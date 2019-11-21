Kenedix : 3Q Securites Report 2019 0 11/21/2019 | 09:02pm EST Send by mail :

Cover Document filed: Quarterly Report Statutory basis: 4 of 7 Paragraph 1, Article 24 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan Filed with: Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau Filing date: November 11, 2019 Business year: Third quarter (from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019) of the 25th period Company name: Kenedix Kabushiki-Kaisha Company name in English: Kenedix, Inc. Title and name of representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Head office location: 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Telephone number: +81-3-5157-6100 (main switchboard) Contact person: Akira Tanaka, Managing Director Nearest place of contact: 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Telephone number: +81-3-5157-6100 (main switchboard) Contact person: Akira Tanaka, Managing Director Place where a copy of this document is Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. available for public inspection: (2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All of readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the quarterly report for complete and accurate information. ―1― Part I. Company Information Section 1. Overview of the Company 1. Transition of Significant Business Indicators, etc. Please refer to the Annual Securities Reports and Quarterly Reports for past years for this information. 2. The Contents of the Business During the first nine months of 2019, there were no significant changes in the businesses of the Kenedix Group (Kenedix and its affiliated companies). In addition, there were no changes in main affiliated companies. ―2― Section 2. Business 1. Business and Other Risks There was no new business and other risks during the first nine months of 2019. Also, there were no significant changes in the business and other risks stated in the 2018 Securities Report for the previous fiscal year. 2. Important Contracts, etc., in Operations Amended Support Line Memorandum with Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation ―3― Section 3. Situation of the Company 1. Details of Stock, etc. Subscription Rights to Shares Stock Options There is no applicable information. 2) Subscription Rights to Shares, etc. There is no applicable information. (2) Transition of Total Number of Issued Shares and Amount of Capital Stock Change in total Balance of total Change in Balance of Change in Balance of Date number of number of capital stock capital stock capital reserve capital reserve issued shares issued shares (Millions of (Millions of (Millions of (Millions of (Shares) (Shares) yen) yen) yen) yen) September 30, 2019 - 225,267,000 - 40,320 - 8,865 2. Directors and Auditors There have been no changes in directors or corporate auditors during the first nine months of 2019 since the 2018 Securities Report was submitted. ―4― Section 4. Accounting 1. Basis for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements The Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements of Kenedix are prepared in accordance with the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 64, 2007). 2. Audit Certificate Pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 1, Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the third quarter from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019, and the first nine months from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019, have undergone a quarterly review by Crowe Toyo & Co. ―5― 1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) FY2018 Third quarter of 2019 (As of Dec. 31, 2018) (As of Sep. 30, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 52,959 48,149 Deposits held in trust 2,769 1,576 Accounts receivable-trade 1,716 2,389 Real estate for sale 40,683 21,108 Real estate for sale in process 6,470 5,120 Operating loans 597 2,121 Other 2,586 6,287 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1) (2) Total current assets 107,780 86,752 Fixed assets Property and equipment Buildings and structures 19,296 17,906 Accumulated depreciation (2,403) (2,025) Buildings and structures, net 16,892 15,881 Land 16,117 21,459 Construction in progress 1,191 - Other 283 546 Accumulated depreciation (161) (198) Other, net 121 348 Total property and equipment 34,323 37,688 Intangible assets Leasehold right 3,567 3,567 Goodwill 476 402 Other 101 97 Total intangible assets 4,145 4,066 Investments and other assets Investment securities 37,571 40,534 Investments in capital 359 340 Deferred tax assets 757 752 Other 3,198 2,808 Total investments and other assets 41,886 44,435 Total fixed assets 80,355 86,190 Total assets 188,136 172,943 ―6― (Millions of yen) FY2018 Third quarter of 2019 (As of Dec. 31, 2018) (As of Sep. 30, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable-trade 499 435 Long-termborrowings-due within one year 5,202 6,511 Short-termnon-recourse borrowings 344 - Long-termnon-recourseborrowings-due within one year 3,741 604 Accrued income taxes 2,607 3,006 Provision for bonuses - 546 Other 6,088 2,484 Total current liabilities 18,484 13,589 Long-term liabilities Long-term borrowings 13,562 12,551 Long-termnon-recourse borrowings 53,976 44,384 Non-recourse bonds 1,500 1,496 Deferred tax liabilities 7 337 Provision for management board incentive plan trust 530 485 Provision for stock payment 134 128 Net defined benefit liability 207 227 Long-term security deposits 2,217 1,880 Other 895 732 Total long-term liabilities 73,032 62,223 Total liabilities 91,516 75,813 Net assets Shareholders' equity Common stock 40,305 40,320 Additional paid-in capital 8,710 8,725 Retained earnings 43,271 48,438 Treasury stock (1,090) (3,542) Total shareholders' equity 91,197 93,941 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities 1,032 1,835 Foreign currency translation adjustments (193) (305) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 838 1,530 Subscription rights to shares 30 - Non-controlling interests 4,553 1,658 Total net assets 96,619 97,130 Total liabilities and net assets 188,136 172,943 ―7― Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(For the Nine-month Period) (Millions of yen) First nine months of 2018 First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Revenue 54,902 48,601 Cost of revenue 37,970 32,161 Gross profit 16,931 16,439 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,187 5,022 Operating income 11,744 11,416 Non-operating income Interest income 8 23 Equity in earnings of affiliates 321 602 Foreign exchange gains 5 - Refunded consumption taxes - 344 Other 150 338 Total non-operating income 485 1,309 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 612 639 Commissions paid 369 162 Other 1 54 Total non-operating expenses 984 856 Ordinary income 11,246 11,870 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of fixed assets 1,331 238 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates 889 30 Gain on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and 1,106 64 affiliates Other 227 71 Total extraordinary income 3,554 405 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss 11 - Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates - 8 Loss on valuation of investment securities 2 - Loss on valuation of investments in capital 5 13 Loss on liquidation of investments in capital - 13 Loss on change in equity 28 7 Other 4 1 Total extraordinary losses 51 44 Profit before income taxes 14,750 12,231 Income taxes 3,869 3,950 Profit 10,880 8,280 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 84 147 Profit attributable to owners of parent 10,795 8,132 ―8― Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (For the Nine-month Period) (Millions of yen) First nine months of 2018 First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Profit 10,880 8,280 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities 230 742 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (89) (23) Foreign currency translation adjustments 58 (18) Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for 17 (33) using equity method Total other comprehensive income 216 667 Comprehensive income 11,096 8,947 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 11,101 8,824 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (5) 122 ―9― [Notes] (Changes in the Scope of Consolidation or Application of the Equity Method) First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) (Important changes in the scope of consolidation) During the first nine months of 2019, KRF86 Silent Partnership and five other companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to establishment. Meanwhile, KRF64 Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha and four other companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation following the completion of their liquidations and other reasons. (Important changes in the scope of application of the equity method) During the first nine months of 2019, KRF76 Silent Partnership was included in the scope of application of the equity method due to establishment. KPI LPS and three other companies were excluded from the scope of application of the equity method due to the sales of a part of this equity and other reasons. (Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) (Calculation of tax expense) The tax expense was calculated by first estimating the effective tax rate after the application of tax effect accounting with respect to profit before income taxes during the fiscal year, and multiplying that rate by the quarterly profit before income taxes. However, Kenedix uses legally stipulated effective tax rates to calculate tax expenses for cases in which using estimated tax rates gives a noticeably irrational result. (Additional Information) First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Kenedix has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standard Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and other related pronouncements from the beginning of the first quarter of 2019. Accordingly, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities have been presented in the investments and other assets section and the long-term liabilities section of the balance sheet, respectively. (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows) The Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the first nine months of 2019 has not been prepared. Depreciation and amortization (includes amortization expenses related to intangible assets minus goodwill), amortization of goodwill for the first nine months of each year are as follows. (Millions of yen) First nine months of 2018 First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Depreciation and amortization 518 444 Amortization of goodwill 73 73 ―10― (Shareholders' Equity) First nine months of 2018 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) 1. Dividends paid Class of Total amount of Dividend per Dividend Resolution dividends share Record date Effective date shares resource (Millions of yen) (Yen) Ordinary General Meeting Common December 31, March 28, Retained of Shareholders held on 1,438 6.00 stock 2017 2018 earnings March 27, 2018 Note: Total amount of dividends based on the resolution approved at the general meeting of shareholders on March 27, 2018 include 3 million yen of the dividend for 637,500 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the BBT, and 1 million yen of the dividend for 273,600 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the J-ESOP as of the record date of December 31, 2017. 2. Dividends with a record date during the first nine months of 2018, but with an effective date after the end of the third quarter of 2018 There is no applicable information. First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) 1. Dividends paid Class of Total amount of Dividend per Dividend Resolution dividends share Record date Effective date shares resource (Millions of yen) (Yen) Ordinary General Meeting Common December 31, March 27, Retained of Shareholders held on 1,576 7.00 stock 2018 2019 earnings March 26, 2019 Ordinary General Meeting Common September 2, Retained of Shareholders held on 1,660 7.50 June 30, 2019 stock 2019 earnings August 9, 2019 Notes: 1. Total amount of dividends based on the resolution approved at the general meeting of shareholders on March 26, 2019 include 9 million yen of the dividend for 1,356,100 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the BBT, and 3 million yen of the dividend for 462,600 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the J-ESOP as of the record date of December 31, 2018. 2. Total amount of dividends based on the resolution approved at the general meeting of shareholders on August 9, 2019 include 9 million yen of the dividend for 1,281,100 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the BBT, and 3 million yen of the dividend for 458,600 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the J-ESOP as of the record date of June 30, 2019. 2. Dividends with a record date during the first nine months of 2019, but with an effective date after the end of the third quarter of 2019 There is no applicable information. ―11― (Segment and Other Information) [Segment Information] I. First nine months of 2018 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) 1. Information related to revenue and profit for each reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded Adjustment in consolidated Asset Property Leasing Real Estate Total statements of Management Management Operations Investment (Note 1) income Business Business Business Business (Note 2) Revenue (1) External sales 7,079 2,278 2,592 42,951 54,902 - 54,902 (2) Inter-segment sales 460 19 - - 479 (479) - and transfers Total 7,540 2,297 2,592 42,951 55,381 (479) 54,902 Segment operating 4,625 718 25 7,358 12,726 (982) 11,744 income Notes: 1. The (982) million yen adjustment to segment operating income includes corporate costs that cannot be allocated to reportable segments. Corporate costs mainly include general and administrative expenses that cannot be attributed to reportable segments. 2. Segment operating income is adjusted with operating income shown on the consolidated statements of income. II. First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) 1. Information related to revenue, profit for each reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded Adjustment in consolidated Asset Property Leasing Real Estate Total statements of Management Management Operations Investment (Note 1) income Business Business Business Business (Note 2) Revenue (1) External sales 7,321 2,925 2,964 35,388 48,601 - 48,601 (2) Inter-segment sales 535 11 - - 547 (547) - and transfers Total 7,857 2,937 2,964 35,388 49,148 (547) 48,601 Segment operating 5,416 1,044 89 5,673 12,224 (807) 11,416 income Notes: 1. The (807) million yen adjustment to segment operating income includes corporate costs that cannot be allocated to reportable segments. Corporate costs mainly include general and administrative expenses that cannot be attributed to reportable segments. 2. Segment operating income is adjusted with operating income shown on the consolidated statements of income. ―12― (Per Share Information) The basis of calculating the quarterly net income per share (basic) and quarterly net income per share (diluted) is as follows. Item First nine months of 2018 First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) (1) Quarterly net income per share (basic) (yen) 47.03 36.70 (Basis of calculating) Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of 10,795 8,132 yen) Quarterly net income not available to common stock - - shareholders (millions of yen) Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent applicable 10,795 8,132 to common stock (millions of yen) Average number of common stock shares outstanding 229,528,890 221,595,013 during the period (shares) (2) Quarterly net income per share (diluted) (yen) 47.01 36.70 (Basis of calculating) Adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of - - yen) Increase in the number of shares of common stock (shares) 125,442 19,095 Summary of dilutive shares not included in the calculation of "quarterly net income per share (diluted)" since there - - was no dilutive effect. Note: Kenedix stock held by the BBT and the J-ESOP, which is recorded as treasury stock, is excluded with other treasury stock from the calculation of average shares during the year for the determination of net income per share. The average number of these trust shares included in treasury stock, which was deducted to determine quarterly net income per share, was 1,773,583 shares in the first nine months of 2019 and 1,350,232 shares in the first nine months of 2018. 2. Others Interim dividend On August 9, 2019, the Kenedix Board of Directors approved a resolution to pay an interim dividend as follows: 1) Total amount of interim dividends: 1,660 million yen 2) Dividend per share: 7.50 yen 3) Effective date of dividend payment request and payment commencement date: September 2, 2019 Note: Said dividends shall be paid to shareholders listed or recorded in the shareholder registry as of June 30, 2019. ―13― Part II. Information on Guarantee Companies, etc., for the Company There is no applicable information. ―14― Quarterly Review Report by Independent Auditor Kenedix has received the auditor's quarterly review report by Crowe Toyo & Co. on November 7, 2019. Please refer to the Japanese version for details. ―15― Attachments Original document

