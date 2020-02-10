Kenedix : Notice of Sales of Assets

February 10, 2020 Company name: Kenedix, Inc. Representative: Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO Stock code: 4321 Listing: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Contact: Hikaru Teramoto, Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Department

Notice of Sales of Assets

Kenedix, Inc. will sell properties to Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation through its SPC as follows.

1. Reason for sale

A non-consolidated SPC in which Kenedix has made a silent partnership (tokumei kumiai) investment will sell trust beneficiary rights for the two properties listed below. Kenedix believes that this sale will contribute to the formation and growth of the Kenedix Group's J-REIT investment portfolio.

2. Assets to be sold Property Location Selling price Category ( Million yen, net of taxes ) (1) LiVEMAX Yokohamaeki-Nishiguchi Yokohama-shi, 2,570 Hotel Kanagawa (2) LiVEMAX Tokyo-Otsuka-Ekimae Toshima-ku, 2,390 Hotel Tokyo 3. Outline of purchaser Name Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation 4. Schedule Contract signing February 10, 2020 Closing date March 2, 2020 (tentative) 5. Outlook

There is no change in the 2019 consolidated forecast announced on February 8, 2019. An announcement will be made promptly if a forecast revision is needed due to changes in the operating environment, real estate market or results of operations.

