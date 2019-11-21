Log in
KENEDIX, INC.

KENEDIX, INC.

(4321)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- JPY   --.--%
09:02pKENEDIX : 3Q Securites Report 2019
PU
11/08KENEDIX : 3Q Results Presenentstion
PU
11/08KENEDIX : 3Q Results
PU
Kenedix : 3Q Securites Report 2019

11/21/2019

Cover

Document filed:

Quarterly Report

Statutory basis:

4 of 7 Paragraph 1, Article 24 of the Financial Instruments and

Exchange Act of Japan

Filed with:

Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Filing date:

November 11, 2019

Business year:

Third quarter (from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019) of the

25th period

Company name:

Kenedix Kabushiki-Kaisha

Company name in English:

Kenedix, Inc.

Title and name of representative:

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Head office location:

2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All of readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the quarterly report for complete and accurate information.

―1―

Part I. Company Information

Section 1. Overview of the Company

1. Transition of Significant Business Indicators, etc.

Please refer to the Annual Securities Reports and Quarterly Reports for past years for this information.

2. The Contents of the Business

During the first nine months of 2019, there were no significant changes in the businesses of the Kenedix Group (Kenedix and its affiliated companies).

In addition, there were no changes in main affiliated companies.

―2―

Section 2. Business

1. Business and Other Risks

There was no new business and other risks during the first nine months of 2019.

Also, there were no significant changes in the business and other risks stated in the 2018 Securities Report for the previous fiscal year.

2. Important Contracts, etc., in Operations

Amended Support Line Memorandum with Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

―3―

Section 3. Situation of the Company

1. Details of Stock, etc.

  1. Subscription Rights to Shares
  1. Stock Options

There is no applicable information.

2) Subscription Rights to Shares, etc. There is no applicable information.

(2) Transition of Total Number of Issued Shares and Amount of Capital Stock

Change in total

Balance of total

Change in

Balance of

Change in

Balance of

Date

number of

number of

capital stock

capital stock

capital reserve

capital reserve

issued shares

issued shares

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Millions of

(Shares)

(Shares)

yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

September 30, 2019

-

225,267,000

-

40,320

-

8,865

2. Directors and Auditors

There have been no changes in directors or corporate auditors during the first nine months of 2019 since the 2018 Securities Report was submitted.

―4―

Section 4. Accounting

1. Basis for Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

The Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements of Kenedix are prepared in accordance with the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 64, 2007).

2. Audit Certificate

Pursuant to the provision of Paragraph 1, Article 193-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the third quarter from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019, and the first nine months from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019, have undergone a quarterly review by Crowe Toyo & Co.

―5―

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

Third quarter of 2019

(As of Dec. 31, 2018)

(As of Sep. 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

52,959

48,149

Deposits held in trust

2,769

1,576

Accounts receivable-trade

1,716

2,389

Real estate for sale

40,683

21,108

Real estate for sale in process

6,470

5,120

Operating loans

597

2,121

Other

2,586

6,287

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1)

(2)

Total current assets

107,780

86,752

Fixed assets

Property and equipment

Buildings and structures

19,296

17,906

Accumulated depreciation

(2,403)

(2,025)

Buildings and structures, net

16,892

15,881

Land

16,117

21,459

Construction in progress

1,191

-

Other

283

546

Accumulated depreciation

(161)

(198)

Other, net

121

348

Total property and equipment

34,323

37,688

Intangible assets

Leasehold right

3,567

3,567

Goodwill

476

402

Other

101

97

Total intangible assets

4,145

4,066

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

37,571

40,534

Investments in capital

359

340

Deferred tax assets

757

752

Other

3,198

2,808

Total investments and other assets

41,886

44,435

Total fixed assets

80,355

86,190

Total assets

188,136

172,943

―6―

(Millions of yen)

FY2018

Third quarter of 2019

(As of Dec. 31, 2018)

(As of Sep. 30, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

499

435

Long-termborrowings-due within one year

5,202

6,511

Short-termnon-recourse borrowings

344

-

Long-termnon-recourseborrowings-due within one year

3,741

604

Accrued income taxes

2,607

3,006

Provision for bonuses

-

546

Other

6,088

2,484

Total current liabilities

18,484

13,589

Long-term liabilities

Long-term borrowings

13,562

12,551

Long-termnon-recourse borrowings

53,976

44,384

Non-recourse bonds

1,500

1,496

Deferred tax liabilities

7

337

Provision for management board incentive plan trust

530

485

Provision for stock payment

134

128

Net defined benefit liability

207

227

Long-term security deposits

2,217

1,880

Other

895

732

Total long-term liabilities

73,032

62,223

Total liabilities

91,516

75,813

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

40,305

40,320

Additional paid-in capital

8,710

8,725

Retained earnings

43,271

48,438

Treasury stock

(1,090)

(3,542)

Total shareholders' equity

91,197

93,941

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities

1,032

1,835

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(193)

(305)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

838

1,530

Subscription rights to shares

30

-

Non-controlling interests

4,553

1,658

Total net assets

96,619

97,130

Total liabilities and net assets

188,136

172,943

―7―

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
    (For the Nine-month Period)

(Millions of yen)

First nine months of 2018

First nine months of 2019

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Revenue

54,902

48,601

Cost of revenue

37,970

32,161

Gross profit

16,931

16,439

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,187

5,022

Operating income

11,744

11,416

Non-operating income

Interest income

8

23

Equity in earnings of affiliates

321

602

Foreign exchange gains

5

-

Refunded consumption taxes

-

344

Other

150

338

Total non-operating income

485

1,309

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

612

639

Commissions paid

369

162

Other

1

54

Total non-operating expenses

984

856

Ordinary income

11,246

11,870

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of fixed assets

1,331

238

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

889

30

Gain on sales of investments in capital of subsidiaries and

1,106

64

affiliates

Other

227

71

Total extraordinary income

3,554

405

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

11

-

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates

-

8

Loss on valuation of investment securities

2

-

Loss on valuation of investments in capital

5

13

Loss on liquidation of investments in capital

-

13

Loss on change in equity

28

7

Other

4

1

Total extraordinary losses

51

44

Profit before income taxes

14,750

12,231

Income taxes

3,869

3,950

Profit

10,880

8,280

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

84

147

Profit attributable to owners of parent

10,795

8,132

―8―

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(For the Nine-month Period)

(Millions of yen)

First nine months of 2018

First nine months of 2019

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Profit

10,880

8,280

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gains/losses on other securities

230

742

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(89)

(23)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

58

(18)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for

17

(33)

using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

216

667

Comprehensive income

11,096

8,947

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

11,101

8,824

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(5)

122

―9―

[Notes]

(Changes in the Scope of Consolidation or Application of the Equity Method) First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

(Important changes in the scope of consolidation)

During the first nine months of 2019, KRF86 Silent Partnership and five other companies were included in the scope of consolidation due to establishment. Meanwhile, KRF64 Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha and four other companies were excluded from the scope of consolidation following the completion of their liquidations and other reasons.

(Important changes in the scope of application of the equity method)

During the first nine months of 2019, KRF76 Silent Partnership was included in the scope of application of the equity method due to establishment. KPI LPS and three other companies were excluded from the scope of application of the equity method due to the sales of a part of this equity and other reasons.

(Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

(Calculation of tax expense)

The tax expense was calculated by first estimating the effective tax rate after the application of tax effect accounting with respect to profit before income taxes during the fiscal year, and multiplying that rate by the quarterly profit before income taxes.

However, Kenedix uses legally stipulated effective tax rates to calculate tax expenses for cases in which using estimated tax rates gives a noticeably irrational result.

(Additional Information)

First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Kenedix has applied the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standard Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) and other related pronouncements from the beginning of the first quarter of 2019. Accordingly, deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities have been presented in the investments and other assets section and the long-term liabilities section of the balance sheet, respectively.

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows)

The Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the first nine months of 2019 has not been prepared. Depreciation and amortization (includes amortization expenses related to intangible assets minus goodwill), amortization of goodwill for the first nine months of each year are as follows.

(Millions of yen)

First nine months of 2018

First nine months of 2019

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

Depreciation and amortization

518

444

Amortization of goodwill

73

73

―10―

(Shareholders' Equity)

First nine months of 2018 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) 1. Dividends paid

Class of

Total amount of

Dividend per

Dividend

Resolution

dividends

share

Record date

Effective date

shares

resource

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

Ordinary General Meeting

Common

December 31,

March 28,

Retained

of Shareholders held on

1,438

6.00

stock

2017

2018

earnings

March 27, 2018

Note: Total amount of dividends based on the resolution approved at the general meeting of shareholders on March 27, 2018 include 3 million yen of the dividend for 637,500 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the BBT, and 1 million yen of the dividend for 273,600 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the J-ESOP as of the record date of December 31, 2017.

2. Dividends with a record date during the first nine months of 2018, but with an effective date after the end of the third quarter of 2018

There is no applicable information.

First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) 1. Dividends paid

Class of

Total amount of

Dividend per

Dividend

Resolution

dividends

share

Record date

Effective date

shares

resource

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

Ordinary General Meeting

Common

December 31,

March 27,

Retained

of Shareholders held on

1,576

7.00

stock

2018

2019

earnings

March 26, 2019

Ordinary General Meeting

Common

September 2,

Retained

of Shareholders held on

1,660

7.50

June 30, 2019

stock

2019

earnings

August 9, 2019

Notes: 1. Total amount of dividends based on the resolution approved at the

general meeting of shareholders on March 26, 2019

include 9 million yen of the dividend for 1,356,100 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the BBT, and 3 million yen of the

dividend for 462,600 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the J-ESOP as of the record date of December 31, 2018.

2. Total amount of dividends based on the resolution approved at the general meeting of shareholders on August 9, 2019 include 9 million yen of the dividend for 1,281,100 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the BBT, and 3 million yen of the dividend for 458,600 shares of the Kenedix stock held by the J-ESOP as of the record date of June 30, 2019.

2. Dividends with a record date during the first nine months of 2019, but with an effective date after the end of the third quarter of 2019

There is no applicable information.

―11―

(Segment and Other Information) [Segment Information]

I. First nine months of 2018 (Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

1. Information related to revenue and profit for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded

Adjustment

in consolidated

Asset

Property

Leasing

Real Estate

Total

statements of

Management

Management

Operations

Investment

(Note 1)

income

Business

Business

Business

Business

(Note 2)

Revenue

(1) External sales

7,079

2,278

2,592

42,951

54,902

-

54,902

(2) Inter-segment sales

460

19

-

-

479

(479)

-

and transfers

Total

7,540

2,297

2,592

42,951

55,381

(479)

54,902

Segment operating

4,625

718

25

7,358

12,726

(982)

11,744

income

Notes: 1. The (982) million yen adjustment to segment operating income includes corporate costs that cannot be allocated to

reportable segments. Corporate costs mainly include general and administrative expenses that cannot be attributed to

reportable segments.

2. Segment operating income is adjusted with operating income shown on the consolidated statements of income.

II. First nine months of 2019 (Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

1. Information related to revenue, profit for each reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount recorded

Adjustment

in consolidated

Asset

Property

Leasing

Real Estate

Total

statements of

Management

Management

Operations

Investment

(Note 1)

income

Business

Business

Business

Business

(Note 2)

Revenue

(1) External sales

7,321

2,925

2,964

35,388

48,601

-

48,601

(2) Inter-segment sales

535

11

-

-

547

(547)

-

and transfers

Total

7,857

2,937

2,964

35,388

49,148

(547)

48,601

Segment operating

5,416

1,044

89

5,673

12,224

(807)

11,416

income

Notes: 1. The (807) million yen adjustment to segment operating income includes corporate costs that cannot be allocated to

reportable segments. Corporate costs mainly include general and administrative expenses that cannot be attributed to

reportable segments.

2. Segment operating income is adjusted with operating income shown on the consolidated statements of income.

―12―

(Per Share Information)

The basis of calculating the quarterly net income per share (basic) and quarterly net income per share (diluted) is as follows.

Item

First nine months of 2018

First nine months of 2019

(Jan. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018)

(Jan. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019)

(1) Quarterly net income per share (basic) (yen)

47.03

36.70

(Basis of calculating)

Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of

10,795

8,132

yen)

Quarterly net income not available to common stock

-

-

shareholders (millions of yen)

Quarterly profit attributable to owners of parent applicable

10,795

8,132

to common stock (millions of yen)

Average number of common stock shares outstanding

229,528,890

221,595,013

during the period (shares)

(2) Quarterly net income per share (diluted) (yen)

47.01

36.70

(Basis of calculating)

Adjusted profit attributable to owners of parent (millions of

-

-

yen)

Increase in the number of shares of common stock (shares)

125,442

19,095

Summary of dilutive shares not included in the calculation

of "quarterly net income per share (diluted)" since there

-

-

was no dilutive effect.

Note: Kenedix stock held by the BBT and the J-ESOP, which is recorded as treasury stock, is excluded with other treasury stock from the calculation of average shares during the year for the determination of net income per share. The average number of these trust shares included in treasury stock, which was deducted to determine quarterly net income per share, was 1,773,583 shares in the first nine months of 2019 and 1,350,232 shares in the first nine months of 2018.

2. Others

Interim dividend

On August 9, 2019, the Kenedix Board of Directors approved a resolution to pay an interim dividend as follows:

1) Total amount of interim dividends:

1,660 million yen

2)

Dividend per share:

7.50 yen

3)

Effective date of dividend payment request and payment commencement date: September 2, 2019

Note: Said dividends shall be paid to shareholders listed or recorded in the shareholder registry as of June 30, 2019.

―13―

Part II. Information on Guarantee Companies, etc., for the Company

There is no applicable information.

―14―

Quarterly Review Report by Independent Auditor

Kenedix has received the auditor's quarterly review report by Crowe Toyo & Co. on November 7, 2019. Please refer to the Japanese version for details.

―15―

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 02:01:03 UTC
