥109.4bn)

(Millions of Yen)

Cash and deposits: ¥36.1bn

(of which Funds for Investments: ¥5.5bn)

Other current assets: ¥17.6bn

Fixed assets: ¥55.6bn (of which Investment Securities: ¥54.6bn)

Short-term borrowings: ¥6.4bn

Long-term borrowings: ¥9.5bn

Other liabilities: ¥2.8bn

Net assets: ¥90.4bn (Shareholders' equity: ¥88.1bn)

Interest-bearing

debt:

¥16.0bn

Total assets

Net assets

(of which Non-controlling

interests)

Shareholders' equity

(Shareholders' equity ratio*1)

Shareholders'

Interest-bearing debt

Equity Ratio*1 :

(of which Non-recourse)

83%

Cash and deposits

Debt equity ratio

Book-value Per Share

(BPS) (Yen)

End-Dec

End-Sep

2018*2

2019

188,136

172,943

96,619

97,130

(4,553)

(1,658)

92,035

95,472

48.9%

55.2%

78,327

65,552

(59,563)

(46,489)

52,959

48,149

0.85x

0.69x

411

436

*1 "Shareholders' equity ratio" =

*1 ("Net assets" - "Non-controllingInterests" - "Stock acquisition Rights") / "Total assets" *2 Figures for 2018 have been adjusted retrospectively in accordance with the Partial *1 Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting

13

Summary of Consolidated Real Estate (End-Sep 2019) - Loan Balance and Average Interest Rate

Inventories

Loan Balance and Average Interest Rate

(Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet)

Asset Balance

End-Dec 2017

End-Dec 2018

End-Sep 2019

(Total Book Value)

Office

2,805

23,336

6,153

Residential

16,253

4,923

5,399

Retail Facility

1,011

3,017

Senior Healthcare/

16,142

15,876

14,676

Development Project/

Others

Total

36,213

47,153

26,299

Consolidated assets with a pre-defined sales scenario or sales timing are categorized as inventories

Fixed Assets

(Millions of yen, based on the consolidated balance sheet)

Asset Balance

End-Dec 2017 End-Dec 2018 End-Sep2019

(Total Book Value)

Office

13,969

1,429

9,744

Retail Facility

2,952

2,538

2,521

Senior Healthcare

13,625

12,097

5,202

Hotel

14,636*

14,910*

22,369*

Development Project/

5,945

6,237

867

Others

Overseas Assets

5,583

165

Total

56,713

37,378

40,706

Reference: Total latent gains/losses on

* Includes land leasehold and

consolidated real estate

constructions in progress

End-Dec 2017:

+8.7 billion

Latent gains/losses on projects under development

End-Dec 2018:

+7.4 billion

are not included

(Millions of yen)

100,000

ノンリコースローン・社債（左軸）Non-recourse loan/bond (left axis)

4.0%

Corporateーポレーloan(leftトローaxis)ン（左軸）

Average均利率Interest*（ノンRate*リコー(Nonス）-recourse)（右軸）(right axis)

平均利率*（コーポレート）（右軸）

Average Interest Rate* (Corporate) (right axis)

80,500

78,327

76,021

3.0%

69,307

65,552

50,000

62,554

59,563

2.0%

45,634

54,432

1.63%

1.67%

46,489

1.42%

1.33%

1.61%

1.11%

1.14%

1.0%

1.05%

0.98%

1.03%

23,673

21,589

17,955

18,764

19,063

0

0.0%

2015/12

2016/12

2017/12

2018/12

2019/9

  • Average interest rate is the principal-weighted average for loans and bonds remaining at the end of each period

14

Growth of AUM

(Billions of Yen)

2,400

2,327.0

Consolidated Real Estate

67.1

2,098.3

2,100

REITs (sub sponsor)

2,003.3

81.3

552.6

Private Funds

92.9

1,800

REITs (main sponsor)

1,644.3

1,703.0

543.3

83.8

72.5

537.2

1,480.6

1,500

132.5

445.8

446.6

724.1

1,206.3

521.7

1,200

1,097.9

1,111.3

1,117.7

96.9

408.8

477.6

92.6

161.8

152.1

192.3

362.5

158.6

365.3

Base AUM

900

143.2

143.2

496.3

410.3

¥1,707.2bn

600

542.6

531.9

548.4

895.6

951.8

983.0

810.0

760.5

300

420.6

528.9

284.1

323.8

244.4

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019/9 (as of the end of period)

15

収益の推移

  • Anticipate cost-control measures will hold SG&A expenses level with 2018 as stable earnings continue to grow

(Millions of Yen)

Stable earnings

Spot fees (Acquisition fees, Disposition fees, etc.)

CAGR (2015-2018)

Stable earnings (AM fees, PM andML)

16.0%

15,000

Gain (loss) on investments

SG&A Expenses

6,069

11,781

3,377

3,400

5,189

10,000

2,882

8,900

8,800

8,751

7,065

8,119

6,183

6,597

5,000

5,207

4,926

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2025

(forecast)

(image)

(5,000)

(6,814)

(6,706)

(6,907)

(7,498)

(7,500)

(10,000)

16

Profitable Indicators

Approach to Base Earnings

Millions of Yen

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

Master lease revenue, etc.

Property management fee

3,400

Asset management fee

2,300

Acquisition fee

7,500

ベース利益*

Incentive fee

4,315百万円

Disposition fee

Other fees

6,500

5,000

Stable earnings

Spot fees

SG&A Expenses

Base eanings*

Above figures are forecasts for 2019

* Including amortization of goodwill + Adj. for REIT AM companies equity interests

17

Changes in Asset Management Fee Rates

  • Steady increase in asset management fees during the year accompanied by growth in Base AUM

Changes in Base AUM and Asset Management Fee Rates

Asset Management Fee (Gross Operating Income)

Asset Management Fee Rates*

Base AUM (Private Funds)

Base AUM (Sponsor REITs)

¥4.0bn

¥2.8bn0.39%

0.31%¥1,125.9bn

¥939.2bn

¥365.3bn

¥410.3bn

¥760.6bn

¥529.0bn

¥5.9bn

¥5.2bn

¥4.7bn

0.41%

0.41%

0.42%

¥1,373.2bn

¥1,473.5bn

¥1,172.5bn

¥521.7bn

¥477.6bn

¥362.5bn

¥810.0bn

¥895.6bn

¥951.8bn

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

* Calculated as follows: Asset Management fees(gross operating income) / Year-end average base AUM

18

Returns on Real Estate Investments (after 2013)

Actual Results of Real Estate Investments

(Billions of Yen)

Investment Balance (LHS)

Annualized Returns (RHS) (Distribution of profits and loses / Investment balance)

45.0

2015

2014

40.0

Annualized return

Annualized return

22.6%

22.4%

35.0

2016

30.0

Annualized return

17.6%

2017

2018

Annualized return

Annualized return

25.0

14.9%

14.7%

20.0

41.1

38.3

15.0

37.1

32.4

10.0

2013

Annualized return

22.5

5.0

4.9%

4.0

0.0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

  • Breakdown of new investments since 2012 (excl. overseas projects and additional investments etc. in development projects and others) by each period
  • The investment balance derives from a simple average of month-end principal balances by each period
  • Distribution of profits and losses: Total dividend income from investment in TK distributed from the investment vehicle through which Kenedix makes investments and loans (excluding asset management fees, etc.)
  • Annualized return = Annual distribution of profits and loses etc. / Average investment balance during the period

19

Overseas Business Activities and Infrastructure Asset Management

Growth in the ASEAN region

Infrastructure

Vietnam

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

V-Tower

Considering expenditures to raise the value of this investment property

Hired the local staff to strengthen asset management

AIRA Property

Following the Spring Tower, located in central Bangkok, now working on sourcing for office building developments and investments

AmanahRaya REIT

Following the Vista Tower, now working on sourcing for properties that can contribute to further external growth

Philippine

Kenedix Asia

Started an outbound fund for investments in Asia by Japanese investors and aiming for more growth in Asia

  • Steady increase in asset management agreements based on preliminary decisions expected to be made official
  • Work is proceeding at many solar power projects
  • A large number of solar power projects, some are still in the pipeline, are under way, by using Kenedix's experience and expertise involving private funds and financial arrangements
  • Total output: 176MW

Tohoku region

AM agreements closed: 96MW

Chugoku region

AM agreements closed: 24MW

Kyushu regionAM agreements closed: 25MW

Indonesia

Existing investment platform

Seeking business opportunities

Kanto region

AM agreements closed: 20MW

Kinki region

AM agreements closed: 11MW

20

Digital Securitization

  • Looking ahead to the future of the real estate investment market, Kenedix plans to establish a new department to start a business that uses fintech for these investments

The new financial technology department

Digital Securitization Business Office

  • Plan to set up the department in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Consider establishing a real estate investment platform business that uses security tokens*
  • After examination of the legal framework, started feasibility study of commercialization
  • With a view to tie up with the established Crowd Funding BusinessbitREALTY

Aim to expand the individual investor base by increasing liquidity and enhancing convenience of the real estate investment market

  • An electronically registered transferrable right that is a transferrable financial value using an electronic data processing organization and is one of the rights listed in Article 2-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Characteristics of real estate security tokens

For individual investors

Real estate security token

Benefits of converting real estate to tokens:

  • Increases the liquidity of real estate investment products
  • Efficient and automated transactions
  • Transactions are possible all day every day
  • Improves disclosure of objective information and simplifies transactions

Crowdfunding

J-REIT

Small-amount real estate

financial products

21

The Kenedix Group Commitment to ESG

ESG Activities

  • Kenedix established a department devoted solely to ESG in 2018 and currently has a variety of initiatives involving ESG
  • Due to its numerous environmental, social and governance activities, Kenedix is included in three ESG indices that are used by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund

Established the

Established material issues and

Upgraded ESG content on

Preparation of sustainability report

Corporate

sustainability policy

the Kenedix website

Communications Office

for ESG activities

April

August

February

May

2018

2019

Inclusion in ESG indices

Added to this index in June 2018

Added to this index in September 2018

Added to this index in June 2019

Responsible investing

Signatory since April 2019

Signatory since August 2019

22

ESG Indices and Responsible Investing

Inclusion in ESG Indices

MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index

S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)

Comprehensive

Constituent companies: 246

Theme index

Constituent companies: 1,739

テーマ指数

Constituent companies: 224

index

(As of June 2019)

(Environment)

(As of March 2019)

（社会）

(As of June 2019)

Based on ESG research by MSCI, this

An index with emphasis on companies with

An index consisting of companies from all

comprehensive index is an all-inclusive market

outstanding carbon efficiency within the same

industries that have a high multi-faceted gender

portfolio that encompasses a broad array of ESG

industry and the disclosure of information about

diversity score

risk factors

the reduction of greenhouse gases

Main Initiatives

  • Pleasant and attractive workplaces and the development of people's skills
  • Signing of the Principles for Responsible Investment
  • Group REITs have earned GRESB Green Star rating
  • Commitment to privacy and data security

Main Initiatives

  • Replacement with more efficient energy conservation equipment
  • Switching to renewable energy sources for electricity
  • Joint activities with tenants by using "green leases"
  • Vegetation on building sites and roofs

Main Initiatives

  • Pct. of female directors: 10.0%
  • Pct. of female managers: 10.5%
  • Pct. of female employees: 24.2%
    *All percentages are for 2018

Responsible investing

  • Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI) and the Principles for Financial Action for the 21st Century (PFA21)
  • Dedicated to responsible investing as a real estate asset management firm by adhering to the PRI and PFA21 guidelines

23

Establishment of Material Issues and Sustainability Policy

  • We use these issues as the basis for activities that reflect the opportunities and risks associated with each issue. The objective is to solve issues that affect our business activities and the public.
  • We will use activities concerning material issues to contribute to achieving the SDGs.
  • Guided by the new sustainability policy, the Kenedix Group will work together to take concrete actions involving the material issues.

Material Issues and Sustainability Policy

Key area and applicable SDGs

Material issues

Sustainability Policy

Contribution to sustainable

Reduction of energy consumption and CO2

We make positive contribution to sustainability by reducing the negative impact to the

emissions

environment

environment through continuously reducing energy and water consumption, CO2

Reduction of water consumption and waste

emission and waste; and by eliminating and managing of hazardous materials to carry

Collaboration with tenants for environmental

out the social mission of improving the environmental performance of properties we

manage.

initiatives

Commitment to diverse society

Providing properties with environmental and

social considerations

Improving resilience/climate adaptation

Initiatives toward aging society

Stakeholder engagement

Continuous improvement of customer

satisfaction

Community engagement

Managing conflicts of interests

Attractive working environment

Attracting and retaining talents, and

developing their careers

Health and wellbeing of employees

Diversity and equal opportunities

Responsible organization

Compliance

Risk management

Commitment to responsible investment

We contribute to realize the diverse society, considering the social impact of our properties. We endeavor to deliver built environment where safety, health and wellbeing and diversity of tenants and local community are secured.

We manage our properties as a responsible real estate asset management company by stressing the importance of engagement with our stakeholders such as investors, tenants, business partners, local communities and property management companies.

We aim to deliver attractive working environment by implementing measures to promote employees' health & wellbeing and diversity & equal opportunities. We develop capabilities of employees to help them achieve the best performance by providing various educational opportunities such as trainings.

We ensure compliance and sound risk management in our entire business activities. We are committed to responsible property investment by a responsible organization by aligning with global ESG initiatives and proactively disclosing ESG information.

24

Major Initiatives of Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020)

Enlarge business domains with

a focus on real estate asset management

Major Initiatives

Create various investment opportunities in order to increase assets under management and stable earnings

Expand client investor base in Japan and other countries and build deeper ties with these investors

Establish a more powerful asset management infrastructure in order to upgrade real estate fund formation and management capabilities

Strengthen real estate related services in order to add more value to asset management

Seek opportunities for strategic mergers, acquisitions and alliances that can expand business domains

Create opportunities in new growth fields Grow h linked to emerging social and economic trends

Major Initiatives

Expand operations in Asia

Expand the outbound investment business in the United States

Start and expand a business for the operation of hotels, minpaku, serviced apartments and other types of accommodations

Launch businesses that combine expertise in real estate, finance and technology

Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments

Major Initiatives

Make co-investments with client investors

Make speedy and flexible investments that can contribute to the growth of funds managed by the Kenedix Group

Make strategic investments for the growth of business activities in other countries and in growing market sectors

Maintain a diversified and disciplined investment portfolio while reinforcing portfolio monitoring system

Maintain financial soundness and transparency

Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility

Major Initiatives

Establish an internal infrastructure that can improve the productivity of people and the entire organization

Maintain and enhance the diversity of the human resources that underpins the Kenedix Model

Add more ways to perform work in a flexible manner that reflects social trends

Promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives

25

Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan (2018 to 2020)

  • The Kenedix Group is growing, chiefly in the real estate asset management sector, in line with the goals of the Medium-term Management Plan

Basic Policies

Enlarge business domains with

a focus on real estate asset

基本方針

management

  • Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments

Create opportunities in new Grow h growth fields linked to emerging

social and economic trends

Build a stronger infrastructure for achieving both sustained growth and social responsibility

Quantitative Targets (3-yearaverage)

ROE

at least 10 %

Total Return ratio

at least 50 %

Major Accomplishments of 2018

  • Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc. as a company dedicated solely to the asset management of private funds
  • Started operating residential property and hotel core funds
  • Made investments with a high capital efficiency (Outflow: ¥44.1 billion; Inflow: ¥40.7 billion)
  • Started operating an outbound fund in Singapore
  • Started full-scale operations of the crowdfunding business
  • Established the Corporate Communications Office, which is responsible solely for ESG activities
  • Established material issues
  • Determined the Sustainability Policies

2018 (actual)

13.4 %

93.8 %

*KIPKenedix Investment Partners, Inc.

26

Policy for Shareholder Return

  • Shareholder return placed priority on the total return ratio by consistently paying dividends while repurchasing stock in a flexible manner

Our concept of earnings levels

Carry out stock repurchases in a flexible manner

(Billions of Yen)

Real Estate Investment Incom

Stock Repurchase

15

Earnings

11.7

10

8.7

8.9

5

4.9

10.0

Real Estate

Flexible decisionson stock

5.0

5.0

repurchases and new

2.5

Investment Income

0

investments will be made

Changes depending on market

depending on market

2016

2017

2018

2019

forecast

conditions

conditions and other factors

Pay dividends continuously

Base Earnings

Total dividend

Dividend per share

(Billions of Yen)

¥15.0

10

15

6.7

Interim Dividend

Base Earnings

¥7.0

¥7.5

10

¥4.0

5.0

Increases steadily along with AUM

Credited to source of

5

¥6.0

4.3

5

dividends and pay divided

3.0

0

consistently

3.3

1.4

1.6

0

1.0

-5

2016

2017

2018

2019

Timeline

forecast

Total Return

59.1%

61.2%

93.8%

Ratio

27

Kenedix Growth Strategy

  • Aiming for steady growth of Base Earnings along with the growth of AUM

Make speedy, flexible and strategic investments that can contribute to the growth of AUM

Investments

Shareholders'

equity

Proceeds

Consideration of ROE

Shareholder return

AUM

¥4.0 trillion

Growth in Base Earnings

AUM

¥2.1 trillion

Source of dividends

Base AUM

¥1.5 trillion

Control on SG&A expenses

End of 2018

End of 2025

28

Asset Management Business of the Kenedix Group

Wholly-owned

Wholly-owned

10-owned

30-owned

Kenedix

Mitsui & Co.,

Premier REIT

Investment

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. (KFM)

Logistics

Advisors

Partners, Inc.

Partners Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

(KIP)

*1

Private Funds

Private REIT

Stock code: 8972

Stock code: 3278

Stock code: 3453

Stock

code: 8967

Stock code: 8956

Kenedix Private

Kenedix Residential NEXT

Kenedix Retail REIT

Premier Investment

Kenedix Office

Japan Logistics

Investment Corporation

Investment Corporation

Investment Corporation

Corporation

Fund, Inc.

Corporation

(Started operations in 2014)

(Listed in 2005)

(Listed in 2012)

(Listed in 2015)

(Listed in 2005)

(Listed in 2002)

All sorts of

Large-scale office

Medium-scale

Residential,

Retail, Logistics

Logistics

Office buildings,

assets

buildings, Hotels etc.

office buildings, etc.

Healthcare, etc.

facilities

facilities

residential, etc.

AUM

¥724.1bn

¥122.2bn

¥425.6bn

¥234.2bn

¥200.9bn

¥278.2bn

¥243.7bn

(End-Sep

2019)

Market cap

¥122.7bn*2

¥72.7bn*3

¥365.9bn

¥193.4bn

¥137.4bn

¥242.0bn

¥208.8bn

(End-Sep

2019)

*1: Development funds are mainly managed by Kenedix, Inc.

*2: Market capitalization of Kenedix, Inc.

*3: Investment units issued multiplied by NAV because this is a privately-owned company

Kenedix Group market cap: ¥892.4billion

Total of market caps of Kenedix and REITs that are managed by Kenedix (Excluding Japan Logistics Fund, Inc. and Premier Investment Corporation)

29

The Office Building Market

Average Leasing Rate (Tokyo)

Prime Offices -Rental Clock (2019 Q3)

Office Building Supply Forecast (Tokyo 23 Wards)

(Thousands of yen/month, Tsubo

50

40

30

20

10

Class-A buildings in central Tokyo Class-B buildings in central Tokyo

0 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of Sanko Estate Co., Ltd.

Paris, Hong Kong

2.5 (million sqm)

New York

San Francisco,

Tokyo

Beijing

Sydney,

Washington D.C. 2.0

Los Angeles

London

Rental value

Rental

Singapore

Shanghai 1.5

growth

values

Berlin

slowing

falling

1.0

Rental value

Rental

growth

values

accelerating

bottoming out

Seoul

0.5

0.0

19E

20E

21E

22E

23E

Moscow

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Note: Based on rents and notional capital values for

Source: Mori Building

Grade A office buildings

Source: JLLGlobal Office Rental Clock

Average Vacancy Rate (Tokyo 23 Wards)

Supply - Demand Balance (Tokyo / Grade A building)

12

(%)

1,000 tsubo)

New Supply

New Demand

New Supply-New Demand

110

Grade A

90

10

Grade B

70

8

50

6

30

4

10

-10

2

-30

4QE 1QE 2QE 3QE 4QE 1QE 2QE 3QE

0

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q

05

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE

The Office Building Stock as of January 2019

Total office

Pct. of space

bldg. space

completed

(10,000 m2)

before 1981

Tokyo

7,085

22%

23-ward

Osaka

1,619

31%

Nagoya

642

28%

Fukuoka

359

39%

Note: Based on the floor area

Source: Japan Real Estate Institute

"The Annual Japanese Office Buildings Survey"

30

The Residential, Logistics, Retail and Hotel Markets

Residential Property Occupancy Rates and Rents

115

(%) 100

110

95

105

100

90

95

Condominium Rent Index (LHS)

85

Occupancy Rate (RHS)

90

85

80

'04

'05

'06

'07

'08

'09

'10

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

Shopping Center Rents (14 Major Cities)

50,000 (Yen/month, Tsubo)

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

Central areas

Other areas

99

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Note: The condominium rent index is for single-type condominiums

Note1:There is no continuity in the figures between 2015 and prior years because the definition

(18~less than 30; 20091Q =100)

of central areas and outlying areas changed in 2015.

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on public announcements by J-REITs and Condominium Rent Index Note2: Rent is for the tenants of goods sales

(At Home Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Research Institute Co., Ltd.)

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Japan Council of Shopping Centers

Logistics Facilities Vacancy Rate (greater Tokyo) and Rents (Tokyo)

Hotel Revenue Per Available Room year-on-year rate

8.0 (Thousands of yen)

Average Asking Rent (LHS)

7.0

Vacancy Rate of Existing Facility (RHS)

Average Vacancy Rate (RHS)

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

12/'09

12/'10

12/'11

12/'12

12/'13

12/'14

12/'15

12/'16

12/'17

12/'18

20%

50

(%)

Tokyo (full service)

Tokyo (mainly lodging)

Osaka

40

15%

30

20

10%

10

0

5%

-10

-20

0%

-30

1/'14

6/'14

11/'14

4/'15

9/'15

2/'16

7/'16

12/'16

5/'17

10/'17

3/'18

8/'18

1/'19

6/'19

Note: Vacancy rate is for large-scalemulti-tenant logistics facilities in greater Tokyo and

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on various materials

average asking rent is for all facilities in Tokyo

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on data of CBRE

31

J-REIT Market

TSE REIT Index, TOPIX and 10-year JGB Yield

Yield of J-REIT and 10-year JGB

0.3

(%)

2,300

0.3 (%)

(%) 4.2

0.2

2,100

0.2

4.0

0.1

1,900

0.1

3.8

3.6

0.0

1,700

0.0

3.4

-0.1

1,500

-0.1

3.2

-0.2

JGB 10 Yield (LHS)

1,300

-0.2

JGB 10 Yield (LHS)

3.0

TSEREIT Index(RHS)

TSE REIT Dividend Yield

-0.3

TOPIX (RHS)

1,100

-0.3

Yield Gap

2.8

1/16

4/16

7/16 10/16 1/17

4/17

7/17 10/17 1/18

4/18

7/18 10/18 1/19

4/19

7/19 10/19

1/16

4/16

7/16 10/16 1/17 4/17

7/17 10/17 1/18 4/18

7/18 10/18 1/19 4/19

7/19 10/19

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Bloomberg

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on Bloomberg

J-REIT Equity Financing

J-REIT Property Acquisitions and Sales

400

Billions of Yen

800 Billions of Yen

Acquisition

Disposition

300

600

200

400

100

200

0

0

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3

14

15

16

17

18

19

14

15

16

17

18

19

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on ARES J-REIT Databook

Source: Prepared by Kenedix based on ARES J-REIT Databook

32

About Kenedix

Company summary

History

Name

Representative

Founded

Listed

Employees

Head office

URL

Kenedix, Inc.

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

April 1995

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section (No. 4321)

Consolidated: 340 (as of September 30, 2019)

Hibiya Parkfront, 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011

http://www.kenedix.com

1995

Established Kenedix, Inc. (Kennedy-Wilson Japan, Inc. at that time)

1999

Invested in a data center building in Kawasaki and makes a full-scale entry into

asset management business.

2001

Established a real estate investment fund for a large life insurer.

2002

Listed on the Osaka Securities Exchange's Hercules Market.

2003

Established a pension fund-based real estate investment fund.

2004

Listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

2005

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

2009

Sold KDX Toyosu Gransquare and started asset management for this

property.

2010

Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥1 trillion.

General

Shareholders'

Meeting

Board of Corporate

Auditors

Board of Directors

Equity Investment

Nomination and

Remuneration Advisory

Committee

Presitent & CEO

Committee

Corporate Compliance

Committee

Business Compliance

Committee

Internal Audit Dept.

Compliance Dept.

Investment Strategic .Dept

Estate Real .Dept Development

Investment Equity .Dept

Business .Dept Development

Planning Corporate .Dept

& Finance .Dept Accounting

General & Administration Resources Human .Dept

Corporate Office Communications

  • Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo

2012

Stock Exchange.

  • Started asset management for Shinsei Bank's former Head Office

2013

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. started operations.

2014

Kenedix Property Management, Inc. started operations.

Kenedix Private Investment Corporation started operations.

Kenedix Retail REIT Corporation was listed on the Tokyo Stock

2015

Exchange.

Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation was listed on the Tokyo

Stock Exchange.

2016

Participated in AmanahRaya REIT (Malaysia REIT) as a sponsor

2017

Kenedix Group's AUM exceeded ¥2 trillion.

Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation merged with Japan Senior Living

2018

Investment Corporation and changed company name to Kenedix Residential Next

Investment Corporation.

Established Kenedix Investment Partners, Inc.

2019

Bit Realty, Inc. started operations.

33

Mission Statement

Mission Statement

Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full potential of real estate

Corporate Mission:

-Business Objective For What?

We contribute to society by making the best use of investment capital and creating value from real estate.

-Business Field For Whom?

We offer the best investment opportunities to our clients by committing to multiple roles globally as a real estate asset manager.

-Business Principle How?

We confront new business challenges through our management speed and flexibility while emphasizing stability and fairness.

Mission

Long-term

Kenedix Vision

2025

Mid-term Plan

Partners in Growth,

Next 2020

34

Disclaimer and Precautions

The contents of this document, including summary notes, quotes, data and other information, are provided solely for informational purposes and not intended for soliciting investment in, or as a recommendation to purchase or sell, any specific products.

Please be aware that matters described herein may change or cease to apply without prior notice of any kind. This document contains forward-looking statements, including anticipated future results, based on current assumptions and beliefs in light of currently available information and resources. Risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, including those relating to interest rate fluctuations, competitive scenarios, and changing regulations or taxation, may cause Kenedix, Inc.'s actual results, performance, achievements and financial performance to be materially different from those explicitly or implicitly expressed in this document.

With respect to any and all terms in this document, the information provided is intended to be thorough. However, no absolute assurance or warranties are given with respect to the accuracy or completeness thereof.

Kenedix, Inc. shall not be liable for any errors, inaccuracies, on omissions in this document, or for any losses or damages resulting from actions taken in reliance thereon. Kenedix, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update the information contained in this document after the date of this document.

35

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 07:04:03 UTC
