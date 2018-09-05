PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today as part of their participation at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), they will be hosting an investor presentation on Tuesday, September 11th at 11:30 am with Christopher Rossi, President & CEO, Pete Dragich, President, Industrial Segment and Alexander Broetz, President, WIDIA Segment. In addition, on Thursday, September 13th, Kennametal will be attending the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in California. Ron Port, Vice President, Infrastructure Segment, Patrick Watson, Vice President & Corporate Controller and Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations will be attending.

The presentation slides for these events will be available on the Company's website www.kennametal.com on September 11 and September 13 respectively. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations" and then "Events".

Celebrating its 80th year as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 10,000 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2018. Learn more at www.kennametal.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennametal-to-host-investor-presentation-at-imts-and-attend-6th-annual-morgan-stanley-laguna-conference-300707072.html

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.