Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kennametal Inc.    KMT

KENNAMETAL INC. (KMT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kennametal : Names Dr. Carlonda Reilly Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; Clemens to Retire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today the appointment of Carlonda R. Reilly, Ph.D., to the position of vice president and chief technology officer effective September 6, 2018.

Dr. Reilly brings more than 22 years of extensive research and development leadership experience, most recently serving as global technology director in DuPont's Transportation and Advanced Polymers business. She will succeed Dr. Robert Clemens, who will retire from the company in January 2019. Dr. Clemens joined Kennametal in 2013 and has served more than five years as vice president and chief technology officer.

'We have found an innovative business leader with deep expertise in developing and commercializing new products that have proven to deliver significant growth in revenue,' said Kennametal President and CEO Chris Rossi. 'I am confident in Carlonda's ability to lead Kennametal's global research, development and engineering teams to deliver end-to-end innovation.'

'At the same time, I want to thank Bob Clemens for his leadership and dedication to advancing Kennametal's technology organization,' Rossi continued. 'Bob has served the company admirably as CTO, and we wish him well in retirement.'

Throughout her career with DuPont, Dr. Reilly has held various R&D, operations, marketing and business leadership roles, including serving as global technology director for DuPont'sBuilding Innovations.

Dr. Reilly holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a master's degree and Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware. She serves on the Board of Trustees for the University of Delaware Research Foundation and is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

About Kennametal
Celebrating its 80th year as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-names-dr-carlonda-reilly-vice-president-and-chief-technology-officer-clemens-to-retire-300702853.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

Media Relations, Contact: Lindsay Fennell, Phone: +1 724-539-4933 or Investor Relations, Contact: Kelly Boyer, CFA, Phone: +1 412-248-8287

Disclaimer

Kennametal Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 20:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KENNAMETAL INC.
11:04pKENNAMETAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8..
AQ
10:57pKENNAMETAL : Names Dr. Carlonda Reilly Vice President and Chief Technology Offic..
PU
08/16KENNAMETAL INC. (NYSE : KMT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Offi..
AQ
08/15KENNAMETAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
08/15KENNAMETAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/14KENNAMETAL : To Attend Longbow Research Investors Conference On August 21, 2018
PR
08/14KENNAMETAL : Names Damon Audia Chief Financial Officer
PR
08/10KENNAMETAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/07KENNAMETAL : posts strong fourth quarter and yearly results
AQ
08/07KENNAMETAL INC. (NYSE : KMT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Co..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:53pKennametal names Carlonda Reilly technology chief, succeeding Clemens 
08/21Kennametal (KMT) Presents At Longbow Research Investors Conference - Slidesho.. 
08/15C&J Energy names Kennametal's van Gaalen as new CFO 
08/14Kennametal names Damon Audia Chief Financial Officer 
08/07Kennametal Inc. 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 520 M
EBIT 2019 378 M
Net income 2019 261 M
Debt 2019 391 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 12,68
P/E ratio 2020 11,25
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 3 240 M
Chart KENNAMETAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Kennametal Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENNAMETAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Rossi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Stranghoener Chairman
Jan Kees van Gaalen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert J. Clemens Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Thomas F. McKee Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENNAMETAL INC.-18.03%3 240
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP--.--%2 671
OSG CORP-3.78%2 096
DMG MORI CO LTD-26.16%1 986
OKUMA CORP-16.78%1 942
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO LTD--.--%1 563
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.