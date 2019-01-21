Kennametal : to Host Earnings Conference Call & Webcast on Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) will host its second quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings call on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website after market close on February 4, 2019.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

When: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Hosts: Chris Rossi, President and CEO

Damon Audia, CFO

Webcast: The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on the Kennametal website at www.kennametal.com. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations", and then "Events".

Webcast replay: A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website on the Investor Relations/Events page beginning on February 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. through March 5, 2019.

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

