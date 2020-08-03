Kenedix Residential Next Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (KDX Residence Nakanobu) 0 08/03/2020 | 02:33am EDT Send by mail :

Translation of Japanese Original August 3, 2020 To All Concerned Parties REIT Issuer: Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director (Securities Code Number: 3278) Asset Management Company Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning Division, Residential REIT Department TEL:+81-3-5157-6011t Notice Concerning Acquisition Settlement of Property (KDX Residence Nakanobu) Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that it completed settlement of the acquisition of the following Residential property. (in thousands of yen) Property Location Acquisition Price Property name (city or ward, Type of Assets number (note) prefecture) T-91 KDX Residence Nakanobu Shinagawa-ku, Trust beneficiary interest 830,000 Tokyo in real estate (Note)"Acquisition Price" is the sales amount of the trust beneficiary interest (excluding acquisition costs, property tax, city planning tax or consumption tax, etc.) indicated in the trust beneficiary interest sales contract concerning the acquired asset and is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. Regarding the details of the acquired property above, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Properties and Conclusion of Lease Contracts with New Tenants (Total of 5 Residential Properties and 2 Accommodations)" announced on February 10, 2020. In addition, the Investment Corporation have newly acquired an Appraisal Report with price point as of July 31, 2020. Attached Materials Reference Material : Appraisals Report Summary * Website URL of the Investment Corporation: https://www.kdr-reit.com/en/ [Provisional Translation Only] English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. 1 Reference Material : Appraisals Report Summary Property Name KDX Residence Nakanobu Appraisal Value ¥ 901,000,000 Appraiser The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd. Appraisal Date July 31, 2020 (Unit: Yen) Item Content Basis Estimate by setting a standard value on the Value Calculated Income Approach Value 901,000,000 Using the Discounted Cash Flow method and verifying the value calculated using the Direct Capitalization method. Value Calculated Using the 928,000,000 Assess by capitalizing the medium to long-term stable net Direct Capitalization Method income with the capitalization rate (1) Gross Operating Revenue 47,811,452 Maximum Gross Operating 49,792,419 Assess based on a level of fair rent considered to remain stable Revenue over the medium and long term Shortfall Attributed to 1,980,967 Assess based on the premise of an occupancy ratio that can be Vacancies maintained over the medium and long term (2) Operating Expenses 9,349,917 Maintenance Expenses 2,405,398 Assess using the estimation of BM, the level of expenses at similar properties and other factors Utility Expenses 405,974 Assess by reference to expenses at similar properties and other factors Assessed with consideration of expenses at similar properties, Repair Expenses 1,090,574 annual average repair, maintenance and renewal expenses in the engineering report, and other factors. Property Management Fees 835,487 Assess based on the draft version of PM contract Tenant Recruit Expenses, etc. 1,451,175 Assess by reflecting the rental condition at similar properties and the draft version of PM contract Taxes and Dues 2,156,100 Assessed based on the fiscal tax base amount for 2020, etc. Damage Insurance Fees 48,980 Recognize an amount that reflects the insurance brochure Other Expenses 956,229 Recognize an amount that reflects the expense levels at similar properties and other factors. (3) Net Operating Income 38,461,535 (NOI= (1)-(2)) (4) Gain on guarantee deposit 125,592 Assess by estimating using an investment return of 1.0% investment Assuming that an equal amount is added to a reserve in each (5) Capital Expenditure 1,464,000 fiscal period, assess by taking into account the level of capital expenditures at similar properties, the age of the property (6) Net Cash Flow 37,123,127 (NCF=(3)+(4)-(5)) Assess by comprehensively taking into account the property's (7) Capitalization Rate 4.0％ location, the characteristics of the building and other characteristics Value Calculated Using the Discounted 889,000,000 Cash Flow Method Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the Discount Rate 4.1％ Property's unique characteristics, while reflecting investment returns of comparable transactions of properties Assessed by comprehensively taking into account upcoming changes in investment returns, risks associated with the subject Terminal Capitalization Rate 4.2％ property, general prediction of economic growth rate, trends in real estate prices and rent, and all other applicable factor, while reflecting investment returns of comparable transaction of properties Value Calculated Using the Cost Approach 894,000,000 2 Land to value ratio 85.2％ Building to value ratio 14.8％ Items applied to adjustments in approaches to the value and the determination of the appraisal value Adopted income approach value with the value from the judgment that the income approach value is more persuasive because it is the price calculated according to price formation process from the aspect of earnings, while using the value calculated based on the cost approach as a reference. ※Reference (Appraisal NOI Cap Rate=NOI above described /Acquisition Price) Property Name KDX Residence Nakanobu Appraisal NOI Cap Rate (rounded to the first decimal place) 4.6% 3 Attachments Original document

