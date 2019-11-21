Kenedix : 3Q Securites Report 2019

4 of 7 Paragraph 1, Article 24 of the Financial Instruments and
Exchange Act of Japan
Filed with:
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Filing date:
November 11, 2019
Business year:
Third quarter (from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019) of the
25th period
Company name:
Kenedix Kabushiki-Kaisha
Company name in English:
Kenedix, Inc.
Title and name of representative:
Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO
Head office location:
2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Telephone number:
+81-3-5157-6100 (main switchboard)
Contact person:
Akira Tanaka, Managing Director
Nearest place of contact:
2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Telephone number:
+81-3-5157-6100 (main switchboard)
Contact person:
Akira Tanaka, Managing Director
Place where a copy of this document is
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
available for public inspection:
(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Part I. Company Information
Section 1. Overview of the Company
1. Transition of Significant Business Indicators, etc.
Please refer to the Annual Securities Reports and Quarterly Reports for past years for this information.
2. The Contents of the Business
During the first nine months of 2019, there were no significant changes in the businesses of the Kenedix Group (Kenedix and its affiliated companies).
In addition, there were no changes in main affiliated companies.
Section 2. Business
1. Business and Other Risks
There was no new business and other risks during the first nine months of 2019.
Also, there were no significant changes in the business and other risks stated in the 2018 Securities Report for the previous fiscal year.
2. Important Contracts, etc., in Operations
Amended Support Line Memorandum with Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation
Section 3. Situation of the Company
1. Details of Stock, etc.
Subscription Rights to Shares
Stock Options
There is no applicable information.
2) Subscription Rights to Shares, etc. There is no applicable information.
(2) Transition of Total Number of Issued Shares and Amount of Capital Stock
Change in total
Balance of total
Change in
Balance of
Change in
Balance of
Date
number of
number of
capital stock
capital stock
capital reserve
capital reserve
issued shares
issued shares
(Millions of
(Millions of
(Millions of
(Millions of
(Shares)
(Shares)
yen)
yen)
yen)
yen)
September 30, 2019
-
225,267,000
-
40,320
-
8,865
2. Directors and Auditors
There have been no changes in directors or corporate auditors during the first nine months of 2019 since the 2018 Securities Report was submitted.
Section 4. Accounting
1. Basis for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
The Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements of Kenedix are prepared in accordance with the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 64, 2007).
2. Audit Certificate
Pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 1, Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the third quarter from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019, and the first nine months from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019, have undergone a quarterly review by Crowe Toyo & Co.
1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
FY2018
Third quarter of 2019
(As of Dec. 31, 2018)
(As of Sep. 30, 2019)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
52,959
48,149
Deposits held in trust
2,769
1,576
Accounts receivable-trade
1,716
2,389
Real estate for sale
40,683
21,108
Real estate for sale in process
6,470
5,120
Operating loans
597
2,121
Other
2,586
6,287
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1)
(2)
Total current assets
107,780
86,752
Fixed assets
Property and equipment
Buildings and structures
19,296
17,906
Accumulated depreciation
(2,403)
(2,025)
Buildings and structures, net
16,892
15,881
Land
16,117
21,459
Construction in progress
1,191
-
Other
283
546
Accumulated depreciation
(161)
(198)
Other, net
121
348
Total property and equipment
34,323
37,688
Intangible assets
Leasehold right
3,567
3,567
Goodwill
476
402
Other
101
97
Total intangible assets
4,145
4,066
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
37,571
40,534
Investments in capital
359
340
Deferred tax assets
757
752
Other
3,198
2,808
Total investments and other assets
41,886
44,435
Total fixed assets
80,355
86,190
Total assets
188,136
172,943
(Millions of yen)
FY2018
Third quarter of 2019
(As of Dec. 31, 2018)
(As of Sep. 30, 2019)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable-trade
499
435
Long-termborrowings-due within one year
5,202
6,511
Short-termnon-recourse borrowings
344
-
Long-termnon-recourseborrowings-due within one year
3,741
604
Accrued income taxes
2,607
3,006
Provision for bonuses
-
546
Other
6,088
2,484
Total current liabilities
18,484
13,589
Long-term liabilities
Long-term borrowings
13,562
12,551
Long-termnon-recourse borrowings
53,976
44,384
Non-recourse bonds
1,500
1,496
Deferred tax liabilities
7
337
Provision for management board incentive plan trust
530
485
Provision for stock payment
134
128
Net defined benefit liability
207
227
Long-term security deposits
2,217
1,880
Other
895
732
Total long-term liabilities
73,032
62,223
Total liabilities
91,516
75,813
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
40,305
40,320
Additional paid-in capital
8,710
8,725
Retained earnings
43,271
48,438
Treasury stock
(1,090)
(3,542)
Total shareholders' equity
91,197
93,941
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities
1,032
1,835
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(193)
(305)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
838
1,530
Subscription rights to shares
30
-
Non-controlling interests
4,553
1,658
Total net assets
96,619
97,130
Total liabilities and net assets
188,136
172,943
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(For the Nine-month Period)
(Millions of yen)
First nine months of 2018
First nine months of 2019
(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
Revenue
54,902
48,601
Cost of revenue
37,970
32,161
Gross profit
16,931
16,439
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,187
5,022
Operating income
11,744
11,416
Non-operating income
Interest income
8
23
Equity in earnings of affiliates
321
602
Foreign exchange gains
5
-
Refunded consumption taxes
-
344
Other
150
338
Total non-operating income
485
1,309
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
612
639
Commissions paid
369
162
Other
1
54
Total non-operating expenses
984
856
Ordinary income
11,246
11,870
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of fixed assets
1,331
238
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
889
30
Gain on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and
1,106
64
affiliates
Other
227
71
Total extraordinary income
3,554
405
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
11
-
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates
-
8
Loss on valuation of investment securities
2
-
Loss on valuation of investments in capital
5
13
Loss on liquidation of investments in capital
-
13
Loss on change in equity
28
7
Other
4
1
Total extraordinary losses
51
44
Profit before income taxes
14,750
12,231
Income taxes
3,869
3,950
Profit
10,880
8,280
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
84
147
Profit attributable to owners of parent
10,795
8,132
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(For the Nine-month Period)
(Millions of yen)
First nine months of 2018
First nine months of 2019
(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
Profit
10,880
8,280
Other comprehensive income
Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities
230
742
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(89)
(23)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
58
(18)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for
17
(33)
using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
216
667
Comprehensive income
11,096
8,947
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
11,101
8,824
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(5)
122
[Notes]
(Changes in the Scope of Consolidation or Application of the Equity Method) First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
(Important changes in the scope of consolidation)
During the first nine months of 2019, KRF86 Silent Partnership and five other companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to establishment. Meanwhile, KRF64 Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha and four other companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation following the completion of their liquidations and other reasons.
(Important changes in the scope of application of the equity method)
During the first nine months of 2019, KRF76 Silent Partnership was included in the scope of application of the equity method due to establishment. KPI LPS and three other companies were excluded from the scope of application of the equity method due to the sales of a part of this equity and other reasons.
(Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
(Calculation of tax expense)
The tax expense was calculated by first estimating the effective tax rate after the application of tax effect accounting with respect to profit before income taxes during the fiscal year, and multiplying that rate by the quarterly profit before income taxes.
However, Kenedix uses legally stipulated effective tax rates to calculate tax expenses for cases in which using estimated tax rates gives a noticeably irrational result.
(Additional Information)
First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
Kenedix has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standard Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and other related pronouncements from the beginning of the first quarter of 2019. Accordingly, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities have been presented in the investments and other assets section and the long-term liabilities section of the balance sheet, respectively.
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows)
The Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the first nine months of 2019 has not been prepared. Depreciation and amortization (includes amortization expenses related to intangible assets minus goodwill), amortization of goodwill for the first nine months of each year are as follows.
(Millions of yen)
First nine months of 2018
First nine months of 2019
(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
Depreciation and amortization
518
444
Amortization of goodwill
73
73
(Shareholders' Equity)
First nine months of 2018 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) 1. Dividends paid
Class of
Total amount of
Dividend per
Dividend
Resolution
dividends
share
Record date
Effective date
shares
resource
(Millions of yen)
(Yen)
Ordinary General Meeting
Common
December 31,
March 28,
Retained
of Shareholders held on
1,438
6.00
stock
2017
2018
earnings
March 27, 2018
Note: Total amount of dividends based on the resolution approved at the general meeting of shareholders on March 27, 2018 include 3 million yen of the dividend for 637,500 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the BBT, and 1 million yen of the dividend for 273,600 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the J-ESOP as of the record date of December 31, 2017.
2. Dividends with a record date during the first nine months of 2018, but with an effective date after the end of the third quarter of 2018
There is no applicable information.
First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) 1. Dividends paid
Class of
Total amount of
Dividend per
Dividend
Resolution
dividends
share
Record date
Effective date
shares
resource
(Millions of yen)
(Yen)
Ordinary General Meeting
Common
December 31,
March 27,
Retained
of Shareholders held on
1,576
7.00
stock
2018
2019
earnings
March 26, 2019
Ordinary General Meeting
Common
September 2,
Retained
of Shareholders held on
1,660
7.50
June 30, 2019
stock
2019
earnings
August 9, 2019
Notes: 1. Total amount of dividends based on the resolution approved at the
general meeting of shareholders on March 26, 2019
include 9 million yen of the dividend for 1,356,100 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the BBT, and 3 million yen of the
dividend for 462,600 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the J-ESOP as of the record date of December 31, 2018.
2. Total amount of dividends based on the resolution approved at the general meeting of shareholders on August 9, 2019 include 9 million yen of the dividend for 1,281,100 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the BBT, and 3 million yen of the dividend for 458,600 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the J-ESOP as of the record date of June 30, 2019.
2. Dividends with a record date during the first nine months of 2019, but with an effective date after the end of the third quarter of 2019
There is no applicable information.
(Segment and Other Information) [Segment Information]
I. First nine months of 2018 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
1. Information related to revenue and profit for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amount recorded
Adjustment
in consolidated
Asset
Property
Leasing
Real Estate
Total
statements of
Management
Management
Operations
Investment
(Note 1)
income
Business
Business
Business
Business
(Note 2)
Revenue
(1) External sales
7,079
2,278
2,592
42,951
54,902
-
54,902
(2) Inter-segment sales
460
19
-
-
479
(479)
-
and transfers
Total
7,540
2,297
2,592
42,951
55,381
(479)
54,902
Segment operating
4,625
718
25
7,358
12,726
(982)
11,744
income
Notes: 1. The (982) million yen adjustment to segment operating income includes corporate costs that cannot be allocated to
reportable segments. Corporate costs mainly include general and administrative expenses that cannot be attributed to
reportable segments.
2. Segment operating income is adjusted with operating income shown on the consolidated statements of income.
II. First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
1. Information related to revenue, profit for each reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segment
Amount recorded
Adjustment
in consolidated
Asset
Property
Leasing
Real Estate
Total
statements of
Management
Management
Operations
Investment
(Note 1)
income
Business
Business
Business
Business
(Note 2)
Revenue
(1) External sales
7,321
2,925
2,964
35,388
48,601
-
48,601
(2) Inter-segment sales
535
11
-
-
547
(547)
-
and transfers
Total
7,857
2,937
2,964
35,388
49,148
(547)
48,601
Segment operating
5,416
1,044
89
5,673
12,224
(807)
11,416
income
Notes: 1. The (807) million yen adjustment to segment operating income includes corporate costs that cannot be allocated to
reportable segments. Corporate costs mainly include general and administrative expenses that cannot be attributed to
reportable segments.
2. Segment operating income is adjusted with operating income shown on the consolidated statements of income.
(Per Share Information)
The basis of calculating the quarterly net income per share (basic) and quarterly net income per share (diluted) is as follows.
Item
First nine months of 2018
First nine months of 2019
(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)
(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)
(1) Quarterly net income per share (basic) (yen)
47.03
36.70
(Basis of calculating)
Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of
10,795
8,132
yen)
Quarterly net income not available to common stock
-
-
shareholders (millions of yen)
Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent applicable
10,795
8,132
to common stock (millions of yen)
Average number of common stock shares outstanding
229,528,890
221,595,013
during the period (shares)
(2) Quarterly net income per share (diluted) (yen)
47.01
36.70
(Basis of calculating)
Adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of
-
-
yen)
Increase in the number of shares of common stock (shares)
125,442
19,095
Summary of dilutive shares not included in the calculation
of "quarterly net income per share (diluted)" since there
-
-
was no dilutive effect.
Note: Kenedix stock held by the BBT and the J-ESOP, which is recorded as treasury stock, is excluded with other treasury stock from the calculation of average shares during the year for the determination of net income per share. The average number of these trust shares included in treasury stock, which was deducted to determine quarterly net income per share, was 1,773,583 shares in the first nine months of 2019 and 1,350,232 shares in the first nine months of 2018.
2. Others
Interim dividend
On August 9, 2019, the Kenedix Board of Directors approved a resolution to pay an interim dividend as follows:
1) Total amount of interim dividends:
1,660 million yen
2)
Dividend per share:
7.50 yen
3)
Effective date of dividend payment request and payment commencement date: September 2, 2019
Note: Said dividends shall be paid to shareholders listed or recorded in the shareholder registry as of June 30, 2019.
Quarterly Review Report by Independent Auditor
