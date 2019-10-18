Log in
Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate

0
10/18/2019 | 04:09am EDT

Translation of Japanese Original

October 18, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced that it received Certification for CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) for Real Estate for six owned buildings today.

The total number of properties that acquired Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate reaches 12 among the Investment Corporation's properties after the acquisition.

1. Property Acquired Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate and Certification Rank

Properties acquired Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate and the certification ranks are as follows.

When acquiring the certification, positive efforts for reducing energy and saving water and environmental considerations such as incorporations of planting and natural light are evaluated.

Property Name

Location

Certification Rank

KDX Kawasaki-Ekimae

25-1Ekimae-HonchoKawasaki-ku, Kawasaki,

Hon-cho Building

Kanagawa

KDX Utsunomiya Building

1-3-1Ekimae-dori, Utsunomiya, Tochigi

KDX Hiroshima Building

2-15Kinya-cho,Minami-ku, Hiroshima,

Rank S ★★★★★

Hiroshima

KDX Funabashi Building

7-11-5 Honcho, Funabashi, Chiba

KDX Shin-Yokohama

2-3-8Shin-Yokohama,Kouhoku-ku, Yokohama,

Building

Kanagawa

KDX Shin-Osaka Building

4-1-4 Miyahara, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka, Osaka

Rank A ★★★★

1

  1. Overview of Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate
    CASBEE is an evaluation system for rating the environmental performance of buildings, developed under the auspices of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. The system rates the overall environmental performance of buildings from two perspectives; the evaluation of the environmental quality and performance of buildings themselves and the external environmental load of buildings.
    Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate is rated in four scales: rank S, rank A, rank B+ and rank B for buildings with 1 or more years old after completion.
  2. Future Initiatives
    The Investment Corporation promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on "Sustainability Policies" established by the Asset Management Company.
    As a pioneer in J-REIT focusing on mid-sized office buildings, the Investment Corporation will continue to advance environmental and energy conservation measures as well as efficient energy use for its own office buildings with the support of outside consultants and proactively promote initiatives for sustainability.
    For the Investment Corporation's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.
    The Investment Corporation's initiatives for sustainability: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/feature/sustainability.html

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on October 18, 2019. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 08:08:06 UTC
