Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Agreement

Translation of Japanese Original
March 25, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
REIT Issuer:
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
Jiro Takeda, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8972)
Asset Management Company:
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Hiroaki Momoi
Head of Planning Division
Office REIT Department
TEL: +81-3-5157-6010
Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Agreement
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the expiration date of a commitment line agreement, released in the press release, "Notice Concerning Execution of Commitment Line Agreement" dated May 31, 2019, was changed as follows.
-
Expiration Date of Commitment Line Agreement (Before the change) April 30, 2020
(After the change) April 30, 2021
-
Outline of Commitment Line Agreement after the change
|
(1)
|
Maximum Amount
|
6,000 million yen
|
(2)
|
Contract Date
|
May 31, 2019
|
(3)
|
Contract Period
|
June 3, 2019 to April 30, 2021
|
(4)
|
Contract Type
|
Syndication-type commitment line
|
(5)
|
Counterparty
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
(6)
|
Collateral
|
Unsecured, unguaranteed
|
|
|
3. Other
For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of debt financing on this matter, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on January 30, 2020).
The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/
This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on March 25, 2020. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
Disclaimer
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 06:42:02 UTC