Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Kenedix, Inc.    4321   JP3281630008

KENEDIX, INC.

(4321)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kenedix : Notice of Sales of Assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:28am EST

February 10, 2020

Company name: Kenedix, Inc.

Representative:

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Stock code:

4321

Listing:

First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Hikaru Teramoto, Executive Officer,

Head of Corporate Planning Department

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only.

All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.

Notice of Sales of Assets

Kenedix, Inc. will sell properties to Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation through its SPC as follows.

1. Reason for sale

A non-consolidated SPC in which Kenedix has made a silent partnership (tokumei kumiai) investment will sell trust beneficiary rights for the two properties listed below. Kenedix believes that this sale will contribute to the formation and growth of the Kenedix Group's J-REIT investment portfolio.

2.

Assets to be sold

Property

Location

Selling price

Category

(

Million yen, net of taxes

)

(1)

LiVEMAX Yokohamaeki-Nishiguchi

Yokohama-shi,

2,570

Hotel

Kanagawa

(2)

LiVEMAX Tokyo-Otsuka-Ekimae

Toshima-ku,

2,390

Hotel

Tokyo

3.

Outline of purchaser

Name

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

4.

Schedule

Contract signing

February 10, 2020

Closing date

March 2, 2020 (tentative)

5.

Outlook

There is no change in the 2019 consolidated forecast announced on February 8, 2019. An announcement will be made promptly if a forecast revision is needed due to changes in the operating environment, real estate market or results of operations.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that may include "intends," "will" and other similar words or phrases, statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or current expectations of Kenedix. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the performance described in forward-looking statements because of various factors. Kenedix has no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ from the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 11:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KENEDIX, INC.
06:28aKENEDIX : Notice of Sales of Assets
PU
01/22KENEDIX : Notice of Assets Under Management at the End of December 2019
PU
01/20KENEDIX : Nuveen Real Estate and Bouwinvest expand Tokyo multifamily partnership
PU
01/09KENEDIX : Notice of Director, Corporate Auditor Candidates Appointment and Perso..
PU
2019KENEDIX INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019KENEDIX : Notice of Personnel and Organization Changes
PU
2019KENEDIX : Notice of Sales of Assets
PU
2019KENEDIX : 3Q Securites Report 2019
PU
2019KENEDIX : 3Q Results Presenentstion
PU
2019KENEDIX : 3Q Results
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 64 329 M
EBIT 2019 15 076 M
Net income 2019 10 585 M
Debt 2019 11 425 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
Capitalization 125 B
Technical analysis trends KENEDIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 797,50  JPY
Last Close Price 582,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Taisuke Miyajima President, CEO & Representative Director
Akira Tanaka MD, Head-Finance, Personnel & Accounting
Soushi Ikeda MD & General Manager-Strategic Investment
Shuhei Shiozawa Independent Outside Director
Koju Komatsu Director & Head-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENEDIX, INC.3.56%1 077
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.62%41 114
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.53%35 759
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.18%29 976
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.24%27 664
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.4.20%26 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group