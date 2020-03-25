Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Kenedix Office Investment Corporation    8972   JP3046270009

KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8972)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 02:43am EDT

Translation of Japanese Original

March 25, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Agreement

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the expiration date of a commitment line agreement, released in the press release, "Notice Concerning Execution of Commitment Line Agreement" dated May 31, 2019, was changed as follows.

  1. Expiration Date of Commitment Line Agreement (Before the change) April 30, 2020
    (After the change) April 30, 2021
  2. Outline of Commitment Line Agreement after the change

(1)

Maximum Amount

6,000 million yen

(2)

Contract Date

May 31, 2019

(3)

Contract Period

June 3, 2019 to April 30, 2021

(4)

Contract Type

Syndication-type commitment line

(5)

Counterparty

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(6)

Collateral

Unsecured, unguaranteed

3. Other

For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of debt financing on this matter, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on January 30, 2020).

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on March 25, 2020. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 06:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT
02:43aKENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Agree..
PU
02/07KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (KDX Kanda..
PU
01/29KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Tosabori ..
PU
01/29KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 170 and 171..
PU
01/24KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation..
PU
01/09KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change of Directors and an Auditor..
PU
2019KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2019KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Certification for C..
PU
2019KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORP : annual earnings release
2019KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 165 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 -
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 223 B
Chart KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 520 000,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shiro Toba Supervisory Officer
Yoshihiro Morishima Supervisory Officer
Takahiro Seki Supervisory Officer
Jiro Takeda Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.97%1 998
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-36.46%13 587
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION5.70%8 925
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.84%7 762
DEXUS-20.26%5 696
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-38.66%4 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group