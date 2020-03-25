Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Agreement

Translation of Japanese Original

March 25, 2020

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Notice Concerning Extension of Commitment Line Agreement

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced today, that the expiration date of a commitment line agreement, released in the press release, "Notice Concerning Execution of Commitment Line Agreement" dated May 31, 2019, was changed as follows.

Expiration Date of Commitment Line Agreement (Before the change) April 30, 2020

(After the change) April 30, 2021 Outline of Commitment Line Agreement after the change

(1) Maximum Amount 6,000 million yen (2) Contract Date May 31, 2019 (3) Contract Period June 3, 2019 to April 30, 2021 (4) Contract Type Syndication-type commitment line (5) Counterparty Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (6) Collateral Unsecured, unguaranteed

3. Other

For risks concerning the repayment, etc. of debt financing on this matter, there are no significant changes to the "Investment Risks" as described in the Securities Report (submitted on January 30, 2020).

