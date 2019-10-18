Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate

Translation of Japanese Original

October 18, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced that it received Certification for CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) for Real Estate for six owned buildings today.

The total number of properties that acquired Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate reaches 12 among the Investment Corporation's properties after the acquisition.

1. Property Acquired Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate and Certification Rank

Properties acquired Certification for CASBEE for Real Estate and the certification ranks are as follows.

When acquiring the certification, positive efforts for reducing energy and saving water and environmental considerations such as incorporations of planting and natural light are evaluated.