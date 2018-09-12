Kazera Global : Investee Company Operational Update

12 September 2018

Kazera Global plc ('Kazera Global' or 'the Company') the AIM quoted investment company who, through its stake in African Tantalum (Pty) Limited ('Aftan'), has an interest in the Namibia Tantalite Investment Mine ('NTI' or the 'Mine') in Namibia, provides the following operational update.

Highlights

· 165 core samples from Homestead will be prepared for assay next week by ALS

· Commencement of channel sampling at Homestead

· Sub-contracted a third-party earth moving firm

The drilling campaign is transporting its next samples of 165 cores from Homestead and these will be prepared for Assay next week by the Namibia based ALS.

Channel sampling has now commenced at Homestead with the aim to define Lithium (spodumene and lepidolite), Tantalum (tantalite) mineralization as well as the grade of the respective mineralisation within the Homestead pegmatite.

Additionally, Aftan have now sub-contracted a third-party earth moving firm who are experts in the southern region, to clear all the drilling tracks in advance of the drill arriving.

Orange River

Following receipt of the water licence to acquire water from the Orange River, Aftan will meet with the current bidders involved in the tender of the Orange River pipeline, to review in detail their technical proposals and establish a short list of preferred bidders

Larry Johnson, CEO, said:

'I am pleased to see the preparation of the next 165 core samples from Homestead in our refreshed strategy to ultimately define a JORC resource and enable a comprehensive understanding of the mineralisation across the property. I look forward to updating shareholders in the near future on the results of this drill programme.

Over the coming weeks I look forward to meeting with the current bidders involved in the tender of the Orange River pipeline. I will be working with Aftan to review the technical proposals of the seven companies that had previously been invited to inspect the property and river as part of the tender process.'

