Kennametal : Two Kennametal Leaders Named STEP Ahead Award Winners

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that two of its leaders, Amy Morissette and Luanne Overstreet, will be among a special group receiving accolades at the Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Awards. Presented by The Manufacturing Institute, the awards celebrate women making an impact in Science, Technology, Engineering and Production careers.

Morissette and Overstreet are among 130 honorees from 101 companies to receive this industry honor and join a group of eight other Kennametal women who received the award in prior years.

"We are proud to have two of our own selected for this award," Kennametal President and CEO Christopher Rossi said. "Amy and Luanne embody our values, with a passion for manufacturing, improving processes and solving problems. They are great ambassadors for Kennametal and we congratulate them on this outstanding achievement."

Morissette, Kennametal's Global Environmental Health & Safety Manager for the Infrastructure business segment, has helped the company achieve a 52 percent year-over-year improvement in safety performance, as well as over 2.5 million safe work hours.

As Supply Chain Process Manager, Overstreet has facilitated the standardization of global processes. Among the highlights in her career, she has helped the company implement a major SAP (Systems, Applications and Products) platform upgrade and enabled the successful integration of warehouse and logistics systems through several acquisitions.

"Women are the single largest pool of untapped potential talent within the manufacturing industry, and we must continue to do everything we can to promote gender diversity within this field," said Keira Lombardo, Chair of STEP Ahead and executive vice president of corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods. "The STEP Ahead Awards program not only recognizes the incredible women in manufacturing who have an impact on the daily lives of people all over the world, it sends an incredibly powerful message to the next generation of female leaders that the manufacturing industry offers innovative and fulfilling careers in which women can thrive."

Morissette and Overstreet will be honored alongside the other STEP Ahead Award winners April 11 in Washington, D.C.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

About the Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute (the Institute) is the 501(c)(3) affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a non-partisan organization, the Institute is committed to delivering leading-edge information and services to the nation's manufacturers. The Institute is the authority on the attraction, qualification and development of world-class manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

